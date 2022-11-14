- Home
So Chill Eat
11 Reviews
$$$
1004 N S MOUNT OLIVE ST
Siloam Springs, AR 72761
Popular Items
Soda
Iced Tea
Thai Tea
A smooth and sweet, creamy iced tea spiced with ingredients such as star anise, crushed tamarind, and cardamom. This traditional Thai drink is served over ice and topped with creamer.
Sweet Tea
Freshly brewed black tea with a sugar mixture and served over ice.
Unsweet Tea
Freshly brewed black tea served over ice.
Hot Tea
Boba Style
Iced Milk Tea
A blended sweet & creamy beverage combing your choice of flavor, creamer, and syrup. Top if off with your choice of tapioca pearls or jelly.
Smoothie
A smoothie of sweet & creamy beverage combing your choice of flavor, creamer, and syrup. Top if off with your choice of tapioca pearls or jelly.
Beer
Ozark APA
A light bodied session beer brewed with rye for a dry finish. Notes of grapefruit and fresh-cut grass.
New Province Philosopher IPA
Mind-altering flavors of mango, tangerine, & pineapple burst forth; a philosophical hop experience induced by generous late & dry hop additions. It's the perfect portrayal of our hop philosophy. Brewed in Rogers, Arkansas.
Sapporo
Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. Sapporo is the oldest brand of beer in Japan.
Blue Moon
A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma. Pairs great with pad thai, seafood, and chicken dishes.
Coors Light
Coors Light Beer is an American style light lager. Crisp, clean and refreshing.
Miller Lite
Miller Lite has a hop-forward flavor and solid malt character. It’s smooth with a light to medium body and a crisp, clean finish.
Seagrams Jamaican Me Happy
Bursting with watermelon, guava, lemon and strawberry flavors. Perfect with every meal.
Yuengling Lager
Famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character.
White Claw Black Cherry
Seamlessly balances the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry.
Modelo Especial
Brewed as a model of what good beer should be, this rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing taste. Well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Modelo Especial is characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb.
Corona Extra
Corona extra is a refreshing, crisp and uncomplicated.
Calypso Colada (WC)
Calypso Colada is inspired by the classic piña colada cocktail, no blender required! Calypso Colada is fruity, refreshing and bursting with creamy coconut and tart pineapple flavors, and the color is guaranteed to pop on your IG stories!
Red Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon (Noble Vines 337)
This pinot noir's contains aromas and flavors of black fruit with a hint of black pepper spice.
Merlot (Organic)
The Velvet Devil, merlot offers pure velvet, deep and delicious black fruit, cedar, tobacco and cassis.
Pinot Noir (Diora)
Dark ruby in the glass, aromas of blackberries and roasted almonds mingle with nuances of toasted marshmallows and brown sugar. Soft and velvety, robust with a voluptuous and full-bodied mouthfeel, the palate unfolds with luxurious layers of intense red cherry, and a delicate hint of blueberry.
White Wine
Manu (White Sauvignon)
The Manu, sauvignon blanc is packed with flavors of lime, stone-fruit and fresh herbs. The palate is powerful and fruity showing refreshing acidity and pleasing weight in the mid-palate.
Chardonnay (Noble Vines 446)
The Noble Vines chardonnay contains silky apple, citrus and toasty vanilla flavors.
Moscato (Castello del Poggio)
A classic Italian Moscato, Castello del Poggio Moscato offers a lively nose filled with ripe peach and citrus.
Sake (Asian Wine)
Ozeki Dry Sake
Tarusake is a sake that has been traditionally served on special occasions with the ceremonial ritual of breaking the cask lid. Now, it can be enjoyed right from the sake bottle. The great woodsy aroma of this sake is reminiscent of the Japanese cedar trees used to make casks. Ozeki Taruzake has a nice mild taste.
Taruzake Sake
Ozeki's Junmai Sake is dry and delicate on the palate with a full-bodied flavor and a well-balanced aroma. One of Ozeki's first sake products brewed in California in 1979. Enjoy it warm in the winter and chilled in the summer!
Sparkling Peach Sake
“hana-fuga” is a refreshing sparkling sake with lively hints of peach in the aroma and a melt in your mouth sweetness.
Sparkling Flower Sake
Champagne
Appetizers
Fresh Springrolls
Lettuce, glass noodles, shredded carrots, cucumber, cilantro, special crunch delicately wrapped in a steamed rice paper, served with a sweet and spicy peanut sauce. (4 pc)
Veggie Eggroll
Finely chopped vegetables, glass noodles rolled in traditional egg roll wrap, then deep-fried to crisp perfection, served with a sweet and sour sauce.
Eggrolls
Finely chopped vegetables, glass noodles and chicken, rolled in traditional eggroll wrap then deep-fried to a crisp perfection, served with sweet and sour sauce. (4 pc)
Crabby Wontons
Imitation crab whipped with cream cheese, stuffed inside a thin wonton skin and fried to perfection, served with sweet and sour sauce (4 pc)
Crispy Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp dipped in a light tempura batter and deep fried until perfectly crispy. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Potstickers
Ground chicken, celery, scallions, ginger, soy sauce, and plenty of savory seasonings are nestled in a dumpling wrapper.
Sushi
So Chill Roll
Deep-fried roll, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno , So Spicy & So Chill Sauce (8 pc)
So Sal-oam
Fresh Salmon, Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, So Chill Sauce *Items contain raw seafood or shellfish. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
So Shrimpy Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, So Chill Sauce
So Crabby
Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, So Chill Sauce . (8 pc)
So Crabby Deep Fried
Deep-Fried, Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, So Chill Sauce, So Spicy Sauce, (8 pc)
So Crabby Hot
Spicy Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, So Spicy Sauce (8 pc)
So Crabby Hot Deep Fried
Spicy Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, So Spicy Sauce, So Chill Sauce (8 pc)
So Philly Roll
Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, (8pc)
So Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, sesame seeds, (8 pc)
So Veggie Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, (8 pc)
So Crabby Mango
Crab Mix, Mango, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, So Chill Sauce. (8 pc)
So Shrimpy Mango
Shrimp Tempura, Mango, Avocado, Sesame Seed, So Chill Sauce (8 pc)
Entrees
So Chill Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, yellow onions, and beansprouts topped with green onions
Curry Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice with a mild spice curry sauce, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, yellow onions, topped with green onions
Vegetable Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, corn, yellow onions, broccoli, cabbage, and beansprouts, topped with green onions
Cashew Outside Stir- Fry
Bellpepper, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and yellow onions stir-fried in a oyster sauce on crispy rice sticks and topped with cashews and a side of white rice.
Mongolian Stir- Fry
Green onions, mushroom, and yellow onions stir-fried in a mongolian sauce and served on a bed of crispy rice sticks and a side of white rice.
Sweet Pad Thai
Wok-fried thin rice noodles, egg and beansprouts, tossed in a traditional red, sweet and sour sauce, topped with green onions and beansprouts, served with a side of crush peanuts and lime.
Savory Pad Thai
Wok-fried thin rice noodles, egg, carrots, yellow onions and beansprouts, tossed in a brown, savory and sour sauce, topped with green onions and beansprouts, served with a side of crush peanuts and lime.
Pad See-Ew
Wok-fried thick rice noodles, garlic, scrambled egg, and broccoli tossed in a sweet soy sauce
Battered Chicken
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Cubed chicken breasts hand-breaded in a wet mixture, fried and topped with roasted bell peppers and yellow onions, tossed in a thickened sweet & sour sauce and served with a side of white rice.
Sesame Chicken
Cubed chicken breasts hand-breaded in a wet mixture, fried, then tossed in a thickened savory sesame sauce, topped with sesame seeds and green onions, served with a side of white rice.
Orange Chicken
Cubed chicken breasts hand-breaded in a wet mixture, fried, then tossed in a thickened sweet & tangy citrus sauce, garnished with orange slices and served with a side of white rice.
Curry
Catfish Curry
Light and crispy battered catfish fillets, bell pepper, corn, mushroom, basil, and fried potatoes, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of red curry spices and served with a side of white rice
Vegetable Curry
Broccoli, bell pepper, cabbage, carrots, corn, mushrooms, basil, and fried potatoes, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of red curry spices and shrimp paste, served with a side of white rice
Red Curry
Broccoli, bell pepper, basil, and fried potatoes, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of red curry spices and shrimp paste served with a side of white rice
Yellow Curry
Corn, yellow onions, carrots, and fried potatoes, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of yellow curry spices and curry powder served with a side of white rice
Green Curry
Broccoli, bell pepper, basil, and fried potatoes, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of green curry spices (strong kaffir flavor) served with a side of white rice
Massamun Curry
Corn, yellow onions, carrots, fried potatoes and peanuts, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of massamun curry spices, served with a side of white rice
Skillet
Sea-izzle
Lightly battered catfish fillets fried and served on a sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions, drenched in a sweet and tangy volcano sauce, topped with cilantro and served with a side of white rice.
Volcano Chicken
Crispy fried chicken served on a sizzling skillet of sauteed cabbages and carrots, drenched in a sweet and tangy volcano sauce, served with a side of white rice.
So Ramen
Pork Star Ramen
Fresh ramen noodles, chashu pork, bacon, soy egg, seaweed, corn, black fungus mushroom, and topped with green onions in a tonkotsu (pork) broth.
Miso Spicy Ramen
Fresh ramen noodles, chashu pork, bacon, soy egg, seaweed, corn, black fungus mushroom, and topped with green onions in a red spicy broth.
Let's Bok Ramen
Fresh ramen noodles, chicken, soy egg, seaweed, corn, black fungus mushroom, and topped with green onions in a vegan base broth.
So Vegan Ramen
Fresh kale noodles, tofu, seaweed, corn, black fungus mushroom, and topped with green onions in a tomato broth.
So Pho
So Sea Pho
Traditional rice noodles, tender brisket, raw steak, shrimp and crab meat with meatballs submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro *Items contain raw seafood or shellfish. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
So Soft & Tendon Pho
Rice noodles, brisket, raw steak, meatballs, tendon and tripe submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro. *Items contain raw seafood or shellfish. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
So Beefy Pho
Rice noodles, brisket, raw steak and meatballs submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro. *Items contain raw seafood or shellfish. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
So Bokking Good Pho
Rice noodles and chicken submerged in a traditional beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro.
So Cart
Side of Fried Rice
Side of White Rice
Fried Egg on the Side
Side of Meatballs
Side of Noodles
Side of Ramen Broth
Side of Pho Broth
Pan-Fried Noodles
Side of Peanut Sauce
Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce
Side of So Spicy Sauce
Side of So Chill Sauce
Side of Wasabi
Side of Ginger
Gluten-Free
[GF] Fresh Spring Rolls
Lettuce, glass noodles, shredded carrots, cucumber, cilantro, wrapped in a steamed rice paper, served with a gluten-free sweet and sour sauce.
[GF] Crispy Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp dipped in a gluten-free, light tempura batter and deep fried until perfectly crispy, served with sweet & sour sauce
[GF] Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, yellow onions, and beansprouts, topped with green onions
[GF] Vegetable Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, corn, yellow onions, broccoli, cabbage, and beansprouts, topped with green onions
[GF] Curry Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice with a mild spice creamy curry sauce, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, yellow onions, topped with green onions
[GF] Cashew Outside Stir Fry
Bell pepper, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and yellow onions stir-fried in a gluten-free soy sauce topped with cashews and a side of white rice
[GF] Mongolian Stir Fry
Green onions, mushroom, garlic, and yellow onions stir-fried in a Mongolian soy sauce and served on a bed of crispy rice sticks with a side of white rice
[GF] Pad Thai
Wok-fried thin rice noodles, scrambled egg, carrots, yellow onions and beansprouts, tossed in a gluten-free light and savory sauce, topped with green onions and beansprouts, served with a side of crushed peanuts and lime
[GF] Pad See-Ew
Wok-fried thick rice noodles, garlic, scrambled egg, and broccoli tossed in a gluten-free sauce.
[GF] Massamun Curry
Corn, yellow onions, carrots, fried potatoes and peanuts, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of massamun curry spices, served with a side of white rice
[GF] So Beefy Pho
Traditional rice noodles, tender brisket, raw steak and meatballs submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro
[GF] So Boking Good Pho
Traditional rice noodles and chicken submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro
Vegan
(V) Veggie Spring Rolls
Lettuce, glass noodles, shredded carrots, cucumber, cilantro, special crunch, wrapped in a steamed rice paper, served with sriracha, hoisin, or sweet & sour sauce
So Vegan Ramen
Fresh kale noodles, tofu, seaweed, corn, black fungus mushroom, and topped with green onions in a tomato broth.
(V) Pad Thai
Wok-fried thin rice noodles, carrots, yellow onions and beansprouts, tossed in a light and savory sauce, topped with green onions and beansprouts, served with a side of crushed peanuts and lime
(V) Cashew Stir Fry
Bell pepper, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and yellow onions stir-fried in a vegan sauce topped with cashews and a side of white rice
(V) Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice, chopped carrots, corn, yellow onions, broccoli, cabbage, and beansprouts, topped with green onions
(V) Pad See-Ew
Wok-fried thick rice noodles, garlic and broccoli tossed in a gluten-free sauce.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
GET HUNGRY! Happy to serve the best of Asian inspired dishes in a so chill vibe in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
1004 N S MOUNT OLIVE ST, Siloam Springs, AR 72761