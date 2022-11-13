Restaurant header imageView gallery

Social House

6310 N Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33604

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Wings

$15.00

Ten wings with your choice of sauce

Pork belly Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Pork Belly, Piklis, Cilantro Lime Aioli (Sub Oyster Mushrooms)

Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Garlic Aioli, Spicy Chicken, Arugula

Guacamole W/ Plantain Chips

$11.00Out of stock

Pretzel Bites W/ Cheese Sauce

$11.00

Queso Frito W/ Jalapeño Guava Jam

$11.00Out of stock

Fried Cheese Curds

Vegan Calamari

$12.00

Fried Mushrooms & Bell Peppers

Loaded Chopped cheese fries

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00Out of stock

Boneless Wings

$12.99Out of stock

MAIN DISHES

Tropical Rice Bowl

$18.00

Sweet Plantains, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Spicy Mayo, Black Beans With Your Choice Of Protein (Steak/Shrimp), Add Egg For $2

NY Chopped Cheese

$15.00

Wagyu Beef, Peppers, House Sauce

Social Burger

$15.00

Wagyu Beef, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Shallots, Jalapeño, Fontina Cheese

Avocado Toast

$11.00Out of stock

Sourdough, Pickled Red Onions, Add Egg For $2

Seminole Heights Sandwich

$12.00

Sourdough, Spicy Carrot Hummus, Eggplant, Arugula

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Served W/ House Honey

Picaña Steak

$22.00Out of stock

Choice Of Side

Guava Burger

$13.00

Classic Burger

$14.00

Po Boys

$12.00

Waffle burger

$15.00

SALADS

Arugula Burrata Salad

$12.00

House Dressing

Beets Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Honey Yogurt Dressing, Thinly Sliced Pears, Caramelized Walnuts

SIDES

Caribbean Sausage Mac & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Spicy Sausage, Smoked Gouda, Mild Cheddar

Crispy Brussels

$5.00Out of stock

Honey Balsamic Dressing

House Home Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Potato, Sweet Potato, Or Yuca

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$3.00

Regular Fries

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

SD Plantain Chips

$3.00

Xtra Ranch

$1.50

Xtra Blue Chz

$1.50

2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Bacon (2pc)

$3.00

DESSERT

Apple Crumble W/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00Out of stock

Caramel Drizzle

Ice Cream

$5.00

Churros

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders W/fries

$8.00

Cheese Burger W/ fries

$8.00

Mac

Out of stock

Sunday brunch

Unlimited mimosas

$25.00

The usual

$12.00

Chicken and waffles

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

The brunchwich

$9.00

Social bean burger

$12.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00

Unltd Mim Refill

Drafts

Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$4.00Out of stock

Stella

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Yuengling

$4.00Out of stock

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Duke's Brown Ale

$7.00Out of stock

GB Bench Life (Lager)

$7.00Out of stock

CT FL Special (Lager)

$7.00Out of stock

Purple haze (Wheat Ale)

$7.00

GR Guava Cart (Wheat Ale)

$7.00Out of stock

Mango cart (Wheat Ale)

$6.00Out of stock

Shocktop (Wheat Ale)

$7.00Out of stock

Orange Crush

$6.00Out of stock

AC Space Grass (Hazy IPA)

$8.00Out of stock

Pernicous (IPA)

$7.00Out of stock

Reef Donkey (APA)

$7.00Out of stock

MW Pulp Friction (IPA)

$8.00Out of stock

Wild lil thing (Sour)

$7.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard (Cider)

$6.00

Founders Green Zebra(cider)

$7.00

Keel Farms Strawb/Lime (Cider)

$7.00

Fantasy Hair Leaguec(sour)

$4.00Out of stock

Blk Hl Sun(Berliner)

$4.00

Guin Baltimore Blonde

$6.00Out of stock

Guinness (Stout)

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Btl

$4.00Out of stock

Budlight BTL

$4.00Out of stock

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00Out of stock

$4 Beer Pitcher

$12.00

$5 Beer Pitcher

$15.00

$6 Beer Pitcher

$18.00

$7 Beer Pitcher

$21.00

$8 Beer Pitcher

$24.00

Alice 4 (golden sour)

Corona Btl

$8.00Out of stock

By the Glass

GLS Chenin Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Falesco

$8.00

GLS Pino Grigio

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Malbec

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Prosecco

$9.00

GLS Rosé

$9.00

By the Bottle

BTL Moscato

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Chardonnay

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Pino Grigio

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Prosecco

$40.00

Btl Rosé

$40.00

VODKA

Absolut

$8.00

Kettle One

$10.00Out of stock

Titos

$8.00Out of stock

New Amsterdam (well)

$7.00Out of stock

Mutiny

$8.00

Mutiny Espresso

$10.00

Mutiny Pepper

$10.00

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose

$11.00

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossum

$11.00Out of stock

GIN

New Amsterdam (well)

$7.00

Bombay

$9.00

Fords Gin

$7.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$8.00Out of stock

Spring 44

$7.00

Tanqueray

$11.00Out of stock

RUM

Appleton Estate

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$8.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Hamilton SL

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$8.00

Plantation

$7.00Out of stock

Ron Zacapa

$12.00

Flor D Cana(Well)

$7.00

TEQUILA

Camarena Blanco

$9.00Out of stock

Camarena Repo

$10.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Casamigos Repo

$14.00Out of stock

Espolon Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

Teremana Repo

$12.00Out of stock

Milagro Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

Milagro Reposado

$12.00Out of stock

1942

$30.00Out of stock

Komos Repo Rosá

$20.00

Komos Anéjo Cristalino

$25.00

Well Tequila

$7.00Out of stock

AC Mezcal

$10.00

Cruz DeFuego Mezcal

$9.00

Union Uno Mezcal

$11.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00Out of stock

Crown Apple

$10.00Out of stock

Crown Peach

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

Fireball

$6.00

Four Roses

$10.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00Out of stock

Jameson

$9.00Out of stock

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00Out of stock

Two trees

$7.00

Windsor Blk Cherry

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00Out of stock

Old Granddad

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

SCOTCH

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00Out of stock

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Jaegermeister

$7.00

Gozia Amaretto

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Coitntreau

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00

RumpleMinze

$8.00

PAMA Liqueur

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Pimms

$8.00

Cognac Blanche

$10.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$10.00Out of stock

CarteBlanc

$8.00

Sodas

sodas

$3.00

Highnoons

Highnoons

$6.00

Celsius

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.00Out of stock

VOSS

$3.00Out of stock

Highnoon Bucket

$25.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Lightning Games

Usf Shots Gamet Straw,lemo,vodka

$5.00

Usf Shot Gold Lime,pineapple,gin

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6310 N Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33604

Directions

