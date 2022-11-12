Social Eats Cafe Project 607

Galettes/Crostata (9")

A galette (French) or crostata (Italian) is a flat, round rustic pie made of pastry dough topped with sweet or savory fillings with edges that are roughly folded and baked on a flat baking sheet instead of a pie dish. They are open to creative interpretation and their individualistic freedom make them a culinary masterpiece for all to enjoy. Serve up slices that are suitable for each individual's preferences, and top with vanilla ice cream or whipped sweet cream to elevate your dessert. (9-inch) (Serves 8-10) **Thanksgiving Orders complete by Friday, Nov. 11th.** **Thanksgiving Pick-up Tuesday, Nov. 22nd between 3PM - 7PM.**