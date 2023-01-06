Restaurant header imageView gallery

Social Inn

review star

No reviews yet

2733 Pfingsten Road

Glenview, IL 60026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

To Share

Social Spreads

$16.00

Hummus with Beets

$14.00

Across the Board

$24.00

Crispy Zucchini

$14.00

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Crunchy Calamari

$18.00

Mozza-Feta

$12.00

White PI Mussels

$16.00

Red PI Mussels

$16.00

Beet Mezze

$14.00

Mini Beef Kufte

$14.00

TO Toss Around

Shopska Salad

$12.00

Burrata Caprese

$14.00

Fresca Barba

$14.00

Warm Spinach Salad

$12.00

Classic Caesar

$10.00

To Have

Rigatoni Salsiccia

$20.00

Linguine con Gamberi

$24.00

Creamy Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$22.00

Cacio e pepe

$20.00

Shrimp Kebabs

$28.00

Chicken Kebabs

$22.00

Filet Mignon 8 oz.

$42.00

NY Strip 14 oz.

$47.00

Duck Breast Fillet

$32.00

Cornish Hen

$30.00

Pork Tomahawk 30 oz.

$45.00

Spiked white fish

$28.00

Cedar plank Salmon

$28.00

To Hold

Social Burger

$18.00

Vurger

$16.00

Partner in Crime

French Fries

$6.00

Truffle fries

$6.00

Rosemary roasted potatoes

$6.00

Sauteed Broccolini

$7.00

Sauteeed Spinach

$7.00

Swiss Chard

$7.00

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Pita Bread

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Chocolate cake

$9.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato

$8.00

Chocolate Gelato

$8.00

Hazelnut Gelato

$8.00

Sorbet

$7.00

Gelato Trio

$12.00

Napoleon Cake

$11.00

Bisquit Cake

$8.00

Veghan Cupcake

$9.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Gelato

$8.00

Affogato

$7.00

Apple Cinnamon Gelato

$8.00

Special Dessert

$7.00

Specials

Soup Of The Day

$4.00

Sea Food Special

$25.00

Special Pasta

$22.00

Special Meat

$30.00

Special Filet Kebabs

$30.00

Red Wine

GLS Montecucco Rosso, Sangiovese

$12.00

GLS Ghibello, Sangiovese, Italy

$12.00

GLS Red Sangria

$12.00

GLS Terrenegre, Baby Amarone, Italy

$14.00

GLS Santa Julia, Malbec Argentina

$12.00

GLS Bruno Vespa, Primitivo, Italy

$12.00

GLS Agriverde, Montepulciano, Italy

$12.00

GLS A La Carte, Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS K Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon, Bulgaria

$12.00

GLS Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

$14.00

GLS A La Carte, Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GLS Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon by Caymus

$14.00

Voelos Crianza Rioja

$12.00

Notios Red

$10.00

BTL Montecucco Rosso, Sangiovese

$48.00

BTL Ghibello, Sangiovese, Italy

$48.00

BTL Cvne Rioja, Tamparillo, Spain

$55.00

BTL Maison Louis Jadot, Pinot Noir, France

$65.00

BTL Chateau Pey La Tour, Bordeaux Rouge, France

$50.00

BTL Caymus Suison

$95.00

BTL L'Oliveto

$60.00

BTL Goldeneye

$95.00

BTL Flowers

$130.00

BTL Silver Oak

$190.00

BTL Mount Vedeer, Cabernet , Napa

$90.00

BTL Emolo. Merlot, Napa

$65.00

BTL Campo Al MAre

$60.00

BTL Via Castello, Montecucco Rosso, Italy

$50.00

BTL Nozzole

$55.00

BTL Ghibello, Chianti Riserva, Italy

$45.00

BTL Fontanafredda

$90.00

BTL Montessu

$60.00

BTL Gaja Promis'Super Toscan

$120.00

BTL Villa San Zeno, Anarone, Italy

$110.00

BTL Luigi Giordano, Barbaresco, Italy

$95.00

BTL Villa Poggio Salvi

$90.00

BTL Red Sangria

$46.00

BTL Terrenegre, Baby Amarone, Italy

$52.00

BTL Santa Julia, Malbec Argentina

$48.00

BTL Bruno Vespa, Primitivo, Italy

$48.00

BTL Agriverde, Montepulciano, Italy

$48.00

BTL A La Carte, Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL K Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon, Bulgaria

$48.00

BTL Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

$56.00

BTL A La Carte, Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

BTL Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon by Caymus

$56.00

BTL Voelos Crianza Rioja

$48.00

White Wine

GLS Conti, Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Lavis, Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLS De Paolo, Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLS Fable, Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Villa San Zeno Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Mer Soliel RSV Chardonnay

$14.00

GLS Daou, Chardonnay

$14.00

GLS Fevre, Burgundy- France

$14.00

GLS Pazo Das Bruxas, Albarino, Spain

$16.00

GLS Ethereo Rias Baixas, Albarino Spain

$14.00

GLS Mrgerum, Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GLS Long Meadow Ranch, Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GLS Dourthe Brand & Vineyards Sauvignon Blac

$14.00

GLS White Sangria

$12.00

BTL Conti, Pinot Grigio

$45.00

BTL Lavis, Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BTL De Paolo, Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BTL Fable, Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Villa San Zeno Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Mer Soliel RSV Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Daou, Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Fevre, Burgundy- France

$52.00

BTL Pazo Das Bruxas, Albarino, Spain

$58.00

BTL Ethereo Rias Baixas, Albarino Spain

$52.00

BTL Mrgerum, Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Long Meadow Ranch, Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Dourthe Brand & Vineyards Sauvignon Blac

$52.00

BTL Les Glories, Sancerre, France

$70.00

BTL Inama, Soave, Italy

$48.00

BTL Villa Sparina, Gavi Di Gavi, Italy

$48.00

BTL Attems, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$45.00

BTL Vermentino, Italy

$40.00

BTL Barrique, Chardonnay, Sonoma

$55.00

BTL Comtes D'Assay, Tarraine Blanc, France

$55.00

BTL Pardevalles, Albarino Blanco, Spain

$48.00

BTL Schumann Nagler, Riesling, Germany

$48.00

BTL Flanner Hills, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$50.00

BTL Olli

$40.00

Rosé & Champagne

GLS Whispering Angel

$14.00

GLS Bulgariana

$10.00

GLS Don Houchart Rose

$12.00

GLS Drussian, Prosecco

$12.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$63.00

BTL Bulgariana

$40.00

BTL Dom Houchart Cotes

$60.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot, France

$115.00

BTL Drussian, Prosecco

$60.00

BTL Moet Chandon, 187ml.

$20.00

Mionetto Prosecco 187ml

$10.00

Water

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Soda & Red Bull

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

RedBull

$5.00

RedBull Sugar Free

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Juice

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Espresso Decaf

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Tea

$4.00

Mocktails

Berry Burlesque

$8.00

Rosemary Blueberry Smash

$8.00

Virgin Paloma

$8.00

Virgin Cucumber Mango Mule

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Social Inn focuses on obtaining the highest quality ingredients to create a full sensory experience for guests. Born from the desire to connect quality cuisine, The Social Inn aims to build and foster community offering a wide array of shareable dishes. We offer modern cuisine, with a Mediterranean twist certain to please your palate.

Location

2733 Pfingsten Road, Glenview, IL 60026

Directions

