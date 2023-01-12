A map showing the location of Social Que BBQ and Catering Reprographic ArtsView gallery

Social Que BBQ and Catering Reprographic Arts

2824 East Michigan Boulevard

Michigan City, IN 46360

Popular Items

Chicken Tips
Wedges
Rib Tips

Chef's Choice Thursday

Chicken Tips

$8.00+

Rib Tips

$8.00+

Links

$8.00+

Mixed

$15.00+

Wedges

$6.00

Mama's Baked Beans

$4.00+

Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$18.00

Sauced Half Slab Smoked Baby Back Ribs, Wedges, slaw and a slice of bread

Magic Sauce

MAGIC SAUCE

$1.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2824 East Michigan Boulevard, Michigan City, IN 46360

