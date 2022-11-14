Restaurant header imageView gallery

So Chill Eat

11 Reviews

$$$

1004 N S MOUNT OLIVE ST

Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Order Again

Popular Items

Eggrolls
Fresh Springrolls
So Chill Fried Rice

Soda

Coke

Coke

$3.00

12 oz. Glass Bottle

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

12 oz. Glass Bottle

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

12 oz. Glass Bottle

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00

A smooth and sweet, creamy iced tea spiced with ingredients such as star anise, crushed tamarind, and cardamom. This traditional Thai drink is served over ice and topped with creamer.

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed black tea with a sugar mixture and served over ice.

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed black tea served over ice.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

A refreshing sweet lemon juice served over ice.

Hot Tea

Hot Green Tea

Hot Green Tea

$3.00
Hot Jasmine

Hot Jasmine

$3.00

Jasmine tea is a type of tea, scented with the aroma of blossoms from the jasmine plant.

Organic Variety Tea

Organic Variety Tea

$3.00

Boba Style

Iced Milk Tea

Iced Milk Tea

$6.00

A blended sweet & creamy beverage combing your choice of flavor, creamer, and syrup. Top if off with your choice of tapioca pearls or jelly.

Smoothie

Smoothie

$6.00

A smoothie of sweet & creamy beverage combing your choice of flavor, creamer, and syrup. Top if off with your choice of tapioca pearls or jelly.

Beer

Ozark APA

Ozark APA

$7.00

A light bodied session beer brewed with rye for a dry finish. Notes of grapefruit and fresh-cut grass.

New Province Philosopher IPA

New Province Philosopher IPA

$7.00

Mind-altering flavors of mango, tangerine, & pineapple burst forth; a philosophical hop experience induced by generous late & dry hop additions. It's the perfect portrayal of our hop philosophy. Brewed in Rogers, Arkansas.

Sapporo

Sapporo

$7.00

Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. Sapporo is the oldest brand of beer in Japan.

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$7.00

A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma. Pairs great with pad thai, seafood, and chicken dishes.

Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors Light Beer is an American style light lager. Crisp, clean and refreshing.

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite has a hop-forward flavor and solid malt character. It’s smooth with a light to medium body and a crisp, clean finish.

Seagrams Jamaican Me Happy

Seagrams Jamaican Me Happy

$5.00

Bursting with watermelon, guava, lemon and strawberry flavors. Perfect with every meal.

Yuengling Lager

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character.

White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

Seamlessly balances the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry.

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Brewed as a model of what good beer should be, this rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing taste. Well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Modelo Especial is characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb.

Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona extra is a refreshing, crisp and uncomplicated.

Calypso Colada (WC)

Calypso Colada (WC)

$5.00

Calypso Colada is inspired by the classic piña colada cocktail, no blender required! Calypso Colada is fruity, refreshing and bursting with creamy coconut and tart pineapple flavors, and the color is guaranteed to pop on your IG stories!

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon (Noble Vines 337)

Cabernet Sauvignon (Noble Vines 337)

$25.00

This pinot noir's contains aromas and flavors of black fruit with a hint of black pepper spice.

Merlot (Organic)

Merlot (Organic)

$25.00

The Velvet Devil, merlot offers pure velvet, deep and delicious black fruit, cedar, tobacco and cassis.

Pinot Noir (Diora)

Pinot Noir (Diora)

$30.00

Dark ruby in the glass, aromas of blackberries and roasted almonds mingle with nuances of toasted marshmallows and brown sugar. Soft and velvety, robust with a voluptuous and full-bodied mouthfeel, the palate unfolds with luxurious layers of intense red cherry, and a delicate hint of blueberry.

White Wine

Manu (White Sauvignon)

Manu (White Sauvignon)

$25.00

The Manu, sauvignon blanc is packed with flavors of lime, stone-fruit and fresh herbs. The palate is powerful and fruity showing refreshing acidity and pleasing weight in the mid-palate.

Chardonnay (Noble Vines 446)

Chardonnay (Noble Vines 446)

$25.00

The Noble Vines chardonnay contains silky apple, citrus and toasty vanilla flavors.

Moscato (Castello del Poggio)

Moscato (Castello del Poggio)

$25.00

A classic Italian Moscato, Castello del Poggio Moscato offers a lively nose filled with ripe peach and citrus.

Sake (Asian Wine)

Ozeki Dry Sake

Ozeki Dry Sake

$13.00

Tarusake is a sake that has been traditionally served on special occasions with the ceremonial ritual of breaking the cask lid. Now, it can be enjoyed right from the sake bottle. The great woodsy aroma of this sake is reminiscent of the Japanese cedar trees used to make casks. Ozeki Taruzake has a nice mild taste.

Taruzake Sake

Taruzake Sake

$26.00

Ozeki's Junmai Sake is dry and delicate on the palate with a full-bodied flavor and a well-balanced aroma. One of Ozeki's first sake products brewed in California in 1979. Enjoy it warm in the winter and chilled in the summer!

Sparkling Peach Sake

Sparkling Peach Sake

$13.00

“hana-fuga” is a refreshing sparkling sake with lively hints of peach in the aroma and a melt in your mouth sweetness.

Sparkling Flower Sake

$13.00

Champagne

Freixenet

Freixenet

$30.00

With just one sip of the Freixenet champagne, you’ll pick up hints of citrus fruit and an aroma that reminds you of both apple and pear as well as peach, melon and pineapple.

Appetizers

Fresh Springrolls

Fresh Springrolls

$5.00

Lettuce, glass noodles, shredded carrots, cucumber, cilantro, special crunch delicately wrapped in a steamed rice paper, served with a sweet and spicy peanut sauce. (4 pc)

Veggie Eggroll

Veggie Eggroll

$5.00

Finely chopped vegetables, glass noodles rolled in traditional egg roll wrap, then deep-fried to crisp perfection, served with a sweet and sour sauce.

Eggrolls

Eggrolls

$5.00

Finely chopped vegetables, glass noodles and chicken, rolled in traditional eggroll wrap then deep-fried to a crisp perfection, served with sweet and sour sauce. (4 pc)

Crabby Wontons

Crabby Wontons

$5.00

Imitation crab whipped with cream cheese, stuffed inside a thin wonton skin and fried to perfection, served with sweet and sour sauce (4 pc)

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$6.00

Jumbo shrimp dipped in a light tempura batter and deep fried until perfectly crispy. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Potstickers

Potstickers

$8.00

Ground chicken, celery, scallions, ginger, soy sauce, and plenty of savory seasonings are nestled in a dumpling wrapper.

Kids Combo

Kids Combo

Kids Combo

$10.00

The kids combo comes with chicken tenders, a choice of fried rice or pan fried noodles, a choice broccoli or eggroll, along with a 20 oz drink.

Sushi

So Chill Roll

So Chill Roll

$14.00

Deep-fried roll, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno , So Spicy & So Chill Sauce (8 pc)

So Sal-oam

So Sal-oam

$14.00

Fresh Salmon, Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, So Chill Sauce *Items contain raw seafood or shellfish. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

So Shrimpy Roll

So Shrimpy Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, So Chill Sauce

So Crabby

So Crabby

$10.00

Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, So Chill Sauce . (8 pc)

So Crabby Deep Fried

So Crabby Deep Fried

$12.00

Deep-Fried, Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, So Chill Sauce, So Spicy Sauce, (8 pc)

So Crabby Hot

So Crabby Hot

$10.00

Spicy Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, So Spicy Sauce (8 pc)

So Crabby Hot Deep Fried

So Crabby Hot Deep Fried

$12.00

Spicy Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, So Spicy Sauce, So Chill Sauce (8 pc)

So Philly Roll

So Philly Roll

$9.00

Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, (8pc)

So Tempura Roll

So Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, sesame seeds, (8 pc)

So Veggie Roll

So Veggie Roll

$8.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, (8 pc)

So Crabby Mango

So Crabby Mango

$10.00

Crab Mix, Mango, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, So Chill Sauce. (8 pc)

So Shrimpy Mango

So Shrimpy Mango

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura, Mango, Avocado, Sesame Seed, So Chill Sauce (8 pc)

Entrees

So Chill Fried Rice

So Chill Fried Rice

$11.00

Wok-fried rice, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, yellow onions, and beansprouts topped with green onions

Curry Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$12.00

Wok-fried rice with a mild spice curry sauce, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, yellow onions, topped with green onions

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Wok-fried rice, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, corn, yellow onions, broccoli, cabbage, and beansprouts, topped with green onions

Cashew Outside Stir- Fry

Cashew Outside Stir- Fry

$11.00

Bellpepper, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and yellow onions stir-fried in a oyster sauce on crispy rice sticks and topped with cashews and a side of white rice.

Mongolian Stir- Fry

Mongolian Stir- Fry

$11.00

Green onions, mushroom, and yellow onions stir-fried in a mongolian sauce and served on a bed of crispy rice sticks and a side of white rice.

Sweet Pad Thai

Sweet Pad Thai

$11.00

Wok-fried thin rice noodles, egg and beansprouts, tossed in a traditional red, sweet and sour sauce, topped with green onions and beansprouts, served with a side of crush peanuts and lime.

Savory Pad Thai

Savory Pad Thai

$11.00

Wok-fried thin rice noodles, egg, carrots, yellow onions and beansprouts, tossed in a brown, savory and sour sauce, topped with green onions and beansprouts, served with a side of crush peanuts and lime.

Pad See-Ew

Pad See-Ew

$11.00

Wok-fried thick rice noodles, garlic, scrambled egg, and broccoli tossed in a sweet soy sauce

Battered Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.00

Cubed chicken breasts hand-breaded in a wet mixture, fried and topped with roasted bell peppers and yellow onions, tossed in a thickened sweet & sour sauce and served with a side of white rice.

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$13.00

Cubed chicken breasts hand-breaded in a wet mixture, fried, then tossed in a thickened savory sesame sauce, topped with sesame seeds and green onions, served with a side of white rice.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$13.00

Cubed chicken breasts hand-breaded in a wet mixture, fried, then tossed in a thickened sweet & tangy citrus sauce, garnished with orange slices and served with a side of white rice.

Curry

Catfish Curry

Catfish Curry

$15.00

Light and crispy battered catfish fillets, bell pepper, corn, mushroom, basil, and fried potatoes, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of red curry spices and served with a side of white rice

Vegetable Curry

Vegetable Curry

$13.00

Broccoli, bell pepper, cabbage, carrots, corn, mushrooms, basil, and fried potatoes, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of red curry spices and shrimp paste, served with a side of white rice

Red Curry

Red Curry

$12.00

Broccoli, bell pepper, basil, and fried potatoes, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of red curry spices and shrimp paste served with a side of white rice

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$12.00

Corn, yellow onions, carrots, and fried potatoes, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of yellow curry spices and curry powder served with a side of white rice

Green Curry

Green Curry

$12.00

Broccoli, bell pepper, basil, and fried potatoes, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of green curry spices (strong kaffir flavor) served with a side of white rice

Massamun Curry

Massamun Curry

$12.00

Corn, yellow onions, carrots, fried potatoes and peanuts, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of massamun curry spices, served with a side of white rice

Skillet

Sea-izzle

Sea-izzle

$15.00

Lightly battered catfish fillets fried and served on a sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions, drenched in a sweet and tangy volcano sauce, topped with cilantro and served with a side of white rice.

Volcano Chicken

Volcano Chicken

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken served on a sizzling skillet of sauteed cabbages and carrots, drenched in a sweet and tangy volcano sauce, served with a side of white rice.

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$10.00

Mushroom, corn, and cilantro served in a hot and sour shrimp broth made of lemongrass, garlic, chili oil, fish sauce, and medium-hot chili pepper, served with a side of white rice.

So Ramen

Pork Star Ramen

Pork Star Ramen

$13.00

Fresh ramen noodles, chashu pork, bacon, soy egg, seaweed, corn, black fungus mushroom, and topped with green onions in a tonkotsu (pork) broth.

Miso Spicy Ramen

Miso Spicy Ramen

$13.00

Fresh ramen noodles, chashu pork, bacon, soy egg, seaweed, corn, black fungus mushroom, and topped with green onions in a red spicy broth.

Let's Bok Ramen

Let's Bok Ramen

$13.00

Fresh ramen noodles, chicken, soy egg, seaweed, corn, black fungus mushroom, and topped with green onions in a vegan base broth.

So Vegan Ramen

So Vegan Ramen

$13.00

Fresh kale noodles, tofu, seaweed, corn, black fungus mushroom, and topped with green onions in a tomato broth.

So Pho

So Sea Pho

So Sea Pho

$14.00

Traditional rice noodles, tender brisket, raw steak, shrimp and crab meat with meatballs submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro *Items contain raw seafood or shellfish. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

So Soft & Tendon Pho

So Soft & Tendon Pho

$14.00

Rice noodles, brisket, raw steak, meatballs, tendon and tripe submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro. *Items contain raw seafood or shellfish. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

So Beefy Pho

So Beefy Pho

$12.00

Rice noodles, brisket, raw steak and meatballs submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro. *Items contain raw seafood or shellfish. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

So Bokking Good Pho

So Bokking Good Pho

$12.00

Rice noodles and chicken submerged in a traditional beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro.

So Cart

Side of Fried Rice

$6.00

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Fried Egg on the Side

$2.00

Side of Meatballs

$2.00

Side of Noodles

$2.00

Side of Ramen Broth

$7.00

Side of Pho Broth

$7.00

Pan-Fried Noodles

$6.00

Side of Peanut Sauce

$0.75

Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.75

Side of So Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Side of So Chill Sauce

$0.75

Side of Wasabi

$0.75

Side of Ginger

$0.75

Gluten-Free

[GF] Fresh Spring Rolls

[GF] Fresh Spring Rolls

$5.00

Lettuce, glass noodles, shredded carrots, cucumber, cilantro, wrapped in a steamed rice paper, served with a gluten-free sweet and sour sauce.

[GF] Crispy Shrimp

[GF] Crispy Shrimp

$6.00

Jumbo shrimp dipped in a gluten-free, light tempura batter and deep fried until perfectly crispy, served with sweet & sour sauce

[GF] Fried Rice

[GF] Fried Rice

$11.00

Wok-fried rice, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, yellow onions, and beansprouts, topped with green onions

[GF] Vegetable Fried Rice

[GF] Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Wok-fried rice, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, corn, yellow onions, broccoli, cabbage, and beansprouts, topped with green onions

[GF] Curry Fried Rice

[GF] Curry Fried Rice

$12.00

Wok-fried rice with a mild spice creamy curry sauce, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, yellow onions, topped with green onions

[GF] Cashew Outside Stir Fry

[GF] Cashew Outside Stir Fry

$11.00

Bell pepper, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and yellow onions stir-fried in a gluten-free soy sauce topped with cashews and a side of white rice

[GF] Mongolian Stir Fry

[GF] Mongolian Stir Fry

$11.00

Green onions, mushroom, garlic, and yellow onions stir-fried in a Mongolian soy sauce and served on a bed of crispy rice sticks with a side of white rice

[GF] Pad Thai

[GF] Pad Thai

$11.00

Wok-fried thin rice noodles, scrambled egg, carrots, yellow onions and beansprouts, tossed in a gluten-free light and savory sauce, topped with green onions and beansprouts, served with a side of crushed peanuts and lime

[GF] Pad See-Ew

[GF] Pad See-Ew

$11.00

Wok-fried thick rice noodles, garlic, scrambled egg, and broccoli tossed in a gluten-free sauce.

[GF] Massamun Curry

[GF] Massamun Curry

$11.00

Corn, yellow onions, carrots, fried potatoes and peanuts, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of massamun curry spices, served with a side of white rice

[GF] So Beefy Pho

[GF] So Beefy Pho

$12.00

Traditional rice noodles, tender brisket, raw steak and meatballs submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro

[GF] So Boking Good Pho

[GF] So Boking Good Pho

$12.00

Traditional rice noodles and chicken submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro

Vegan

(V) Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.00

Lettuce, glass noodles, shredded carrots, cucumber, cilantro, special crunch, wrapped in a steamed rice paper, served with sriracha, hoisin, or sweet & sour sauce

So Vegan Ramen

So Vegan Ramen

$13.00

Fresh kale noodles, tofu, seaweed, corn, black fungus mushroom, and topped with green onions in a tomato broth.

(V) Pad Thai

$11.00

Wok-fried thin rice noodles, carrots, yellow onions and beansprouts, tossed in a light and savory sauce, topped with green onions and beansprouts, served with a side of crushed peanuts and lime

(V) Cashew Stir Fry

(V) Cashew Stir Fry

$11.00

Bell pepper, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and yellow onions stir-fried in a vegan sauce topped with cashews and a side of white rice

(V) Fried Rice

(V) Fried Rice

$11.00

Wok-fried rice, chopped carrots, corn, yellow onions, broccoli, cabbage, and beansprouts, topped with green onions

(V) Pad See-Ew

$11.00

Wok-fried thick rice noodles, garlic and broccoli tossed in a gluten-free sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

GET HUNGRY! Happy to serve the best of Asian inspired dishes in a so chill vibe in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Location

1004 N S MOUNT OLIVE ST, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Directions

Gallery
So Chill Eat image
So Chill Eat image
So Chill Eat image
So Chill Eat image

