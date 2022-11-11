Restaurant header imageView gallery

Social Kitchen & Bar

225 E Maple Rd

Birmingham, MI 48009

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Burrata

Burrata

$18.00

tomato jam, cherry tomato, hazelnuts, sea salt, basil oil, toasted bread

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

seven per order: alabama white BBQ, chipotle dry rub, or spicy korean

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

almonds, capers, parsley, garlic

Extra Burrata Bread

$4.00

Extra Pita Bread

$4.00

Extra Spinach Dip Bread

$4.00
Hummus and Spiced Lamb

Hummus and Spiced Lamb

$18.00

pinenuts, parsley, house-made pita

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$15.00

artichoke, potato, water chestnut, tallegio

Tomato-Garlic Soup

Tomato-Garlic Soup

$7.00

plum tomatoes, cream, crispy flatbread

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$11.00+

garlic, rosemary, truffle peccorino, caesar aioli

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$23.00Out of stock

mango, crispy shallot, avocado puree, cilantro vinaigrette

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

little gem lettuce, sweet peas, crispy shallot breadcrumbs, grana padano

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.00

salami, seasonal vegetables, mozzarella, mom's Italian vinaigrette

Greens and Grains

$13.00

build your own salad

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$14.00

quinoa, parmesan, golden raisins, pinenuts, pickled onion, rice wine vinaigrette

Kale Side Salad

Kale Side Salad

$10.00

quinoa, parmesan, golden raisins, pinenuts, pickled onion, rice wine vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$10.00

little gem lettuce, corn, avocado, crispy shallot breadcrumbs, spicy chili crunch

Entrees

Cheeseburger

$19.00

house ground short rib and pork belly, american cheese, dill pickle, red onion, grilled onion, garlic aioli

Prime Hanger Steak

Prime Hanger Steak

$42.00

truffle fries, oyster mushrooms, steak jus

Harissa Brick Chicken

Harissa Brick Chicken

$32.00

Moroccan spiced, almonds, chermoula, saffron cous cous

Salmon

Salmon

$31.00

braised lentils, crispy kale, mustard vinaigrette

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$17.00

feta, parsley salad, garlic aioli, gochujang vinaigrette, house-made pita

Vegan Kafta

Vegan Kafta

$24.00

impossible kafta, hummus, torn herbs, pita, tahini, zhoug

Spicy Lobster Linguine

Spicy Lobster Linguine

$34.00Out of stock

calabrian chilies, tomato, chorizo, tarragon, basil, (gluten free pasta add - 3)

Kids Menu

Buttered Pasta w/ Parmesan

$8.00

Buttered gemelli with parmesan

Pasta and Marinara

$8.00

Linguine with marinara

Grilled cheese and fries

$8.00

Grilled cheese served with fries and ketchup

Grilled chicken and fries

$8.00

Two chicken tenders served with fries and ketchup

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

five house made cookies served warm with a cold glass of milk

Hot Cider Mill Donuts

$8.00

cinnamon and sugar

Social Brownie

Social Brownie

$9.00

vanilla bean ice cream, crushed malted milk balls, Sander's hot fudge

Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla bean

Sides

Classic Mac and Cheese

$10.00

soubise, three cheese blend, bread crumbs

Fresh Cut Fries

$8.00+

garlic, rosemary, sea salt

Side Chips

$4.00

Fresh Cut Veg

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

225 E Maple Rd, Birmingham, MI 48009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

