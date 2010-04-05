A map showing the location of Social Que BBQ and Catering 1705 Springland AveView gallery

Social Que BBQ and Catering 1705 Springland Ave

2824 East Michigan Bvld

Michigan City, IN 46360

Popular Items

Rib Tips and Wedges
Chicken Tips and Wedges
Links And Wedges

Chef's Choice Thursday

Chicken Tips and Wedges

$8.00+

Rib Tips and Wedges

$8.00+

Links And Wedges

$8.00

Mixed Plate

$15.00

Wedges

$6.00

Links only

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Tips Only

$8.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Sandwich Only

$8.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich And Wedges

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich Only

$8.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich Only

SQ BRISKET SANDWICH

$17.00Out of stock

Social Que Famous Brisket topped with tangy pickle and onion slaw, magic sauce and served on a brioche bun alongside our fried wedges

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.00

Cheese steak egg roll: Sirloin steak, onions peppers and cheese wrapped in a egg roll shell and fried. 2 per order

Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.00Out of stock

Magic Sauce

MAGIC SAUCE

$1.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
2824 East Michigan Bvld, Michigan City, IN 46360

