American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Social House Grand Rapids

review star

No reviews yet

25 Ottawa Ave SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Popular Items

Power Bowl
Brussel Sprouts
Big Pretzel

Apps

$17.00

Sides of smoked gouda cheese sauce, mustard and cinnamon butter (V)

$11.00

(5) Homemade goat cheese fritters topped w/ apple chutney, honey & almonds on a bed of mixed greens

$14.00

8 House smoked wings tossed in your choice of - Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ, Mango Habanero or Parmesan Garlic & served w/ celery

$10.00

Tempura California roll bites, served on a bed of greens w/ oyster sauce and Sriracha aioli

Knife and Fork

$26.00

13 oz grilled ribeye, topped w/ an herb compound butter and served w/ mashed potatoes and your choice of either chefs veg or house salad

Mahi Mahi

$22.00

8 oz grilled Mahi Mahi w/ a blood orange glaze and served over a roasted root vegetable medley

$16.00

Breaded Chicken w/ melted parmesan and fresh mozzarella, served over angel hair pasta in a house made tomato sauce

Spicy Vodka Pasta

$16.00

Fettuccine, grilled Italian sausage and mushrooms in a spicy vodka sauce. Topped w/ scallions and parmesan

Sweet Ginger Chicken

$15.00

Chicken, peppers and onions covered in a sweet ginger soy sauce and served over jasmine rice. Topped w/ sesame seeds & scallions

Salads and Bowls

Caesar

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing

House Salad

$6.00+

Spring mix, tomato, onion, cheese, croutons & choice of dressing

Southwest Quinoa Bowl

$7.00+

Quinoa, roasted corn, black beans, bell peppers, onions, jalapenos, avocado and cilantro, drizzled with an avocado cream sauce

Power Bowl

$14.00

Kale, spring mix, sweet potatoes, goat cheese and chickpeas topped w/ almonds & berries served on a bed of cilantro lime cauliflower rice & served w/ maple apple vinaigrette

Teriyaki Bowl

$12.00

Cauliflower rice, carrots, onions, red peppers, jalapenos, almonds, and cilantro sautéed in teriyaki sauce

Pizza

$17.00+

Red sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella

$12.00+

Garlic aioli base with pickles, feta & mozzarella

Greek Pizza

$15.00+

Gyro meat, olives, onion, tomatoes, feta & mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

Buffalo sauce base with chicken, bacon, red onion, blue cheese & mozzarella

Social Piggy

$16.00+

Bacon jam base with capicola, prosciutto, pepperoni and mozzarella. topped with balsamic reduction & cilantro

Margarita Pizza

$13.00+

Red sauce, mozzarella topped with basil

Pizza Special 10"

$12.00Out of stock
$16.00Out of stock

Handhelds

All burgers start as a double or veg patty and come with chips

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing & wrapped in a grilled tortilla

$17.00

Slow roasted and smoked shaved prime rib with white cheddar, haystack onions, horseradish aioli served on grilled French bread with house made au jus

$16.00

Hand battered chicken breast dipped in our house made hot oil, pepperjack cheese, spring mix, pickled tomato, onion, buffalo pickle chips and sriracha aioli all wrapped up in a grilled tortilla or brioche bun

Smash Burger

$11.00

Cheese, lettuce, Tomato and onion on a brioche bun

$17.00

Two seasoned beef patties w/ a fried egg, bacon, haystack onions, yellow cheddar, white cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos on a toasted brioche bun

Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Two flour tortillas filled w/ battered & fried Mahi Mahi, shredded lettuce and mango salsa. served w/ tortilla chips & a side of guac

Sides / Soups / Salads

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00
$6.00

House Fries

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Chef Veg

$6.00

White Chix Chili - cup

$6.00

SOD - cup

$6.00

Desserts

$9.00

Biggest Slice of Chocolate Cake in town. Drizzled with chocolate sauce and raspberry compote.

Add Ons

Smash Burger Patty

$3.00

Grilled Chicken (5oz)

$6.00

Veggie Patty

$4.00

Steak

$7.00

4oz

Swiss

$1.00

White Cheddar

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Peper jack

$1.00

American Cheese

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.50

Haystacks

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Pickels

$0.50

Fries

$3.50

Mahi Mahi

$7.00

Specials

Gyro

$12.00Out of stock
$10.00

Tempura California roll bites, served on a bed of greens w/ oyster sauce and Sriracha aioli

Gameday Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Gameday Pizza 10"

$9.00Out of stock

Cookie Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Sweet Ginger Chix

$16.00

SW Chix Taco Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm

$16.00Out of stock

Pastrami Sand w/ fries

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese w/ fries

$12.00Out of stock

Buffet

Salmon and Chicken W/ 2 sides

$23.00Out of stock

Appetizer Buffet

$6.00Out of stock

Apps

$14.00

8 House smoked wings tossed in your choice of - Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ, Mango Habanero or Parmesan Garlic & served w/ celery

$11.00

Homemade goat cheese fritters topped w/ apple chutney, honey & almonds on a bed of mixed greens

Pizza

$10.00

BYO Pizza 14"

$16.00

Soup

WC Chili CUP

$4.00

WC BOWL

$8.00

SOD CUP

$4.00

SOD BOWL

$8.00

Salads and Bowls

SW Quinoa Bowl

$7.00+

Quinoa, roasted corn, black beans, bell peppers, onions, jalapenos, avocado and cilantro, drizzled with an avocado cream sauce

Teriyaki Bowl

$12.00

Cauliflower rice, carrots, onions, red peppers, jalapenos, almonds, and cilantro sautéed in teriyaki sauce

House Salad

$6.00+

Spring mix, tomato, onion, cheese, croutons & choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing

Handhelds

$16.00

Pastrami, Swiss, caramelized onions and a schmear of Dijonnaise on toasted marble rye

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing and wrapped in a grilled tortilla

CLUB

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough

$12.00

Crispy parm crusted sourdough with cheddar, Swiss, American, tomato & basil

$12.00

Grilled roasted garlic naan bread stuffed w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, gyro meat & tzatziki sauce

HOT ITALIAN

$14.00

Capicola, prosciutto, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and spicy giardiniera on an oval loaf

SMASH BURGER

$10.00

Two seasoned beef patties w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted brioche bun

Brunch Menu Sat & Sun

BYO OMELETTE

$10.00Out of stock

SPAINISH OMELETTE

$13.00Out of stock

Filled with chorizo, goat cheese, fire roasted red peppers & onions

GREEK OMELETTE

$13.00Out of stock

Filled with gyro meat, feta, onions, tomatoes & olive

GOOD MORNING PLATE

$11.00Out of stock

2 eggs your way, choice of either homestyle potatoes or hashbrowns, sausage or bacon & choice of toast

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$11.00Out of stock

2 buttermilk biscuits smothered in house made sausage gravy and 2 eggs your way

$12.00Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, ham and sausage stuffed in a grilled tortilla and topped w/ your choice of either sausage gravy or cheese sauce

QUINOA BOWL

$9.00Out of stock

Quinoa cooked in cream and topped with mixed berries

GOOD MORNING BOWL

$12.00Out of stock

Homestyle potatoes, white cheddar, chorizo, peppers, onions and topped with 2 eggs your way

FLAPJACKS

$10.00Out of stock

2 giant house made citrus-buttermilk flapjacks

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00Out of stock

White bread stuffed w/ a berry cream cheese compote

WAFFLES

$10.00Out of stock

2 traditional waffles topped w/ mixed berries

$16.00Out of stock

Topped with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella & hollandaise

Hand Helds

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

10" Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thank you for choosing Social House Tavern

25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

