Social Eatery 【Noodleosophy】【Rice-Monster】【Grapeholic】
102 South El Camino Real
Millbrae, CA 94030
【NOODLE】Noodles
Beef Stew
Beef stew with Baby Bok Choy, green onion / Cal. 570
Spicy Cumin Lamb
Sautéed spicy cumin lamb, onions, jalapeños and Baby Bok Choy. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.
Sizzling Garlic
Noodles topped with mashed garlic and ginger, bean sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, seared with hot vegetable oil (Dry Only / optional pork).
Meat Paste
Pork meat sauce cooked with sweet soy paste, topped with corn, carrot, green onion and cucumber (Dry Only) / Cal. 460
Curry & Chicken
Fried chicken breast with curry, coconut milk, shallot, Baby Bok Choy and green onion. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.
I'm Vegetarian
I am a vegetarian and just love vegetables and fresh hand-made noodles!
Pickled Veggie & Pork
Sautéed pork meat with pickled vegetable and green onion.
Spicy & Sour
Spicy and sour diced pork, with potato, carrot, corns, green onion. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.
Plain Noodle
Plain noodle with sauce.
[NOODLE] Raw Noodle Kit
Beef Stew RNK
Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.
Sizzling Garlic RNK
Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.
Spicy Cumin Lamb RNK
Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.
Curry & Chicken RNK
Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.
Meat Paste RNK
Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.
Pickled Veggie & Pork RNK
Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.
Spicy & Sour RNK
Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.
I'm Vegetarian RNK
Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.
Plain Noodle RNK
Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.
[RICE MONS] Bao Zai Fan (Iron Pot Rice)
Lap Mei / 经典腊味
【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】preserved pork / Chinese sausage / sesame / green onion / bok choy
Pork Ribs / 豉汁排骨
【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】pork ribs / taro / sesame / green onion / bok choy
Chicken & Mushroom / 冬菇滑鸡
【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】chicken / mushroom / goji berry / sesame / green onion / bok choy
Pork Patty / 剁剁肉饼
【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】ground pork / mushroom / corn / water chestnut / sesame / green onion / bok choy
Chicken Feet & Pork Ribs / 凤爪排骨
【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】chicken feet / pork ribs / sesame / green onion / bok choy
Grilled Unagi / 蒲烧鳗鱼
【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】grilled unagi / seaweed powder / green onion / bok choy
Abalone / 轻奢鲍鱼
【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】abalone / mushroom / preserved pork / Chinese sausage / sesame / green onion / bok choy
Chicken & Pork Ribs / 滑鸡排骨
【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】chicken / pork ribs / mushroom / goji berry / taro / sesame / green onion / bok choy
HAKKA Chicken Leg Quarter / 大大鸡腿
【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】chicken leg quarter / ginger / trumeric / sesame / green onion / bok choy
[RICE MONS] Stew Soup
[GRAPEHOLIC] Grape Tea / 葡萄茶
Cotton Candy Grape Slush / 青提满杯
Cotton candy grape and Michelia green tea smoothie with Salted Cream Cheese 👑 Recommended💕 VERY TIME SENSITIVE, DRINK IT ASAP!
Pure Grape / 多肉葡萄
Fresh grape 🍇 and Michelia green tea smoothie. Come with crystal boba, fresh grape bits and salted cream cheese.🏅# 1 most liked 💕
Grapeholic / 啤汽葡萄
Green tea, crystal boba, alcohol-free beer and sparkling water.
Grape & Lemon / 葡萄捶柠檬
Green tea lemonade with fresh grape bits 🍇, lime, lemon and aloe Vera.
Grape & Tea Jelly / 冻感葡萄
Green tea, grape juice, Michelia green tea jelly.
[GRAPEHOLIC] Fruit Tea / 水果茶
Osmanthus Slush / 桂香语冰
osmanthus / tea jelly / whipped cream / slush
Pink Lips / 点绛唇
watermelon / plum powder / cheese foam / slush
Lady Pink Guava/ 石榴姐
Guava smoothie with crystal boba, Salted Cream Cheese.
Strawberry & Coconut / 生打莓椰椰
Coconut smoothie with fresh strawberry 🍓 bits.👑
Strawberry & Lemon / 草莓捶柠檬
Green tea lemonade with fresh strawberry bits, lime, lemon and lychee jelly.
Pure Dragon / 天才小火龙
Michelia green tea with fresh dragon fruit bits and Salted Cream Cheese.
Pure Strawberry / 多肉莓莓
Strawberry🍓 green tea smoothie with fresh strawberry bits and Salted Cream Cheese.
Pure Mango / 多肉芒芒
Mango🥭 green tea smoothie with fresh mango bits and Salted Cream Cheese.
Guava & Beer / 榴啤
contain pink guava juice, non alcoholic beer, sparkling water and crystal boba
[GRAPEHOLIC] Sago / 甘露
[GRAPEHOLIC] Special Tea / 特调
[GRAPEHOLIC] Milk Tea / 奶茶
Crunchy Pumpkin🎃 / 酷脆南瓜
Happy Halloween! Ovaltin crunchy paste, Pumpkin paste, milk and tea.
Creme Caramel / 烤布蕾真乃神人也
Creme brûlée, brown sugar, boba, fresh milk, choice of black tea or oolong tea.👑recommend 💕
White Peach Osmanthus / 桂隐白桃
whipped cream / white peach black tea / milk / osmanthus
Taro & Boba / 芋泥啵啵
Brown sugar boba, fresh milk, taro, choice of black tea or oolong tea.
Mochi & Taro / 麻薯芋泥
Mochi, fresh milk, taro, choice of black tea or oolong tea.
Mochi & Boba / 麻薯啵啵
Brown sugar baba, mochi, fresh milk, choice of black tea or oolong tea.
Taro & Milk / 芋泥鲜奶
Fresh milk and taro. Caffeine free*
Grass Jelly Milk Tea / 仙草奶茶
Grass jelly, fresh milk, choice of black tea or oolong tea.
[GRAPEHOLIC] Coffee / 咖啡
Coconut Latte / 生椰拿铁
Fresh coconut infused premium Arabica coffee.
Strawberry & Coffee / 莓莓啡啡
Fresh Strawberry🍓infused premium Arabica coffee, green tea and sparkling water.
Grape & Coffee / 萄萄啡啡
Grape juice infused premium Arabia coffee, green tea, and sparkling water.
Orange & Coffee / 橙橙啡啡
Orange juice infused premium Arabica coffee, green tea and tea jelly.
Appetizers & Snacks
Cucumber Salad
Asian cucumbers cut and smashed, tossed in black vinegar, garlic, and chili oil.
Fried Chicken Breast
Fried chicken breast with salted pepper & dipping sauce / Cal. 210
Dumplings Boiled (4)
Boiled dumplings with vinegar and chili oil.
Dumplings Fried (4)
Fried dumplings with spicy mayonnaise sauce.
French Fries
Potato Fries with Ketchup.
Curry Fishball
Fishball cooked with curry and other spices. Cal. 103
Butterfly Shrimp (4)
Fried pan ko breaded shrimps with seaweed flake, ranch dressing and green onion.
Popcorn Chicken
Golden Tater Tots
Hash Brown
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
102 South El Camino Real, Millbrae, CA 94030