American
Breakfast & Brunch

Social Asheville NC

review star

No reviews yet

74 Patton Avenue

Asheville, NC 28801

Order Again

Cheese Fondue

The Monterey

The Monterey

$13.95

Gruyere, fontina, and Raclette cheeses, rosé, roasted garlic, Brie, Gorgonzola, fresh spinach and honey-roasted almonds | V

Spinach Artichoke

Spinach Artichoke

$12.95

Butterkäse and fontina cheeses, vegetable broth, fresh spinach, garlic, artichoke hearts, Parmesan, and Tabasco® | V, GF

Your Curation Cheese Fondue

Your Curation Cheese Fondue

$10.95

Curate your own cheese fondue. Pick your own cheese fondue base and 3 mix-ins.

Additional Cheese Dippers

Additional Cheese Dippers

Additional dippers to enhance your cheese fondue

Side Cheddar Base Fondue

$4.00

Side Fontina Base Fondue

$4.00

Side Alpine Base Fondue

$4.00

Chocolate Fondue

S'mores

S'mores

$12.95

Creamy flavor of milk chocolate, marshmallow crème, graham cracker and caramel flambé

Wildberry Swirl

Wildberry Swirl

$11.95

Buttery flavor of white chocolate, wildberry purée and fresh berries

Your Curation Chocolate Fondue

Your Curation Chocolate Fondue

$11.95

Curate your own chocolate fondue. Pick your own chocolate fondue base and 3 mix-ins.

Additional Chocolate Dippers

Additional Chocolate Dippers

Additional dippers to enhance your chocolate fondue

Side Milk Chocolate Fondue

$4.00

Side Dark Chocolate Fondue

$4.00

Side White Chocolate Fondue

$4.00

Shareables

Sweet Spice Sticky Ribs

Sweet Spice Sticky Ribs

Crispy pork ribs, gochujang, toasted sesame seeds, and scallions (Available in 3 and 6 rib portions)

Crispy Veggie Potstickers

Crispy Veggie Potstickers

$11.95

Kale, tofu, veggies, teriyaki, go-mayo, and sesame seeds

FGT Sliders

$11.95

Fried green tomatoes, red cabbage, angry ranch, and scallions | V

Soups + Salads + Bowls

Wonton Bowl

Wonton Bowl

$13.95

Ginger soy chicken broth, vegetable dumplings, edamame, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro, and basil

Soho Salad

Soho Salad

$11.95

Kale, spinach, fontina, rainbow carrots, red cabbage, pretzel croutons, cucumbers, and baby tomatoes | GF without croutons

SoBowl

$14.95

Kale, spinach, rainbow carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, mango, edamame, scallions, radish, go-mayo, and toasted sesame seeds | V, GF without go-mayo

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine, Parmesan-dusted pine nuts, pretzel croutons, and housemade Caesar dressing

Tomato Basil Bisque

Tomato Basil Bisque

$7.95

Fresh basil, white wine, four-cheese crostini, and basil oil | V

Flambe Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, fresh basil, EVOO, and oregano | V

Mediterranean Flatbread

Mediterranean Flatbread

$13.95

Zucchini, plum tomatoes, caramelized onions, falafel crunch, feta, balsamic, and oregano | GF sub for plain chicken

Handhelds + Plates

Anti-Social Burger*

Anti-Social Burger*

$15.95

Sirloin burger*, romaine, and tomatoes, with roasted garlic ketchup

Impossibly Social Burger

Impossibly Social Burger

$16.95

Impossible burger, vegan cheddar, romaine, and tomato served on a vegan bun with roasted garlic ketchup | V, GF, VG

Raclette Burger*

Raclette Burger*

$17.95

Sirloin burger*, pickle fries, romaine, and tomato, topped with MeltSO sauce, and melted-to order aged Raclette

Buttermilk Chicken & Waffle

Buttermilk Chicken & Waffle

$16.95

Pearl sugar waffle, crispy chicken*, Tobasco, honey, and scallion butter

Braised Boneless Short Rib

$23.95Out of stock

Roasted mushrooms, demi-glace, caramelized onions, and crispy purple cabbage served with Rosemary Fries

B.L.A.T. Club

B.L.A.T. Club

$14.95

Crispy bacon, romaine, avocado, roma tomato, and ranch mayo, served on multigrain bread

4-Cheese Panini

4-Cheese Panini

$11.95

Cheddar, fontina, emmenthaler, Parmesan-crusted naan, served with a tomato bisque shot | V

Brie + Apple Panini

Brie + Apple Panini

$13.50Out of stock

Brie, green apples, baby spinach, Parmesan-crusted naan with fig mustard | V

Crispy Chicken Caprese Panini

$13.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, crispy buttermilk chicken, basil pesto, and balsamic aioli

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Panini

$13.95

Herb chicken, tomato, sliced avocado, romaine, and angry ranch

On the Side

Rosemary Fries

Rosemary Fries

$5.25
Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$6.95

MeltSO Mac & Cheese

$5.95

6-cheese mac served on 4-cheese crostini | V

Side House Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar

$5.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:30 am
Sip. Dip. Eat. #getsocial

