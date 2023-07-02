Social Hub By Dhaba Social Hub By Dhaba

Main picView gallery

1735 RT 46

PARSIPPANY, NJ 07054

Popular Items

CHICKEN MOMOS - TANDOORI FLAVORED

$14.00

BABY CLASSIC NAAN

$5.00

BABY CHILI GARLIC NAAN

$7.00

FOOD

SALAD

SOCIAL GARDEN SALAD

$9.00

Cucumber, tomato, lettuce, onions and seasonal vegetables

KACHUMBER SALAD

$10.00

Cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers and onions served with a house dressing

CESEAR SALAD

$10.00

Classic salad made with fresh paneer, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and a creamy caesar dressing

CHICKEN CEASER SALAD

$12.00

Classic salad made with fresh chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and a creamy caesar dressing

MIX GREEN**

$12.00

Mixed greens, poached pears with honey lemon dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast piled on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes,cucumbers and avocados

ROASTED PINEAPPLE SALAD

$12.00

Tandoori roasted pineapple with seasonal vegetables and house dressing

SOUP

TOMATO DHANIYA SHORBA

$9.00

Tomato soup with indian seasoning and sprinkle of cilantro

CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP - VEG

$10.00

Rich and creamy soup made with flavorful mushrooms

CLEAR SOUP - VEG

$9.00

Made with a clear broth, a variety of vegetables and flavored with herbs and spices

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP - VEG

$9.00

Ground lentils and peppers with vegetables

PUMPKIN SOUP

$10.00

Comforting soup made with creamy pumpkin and spices

CHICKEN CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP

$11.00

Rich and creamy soup made with flavorful mushrooms and chicken

SHRIMP BISQUE

$12.00

Soup made with shrimp and flavored with cream, butter, and aromatic vegetables

CHICKEN CLEAR SOUP

$10.00

Made with a clear broth, chicken, a variety of vegetables and flavored with herbs and spices

CHICKEN MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

$10.00

Ground lentils and peppers with vegetables and chicken

CHAATS

ROASTED PAPAD

$7.00

MASALA PAPAD

$10.00

Thin crispy savoury papad made with lentils and topped with seasoned chopped veggies

VIRGIN PAANI PURI SHOTS

$10.00

Crispy and fried hollow dough balls with potato and chickpeas filling, with classic sweet and tangy flavoured water

SOCIAL HUB FAMOUS SHAKAGANDI CHAAT

$11.00

Crispy sweet potato with crunchy savories and chutneys

CRUNCHY LETTUCE PAPRI CHAAT

$11.00

Crunchy savories topped with iceberg lettuce, yogurt and chutneys

DAHI SEV PURI

$11.00

Crispy and fried hollow dough balls with potato and chickpeas filling, yogurt and chutneys

CRISPY CORN CHAAT

$11.00

Tangy and spicy snack made with sweet corn, chaat masala, and fresh herbs

CHOLE HUMMUS WITH PAPRI CHAAT

$12.00

Smooth and creamy hummus made with indian spices and served with crunchy savories, yogurt and chutneys

SAMOSA CHAAT

$12.00

Spiced potatoes and peas filling pastry with chickpeas, yogurt and chutneys

NACHO CHAAT

$12.00

Spiced nachos topped with potatoes and chutneys

PALAK PATTA CHAAT

$13.00

Battered and fried baby spinach topped with sweetened yogurt and chutneys

AVOCADO CHAAT

$14.00

Classic fusion chaat made with avocado tossed along with chutneys

VODKA PAANI PURI SHOTS

$18.00

Crispy and fried hollow dough balls with potato and chickpeas filling, with vodka infused sweet and tangy flavoured water

APPETIZERS

BASKET CLASSIC FRIES

$6.00

Classic fried with salt and pepper

BASKET PERI PERI FRIES

$7.00

Classic fried in peri peri seasoning

BASKET CHILLI FRIES

$8.00

Classic fried sautéed in chilli sauce

VEG SAMOSA

$8.00

Spiced potatoes and peas filling savoury pastry, served with chutneys

CHEESE PYAAZ SAMOSA

$10.00

Spiced crunchy onion and assorted cheese filling pastry, served with chutney

SOCIAL HUB BREAD STICK TWISTERS

$10.00

Platter of house favorite cheese, pesto, peri peri and garlic breadsticks

CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

$10.00

Nachos served with molten cheese and jalapeno chilli

VEG MOMO- TANDOORI FLAVORED

$12.00

Steamed dumplings made with paneer,onion, ginger and veggies in a tandoori marination

HARA BHARA TIKKI

$12.00

Deep fried green peas, spinach and coriander patty

JODHPURI BHINDI

$12.00

Crispy fried okra tossed with indian spices

MASALA PEANUTS

$12.00

Peanuts sauteed in indian spices

PANEER TIKKA BABY LACHHA ROLL

$12.00

Tandoor cooked paneer tikka wrapped inside lachha paratha bread and topped with mint chutney

ONION RINGS

$12.00

PANEER FUSION TACOS

$13.00

Crunchy taco shells filled with spiced cottage cheese, veggies, sour cream and salsa

BEETROOT CUTLET

$13.00

Shallow fried beetroot cutlets

BLACK PEPPER CASHEWS

$14.00

Cashew tossed in black pepper and salt

BROCOLLI HONEY CRISP

$14.00

Garlic tossed crispy broccoli with hint of honey

PAV BHAJI FONDUE

$14.00

Pan mashed vegetables made in ghee served with pav buns cubes

DAL MAKHANI FONDUE

$14.00

Slow cooked classic daal makhani served with garlic naan bread pieces

MUSHROOM KULCHA/MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$14.00

Served with side of dal makhani, hint of truffle

SOCIAL PANEER 65

$14.00

Fried paneer in a classic tangy 65 sauce

SOCIAL HUB CAULIFLOWER MANCHURIAN

$15.00

Fried cauliflower tossed in manchurian sauce

CRISPY FRIED CORNMEAL CAKE

$15.00

Snack made with cornmeal cake and served with a dipping sauce

SOYABEAN TIKKI

$15.00

Shallow fried patty made with shredded soya, minced veggies and spices

PANEER BHURJI BAOS

$15.00

Grated cottage cheese cooked in cream and tomatoes filled in bao buns

CHILI PANEER DRY

$15.00

Deep fried paneer sauteed with bell peppers, green chilies, and onions in a soy-ginger flavor

MUSHROOM KI GALOUTI

$16.00

Smokey and flavorful mushroom kebab

CHICKEN POPCORN

$12.00

Bite-sized pieces of chicken battered, seasoned, and deep-fried in a peri peri flavor served with a dipping sauce

MAKHANI MURGH SAMOSA

$12.00

Butter chicken flavored pastry

LETTUCE WRAP CHICKEN KEEMA

$13.00

Spiced ground chicken wrapped in lettuce leaf

CHICKEN MOMOS - TANDOORI FLAVORED

$14.00

CHICKEN FUSION TACOS

$14.00

CHICKEN KEEMA PAV

$15.00

Spiced ground chicken served with pav bread

DRUMS OF HEAVEN

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce

FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

Fried bone-in chicken wings tossed in choice of your sauce

ROASTED CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

Roasted bone-in chicken wings marinated in choice of your sauce

CHILLI CHICKEN DRY

$16.00

Deep fried chicken sauteed with bell peppers, green chilies, and onions in a soy-ginger flavor

CHICKEN TIKKA BABY LACHA ROLL

$18.00

Tandoor cooked chicken tikka wrapped inside lachha paratha bread and topped with mint chutney

BUTTER CHICKEN KULCHA/QUESADILLA

$16.00

Served with side of dal makhani

BUTTER CHICKEN BAOS

$16.00

Chicken prepared in butter creamy gravy filled in bao buns

SOCIAL MURGH 65

$16.00

Chicken deep fried and sauteed in a classic tangy 65 sauce

LETTUCE WRAP LAMB KEEMA

$16.00

Spiced ground lamb, onions, peppers and a blend of aromatic spices wrapped in lettuce leaf

SHAHI GALOUTI

$24.00

Smokey and flavorful soft mutton kebab

LAMB SAMOSA

$14.00

Spiced minced lamb filling pastry

LAMB PEPPER FRY

$22.00

Lamb chunks tossed with peppercorns and curry leaves

LAMB PEPPER FRY BAOS

$18.00

Goat chunks tossed with peppercorns and curry leaves filled in bao buns

CALAMARI GOLDEN FRY

$16.00

Battered and deep-fried squid served with dipping sauce

DARNE KING FISH FRY

$20.00

Fried fish with Indian flavours

TAVA SCALLOPS

$25.00

Grilled scallops with Indian spices

CRUNCHY COCONUT FRY SHRIMP

$26.00

Shrimp coated in a crispy coconut breading, and served with a sweet and tangy dipping sauce

FISH AND CHIPS

$18.00

Deep-fried battered fish and thick-cut potatoes served with tartar sauce

CRAB SHAMMI KEBAB

$24.00

Soft crab meat mixed with spices, herbs and shallow-fried

SOCIAL JHINGA 65

$25.00

Lightly battered shrimp deep fried and sauteed in a classic tangy 65 sauce

TANDOOR

ACHARI GUCCI

$18.00

Skewered stuffed mushroom with pickle marinade baked in tandoor oven

KAT-E-KAT SOYA

$18.00

Tandoor cooked skewered soya chunks in a dry tangy marinade

GAZZAB KA PANEER

$18.00

Tandoor cooked skewered cottage cheese in a creamy marinade and topped with creamy sauce

PAHADI PANEER TIKKA

$18.00

Tandoor cooked skewered paneer cheese in green marinade with Indian spices

NAWABI SOYA

$18.00

Tandoor cooked skewered soya chunks in creamy marinade , topped with creamy sauce

VOLCANO SOYA

$20.00

TULSI PANEER TIKKA

$21.00

Tandoor cooked skewered cottage cheese stuffed with basil and walnuts

HARA BHARA PESHKASH (TANDOORI VEG PLATTER)

$22.00

Skewered mix of vegetables and paneer in a tandoori marinade

GAZZAB KA MURGH

$18.00

Skewered chicken in a creamy marinade, cooked to perfection in tandoor oven and topped with creamy sauce

AFTABI BOTI

$18.00

Skewered chicken thighs in a red marinade and baked in tandoor oven

CHAAP-E-MURGH

$18.00

Roasted bone-in chicken in a creamy marinade with salt and vinegar in tandoor oven

METHI MURGH TIKKA

$19.00

Skewered chicken in a creamy fenugreek marinade baked in tandoor oven

AFGHANI CHICKEN SEEKH

$20.00

Skewered minced chicken rolls with special spices, onions, peppers and chilies baked in tandoor oven

BABY CHICKEN WHOLE

$21.00

Skewered whole chicken in Indian spice and tandoor marinade

DRUNKEN CHICKEN CHOPS

$26.00

Roasted bone-in chicken in a creamy marinade with salt and vinegar in tandoor oven and topped with concentrated spirit

MAHARAJA TANDOORI PLATTER

$35.00

Assorted grilled kebab platter of our favorite kebabs and tikkas

TANDOORI BARRA (LAMB CHOPS)

$29.00

Grilled lamb chops in ginger marinade cooked to perfection in tandoor oven

TANDOORI RAAN

$40.00

Leg of lamb marinated in a mixture of yogurt and spices roasted in a tandoor oven

LAMB MAKHMALLI SEEKH

$22.00

Skewered lamb rolls with green chilies, onions and peppers baked in tandoor oven to perfection

DRUNKEN LAMB CHOPS

$38.00

Grilled lamb chops in ginger marinade cooked to perfection in tandoor oven topped with concentrated spirit

AJWAINI JHINGA

$25.00

Char grilled shrimp in a red tandoori marinade

PATRANI MACHLI (SEA BASS)

$38.00

Sea bass fish marinated in a mint and curry leaves marinade with a side of steamed vegetables and sauce

DRUNKEN SHRIMP TIKKA

$33.00

Char grilled shrimp in a red tandoori marinade topped with concentrated spirit

ROYAL SALMON

$25.00

Fresh salmon marinated with yogurt and spices, cooked in a tandoor oven

ENTRÉE

Social Daal

$17.00

Slow cooked creamy black lentils

Daal Fry

$17.00

Slow cooked yellow lentil daal tempered with ghee, chili powder and cumin

Chilli Jeera Aloo

$17.00

Classic home style potato tempered with cumin seeds and chillis

Bhindi Gharwali

$17.00

Okra made in tangy home style curry

Methi Malai Mutter

$18.00

Fenugreek leaves and green peas in a rich creamy curry

Malai Kofta

$18.00

Fried vegetable croquettes cooked in a creamy nut sauce

Navratan Korma

$18.00

Mixed vegetables in a mild and creamy sauce with cashew nuts, raisins, and fenugreek

Smoky Baingan Bharta

$18.00

Tandoor smoked eggplants cooked with garden herbs

Pindi Chole

$18.00

Curried chickpeas with fresh coriander

Aloo Gobhi

$18.00

Classic home style cauliflower and potato based curry

Achari Palak Kofta

$18.00

Vegetable croquette deep fried in spinach gravy

Mushroom Mutter

$18.00

Mushroom and peas cooked in thick creamy gravy

Butterwala Paneer

$19.00

Cottage cheese in a creamy tomato sauce with fenugreek, bell pepper

Sarso ka Saag

$19.00

Mustard leaves, kale and spinach cooked with clarified butter and green chilies like made in punjab

Daal Fry Double Tadka

$19.00

Yellow lentil (dal fry) tempered with extra onion, tomato and red chilli

Paneer Tikka Masala

$19.00

Cottage cheese in a creamy tomato sauce with fenugreek

Subz Haandi

$19.00

Mixed vegetables cooked in rich, creamy gravy along with onions, tomatoes and aromatic spice blend

Rampuri Anda Korma

$18.00

Egg sautéed in a creamy sauce with cashew nuts

Anda Curry

$18.00

Social home style egg curry

Anda Khurchan

$18.00

Shredded egg preparation with onions, peppers, herbs and indian spices

Chicken Cafreal

$19.00

Whole chicken leg flavoured with herbs, spices and shallow fried served along potato and lime wedges

Delhiwala Murgh Lababdar

$22.00

Delhi style chicken cooked in creamy and buttery thick gravy

Mango Chicken Curry

$21.00

Mild, sweet and tangy thick curry made with mango, coconut milk, ginger-garlic, ground spices and your choice of protein

Rampuri Murgh Korma

$21.00

Tandoor cooked chicken sautéed in a creamy sauce with cashew nuts.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$21.00

Chicken tikka in a creamy tomato sauce with bell peppers, and fenugreek

Malai Butter Chicken

$21.00

Tandoor cooked chicken in a creamy white sauce

Tariwala Kukkar

$20.00

Home style bone-in chicken curry

Murgh Makkhanwala

$21.00

Chicken in creamy tomato sauce will bell peppers and clarified butter

Delhiwala Butter Chicken

$25.00

Laal Maas

$22.00

Mutton curry prepared in a sauce of yoghurt, red mathania chillies and garlic

Lamb Shank

$35.00

Slow cooked lamb shanks in tomato sauce and whole spices

Home Style Goat Curry

$22.00

Punjabi home-style goat curry

Malabar Fish Curry

$24.00

Fish in a tamarind and coconut curry sauce

Mogewali Fish Curry

$24.00

Fish in regional style coconut gravy flavored with curry leaves

Shrimp Curry

$27.00

Tandoor cooked shrimp in a creamy tomato sauce with fenugreek

Jalpari Korma

$30.00

Mild and creamy thick curry made with yogurt, nuts and salmon

SOCIAL HUB HOUSE CURRY CLUB

Vindaloo

Red, spicy and tangy curry with your choice of protein

Korma

Mild and creamy thick curry made with yogurt and nuts along with your choice of protein

Delhi 6

Curry cooked over a high flame with spiced fresh choice of protein then cooked again with extra spices

Palak

Green and creamy curry made with blanched spinach and other green vegetables served along your choice of protein

Jalfrezi

Thick stir fried and spicy curry cooked along with your choice of protein

Do Pyaza

Do Pyaaza doubles the onions, first is pureed in a sauce and the stir fried

Madras

Hot curry sauce with coconut, dry red chilies, curry leaves with your choice of protein

Kadai

Thick curry made with ground spices along with your choice of protein

Phaal

Very spicy curry made with hot peppers, choice of protein and other veggies

Kali Mirch

Spicy and flavourful curry made with peppercorn and fenugreek with your choice of protein

Bhuna

Rich, bold and flavourful thick curry cooked along with your choice of protein

RICE

Peas Pulao

$8.00

Basmati rice with green peas

Jeera Ghee Rice

$8.00

Rice with tempered cumin and clarified butter

Lemon Rice

$9.00

Lemon flavored rice

Coconut Rice

$10.00

Zaafrani Pulao

$12.00

Rice made with nuts, dry fruits, saffron and fresh fruits

Amritsari Pulao

$12.00

Basmati rice with vegetables and cottage cheese

Plain White Rice

$5.00

ANDA DUM BIRYANI

$18.00

VEG DUM BIRYANI

$18.00

JACKFRUIT DUM BIRYANI

$19.00

CHICKEN BONE-IN DUM BIRYANI

$20.00

CHICKEN BONELESS DUM BIRYANI

$20.00

LAMB DUM BIRYANI

$21.00

GOAT DUM BIRYANI

$21.00

SHRIMP DUM BIRYANI

$26.00

CHICKEN AWADHI BIRYANI

$22.00

GOAT AWADHI BIRYANI

$24.00

CHICKEN NIZAMI BIRYANI

$22.00

GOAT NIZAMI BIRYANI

$24.00

NAAN / BREAD

BABY TANDOORI ROTI

$5.00

BABY CLASSIC NAAN

$5.00

BABY GARLIC NAAN

$6.00

BABY BUTTER NAAN

$6.00

BHATURA

$6.00

BABY BROCCOLI CHEESE NAAN

$7.00

BABY CHILI NAAN

$7.00

BABY CHILI ONION NAAN

$7.00

BABY CHILI GARLIC NAAN

$7.00

BABY LACCHA PARANTHA

$6.00

BABY ONION GOURMET KULCHA

$7.00

BABY ROSEMARY NAAN

$7.00

BABY KASHMIRI NAAN

$8.00

BABY ALOO GOURMET KULCHA

$8.00

BABY PANEER CHEESE AND CHILI NAAN

$9.00

BABY FRUIT NAAN

$8.00

BABY PUKASTHA PARANTHA

$9.00

ROOMALI ROTI

$9.00

BABY GOAT CHEESE AND CILANTRO NAAN

$10.00

BABY MUSHROOM TRUFFLE GOURMET KULCHA

$10.00

BABY BUTTER CHICKEN GOURMET KULCHA

$12.00

BABY LAMB KEEMA GOURMET KULCHA

$12.00

BREAD BASKET

$16.00

PIZZA/PASTA

Indian Spciy Vegetable Pizza

$12.00

10" pan pizza, topped with spicy marinara sauce, cheese and choice of vegetables

Paneer Tikka Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza, topped with tikka masala sauce, paneer tikka, cheese, onions and peppers

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza, topped with 3 cheese

Healthy Smart Pizza

$13.00

Thin crust pizza base topped with classic marinara, low fat cheese and veggies

Paneer Tikka Naan Pizza

$13.00

Naan base pizza topped with classic marinara, paneer tikka, cheese, onions and peppers

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$13.00

10" pizza, topped with garlic sauce, diced grilled chicken, cheese, onions and peppers

Lamb Pepper Pizza

$14.00

10" pan pizza, topped with marinara sauce, peppercorn lamb fry, cheese and vegetables

Chicken Tikka Pizza

$14.00

10" pizza, topped with tikka masala sauce,chicken tikka, cheese, onions and peppers

Butter Chicken Pizza

$14.00

10" pizza, topped with creamy butter chicken sauce, skewered tandoori chicken pieces, cheese, onions and peppers

Meat Lover Pizza

$14.00

10" pizza, topped with marinara sauce, assorted meat, cheese, onions and peppers

Chicken Tikka Naan Pizza

$14.00

Naan base pizza topped with classic marinara, chicken tikka, cheese, onions and peppers

Veg Desi Penne Pasta

$17.00

Traditional pasta preparation tempered with indian spices and veggies, served with garlic breadstick

Paneer Desi Penne Pasta

$18.00

Traditional pasta preparation tempered with indian spices and paneer served with garlic breadstick

Pasta Arrabiata

$16.00

Spicy Italian pasta dish made with a tomato-based sauce, veggies, garlic, and red pepper flakes served with garlic breadstick

Fettuccine in Alfredo Sauce

$16.00

Choice of Spaghetti or Fettuccine pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce and veggies, tempered with indian spices served with garlic breadstick

Spaghetti in Alfredo Sauce

$16.00

LAMB BOLOGNESE

$19.00

Ground lamb, tomato sauce, onion, garlic and herbs tossed with flat pasta noodles served with garlic breadstick

CHICKEN DESI PENNE PASTA

$20.00

Traditional pasta preparation tempered with indian spices and chicken, served with garlic breadstick

CHICKEN PASTA ARRABIATA

$17.00

Spicy Italian pasta dish made with a tomato-based sauce, chicken, garlic, and red pepper flakes served with garlic breadstick

SHRIMP PASTA ARRABIATA

$19.00

Spicy Italian pasta dish made with a tomato-based sauce, shrimp, garlic, and red pepper flakes served with garlic breadstick

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE

$17.00

Choice of Spaghetti or Fettuccine pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce and chicken, tempered with indian spices served with garlic breadstick

SHRIMP FETTUCCINE

$19.00

Choice of Spaghetti or Fettuccine pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce and shrimp, tempered with indian spices served with garlic breadstick

SHRIMP SPAGHETTI

$19.00

CHICKEN SPAGHETTI

$17.00

SANDWICHES/BURGERS

VEG PATTY SANDWICH

$13.00

Veggie patty topped with american cheese and served on a soft brioche bun with lettuce tomato, onion and house special condiments

PANEER TIKKA BURGER

$13.00

Paneer tikka pieces served on a soft brioche bun with lettuce tomato, onion and house special sauce

CHICKEN CHEESE BURGER

$14.00

Crispy chicken topped with american cheese and served on a soft brioche bun with lettuce tomato, onion and house special sauce

VOLCANO VEG PATTY SANDWICH

$14.00

Fried veggie patty topped with hot volcano sauce, jalapeños, lettuce and onions served on a brioche bun

BUTTER CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Crispy chicken in butter chicken sauce topped with lettuce and onions served on a brioche bun

GRILLED CHICKEN BURGER

$15.00

Juicy tandoor grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapeños served on a soft brioche bun

VOLCANO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Breaded chicken patty topped with hot volcano sauce, jalapeños, lettuce and onions served on a brioche bun

LAMB PATTY BURGER

$17.00

Juicy lamb patty topped with american cheese and served on a soft brioche bun with lettuce tomato, onion and house special condiments

CHICKEN PHILLI CHEESE STEAK

$16.00

Sandwich made with choice of seasoned chicken, sautéed onions and bell peppers, and molten cheese served on a sub roll

LAMB PHILLI CHEESE STEAK

$18.00

Sandwich made with choice of seasoned lamb, sautéed onions and bell peppers, and molten cheese served on a sub roll

INTERNATIONAL DELIGHTS

HAKKA NOODLES

$20.00

Cooked noodles tossed with vegetables in sauce

WOK TOSSED FRIED RICE

$17.00

VEG GREEN THAI CURRY

$18.00

Soupy dish consisting of coconut milk and curry paste

CHICKEN GREEN THAI CURRY

$19.00

Soupy dish consisting of coconut milk and curry paste and chicken

VEG RED THAI CURRY

$18.00

CHICKEN RED THAI CURRY

$19.00

HONG KONG CHICKEN

$19.00

Diced chicken, spicy blend of red peppers, onion, cashew nut

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN

$19.00

Tender Chicken, onion, red and green peppers in sweet and sour sauce

NAVEL ORANGE CHICKEN

$19.00

Chopped and batter-fried chicken pieces coated in a sweet orange-flavored sauce

SCHEZWAN CHILLI PANEER - GRAVY

$20.00

Batter fried paneer tossed in a super aromatic and spicy schezwan sauce

AFGHANI CHICKEN PLATTER

$20.00

Saffron Rice Servied with choice of Chicken Kebab and side of honey crisp veggies in house sauce

AFGHANI LAMB PLATTER

$22.00

GRILLED CHICKEN WITH MASH POTATOES & STEAMED VEGETABLES

$22.00

SCHEZWAN CHILLI CHICKEN - GRAVY

$22.00

Batter fried chicken tossed in a super aromatic and spicy schezwan sauce

VEG PAN-FRIED NOODLE

$28.00

CHICKEN PAN-FRIED NOODLE

$29.00

VEG PAN-FRIED RICE

$28.00

CHICKEN PAN-FRIED RICE

$29.00

HERB CRUSTED SALMON STEAK

$32.00

SALMON STEAK SERVED WITH POTATOE WEDGES, GREENS BRONZINI MUSHROOM SAUCE & GRILLED VEGETABLES

FRIED SEA BASS WITH STEAMED VEGETABLES AND POTATO WEDGES

$35.00

DESSERTS

GULAB JAMUN

$6.00

LAZEEZ PASTRIES

$6.00

RAS MALAI

$6.00

MIKLY CHOCOLATE TORT

$7.00

GAJJAR KA HALWA

$7.00

RICE PUDDING

$8.00

MOONG DAL HALWA

$8.00

RABRI

$8.00

TES KESAR LECHES

$10.00

SOCIAL FALOODA

$10.00

CREME BRULEE

$10.00

BEETROOT HALWA WITH RABRI

$10.00

BREAD/DATE PUDDING (With Ice Cream)

$12.00

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE

$12.00

GULAB JAMUN CHEESECAKE

$12.00

BROWNIE WITH ICE-CREAM

$12.00

MAL PUA PANCAKES WITH RABRI

$13.00

CONDIMENTS

RAITA

$5.00

DESI SALAD / OLC

$5.00

PICKLE

$5.00

YOGURT

$4.00

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$8.00

DRINKS

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Fresh Lime Soda

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.50

Thums Up

$4.00

Limca

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Strawberry Lassi

$6.00

Sweet Lassi

$6.00

Salty Lassi

$6.00

Rose Lassi

$6.00

Masala Lassi

$6.00

Still Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

MOCKTAILS

Espresso Mojito

$9.00

V. Pina colada

$9.00

Guava Delight

$9.00

Narangi Anar

$9.00

Berry Smash

$9.00

Virgin Mojito

$9.00

