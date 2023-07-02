- Home
Social Hub By Dhaba Social Hub By Dhaba
1735 RT 46
PARSIPPANY, NJ 07054
FOOD
SALAD
SOCIAL GARDEN SALAD
Cucumber, tomato, lettuce, onions and seasonal vegetables
KACHUMBER SALAD
Cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers and onions served with a house dressing
CESEAR SALAD
Classic salad made with fresh paneer, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and a creamy caesar dressing
CHICKEN CEASER SALAD
Classic salad made with fresh chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and a creamy caesar dressing
MIX GREEN**
Mixed greens, poached pears with honey lemon dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken breast piled on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes,cucumbers and avocados
ROASTED PINEAPPLE SALAD
Tandoori roasted pineapple with seasonal vegetables and house dressing
SOUP
TOMATO DHANIYA SHORBA
Tomato soup with indian seasoning and sprinkle of cilantro
CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP - VEG
Rich and creamy soup made with flavorful mushrooms
CLEAR SOUP - VEG
Made with a clear broth, a variety of vegetables and flavored with herbs and spices
MULLIGATAWNY SOUP - VEG
Ground lentils and peppers with vegetables
PUMPKIN SOUP
Comforting soup made with creamy pumpkin and spices
CHICKEN CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP
Rich and creamy soup made with flavorful mushrooms and chicken
SHRIMP BISQUE
Soup made with shrimp and flavored with cream, butter, and aromatic vegetables
CHICKEN CLEAR SOUP
Made with a clear broth, chicken, a variety of vegetables and flavored with herbs and spices
CHICKEN MULLIGATAWNY SOUP
Ground lentils and peppers with vegetables and chicken
CHAATS
ROASTED PAPAD
MASALA PAPAD
Thin crispy savoury papad made with lentils and topped with seasoned chopped veggies
VIRGIN PAANI PURI SHOTS
Crispy and fried hollow dough balls with potato and chickpeas filling, with classic sweet and tangy flavoured water
SOCIAL HUB FAMOUS SHAKAGANDI CHAAT
Crispy sweet potato with crunchy savories and chutneys
CRUNCHY LETTUCE PAPRI CHAAT
Crunchy savories topped with iceberg lettuce, yogurt and chutneys
DAHI SEV PURI
Crispy and fried hollow dough balls with potato and chickpeas filling, yogurt and chutneys
CRISPY CORN CHAAT
Tangy and spicy snack made with sweet corn, chaat masala, and fresh herbs
CHOLE HUMMUS WITH PAPRI CHAAT
Smooth and creamy hummus made with indian spices and served with crunchy savories, yogurt and chutneys
SAMOSA CHAAT
Spiced potatoes and peas filling pastry with chickpeas, yogurt and chutneys
NACHO CHAAT
Spiced nachos topped with potatoes and chutneys
PALAK PATTA CHAAT
Battered and fried baby spinach topped with sweetened yogurt and chutneys
AVOCADO CHAAT
Classic fusion chaat made with avocado tossed along with chutneys
VODKA PAANI PURI SHOTS
Crispy and fried hollow dough balls with potato and chickpeas filling, with vodka infused sweet and tangy flavoured water
APPETIZERS
BASKET CLASSIC FRIES
Classic fried with salt and pepper
BASKET PERI PERI FRIES
Classic fried in peri peri seasoning
BASKET CHILLI FRIES
Classic fried sautéed in chilli sauce
VEG SAMOSA
Spiced potatoes and peas filling savoury pastry, served with chutneys
CHEESE PYAAZ SAMOSA
Spiced crunchy onion and assorted cheese filling pastry, served with chutney
SOCIAL HUB BREAD STICK TWISTERS
Platter of house favorite cheese, pesto, peri peri and garlic breadsticks
CHILI CHEESE NACHOS
Nachos served with molten cheese and jalapeno chilli
VEG MOMO- TANDOORI FLAVORED
Steamed dumplings made with paneer,onion, ginger and veggies in a tandoori marination
HARA BHARA TIKKI
Deep fried green peas, spinach and coriander patty
JODHPURI BHINDI
Crispy fried okra tossed with indian spices
MASALA PEANUTS
Peanuts sauteed in indian spices
PANEER TIKKA BABY LACHHA ROLL
Tandoor cooked paneer tikka wrapped inside lachha paratha bread and topped with mint chutney
ONION RINGS
PANEER FUSION TACOS
Crunchy taco shells filled with spiced cottage cheese, veggies, sour cream and salsa
BEETROOT CUTLET
Shallow fried beetroot cutlets
BLACK PEPPER CASHEWS
Cashew tossed in black pepper and salt
BROCOLLI HONEY CRISP
Garlic tossed crispy broccoli with hint of honey
PAV BHAJI FONDUE
Pan mashed vegetables made in ghee served with pav buns cubes
DAL MAKHANI FONDUE
Slow cooked classic daal makhani served with garlic naan bread pieces
MUSHROOM KULCHA/MUSHROOM QUESADILLA
Served with side of dal makhani, hint of truffle
SOCIAL PANEER 65
Fried paneer in a classic tangy 65 sauce
SOCIAL HUB CAULIFLOWER MANCHURIAN
Fried cauliflower tossed in manchurian sauce
CRISPY FRIED CORNMEAL CAKE
Snack made with cornmeal cake and served with a dipping sauce
SOYABEAN TIKKI
Shallow fried patty made with shredded soya, minced veggies and spices
PANEER BHURJI BAOS
Grated cottage cheese cooked in cream and tomatoes filled in bao buns
CHILI PANEER DRY
Deep fried paneer sauteed with bell peppers, green chilies, and onions in a soy-ginger flavor
MUSHROOM KI GALOUTI
Smokey and flavorful mushroom kebab
CHICKEN POPCORN
Bite-sized pieces of chicken battered, seasoned, and deep-fried in a peri peri flavor served with a dipping sauce
MAKHANI MURGH SAMOSA
Butter chicken flavored pastry
LETTUCE WRAP CHICKEN KEEMA
Spiced ground chicken wrapped in lettuce leaf
CHICKEN MOMOS - TANDOORI FLAVORED
CHICKEN FUSION TACOS
CHICKEN KEEMA PAV
Spiced ground chicken served with pav bread
DRUMS OF HEAVEN
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce
FRIED CHICKEN WINGS
Fried bone-in chicken wings tossed in choice of your sauce
ROASTED CHICKEN WINGS
Roasted bone-in chicken wings marinated in choice of your sauce
CHILLI CHICKEN DRY
Deep fried chicken sauteed with bell peppers, green chilies, and onions in a soy-ginger flavor
CHICKEN TIKKA BABY LACHA ROLL
Tandoor cooked chicken tikka wrapped inside lachha paratha bread and topped with mint chutney
BUTTER CHICKEN KULCHA/QUESADILLA
Served with side of dal makhani
BUTTER CHICKEN BAOS
Chicken prepared in butter creamy gravy filled in bao buns
SOCIAL MURGH 65
Chicken deep fried and sauteed in a classic tangy 65 sauce
LETTUCE WRAP LAMB KEEMA
Spiced ground lamb, onions, peppers and a blend of aromatic spices wrapped in lettuce leaf
SHAHI GALOUTI
Smokey and flavorful soft mutton kebab
LAMB SAMOSA
Spiced minced lamb filling pastry
LAMB PEPPER FRY
Lamb chunks tossed with peppercorns and curry leaves
LAMB PEPPER FRY BAOS
Goat chunks tossed with peppercorns and curry leaves filled in bao buns
CALAMARI GOLDEN FRY
Battered and deep-fried squid served with dipping sauce
DARNE KING FISH FRY
Fried fish with Indian flavours
TAVA SCALLOPS
Grilled scallops with Indian spices
CRUNCHY COCONUT FRY SHRIMP
Shrimp coated in a crispy coconut breading, and served with a sweet and tangy dipping sauce
FISH AND CHIPS
Deep-fried battered fish and thick-cut potatoes served with tartar sauce
CRAB SHAMMI KEBAB
Soft crab meat mixed with spices, herbs and shallow-fried
SOCIAL JHINGA 65
Lightly battered shrimp deep fried and sauteed in a classic tangy 65 sauce
TANDOOR
ACHARI GUCCI
Skewered stuffed mushroom with pickle marinade baked in tandoor oven
KAT-E-KAT SOYA
Tandoor cooked skewered soya chunks in a dry tangy marinade
GAZZAB KA PANEER
Tandoor cooked skewered cottage cheese in a creamy marinade and topped with creamy sauce
PAHADI PANEER TIKKA
Tandoor cooked skewered paneer cheese in green marinade with Indian spices
NAWABI SOYA
Tandoor cooked skewered soya chunks in creamy marinade , topped with creamy sauce
VOLCANO SOYA
TULSI PANEER TIKKA
Tandoor cooked skewered cottage cheese stuffed with basil and walnuts
HARA BHARA PESHKASH (TANDOORI VEG PLATTER)
Skewered mix of vegetables and paneer in a tandoori marinade
GAZZAB KA MURGH
Skewered chicken in a creamy marinade, cooked to perfection in tandoor oven and topped with creamy sauce
AFTABI BOTI
Skewered chicken thighs in a red marinade and baked in tandoor oven
CHAAP-E-MURGH
Roasted bone-in chicken in a creamy marinade with salt and vinegar in tandoor oven
METHI MURGH TIKKA
Skewered chicken in a creamy fenugreek marinade baked in tandoor oven
AFGHANI CHICKEN SEEKH
Skewered minced chicken rolls with special spices, onions, peppers and chilies baked in tandoor oven
BABY CHICKEN WHOLE
Skewered whole chicken in Indian spice and tandoor marinade
DRUNKEN CHICKEN CHOPS
Roasted bone-in chicken in a creamy marinade with salt and vinegar in tandoor oven and topped with concentrated spirit
MAHARAJA TANDOORI PLATTER
Assorted grilled kebab platter of our favorite kebabs and tikkas
TANDOORI BARRA (LAMB CHOPS)
Grilled lamb chops in ginger marinade cooked to perfection in tandoor oven
TANDOORI RAAN
Leg of lamb marinated in a mixture of yogurt and spices roasted in a tandoor oven
LAMB MAKHMALLI SEEKH
Skewered lamb rolls with green chilies, onions and peppers baked in tandoor oven to perfection
DRUNKEN LAMB CHOPS
Grilled lamb chops in ginger marinade cooked to perfection in tandoor oven topped with concentrated spirit
AJWAINI JHINGA
Char grilled shrimp in a red tandoori marinade
PATRANI MACHLI (SEA BASS)
Sea bass fish marinated in a mint and curry leaves marinade with a side of steamed vegetables and sauce
DRUNKEN SHRIMP TIKKA
Char grilled shrimp in a red tandoori marinade topped with concentrated spirit
ROYAL SALMON
Fresh salmon marinated with yogurt and spices, cooked in a tandoor oven
ENTRÉE
Social Daal
Slow cooked creamy black lentils
Daal Fry
Slow cooked yellow lentil daal tempered with ghee, chili powder and cumin
Chilli Jeera Aloo
Classic home style potato tempered with cumin seeds and chillis
Bhindi Gharwali
Okra made in tangy home style curry
Methi Malai Mutter
Fenugreek leaves and green peas in a rich creamy curry
Malai Kofta
Fried vegetable croquettes cooked in a creamy nut sauce
Navratan Korma
Mixed vegetables in a mild and creamy sauce with cashew nuts, raisins, and fenugreek
Smoky Baingan Bharta
Tandoor smoked eggplants cooked with garden herbs
Pindi Chole
Curried chickpeas with fresh coriander
Aloo Gobhi
Classic home style cauliflower and potato based curry
Achari Palak Kofta
Vegetable croquette deep fried in spinach gravy
Mushroom Mutter
Mushroom and peas cooked in thick creamy gravy
Butterwala Paneer
Cottage cheese in a creamy tomato sauce with fenugreek, bell pepper
Sarso ka Saag
Mustard leaves, kale and spinach cooked with clarified butter and green chilies like made in punjab
Daal Fry Double Tadka
Yellow lentil (dal fry) tempered with extra onion, tomato and red chilli
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage cheese in a creamy tomato sauce with fenugreek
Subz Haandi
Mixed vegetables cooked in rich, creamy gravy along with onions, tomatoes and aromatic spice blend
Rampuri Anda Korma
Egg sautéed in a creamy sauce with cashew nuts
Anda Curry
Social home style egg curry
Anda Khurchan
Shredded egg preparation with onions, peppers, herbs and indian spices
Chicken Cafreal
Whole chicken leg flavoured with herbs, spices and shallow fried served along potato and lime wedges
Delhiwala Murgh Lababdar
Delhi style chicken cooked in creamy and buttery thick gravy
Mango Chicken Curry
Mild, sweet and tangy thick curry made with mango, coconut milk, ginger-garlic, ground spices and your choice of protein
Rampuri Murgh Korma
Tandoor cooked chicken sautéed in a creamy sauce with cashew nuts.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken tikka in a creamy tomato sauce with bell peppers, and fenugreek
Malai Butter Chicken
Tandoor cooked chicken in a creamy white sauce
Tariwala Kukkar
Home style bone-in chicken curry
Murgh Makkhanwala
Chicken in creamy tomato sauce will bell peppers and clarified butter
Delhiwala Butter Chicken
Laal Maas
Mutton curry prepared in a sauce of yoghurt, red mathania chillies and garlic
Lamb Shank
Slow cooked lamb shanks in tomato sauce and whole spices
Home Style Goat Curry
Punjabi home-style goat curry
Malabar Fish Curry
Fish in a tamarind and coconut curry sauce
Mogewali Fish Curry
Fish in regional style coconut gravy flavored with curry leaves
Shrimp Curry
Tandoor cooked shrimp in a creamy tomato sauce with fenugreek
Jalpari Korma
Mild and creamy thick curry made with yogurt, nuts and salmon
SOCIAL HUB HOUSE CURRY CLUB
Vindaloo
Red, spicy and tangy curry with your choice of protein
Korma
Mild and creamy thick curry made with yogurt and nuts along with your choice of protein
Delhi 6
Curry cooked over a high flame with spiced fresh choice of protein then cooked again with extra spices
Palak
Green and creamy curry made with blanched spinach and other green vegetables served along your choice of protein
Jalfrezi
Thick stir fried and spicy curry cooked along with your choice of protein
Do Pyaza
Do Pyaaza doubles the onions, first is pureed in a sauce and the stir fried
Madras
Hot curry sauce with coconut, dry red chilies, curry leaves with your choice of protein
Kadai
Thick curry made with ground spices along with your choice of protein
Phaal
Very spicy curry made with hot peppers, choice of protein and other veggies
Kali Mirch
Spicy and flavourful curry made with peppercorn and fenugreek with your choice of protein
Bhuna
Rich, bold and flavourful thick curry cooked along with your choice of protein
RICE
Peas Pulao
Basmati rice with green peas
Jeera Ghee Rice
Rice with tempered cumin and clarified butter
Lemon Rice
Lemon flavored rice
Coconut Rice
Zaafrani Pulao
Rice made with nuts, dry fruits, saffron and fresh fruits
Amritsari Pulao
Basmati rice with vegetables and cottage cheese
Plain White Rice
ANDA DUM BIRYANI
VEG DUM BIRYANI
JACKFRUIT DUM BIRYANI
CHICKEN BONE-IN DUM BIRYANI
CHICKEN BONELESS DUM BIRYANI
LAMB DUM BIRYANI
GOAT DUM BIRYANI
SHRIMP DUM BIRYANI
CHICKEN AWADHI BIRYANI
GOAT AWADHI BIRYANI
CHICKEN NIZAMI BIRYANI
GOAT NIZAMI BIRYANI
NAAN / BREAD
BABY TANDOORI ROTI
BABY CLASSIC NAAN
BABY GARLIC NAAN
BABY BUTTER NAAN
BHATURA
BABY BROCCOLI CHEESE NAAN
BABY CHILI NAAN
BABY CHILI ONION NAAN
BABY CHILI GARLIC NAAN
BABY LACCHA PARANTHA
BABY ONION GOURMET KULCHA
BABY ROSEMARY NAAN
BABY KASHMIRI NAAN
BABY ALOO GOURMET KULCHA
BABY PANEER CHEESE AND CHILI NAAN
BABY FRUIT NAAN
BABY PUKASTHA PARANTHA
ROOMALI ROTI
BABY GOAT CHEESE AND CILANTRO NAAN
BABY MUSHROOM TRUFFLE GOURMET KULCHA
BABY BUTTER CHICKEN GOURMET KULCHA
BABY LAMB KEEMA GOURMET KULCHA
BREAD BASKET
PIZZA/PASTA
Indian Spciy Vegetable Pizza
10" pan pizza, topped with spicy marinara sauce, cheese and choice of vegetables
Paneer Tikka Pizza
10" pizza, topped with tikka masala sauce, paneer tikka, cheese, onions and peppers
Cheese Pizza
10" pizza, topped with 3 cheese
Healthy Smart Pizza
Thin crust pizza base topped with classic marinara, low fat cheese and veggies
Paneer Tikka Naan Pizza
Naan base pizza topped with classic marinara, paneer tikka, cheese, onions and peppers
Garlic Chicken Pizza
10" pizza, topped with garlic sauce, diced grilled chicken, cheese, onions and peppers
Lamb Pepper Pizza
10" pan pizza, topped with marinara sauce, peppercorn lamb fry, cheese and vegetables
Chicken Tikka Pizza
10" pizza, topped with tikka masala sauce,chicken tikka, cheese, onions and peppers
Butter Chicken Pizza
10" pizza, topped with creamy butter chicken sauce, skewered tandoori chicken pieces, cheese, onions and peppers
Meat Lover Pizza
10" pizza, topped with marinara sauce, assorted meat, cheese, onions and peppers
Chicken Tikka Naan Pizza
Naan base pizza topped with classic marinara, chicken tikka, cheese, onions and peppers
Veg Desi Penne Pasta
Traditional pasta preparation tempered with indian spices and veggies, served with garlic breadstick
Paneer Desi Penne Pasta
Traditional pasta preparation tempered with indian spices and paneer served with garlic breadstick
Pasta Arrabiata
Spicy Italian pasta dish made with a tomato-based sauce, veggies, garlic, and red pepper flakes served with garlic breadstick
Fettuccine in Alfredo Sauce
Choice of Spaghetti or Fettuccine pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce and veggies, tempered with indian spices served with garlic breadstick
Spaghetti in Alfredo Sauce
LAMB BOLOGNESE
Ground lamb, tomato sauce, onion, garlic and herbs tossed with flat pasta noodles served with garlic breadstick
CHICKEN DESI PENNE PASTA
Traditional pasta preparation tempered with indian spices and chicken, served with garlic breadstick
CHICKEN PASTA ARRABIATA
Spicy Italian pasta dish made with a tomato-based sauce, chicken, garlic, and red pepper flakes served with garlic breadstick
SHRIMP PASTA ARRABIATA
Spicy Italian pasta dish made with a tomato-based sauce, shrimp, garlic, and red pepper flakes served with garlic breadstick
CHICKEN FETTUCCINE
Choice of Spaghetti or Fettuccine pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce and chicken, tempered with indian spices served with garlic breadstick
SHRIMP FETTUCCINE
Choice of Spaghetti or Fettuccine pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce and shrimp, tempered with indian spices served with garlic breadstick
SHRIMP SPAGHETTI
CHICKEN SPAGHETTI
SANDWICHES/BURGERS
VEG PATTY SANDWICH
Veggie patty topped with american cheese and served on a soft brioche bun with lettuce tomato, onion and house special condiments
PANEER TIKKA BURGER
Paneer tikka pieces served on a soft brioche bun with lettuce tomato, onion and house special sauce
CHICKEN CHEESE BURGER
Crispy chicken topped with american cheese and served on a soft brioche bun with lettuce tomato, onion and house special sauce
VOLCANO VEG PATTY SANDWICH
Fried veggie patty topped with hot volcano sauce, jalapeños, lettuce and onions served on a brioche bun
BUTTER CHICKEN SANDWICH
Crispy chicken in butter chicken sauce topped with lettuce and onions served on a brioche bun
GRILLED CHICKEN BURGER
Juicy tandoor grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapeños served on a soft brioche bun
VOLCANO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken patty topped with hot volcano sauce, jalapeños, lettuce and onions served on a brioche bun
LAMB PATTY BURGER
Juicy lamb patty topped with american cheese and served on a soft brioche bun with lettuce tomato, onion and house special condiments
CHICKEN PHILLI CHEESE STEAK
Sandwich made with choice of seasoned chicken, sautéed onions and bell peppers, and molten cheese served on a sub roll
LAMB PHILLI CHEESE STEAK
Sandwich made with choice of seasoned lamb, sautéed onions and bell peppers, and molten cheese served on a sub roll
INTERNATIONAL DELIGHTS
HAKKA NOODLES
Cooked noodles tossed with vegetables in sauce
WOK TOSSED FRIED RICE
VEG GREEN THAI CURRY
Soupy dish consisting of coconut milk and curry paste
CHICKEN GREEN THAI CURRY
Soupy dish consisting of coconut milk and curry paste and chicken
VEG RED THAI CURRY
CHICKEN RED THAI CURRY
HONG KONG CHICKEN
Diced chicken, spicy blend of red peppers, onion, cashew nut
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN
Tender Chicken, onion, red and green peppers in sweet and sour sauce
NAVEL ORANGE CHICKEN
Chopped and batter-fried chicken pieces coated in a sweet orange-flavored sauce
SCHEZWAN CHILLI PANEER - GRAVY
Batter fried paneer tossed in a super aromatic and spicy schezwan sauce
AFGHANI CHICKEN PLATTER
Saffron Rice Servied with choice of Chicken Kebab and side of honey crisp veggies in house sauce
AFGHANI LAMB PLATTER
GRILLED CHICKEN WITH MASH POTATOES & STEAMED VEGETABLES
SCHEZWAN CHILLI CHICKEN - GRAVY
Batter fried chicken tossed in a super aromatic and spicy schezwan sauce
VEG PAN-FRIED NOODLE
CHICKEN PAN-FRIED NOODLE
VEG PAN-FRIED RICE
CHICKEN PAN-FRIED RICE
HERB CRUSTED SALMON STEAK
SALMON STEAK SERVED WITH POTATOE WEDGES, GREENS BRONZINI MUSHROOM SAUCE & GRILLED VEGETABLES
FRIED SEA BASS WITH STEAMED VEGETABLES AND POTATO WEDGES
DESSERTS
GULAB JAMUN
LAZEEZ PASTRIES
RAS MALAI
MIKLY CHOCOLATE TORT
GAJJAR KA HALWA
RICE PUDDING
MOONG DAL HALWA
RABRI
TES KESAR LECHES
SOCIAL FALOODA
CREME BRULEE
BEETROOT HALWA WITH RABRI
BREAD/DATE PUDDING (With Ice Cream)
DEATH BY CHOCOLATE
GULAB JAMUN CHEESECAKE
BROWNIE WITH ICE-CREAM
MAL PUA PANCAKES WITH RABRI
DRINKS
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Fresh Lime Soda
Root Beer
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Thums Up
Limca
Club Soda
Cranberry Juice
Mango Lassi
Strawberry Lassi
Sweet Lassi
Salty Lassi
Rose Lassi
Masala Lassi
Still Water
Sparkling Water
MOCKTAILS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1735 RT 46, PARSIPPANY, NJ 07054