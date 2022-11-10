Restaurant header imageView gallery

Social BTB - Joplin

review star

No reviews yet

1027 South Main Street

Joplin, MO 64801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
3 piece with toast
Cheeseburger

APPETIZERS

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.99

10oz. white cheddar cheese curds.

Fried Spicy Green Beans

Fried Spicy Green Beans

$7.99

8oz. Green beans with sriracha seasoning.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

8oz. fried pickle chips.

Fried Spicy Corn Nuggets

Fried Spicy Corn Nuggets

$7.99

10oz. Corn nuggets with sriracha seasoning.

Social Fries

Social Fries

$8.99

12oz. of our house French fries with melted cheddar cheese, diced onions, diced tomatoes, diced jalapeños and diced bacon.

BURGERS

Single Cheeseburger

Single Cheeseburger

$8.59

Single custom blend patty, white American cheese and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Single Bacon Cheeseburger

Single Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.49

Single custom blend patty, white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Single Hamburger

Single Hamburger

$7.99

Single custom blend patty and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Single Bacon Burger

$8.89

Single custom blend patty, applewood smoked bacon and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.59

two custom blend patties, white American cheese and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.49

two custom blend patties, white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Hamburger

$8.99

two custom blend patties and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$9.89

two custom blend patties, applewood smoked bacon and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Triple Cheeseburger

Triple Cheeseburger

$12.59

three custom blend patties, white American cheese and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Triple Bacon Cheeseburger

Triple Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.49

three custom blend patties, white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Triple Hamburger

$11.99

three custom blend patties and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Triple Bacon Burger

Triple Bacon Burger

$12.89

three custom blend patties, applewood smoked bacon and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Quadruple Cheeseburger

Quadruple Cheeseburger

$15.59

four custom blend patties, white American cheese and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Quadruple Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.49

four custom blend patties, white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Quadruple Hamburger

$14.99

four custom blend patties and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Quadruple Bacon Burger

$15.89

four custom blend patties, applewood smoked bacon and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Single Beef Patty

$2.00

single custom blend patty

SANDWICHES

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$9.29

Black bean veggie single patty

Single Veggie Patty

$3.00

Black bean veggie single patty

BLT

BLT

$7.79

Applewood smoked bacon, mayo, tomato, lettuce on garlic buttered Texas toast.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Two grilled chicken tenders and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Two fried chicken tenders and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Three slices of white American cheese melted in between garlic buttered Texas toast.

TENDERS

Single Grilled Tender

$2.00

Single grilled chicken tender.

Single Fried Tender

Single Fried Tender

$2.00

Single fried chicken tender.

3 piece with toast

3 piece with toast

$8.79

Three fried chicken tenders, a slice of Texas toast, your choice of one dipping sauce and a side of house French fries.

3 piece grilled with toast

3 piece grilled with toast

$8.79

Three grilled chicken tenders, a slice of Texas toast, your choice of one dipping sauce and a side of house French fries.

4 piece with toast

4 piece with toast

$9.99

Four fried chicken tenders, a slice of Texas toast, your choice of two dipping sauces and a side of house French fries.

4 piece grilled with toast

4 piece grilled with toast

$9.99

Four grilled chicken tenders, a slice of Texas toast, your choice of two dipping sauces and a side of house French fries.

5 piece with toast

5 piece with toast

$10.89

Five fried chicken tenders, a slice of Texas toast, your choice of two dipping sauces and a side of house French fries.

5 piece grilled with toast

5 piece grilled with toast

$10.89

Five grilled chicken tenders, a slice of Texas toast, your choice of two dipping sauces and a side of house French fries.

SIDES

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99

6oz. of our regular house French fries with salt.

Ranch Fries

Ranch Fries

$3.69

6oz. of our regular house French fries with ranch seasoning.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.89

6oz. of our sweet potato fries with salt.

Sweet and Salty Fries

Sweet and Salty Fries

$3.99

6oz. of our sweet potato fries with salt and vinegar seasoning.

Salt and Vinegar Fries

Salt and Vinegar Fries

$3.49

6oz. of our regular house French fries with salt and vinegar seasoning.

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$2.89

Thin cut onion strings breaded and fried.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.95

3oz chocolate chunk cookie.

Toast

$2.00

Garlic buttered Texas toast.

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Fresh romaine and parmesan cheese mixed with Caesar dressing and garlic buttered Texas toast.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.49

Fresh romaine and parmesan cheese mixed with Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.49

Tossed spring mix and romaine with tomato, cucumber, olive, feta cheese, red onion and pepperoncini with garlic buttered Texas toast.

Side Greek Salad

Side Greek Salad

$5.49

Tossed spring mix and romaine with tomato, cucumber, olive, feta cheese, red onion and pepperoncini.

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$8.49

Spring mix with tomato, cucumber, carrot, green peppers, red onion, sunflower seeds, and wonton strips with garlic buttered Texas toast.

Side Asian Salad

$5.49

Spring mix with tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, green pepper, red onion, sunflower seeds, and wonton strips.

EXTRA SIDE SAUCE

Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$0.69
Asian Dressing

Asian Dressing

$0.69
Greek Dressing

Greek Dressing

$0.69
BTB Sauce

BTB Sauce

$0.69
Ranch Sauce

Ranch Sauce

$0.69
Spicy Ranch Sauce

Spicy Ranch Sauce

$0.69
Honey Mustard Sauce

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.69
Blue Cheese Sauce

Blue Cheese Sauce

$0.69
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.69
Honey BBQ Sauce

Honey BBQ Sauce

$0.69
Korean BBQ Sauce

Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.69
Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.69
Garlic Parmesan Sauce

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.69
Honey Sauce

Honey Sauce

$0.69
Mango Habanero Sauce

Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.69
Thai Chili Sauce

Thai Chili Sauce

$0.69
Boom Boom Sauce

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.69
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.69
Volcano Sauce

Volcano Sauce

$0.69
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.99

BULK TENDERS

Bulk 24 Tenders

$48.00

Bulk of 24 fried chicken tenders and your choice of eight dipping sauces.

Bulk 36 Tenders

$72.00

Bulk of 36 fried chicken tenders and your choice of twelve dipping sauces.

Bulk 48 Tenders

$96.00

Bulk of 48 fried chicken tenders and your choice of sixteen dipping sauces.

Bulk 60 Tenders

$120.00

Bulk of 60 fried chicken tenders and your choice of twenty dipping sauces.

Bulk 72 Tenders

$144.00

Bulk of 72 fried chicken tenders and your choice of twenty-four dipping sauces.

Bulk 84 Tenders

$168.00

Bulk of 84 fried chicken tenders and your choice of twenty-eight dipping sauces.

Bulk 100 Tenders

$200.00

Bulk of 100 fried chicken tenders and your choice of twenty-eight dipping sauces.

KIDS MEALS

2 Chicken Strips with Toast and Fries

2 Chicken Strips with Toast and Fries

$5.00

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$5.00
Single Cheeseburger and Fries

Single Cheeseburger and Fries

$5.00

Single Hamburger and Fries

$5.00

Drinks

Water

Water

Coke

Coke

$2.89

24oz cup

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.89

24oz cup

Sprite

Sprite

$2.89

24oz cup

Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.89

24oz cup

Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.89

24oz cup

Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.89

24oz cup

Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.89

24oz cup

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.89

24oz cup

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.89

24oz cup

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

24oz cup

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.25

8 oz can

Monster Regular

Monster Regular

$3.50
Monster Zero

Monster Zero

$3.50

16 oz can

Monster Ultra Fiesta

Monster Ultra Fiesta

$3.50

16 oz can

Dasani Bottle Water

Dasani Bottle Water

$1.99

20 oz bottle

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.25

12.7 oz bottle

Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.89
Grape Fanta

Grape Fanta

$2.89
Pineapple Fanta

Pineapple Fanta

$2.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A restaurant and gathering space inside the Joplin's Historic Gryphon Building where guests can eat, drink, meet, work and play!

Website

Location

1027 South Main Street, Joplin, MO 64801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Club 1201 - 1201 E 32nd St, Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
1201 E 32nd St, Suite B Joplin, MO 64804
View restaurantnext
Mythos
orange starNo Reviews
1306 South Range Line Road Joplin, MO 64801
View restaurantnext
Finn's
orange star4.5 • 424
2707 East 32nd St Joplin, MO 64804
View restaurantnext
MacCheesy
orange starNo Reviews
2202 South Rangeline Road Joplin, MO 64804
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue
orange starNo Reviews
2601 RANGELINE ROAD\nJOPLIN, MO 64804 Joplin, MO 64804
View restaurantnext
Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria - Joplin, MO
orange starNo Reviews
3929 E 7th Street Joplin, MO 72703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Joplin

Finn's
orange star4.5 • 424
2707 East 32nd St Joplin, MO 64804
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Joplin
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston