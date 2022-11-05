  • Home
  • /
  • Millbrae
  • /
  • Social Eatery 【Noodleosophy】【Rice-Monster】【Grapeholic】
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Social Eatery 【Noodleosophy】【Rice-Monster】【Grapeholic】

review star

No reviews yet

102 South El Camino Real

Millbrae, CA 94030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pure Grape / 多肉葡萄
Beef Stew
Lap Mei / 经典腊味

【NOODLE】Noodles

Beef Stew

Beef Stew

$14.99

Beef stew with Baby Bok Choy, green onion / Cal. 570

Spicy Cumin Lamb

Spicy Cumin Lamb

$15.49

Sautéed spicy cumin lamb, onions, jalapeños and Baby Bok Choy. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.

Sizzling Garlic

Sizzling Garlic

$11.99

Noodles ​topped with mashed garlic and ginger, bean sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, seared with hot vegetable oil (Dry Only / optional pork).

Meat Paste

Meat Paste

$12.99

Pork meat sauce cooked with sweet soy paste, topped with corn, carrot, green onion and cucumber (Dry Only) / Cal. 460

Curry & Chicken

Curry & Chicken

$14.99

Fried chicken breast with curry, coconut milk, shallot, Baby Bok Choy and green onion. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.

I'm Vegetarian

I'm Vegetarian

$11.99

I am a vegetarian and just love vegetables and fresh hand-made noodles!

Pickled Veggie & Pork

Pickled Veggie & Pork

$12.99

Sautéed pork meat with pickled vegetable and green onion.

Spicy & Sour

Spicy & Sour

$12.99

Spicy and sour diced pork, with potato, carrot, corns, green onion. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.

Plain Noodle

Plain Noodle

$7.50

Plain noodle with sauce.

[NOODLE] Raw Noodle Kit

Beef Stew RNK

Beef Stew RNK

$23.99

Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.

Sizzling Garlic RNK

Sizzling Garlic RNK

$19.99

Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.

Spicy Cumin Lamb RNK

Spicy Cumin Lamb RNK

$25.99

Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.

Curry & Chicken RNK

Curry & Chicken RNK

$23.99

Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.

Meat Paste RNK

Meat Paste RNK

$21.99

Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.

Pickled Veggie & Pork RNK

Pickled Veggie & Pork RNK

$21.99

Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.

Spicy & Sour RNK

Spicy & Sour RNK

$21.99

Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.

I'm Vegetarian RNK

I'm Vegetarian RNK

$19.99

Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.

Plain Noodle RNK

Plain Noodle RNK

$12.99

Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.

[RICE MONS] Bao Zai Fan (Iron Pot Rice)

Lap Mei / 经典腊味

Lap Mei / 经典腊味

$14.99

【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】preserved pork / Chinese sausage / sesame / green onion / bok choy

Pork Ribs / 豉汁排骨

Pork Ribs / 豉汁排骨

$14.99

【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】pork ribs / taro / sesame / green onion / bok choy

Chicken & Mushroom / 冬菇滑鸡

Chicken & Mushroom / 冬菇滑鸡

$14.99

【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】chicken / mushroom / goji berry / sesame / green onion / bok choy

Pork Patty / 剁剁肉饼

Pork Patty / 剁剁肉饼

$14.99

【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】ground pork / mushroom / corn / water chestnut / sesame / green onion / bok choy

Chicken Feet & Pork Ribs / 凤爪排骨

Chicken Feet & Pork Ribs / 凤爪排骨

$15.99

【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】chicken feet / pork ribs / sesame / green onion / bok choy

Grilled Unagi / 蒲烧鳗鱼

Grilled Unagi / 蒲烧鳗鱼

$17.99

【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】grilled unagi / seaweed powder / green onion / bok choy

Abalone / 轻奢鲍鱼

Abalone / 轻奢鲍鱼

$20.99

【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】abalone / mushroom / preserved pork / Chinese sausage / sesame / green onion / bok choy

Chicken & Pork Ribs / 滑鸡排骨

$15.99

【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】chicken / pork ribs / mushroom / goji berry / taro / sesame / green onion / bok choy

HAKKA Chicken Leg Quarter / 大大鸡腿

HAKKA Chicken Leg Quarter / 大大鸡腿

$15.99Out of stock

【FRESH MAKE BY ORDER, TAKE ABOUT 15 MINS】chicken leg quarter / ginger / trumeric / sesame / green onion / bok choy

[RICE MONS] Stew Soup

American Ginseng & Pork Ribs / 花旗参炖排骨

American Ginseng & Pork Ribs / 花旗参炖排骨

$6.99

American ginseng with pork ribs, goji berry & other Chinese herbs.

Sea Coconut & Pork Ribs / 海底椰炖排骨

Sea Coconut & Pork Ribs / 海底椰炖排骨

$6.99

Sea coconut with pork ribs, figs & other Chinese herbs.

Cordyceps Flower & Pork Ribs / 虫草花炖排骨

Cordyceps Flower & Pork Ribs / 虫草花炖排骨

$6.99

Cordyceps flower with pork ribs & other Chinese herbs.

[GRAPEHOLIC] Grape Tea / 葡萄茶

Cotton Candy Grape Slush / 青提满杯

Cotton Candy Grape Slush / 青提满杯

$6.75

Cotton candy grape and Michelia green tea smoothie with Salted Cream Cheese 👑 Recommended💕 VERY TIME SENSITIVE, DRINK IT ASAP!

Pure Grape / 多肉葡萄

Pure Grape / 多肉葡萄

$6.75

Fresh grape 🍇 and Michelia green tea smoothie. Come with crystal boba, fresh grape bits and salted cream cheese.🏅# 1 most liked 💕

Grapeholic / 啤汽葡萄

Grapeholic / 啤汽葡萄

$6.75

Green tea, crystal boba, alcohol-free beer and sparkling water.

Grape & Lemon / 葡萄捶柠檬

Grape & Lemon / 葡萄捶柠檬

$6.75

Green tea lemonade with fresh grape bits 🍇, lime, lemon and aloe Vera.

Grape & Tea Jelly / 冻感葡萄

Grape & Tea Jelly / 冻感葡萄

$6.25

Green tea, grape juice, Michelia green tea jelly.

[GRAPEHOLIC] Fruit Tea / 水果茶

Guava green tea and alcohol-free beer with aloe vera.
Osmanthus Slush / 桂香语冰

Osmanthus Slush / 桂香语冰

$6.75

osmanthus / tea jelly / whipped cream / slush

Pink Lips / 点绛唇

Pink Lips / 点绛唇

$6.75Out of stock

watermelon / plum powder / cheese foam / slush

Lady Pink Guava/ 石榴姐

Lady Pink Guava/ 石榴姐

$6.75

Guava smoothie with crystal boba, Salted Cream Cheese.

Strawberry & Coconut / 生打莓椰椰

Strawberry & Coconut / 生打莓椰椰

$6.75

Coconut smoothie with fresh strawberry 🍓 bits.👑

Strawberry & Lemon / 草莓捶柠檬

Strawberry & Lemon / 草莓捶柠檬

$6.75

Green tea lemonade with fresh strawberry bits, lime, lemon and lychee jelly.

Pure Dragon / 天才小火龙

Pure Dragon / 天才小火龙

$6.75

Michelia green tea with fresh dragon fruit bits and Salted Cream Cheese.

Pure Strawberry / 多肉莓莓

Pure Strawberry / 多肉莓莓

$6.75

Strawberry🍓 green tea smoothie with fresh strawberry bits and Salted Cream Cheese.

Pure Mango / 多肉芒芒

Pure Mango / 多肉芒芒

$6.75Out of stock

Mango🥭 green tea smoothie with fresh mango bits and Salted Cream Cheese.

Guava & Beer / 榴啤

Guava & Beer / 榴啤

$6.25

contain pink guava juice, non alcoholic beer, sparkling water and crystal boba

[GRAPEHOLIC] Sago / 甘露

Mango Pomelo Sago / 杨枝甘露

Mango Pomelo Sago / 杨枝甘露

$6.75Out of stock

Michelia green tea with fresh 🥭 , coconut milk and sago.👑recommend 💕

Strawberry Sago / 草莓甘露

Strawberry Sago / 草莓甘露

$6.75

Mechelia green tea with fresh strawberry 🍓 , coconut milk and sago.

Grape Sago / 葡萄甘露

$6.75

Mechelia green tea with fresh grape🍇, cheese foam and sago.

[GRAPEHOLIC] Special Tea / 特调

Toffee Infused Tea / 太妃糖红茶

$5.25

pure tea

Peach Oolong / 白桃乌龙

$5.25

pure tea

Michelia Green / 玉兰绿

$5.25

pure tea

Lady Red / 女儿红

$5.25

pure tea

Jinx Oolong / 金萱乌龙

$5.25

pure tea

Matcha Smash Oh Yeah / 抹茶冰沙

Matcha Smash Oh Yeah / 抹茶冰沙

$6.25

matcha slush with brulee

[GRAPEHOLIC] Milk Tea / 奶茶

Crunchy Pumpkin🎃 / 酷脆南瓜

Crunchy Pumpkin🎃 / 酷脆南瓜

$6.75

Happy Halloween! Ovaltin crunchy paste, Pumpkin paste, milk and tea.

Creme Caramel / 烤布蕾真乃神人也

Creme Caramel / 烤布蕾真乃神人也

$7.25

Creme brûlée, brown sugar, boba, fresh milk, choice of black tea or oolong tea.👑recommend 💕

White Peach Osmanthus / 桂隐白桃

White Peach Osmanthus / 桂隐白桃

$6.25

whipped cream / white peach black tea / milk / osmanthus

Taro & Boba / 芋泥啵啵

Taro & Boba / 芋泥啵啵

$6.25

Brown sugar boba, fresh milk, taro, choice of black tea or oolong tea.

Mochi & Taro / 麻薯芋泥

Mochi & Taro / 麻薯芋泥

$6.25

Mochi, fresh milk, taro, choice of black tea or oolong tea.

Mochi & Boba / 麻薯啵啵

Mochi & Boba / 麻薯啵啵

$6.25

Brown sugar baba, mochi, fresh milk, choice of black tea or oolong tea.

Taro & Milk / 芋泥鲜奶

Taro & Milk / 芋泥鲜奶

$6.25

Fresh milk and taro. Caffeine free*

Grass Jelly Milk Tea / 仙草奶茶

Grass Jelly Milk Tea / 仙草奶茶

$6.25

Grass jelly, fresh milk, choice of black tea or oolong tea.

[GRAPEHOLIC] Coffee / 咖啡

Coconut Latte / 生椰拿铁

Coconut Latte / 生椰拿铁

$6.25

Fresh coconut infused premium Arabica coffee.

Strawberry & Coffee / 莓莓啡啡

Strawberry & Coffee / 莓莓啡啡

$6.75Out of stock

Fresh Strawberry🍓infused premium Arabica coffee, green tea and sparkling water.

Grape & Coffee / 萄萄啡啡

Grape & Coffee / 萄萄啡啡

$6.75Out of stock

Grape juice infused premium Arabia coffee, green tea, and sparkling water.

Orange & Coffee / 橙橙啡啡

Orange & Coffee / 橙橙啡啡

$6.75Out of stock

Orange juice infused premium Arabica coffee, green tea and tea jelly.

Appetizers & Snacks

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.99

Asian cucumbers cut and smashed, tossed in black vinegar, garlic, and chili oil.

Fried Chicken Breast

Fried Chicken Breast

$5.99

Fried chicken breast with salted pepper & dipping sauce / Cal. 210

Dumplings Boiled (4)

Dumplings Boiled (4)

$5.99

Boiled dumplings with vinegar and chili oil.

Dumplings Fried (4)

Dumplings Fried (4)

$5.99

Fried dumplings with spicy mayonnaise sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.99

Potato Fries with Ketchup.

Curry Fishball

Curry Fishball

$4.49

Fishball cooked with curry and other spices. Cal. 103

Butterfly Shrimp (4)

Butterfly Shrimp (4)

$5.99

Fried pan ko breaded shrimps with seaweed flake, ranch dressing and green onion.

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$5.99
Golden Tater Tots

Golden Tater Tots

$5.99
Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$2.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in to eat, drink and social!

Location

102 South El Camino Real, Millbrae, CA 94030

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Neal's Coffee Shop - Burlingame
orange star4.4 • 1,116
1845 El Camino Real Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
MILLBRAE PANCAKE HOUSE - 1301 El Camino Real
orange starNo Reviews
1301 El Camino Real Millbrae, CA 94030
View restaurantnext
Seoul Korean BBQ - 1610 El Camino Real
orange starNo Reviews
1610 El Camino Real San Bruno, CA 94066
View restaurantnext
New England Lobster Market & Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,958
824 Cowan Rd Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Ramen Sky
orange starNo Reviews
1320 Broadway Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Green Beans Coffee - SFO ITG
orange star3.0 • 90
San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Intl-G Terminal San Francisco, CA 94128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Millbrae

Jamba - 000104 - Millbrae
orange star4.7 • 596
525 Broadway Ave. Millbrae, CA 94030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Millbrae
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston