Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Social Pie

1,675 Reviews

$$

5855 Maple Avenue

Dallas, TX 75235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pepperoni
Meaty Meat
Margherita

Artisan Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

$16.95

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Fresh Red Onion, And Bacon

Four Cheese

$13.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Gouda, Topped With Ricotta Salata

Margherita

$14.95

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Topped With Fresh Basil

Meaty Meat

$16.95

Red Sauce, Ground Beef, Jimmy's Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham

Pepperoni

$14.95

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Sausage&Arugula

$16.95

Red Sauce, Fresh Tomato, Shaved Manchego Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper, Topped With Fresh Arugula

Texican

$17.95

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Bacon, Fresh Red Onions, Pickled Jalapenos

The Tony

$16.95

Garlic Oil, Chicken, Spinach, Kalmata Olives, Pickled Jalapenos, Topped With Goat Cheese

The White

$17.95

Truffle Bechamel, Chicken, Mushroom, Spinach, Balsamic Shallot, Topped with Balsamic Reduction

Wild Mushroom

$16.95

Garlic Oil, Fresh Tomato, Gouda Cheese, Topped With Goat Cheese

B.Y.O.P.

Build Your Own

$13.95

Catering

Catering House Salad

$28.00

Feeds 15 to 20 People, Mix Greens, Artichokes, Black Olives, Cherry Tomato's, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Side of Red Wine Vinaigrette

Catering Caesar Salad

$28.00

Feeds 15 to 20 People, Romaine, Manchego Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, With Side of House Caesar Dressing

Salads

Beet & Pecan

$10.95

Wild Arugula, Fennel, Spanish Olives, Goat Feta Cheese, With White Balsamic Vinaigrette On The Side

Caprese

$10.95

Wild Arugula, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Tomato's, Olive Oil, Topped With Balsamic Reduction

House

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Artichokes, Black Olives, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato's, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, Croutons, With Red Wine Vinaigrette On The Side

Social Caesar

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, Manchego Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing On The Side

Sandwiches

Meatball Grinder

$11.95

Served Hot, Homemade Meatballs Topped With Sauteed Pepper And Onions, Red Sauce Mozzarella, Parmesan, On a Hoagie

Calabrese

$11.95

Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, And Wild Arugula

Italia

$11.95

Served Hot, Pesto, Jimmy's Sausage Link, Tomato, Banana Pepper's, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Salata, Wild Arugula

Social

$11.95

Served Hot, Truffle Bechamel, Ham, Mushrooms, Balsamic Shallots, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, Wild Arugula

Turkey Melt

$11.95

Served Hot, Garlic Oil, Gouda, Bacon, Tomato, Fresh Jalapeno's, Red onions, And Greens

Sides

Chips

$4.00

Fruit

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$4.00

Roasted Broccoli

$3.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Side Ranch

$1.50

Side Red Wine Vin.

$1.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Side White Balsamic

$1.50

Starters

Pepperoni Cheese Rolls

$9.95

Rolled Up Dough With Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, and Parmesan Served With A Side Of Homemade Marinara On The Side

Wingz

$10.00+

Smoked And Air Fried With Your Choice Of Sauce

Social Pie Meatballs

$10.95

Homemade Meatballs Topped With Sauteed Peppers And Onions, Homemade Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, With A Side Of Toasted Bread

Desserts

Joy Macaroons

Oak Cliff Based Company Making Custom Ice Cream Macarons Sandwiches In Various Flavors

S'Mores Pie

$8.00

Homemade Pizza Dough With Marshmallow Cream, Marshmallows, Chocolate Chips, Topped With Graham Cracker Crumbs, And Chocolate Syrup

Social Chocolate Cakes

$8.00

(Gluten-Free) Five Mini Chocolate Cakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Strawberries, And Chocolate Syurp

Fountain Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.50

Retail Drinks

Aloe Vera Pom-Cranberry

$4.50

Aloe Vera Honey

$4.50

Boxed Water

$3.50

Hi Brew Double Espresso

$4.00

Hi Brew Mexican Vanilla

$4.00

Hi Brew Dark Choc Mocha

$4.00

Hint Water Peach

$3.50

Hint Water Mango

$3.50

Hint Water-Strawberry Kiwi

$3.50

Hint Water-apple

$3.50

La Croix Lemon

$2.25

La Croix Passionfruit

$2.25

La Croix Razz-Cranberry

$2.25

Live to Give - 1 Liter

$2.95

Nirvana Coconut Water

$4.00

Perrier Peach

$3.00

St. A Root B33r

$4.50

Teas Tea Green Tea

$3.50

Yerba Mate Lemon

$4.50

Yerba Mate Grapefruit

$3.75

Yerba Mate Revel Berry

$4.50

Zevia Mango Ginger

$4.50

Zevia Raspberry Lime

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

