Social Eats Cafe Project 607

review star

No reviews yet

546 Main Street

Oneonta, NY 13820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Daily Special Menu Items

Southern Benny

$10.95

Benny Brunch Sliders

$12.95+

farm fresh eggs + Kobe beef slider + smoked Gouda + house bacon + arugula + garlic aioli atop our house-made English Muffins served with our dressed greens.

Fig, Prosciutto & Smoked Gouda Panini

$10.95

Sweet, salty and smoky all one bite. Imported fig jam + proscuitto di parma + smoked gouda melted in between our rustic sliced bread brushed with our house herb infused olive oil.

Fall Kale Salad

$8.95

kale + brussel sprouts + Napa cabbage + red cabbage + raddichio + toasted pepitas + cranberries topped with your choice of 1 egg, chicken, steak, salmon or tofu.

Delicata Squash & Kale Salad

$8.95

chopped kale greens + avocado + crunchy pumpkin seeds + bursts of juicy pomegranate seeds topped with or without egg

Take It Down Thursday Special

$6.95

1/2 Social Mix Salad + Cup of Soup + Mini Savory Scone

Baked Goods | Pastries | Sweets (Made Fresh Daily)

Bagel

$2.00

Baked fresh daily. Your choice of Plain, Everything, or Sesame.

Banana Bread (Slice)

$2.00

Biscotti (Daily Flavor)

$1.50

Espresso Walnut Brownie

$2.50

Cheesecake

$3.00

NY Style cheesecake

Cookie

$2.50

Croissant

$2.00

Social Doughnut

$2.50

Our social doughnuts are vanilla with rainbow sprinkles, chocolate with chocolate sprinkles, or glazed. We make ONE flavor daily, M-F. Please inquire to learn daily flavor.

Specialty Doughnut

$3.00

Our specialty doughnuts vary and are inspired through the season. Made M-F fresh, please inquire to learn our daily flavor.

Egg Cups (2/order)

$2.50

Made fresh, please inquire to learn daily flavor.

Muffins

$3.00

Daily variety

Seasonal Scone (Sweet & Savory)

$3.50

Too Good To Go

$1.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50Out of stock

Seasonal Galette (Individual)

$5.50

Seasonal Cupcake

$2.50

Additional Sides Menu

side of bacon

$3.00

side of sausage

$3.00

side of vegan sausage

$2.50

side of toast

$2.00

side of avocado

$3.00

side poached or fried egg

$1.00

side of maple syrup

$3.00

side of garlic aioli

$1.00

side of chipotle aioli

$1.00

side of hollandaise

$1.50

NY Style Cheesecake (9")

A decadent New York style cheesecake with a buttery graham cracker crust. Made with local dairy butter, rich cream, and whole farm fresh eggs, our cheesecakes are baked in a homemade graham cracker crust. Offering classic (plain) and other seasonal flavors. **Thanksgiving Orders complete by Friday, Nov. 11th.** **Thanksgiving Pick-up Tuesday, Nov. 22nd between 3PM - 7PM.**

Classic (Plain)

$30.00

Plain 9-inch NY-style cheesecake. Serves 8-10.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$35.00

A cheesecake version of your favorite pumpkin pie.

Maple Walnut Cheesecake

$35.00

A creamy and decadent maple syrup infused cheesecake loaded with maple flavor and topped with gooey maple walnut topping.

Galettes/Crostata (9")

A galette (French) or crostata (Italian) is a flat, round rustic pie made of pastry dough topped with sweet or savory fillings with edges that are roughly folded and baked on a flat baking sheet instead of a pie dish. They are open to creative interpretation and their individualistic freedom make them a culinary masterpiece for all to enjoy. Serve up slices that are suitable for each individual's preferences, and top with vanilla ice cream or whipped sweet cream to elevate your dessert. (9-inch) (Serves 8-10) **Thanksgiving Orders complete by Friday, Nov. 11th.** **Thanksgiving Pick-up Tuesday, Nov. 22nd between 3PM - 7PM.**

Rustic Apple (nut-free)

$25.00

fresh fall apples + rustic, flaky crust

Rustic Apple Pecan

$27.00

fresh fall apples +toasted pecans + rustic flaky crust

Rustic Pecan Maple Pear Frangipane (almond cream)

$30.00

sweet almond filling + juicy pears nestled in simple pastry crust

Quiche (9")

Roasted Butternut Squash

$18.95

Broccoli Cheddar

$18.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 8:00 pm
Scratch-made baked goods with breakfast, brunch & lunch menus. Fair-trade, organic and local when able - we also have a full bar with signature cocktails, beer, wine and canned beverages.

