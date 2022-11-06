Social Bird
3593 Mt Diablo Blvd
Lafayette, CA 94549
ALLOCATED WHISKIES
Colonel EH Taylor Single Barrel BiB
Colonel EH Taylor Warehouse C BiB
Elmer T Lee Sour Mash
Named after Master Distiller Emeritus Elmer T. Lee, this whiskey is hand selected and bottled to the taste and standards which were set forth by Elmer T. Lee himself. Perfectly balanced and rich, as declared by the man who knew how great bourbon should taste. $9.5 for 1 oz $19 for 2 oz
Hancock's President's Reserve Single Barrel
This Single Barrel bourbon whiskey is deep amber in color. The nose is light and sweet with traces of mango and papaya. The body is full and the palate shows a nice balance of honey, clover, fruit and a dash of spice. The finish is long and warm. $11 for 1 oz $22 for 2 oz
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year
This bourbon whiskey is bottled at nearly barrel proof. Just a splash of Kentucky limestone water is added after a decade of aging. Rich, yet smooth, this bourbon takes a back seat to none. A sweet vanilla nose with caramel, pecan and oak wood. Smooth, mellow flavor consisting of robust wheat, cherries and oak. Features a long, smoky wheat finish with hints of fruit, spice and oak tannins.
Van Winkle 12 Year
Highlighted by light aromas of dried mango, cocoa, fruit and spiced peach. Flavors of honey, oak and tobacco dance on the pallet. The finish is balanced and dry, with a lingering tingle.
Michter's Toasted Barrel Finish
Mature in age and truly exceptional in quality, Michter’s 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon has earned its place as an enduring favorite of the most discerning whiskey connoisseurs. The “Best American Whiskey” according to Food & Wine magazine, our 10 Year Single Barrel Bourbon represents the culmination of over a decade of patient aging in specially chosen, new charred American white oak barrels. $35 for 1 oz $70 for 2 oz
Michter's 10yr Single Barrel
Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel Reserve
Named for a stretch of rich farmland along the Kentucky River, Rock Hill Farms is a fine single barrel bourbon. The limestone waters of the Kentucky River that wind through Bluegrass country and alongside Buffalo Trace Distillery nourish the land and provide the distinct flavor to Rock Hill Farms. $10.50 for 1 oz $21 for 2 oz
Stagg Jr. Barrel Proof
St George Single Malt
Thomas Handy Sazerac Rye
Named after the New Orleans bartender who first used rye whiskey in the Sazerac Cocktail, this uncut and unfiltered Straight Rye Whiskey is bottled directly from the barrel, just as it was over a century ago. Full of rich flavors, this authentic American rye whiskey is a symbol of the timeless history of New Orleans and the legacy of Thomas H. Handy. $26 for 1 oz $52 for 2 oz
Weller 12 Year
Weller Full Proof
William Larue Weller developed his original bourbon recipe with wheat, rather than rye. Bottled at the same 114 proof the spirit was when it entered into the barrel, this non-chill filtered wheated bourbon forgoes chill filtration to preserve all the naturally occurring residual oils and flavors that occur during the distillation and aging process (potentially making it appear cloudy at cold temperatures). This bourbon balances a rich mouth feel, with robust notes of vanilla and oak. A whiskey that satisfies the demand of the non-chill filtered whiskey enthusiasts, honoring the man who made wheated bourbon legendary. $10.50 for 1 oz $21 for 2 oz
Weller Single Barrel
COCKTAILS
Out of Bounds for 4
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Amaro Cio Ciaro, and Black Walnut Maple Bitters barrel aged for two weeks, Serve over Ice.
Negroni for 4
St George Gin, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, and Campari, serve over Ice.
Pear Farm Fresh for 2
Wheatly Vodka, Lemon Juice, cinnamon-sage syrup, pear puree, Peychauds and Angostura Bitters shaken and double strained just before you arrive, garnished with a Lemon Wheel.
Fresh Start for 2
Wheatley Vodka, Bertina Elderflower Liqueur, grapefruit juice, gum syrup, sparkling rose float, garnished with a grapefruit twist
Devil's Medicine for 2
Tequila, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, lemon, honey, spicy ginger, jalapeno tincture, garnished with a lemon wheel
SB Margarita for 2
Pueblo Viejo Tequila, Combier liquor, Gran Marnier, Fresh Lime, Organic Agave Nectar, shaken and double strained just before you arrive. Garnished with a Lime Wheel.
Lemon Drop for 2
Wheatly Vodka, Combier liquor, Fresh Lemon, Demerara Simple Syrup, shaken and double strained just before you arrive. Garnished with a Lemon Wheel
Cosmopolitan for 2
Wheatly Vodka, Combier liquor, Fresh Lime, Cranberry Juice, Shaken and double strained just before you arrive. Garnished with a Lime Wheel.
ROSÉ AND SPARKLING WINES
Bottle, Domaine Le Galantin Rosé
Bottle, Ribeauvillé Sparkling
This sparkling wine is fresh, fine and bright. Pronounced stone fruit and crisp acidity balanced by a weighted palate.
Bottle, Scharffenberger SP
The wine is approximately 60% Chardonnay and 40% Pinot Noir. The full malolactic style adds a vanilla cream character producing a round and full-bodied wine. After approximately two years on the lees, there are notes of freshly baked bread and pastry that enhances the more fruit forward style of the wine. Finally, after several months on the cork, the wine develops caramel and hazel complexors.
Bottle, Verv Prosecco
Andreola "Verv" Prosecco N.V. On the nose: white floral aromas, green apple, pineapple. On the palate: citrus flavors, grapefruit zest, unripe melon. Light bubbles, short finish. ... On the nose with apples, chalky & toast..
Bottle, Champagne LOMBARD Premier Cru
The nose is bright and youthfully complex, offering scents of yellow stone fruits (apricots, peaches, yellow plums), fresh-baked bread and a touch of smokiness. On the palate the wine is deep, full-bodied, crisp and focused, with zesty notes. Frothy mousse and very good length.
Bottle, Les Petit Diables Rosé
WHITE WINE
Bottle, Von Winning Riesling
Von Winning Winnings Riesling 2017 Riesling, Pfalz, Germany Impressive notes of lemon and lime peel, the palate has a smooth, sweetly fruited core with a vibrant and elegant array of fresh citrus to close.
Bottle, St Michael-Eppan Pinot Grigio
2018 Valle Isarco Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy Granny Smith apple, lemon drop and crushed stone aromas appear in the glass along with a whiff of Alpine herbs. On the full-bodied palate, tangy acidity accompanies mature yellow pear, lemon drop and a hint of graphite. A smoky note signals the close
Bottle, Gobelsburg Grüner Veltliner
2019 Gobelsburg Grüner Veltliner, Austria Extremely fragrant with whiffs of juicy Mirabelle plum. So seductive and openly expressive with a pleasant filigree touch. Compact yet lively and robust. Fine stone fruit notes. Layers of subtle undertones and a nice racy finish.
Bottle, Dolia Nova Vermentino
2018 Sapientia Verdejo , Rueda In appearance, the wine is a bright straw yellow color with greenish reflections. On the nose, Sapientia expresses the authenticity of the verdejo grape. This translates into intense, elegant and fresh aromas. Its herbaceous and white flower notes stand out, with aniseed, fennel and scrubland tones and a balsamic background. On the palate, it has excellent structure and volume, it is unctuous and elegant with a soft hint of bitterness in the finish, characteristic of its grape.
Bottle, Monte Pío Albariño
Bottle, Tinpot Hut Sauvignon Blanc
2019 Tinpot Hut Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand. A complex and elegant wine with classic characters of blackcurrant bud and fresh cut thyme. Underlying ripe fruit and mineral notes from the grapes grown in the Blind River sub region of Marlborough combine well with the more tropical notes of passionfruit and melon from the Wairau Valley vineyards. A stylish and pleasingly rich Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc with vibrant aromatics and a fine balance of acidity leading to a lingering finish.
Bottle, Long Meadow Ranch Sauvignon Blanc
2018 Cliff Lede Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley This year’s Sauvignon Blanc is a revelrous elixir that flourishes a multitudinous array of citrus tinged aromas and flavors. The exceedingly seductive perfume of orange blossom, pink fleshed grapefruit, and warm lemon soufflé entices, whilst restorative verdant notes ascend out of the glass and meld with hints of lemon verbena, tarragon, and ginger. The entrance boasts a brace of lemon candy across the palate followed by an unraveling of lemon meringue, tangerine marmalade, and lychee flavors. With air the wine further complexes and is punctuated by plump apricots, toasted brioche, and crushed chalk. This fun, sexy, and smart wine is imbued with a delightfully bright acidity and a long, rich full-bodied texture.
Bottle, Domaine Gueguen Chablis
2019 Domaine Gueguen Chablis Chablis, France Pale gold color, Powerful fruit expression and rich aromatics of white fruit and flowers. The palate balances richness and freshness. Lingering fruity finish. Decanting optional.
Bottle, Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Chardonnay
2017 Domaine Serene, Chardonnay, Dundee Hills, Oregon It's densely packed with flavors of lemon, lime, grapefruit and pineapple, offering a posh mix of citrus set against zippy acidity. A hint of citrus peel puts a frame around the finish and sets this up for cellaring.
Bottle, Stags' Leap Chardonnay
2018 Stags' Leap Chardonnay, Napa Valley The grapes for their Napa Valley Chardonnay are sourced from the cooler southern appellations within Napa Valley, where fog from the San Pablo Bay helps to cool the vineyards throughout the growing season, allowing for ideal preservation of freshness and acidity. The majority of the fruit comes from the Carneros AVA which provides citrus, mineral, and crisp apple notes, with a smaller percentage coming from the Oak Knoll AVA, which contributes more tropical and stone fruit characteristics. These vineyards consistently produce Chardonnay ideal for our style of winemaking with fresh fruit flavors, bright acidity and vibrancy.
Bottle, Jordan Chardonnay
2017 Jordan Chardonnay, Russian River Valley Mirroring the classic elements of a grand cru Chablis, this is a rare expression of Chardonnay that shyly but exquisitely excites the senses. Pretty aromas of citrus blossoms and passion fruit spring from the glass. Its elegant palate reveals flavors of lemon, Asian pear and kumquat with a beautiful weight and roundness—all supported by an attractive, crisp backbone of acidity. A lingering finish laced in succulent citrus begs you to take another sip.
Bottle, Far Niente Chard
2018 Far Niente Estate Bottled Chardonnay, Napa Valley The 2018 opens with a citrus-honeysuckle perfume, accented with notes of white fig, gardenia and warm toasted oak. The palate is silky and layered with melon and citrus flavors along with hints of toasted vanilla and baking spices and a long, bright finish.
Bottle, Miner Chardonnay
2018 Miner Chardonnay, Napa Valley Sourced from low-yielding vineyards in Napa Valley, their Chardonnay is characterized by crisp apple, ripe melon and citrus flavors gently balanced with toasty French oak.
Bottle, Rombauer Chardonnay
2019 Rombauer Chardonnay, Carneros Pale yellow with a green tinge to the hue. Aromas of yellow peach, mango with a slight citrus note intertwine seamlessly with vanilla and spice. The palate is rich and round, with the mango and vanilla fighting for the lime light, while the cream texture, vanilla and slight butter combine seamlessly. The balanced acidity closes out the finish bringing the multiple components into balance.
RED WINE
Bottle, Hitching Post Pinot Noir
Bottle, Balletto Pinot Noir
Bottle, Prendo Pinot Noir
Bottle, Occidental Pinot Noir
2018 Occidental Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast Freestone-Occidental evokes juicy red berries and a near perfect balance of finesse and energy, primary red fruits and saline elements. It conveys outstanding precision and lift in the mouth and finishes vibrant and long with beautifully sculpted tannins. Its modest alcohol (13.5%) makes this wine a perfect complement to any meal. It is delicious now and will develop nicely in bottle.
Bottle, Lafond Pinot Noir
Bottle, Siduri Pinot Noir
2018 Omen Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley Deep, complex aromatics are accented by dark cherry and a touch of cranberry. Barrel aging lends subtle smoky notes and hints of baking spice to the flavor. The mouth-feel is rich and concentrated from the low yields and warm climate of the Rogue Valley. The wine has great depth yet is very balanced and finishes with a delicate texture.
Bottle, Failla Pinot Noir
2019 Failla Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast Bright red fruit, floral splashes, juicy pomegranate, and wild herb express structure with finesse and elegance.
Bottle, Sea Smoke "Ten"
2019 Sea Smoke "Southing" Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills Each year, our goal for Southing is to create the ideal marriage of complexity and elegance. The ever-changing nose of the Southing exhibits Watermelon, Jasmine, Victoria plum and subtle baking spices. The fine tannins and minerality are enhanced by our estate vineyard’s characteristic cool climate acidity.
Bottle, Siete Fincas Malbec
2018 Siete Fincas Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina This Malbec presents deep aromatic notes of juicy plum, fresh violets and roses, and a hint of cedar, with plush, expressive raspberry, vanilla, violets. Medium bodied and round in texture, ripe summer berries lead to soft tannins on a persistent finish
Bottle, Valagua Rioja
Bottle, Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel
2018 Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel, California Tempting fruit flavors and an appetizing structure combine nicely in this full-bodied wine, making it taste and feel complete. Classic blackberry and black-pepper aromas give way to juicy, berrylike flavors wrapped in just-firm-enough tannins and acidity for a good grip on the palate.
Bottle, Baca Double Dutch Zinfandel
Bottle, Turley Zinfandel
Bottle, Ridge Pagani Ranch Zinfandel
Bottle, Donati Merlot
2016 Donati Merlot, Paso Robles Aromas of exploding blackberries and blueberries. Palate of cherry cola, vanilla and brown sugar with a medium plus, velvety, lingering spicy oak finish.
Bottle, Morisfarms Morellino di Scansano
2016 Morisfarms Morellino di Scansano Color: brilliant ruby red Bouquet: cherry and spices with light earthy notes Taste: concentrated cherry fruit balanced with elevated tannins Serving temperature: 15°C / 60°F Food pairing: herbaceous dishes like Tortelli Maremmani
Bottle, Ca'Marcanda Super Tuscan Promis
Bright and deep garnet color. The nose is rich and concentrated with hints of blueberries, licorice and cocoa. The palate is fresh and juicy. Balsamic and appealing scents of graphite lead to mellow notes of rhubarb. Fine-grained and silky tannins. The 2018 Promis perfectly mirrors the Mediterranean scrubland of which it is surrounded. Blend: 55% Merlot, 35% Syrah, 10% Sangioves
Bottle, Pride Merlot
Bottle, Moulin de la Grangere Merlot
Bottle, Treana Cabernet Sauvignon
2018 Treana Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles An excellent display of Paso Roble Cabernet. At first glance, this dark crimson wine sets the stage for the beautiful aromas of warm chocolate, roasted coffee & toasty cedar. On the palate, intense dark fruit, sweet vanilla combine with smoky-oak to give a long rich mouth feel that finishes with balanced acidity and moderate, velvety tannins.
Bottle, Buehler Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle, Hook & Ladder Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle, Mad Hatter
2016 Mad Hatter Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Napa Valley Expressive aromas of black plum, wild hyacinth, and clove. The palette evolves flavors of black cherry, dark chocolate, and baking spice further enhanced by the wine’s velvety tannins, and long delicate finish.
Bottle, Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon
2017 Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Scattered Peaks offers intense black and red fruit aromas bolstered by hints of mountain sage and a touch of anise. On the palate, dark brooding fruit flavors of black cherry and cassis mingle with essence of black licorice and violets as well as espresso and dark chocolate notes. Firm and silky tannins and a touch of vanilla support the long, lingering finish of this classic Napa Valley Cabernet.
Bottle, Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon
2016 Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon, Oak Knoll,Napa Valley Ripe, focused flavors of cherry, boysenberry, and blackcurrant are complemented by soft notes of cedar, bay leaf, and a savory earthiness. On the palate, this wine has a fruit-driven entry balanced with firm tannins that give way to a lush, lingering finish.
Bottle, Jordan Cab
Bottle, Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle, Monticello, Cabernet Franc
2018 Monticello Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley This is a dark, powerful wine, extracted from slowly and fully ripened fruit. On the nose the wine offers copious dark berry fruit, with nicely integrated, lightly toasted oak aromas, and hints of vanilla. In the background there are hints of pepper and spice, which elevate and balance the aromas of this wine. On the palate, the wine is big and well-extracted. It bursts onto the palate with a deeply layered texture and medium-grain tannins, followed by a lush mid-palate and a long lingering finish.
CHEESES
BLUE CHEESE
Point Reyes Bay Blue -California, honeyed walnuts, pasteurized cow’s milk, rustic, sweet & caramel finish
SOFT CHEESE
Saint Andre -France, fresh pear jam, pasteurized cow’s milk soft ripened, creamy, rich & buttery
HARD CHEESE
Ossau Iraty -France, port soaked apricots, pasturized sheep’s milk, sweet & nutty
3 Cheeses Board
Your choice of any combination of the 3 cheese options
2 Cheeses Board
Your choice of any 2 cheeses
STARTERS
Grilled Wild Prawn Romesco
(4) head off, peeled, just the tail on, Romesco sauce, herbed salsa verde
"KFC" Wings
Crispy Mary's Chicken Wings (8) tossed in a Spicy Apricot Glaze, garnished with Sesame Seeds and served with a Cool Herb dipping sauce on the side.
Meatballs
Beelers Pork Meatballs (3) served in a Calabrian Chili Tomato Sauce with Basil and Parmesan, served with Grilled Levain Bread.
King Salmon Tartare
Hook and line, wild Monterey King salmon diced with cucumber tossed with poke vinaigrette and layered on top of avocado salsa that is flavored with lime juice and cilantro. Topped with cilantro & served with hand cut chips.
Avocado Bruschetta
Grilled Levain bread topped with freshly chopped Avocado, Pickled Sweet Peppers and Crispy red onions with a sprinkle of Sea Salt.
Blackened Local Cod Tostadas
cannelini bean puree, avocado crème fraiche, watermelon radish slaw, yuzu vinaigrette. 3 tostadas
Mussels
PEI Mussels steamed with a coconut milk-vadouvan sauce. Served with Grilled Bread on the side(Dairy free)
Truffled Fries & Aioli
Hand-cut Kennebec Fries tossed in Truffle Oil and Parsley, served with a Lemon Garlic Aioli
Side Fries
Hand-cut Kennebec Fries served with a Lemon Garlic Aioli.
RUSTIC BOWLS
Grilled King Salmon Bowl
Sustainably raised Grilled Salmon served over little arugula, with grapes, shaved red onions, gala apple & blue cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette topped with a fig jam on levain toast -Dressing will be on the side (The picture may be different than the listed description due to the set up changing daily)
Grilled Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak Bowl
Organic baby lettuces, roasted baby carrots with cumin, toasted pumpkin seeds, aji amarillo-yogurt sauce, muscatel vinaigrette, crispy onions
Wild Prawns & Polenta
Grilled Wild Prawns (4) served in a Wild Mushroom Ragout and served with Organic Polenta on the side.
Grilled Mary's Chicken Bowl
Arugula, endive, grapes, pears, sweet-salty walnuts, blue cheese & red wine-Dijon vinaigrette
Vegan Super Food Bowl
Little Gems & arugula, quinoa, roasted acorn squash & beets, avocado, toasted hazelnuts, vegan feta, beet-sherry vinaigrette
SOUPS & SALADS
Arugula Salad
Arugula tossed with chili flakes and Parmesan served with a lemon vinaigrette served on the side (Gluten Free + Vegetarian)
Todays Soup
Green Lentil garnished with Aleppo chile mint oil
Little Gems
Little Gems lettuce topped with Danish blue Cheese, Red Onions and Roasted Walnuts, served with a Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
BURGERS & SLIDERS ETC
Pasta Special
Torchio pasta, with spinach, Alba mushrooms, chopped tomatoes, in a white wine-tomato sauce garnished with parsley & parmesan
Snake River Farm Wagyu Burger
Snake River Farms beef served on a Challah Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Red Onion served on the side with our Hand cut Fries
Mediterranean Local Lamb Sliders
Local Dixon grass fed lamb, challah rolls, feta, cucumber yogurt sauce, tomato, arugula, hand cut fries
Chicken Slider
Mary's Fried Chicken Sliders (2) served on house made Buttermilk Biscuits with Red Pepper Jelly, Garlic Aioli and Cheddar Cheese, served with a Napa Cabbage Slaw and Hand Cut Chips .
Short Rib Sandwich
Our Slow Braised Short Ribs served in a Baguette with Swiss cheese and Roasted Alba Mushrooms served with a Burgundy Dipping Sauce on the side and Hand cut Fries
Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak Frites
Soy-Tahini rubbed Brandt beef prime Bavette Steak grilled, served with an arugula salad and our hand cut Kennebec fries tossed in truffle oil and parsley, with chimichurri sauce served on the side.
SIDES
DESSERT
Butterscotch Pudding
Hand made Butterscotch pudding garnished with caramel, sea salt and served with chocolate shortbread and whipped cream on the side ( Gluten free without shortbread cookie)
Lemon Meringue Tart
Handmade graham cracker crust, lemon custard, toasted fluffy meringue, raspberry sauce.
Sticky Toffee Pear Cake
Rich, moist cake made with dates and caramelized pears served with toffee sauce and whipped cream
Apple Crumble Tart
Bittersweet Chocolate Brownie with Vanilla Gelato
Bittersweet Chocolate Fudge Brownie, caramel, sweet & salty walnuts, vanilla bean gelato
GELATO
BOTTLE/ CAN BEER/ CIDER
Far West Guava Cider
Fresh, tropical, semi-dry cider infused with Brazilian pink guava just before final packaging
Far West Dry Cider
Fresh, tropical, semi-dry cider infused with Brazilian pink guava just before final packaging
Hitachino Nest White Ale
This White Ale is brewed with wheat malt, and flavored with coriander, orange peel and nutmeg. Please enjoy the soft and flavorful taste.
Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz
Always good for all of the time. The original lager with 4.8% ABV.
Scrimshaw Pilsner
Named for the delicate engravings popularized by 19th century seafarers, Scrimshaw is a fresh tasting Pilsner brewed in the finest European tradition using Munich malt and Hallertauer and Tettnang hops. Scrimshaw has a subtle hop character, a crisp, clean palate, and a dry finish.
Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen
A veritable classic – and the star of their beer ensemble: Weihenstephaner wheat beer.
Delirium Tremens
Feels like the sound shot of alcohol is igniting the mouth. In reality the tongue and palate are warmed. The taste is characterized by its roundness. The aftertaste is strong, long-lasting and dry bitter
Erdinger NA Beer
A cool glass of ERDINGER Non-Alcoholic not only tastes fantastic, but is also healthy – thanks to the vitamin B9 that supports a strong metabolism. With its isotonic properties, it provides the body directly with valuable ingredients and thus satisfies thirst even faster.
MOCKTAILS
Miss Nightingale
Hibiscus, lime juice, cinnamon-sage syrup & sparkling water garnished with a lime wheel. Crushed ice served on side
Northside Collins
Muddled cucumber & mint, grapefruit juice, gum syrup & sparkling water garnished with fresh mint. Crushed ice served on side
Pear Spritz
Fresh pear puree, lemon juice, demerara syrup & sparkling water garnished with a lemon twist. Crushed ice served on side
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Curbside pick up available Thank you for your support
