A map showing the location of Social Pies 19527 Ventura Blvd View gallery

Social Pies 19527 Ventura Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

19527 Ventura Boulevard

Tarzana, CA 91356

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CREATE A PIE
WINGS
PEPPERONI PIE

Mains

CHEESE PIE

$16.00

Mozzarella , Oregano , Parmesan , Marinara

CREATE A PIE

$24.00

Choose any topping list below

PEPPERONI PIE

$20.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Beef Pepperoni, Parmesan

BBQ CHICKEN PIE

$20.00

Mozzarella, BBQ sauce, Red onions , Chicken

VEGGIE PIE

$20.00

Mushrooms, Red onions, Green peppers, Black olives, Parmesan , Mozzarella

MEAT PIE

$24.00

Ground ribeye beef, Beef Pepperoni, Beef Bacon, Extra cheese ,Oregano, Basil, Garlic ,

BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH PIE

$20.00

Buffalo sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Ranch

GONDOLA

$11.00

Egg, Mozzarella, Feta, Parmesan

THE WORKS

$23.00

Marinara, Mushroom, Red onion, Bell Pepper, Black olives, Beef Pepperoni, Italian chicken sausage, Parmesan, Mozzarella

Wings

WINGS

$9.00+

Choose from our many sauce BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parm, Marinara Parm, Lemon Pepper Hot, Ranch, Sweet Chili Thai, Orange, No sauce

Breads

SOCIAL BREAD

$6.00

Our House Signature Bread

GARLIC STICKS

$7.00

Parmesan, Garlic , Ghee

CHEESE BREAD

$8.00

Mozzarella , Parmesan

Beverages

WATER

$3.00

Natural Spring Water

SODA POP

$4.00

Coke, Sprite , Blood orange , Root beer , Cream soda , Ginger ale

LEMONANDE

$3.00

Cane Sugar , Spring water , Lemons

Sauces

BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

MARINARA

$0.50

SWEET GLAZE

$0.50

Toppings

Ground Beef rib eye

$0.50

Beef Pepperoni

$0.50

Beef Bacon

$0.50

Chicken

$0.50

Chicken Italian Sausage

$0.50

Black Olives

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Red Onion

$0.50

Basil

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Pineapple

$0.50

Oregano

$0.50

Bell Pepper

$0.50

Banana Pepper

$0.50

Garlic

$0.50

Mozzarella

$0.50

Parmesan

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Fresh basil

$0.50

Fresh jalapeno

$0.50

Style

Detroit Style

New York style

Chicago Style

Los Angeles Style

Dessert

CINNAMON BREAD

$8.00

Cinnamon, Sugar , Ghee

Checker Chip Cookies

$6.25

fresh baked, white chocolate & milk chocolate chips

Party Pie

Party Pie

$55.00

28 inch pie

Slice

Slice Cheese

$5.00

Slice Create

$7.00

Choose any topping

Slice Pepperoni

$6.00

Catering

Half Salad

$30.00

Whole Salad

$50.00

Social Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Zucchini Fries

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

macaroni noodle, cheese blend

Pizza Packs

$8.00

Deep fried stuff dough filled with mozzarella and marinara

Social Salad

Salad

$10.00

Add your toppings on top of a Romaine lettuce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19527 Ventura Boulevard, Tarzana, CA 91356

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Greco's New York Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 1,053
19325 Ventura Blvd Tarzana, CA 91356
View restaurantnext
Fuego - 19563 Ventura Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
19563 Ventura Blvd Tarzana, CA 91356
View restaurantnext
Jasmine Thai (Woodland Hls) - Woodland Hills
orange star4.5 • 4,125
20022 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
Magpies Softserve - Tarzana
orange starNo Reviews
18971 Ventura Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 91356
View restaurantnext
Greco's Gyros
orange starNo Reviews
19321 Ventura Blvd Tarzana, CA 91356
View restaurantnext
Tel Aviv Fish Grill Tarzana - 19014 Ventura Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
19014 Ventura Boulevard Tarzana, CA 91356
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tarzana

Greco's New York Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 1,053
19325 Ventura Blvd Tarzana, CA 91356
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0014 - Tarzana (Ventura)
orange star4.4 • 492
18739 Ventura Blvd. Tarzana, CA 91356
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tarzana
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Northridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston