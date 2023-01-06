Social Inn
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Social Inn focuses on obtaining the highest quality ingredients to create a full sensory experience for guests. Born from the desire to connect quality cuisine, The Social Inn aims to build and foster community offering a wide array of shareable dishes. We offer modern cuisine, with a Mediterranean twist certain to please your palate.
2733 Pfingsten Road, Glenview, IL 60026
