Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Social Pie
1,675 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Clover Club - 2404 Cedar Springs Suite 400
1.0 • 1
2404 Cedar Springs Suite 400 Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurant
El Bolero - Design District - El Bolero Oaklawn
4.3 • 859
1201 Oak Lawn Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant