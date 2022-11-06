Social Bird

Bottle, Stags' Leap Chardonnay

$60.00

2018 Stags' Leap Chardonnay, Napa Valley The grapes for their Napa Valley Chardonnay are sourced from the cooler southern appellations within Napa Valley, where fog from the San Pablo Bay helps to cool the vineyards throughout the growing season, allowing for ideal preservation of freshness and acidity. The majority of the fruit comes from the Carneros AVA which provides citrus, mineral, and crisp apple notes, with a smaller percentage coming from the Oak Knoll AVA, which contributes more tropical and stone fruit characteristics. These vineyards consistently produce Chardonnay ideal for our style of winemaking with fresh fruit flavors, bright acidity and vibrancy.