Social Roost Kitchen and Bar

Order Again

Popular Items

SHRIMP AND GRITS (DINNER)
PERUVIAN HALF CHICKEN

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN SAMOSAS

$15.00

spiced chicken-filled fried pastry, lime yogurt dip, siamese ginger sauce

CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

$16.00

2 quesadillas, roasted poblano sauce, crema, pico de gallo

RICOTTA TOAST

$13.00

fresh ricotta, country bread, honeycomb, braised figs, pistachio pesto

AHI TUNA POKE

$19.00

Ahi Tuna, rice, honey wasabi aioli, tobiko, avocado-cucumber-radish salad, chili vinaigrette

BRUSCHETTA

$16.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Burrata Cheese, Pistachio Pesto, Balsamic Reduction, on Toasted Bread

FISH CAKES

$13.00Out of stock

SALADS

ITALIAN CHOPPED

$18.00

Brick Street Farms Local Mixed Greens, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Red Wine Vinaigrette and Parmesan Cheese

BABY KALE CAESAR

$16.00

Baby Kale, House-Made Ceasar Dressing, Torn Ciabatta Croutons, Shaved Parmesan

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN COBB

$19.00

chipotle chicken breast, grilled corn, black beans, avocado, kumato tomatoes, fried shallot, BBQ ranch

WILD MUSH SALAD

$21.00

Truffle-scented Portobello mousse, garden rocket, shiitake, roasted fennel, panko-fried oyster mushroom, red wine-balsamic reduction

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$18.00

SIDE CAESAR

$7.00

SIMPLE SIDE SALAD

$7.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion,choice of dressing

ENTREES

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$24.00

2 Pieces Boneless Fried Chicken, Belgian Waffle, Bacon Butter, Smoked Maple Syrup, Seasonal Fruit

CHICKEN POT PIE

$24.00

Creamy Chicken & Vegetable Filling, Puff Pastry Crust

DTSP FRIED CHICKEN

$26.00

2 Pieces Classic Fried Chicken, Sweet Southern Slaw, Potato Salad

DTSP KOREAN FRIED

$26.00

2 Pieces Fried Chicken Tossed in a Spicy Gochujang Glaze, Spicy Cucumber Salad

PERUVIAN HALF CHICKEN

$27.00

1/2 Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, Rice & Beans, Sweet Plantains, Citrus Pico de Gallo, Pio Pio Sauce

FARRO BOWL

$14.00

TOKYO BOWL

$14.00

Rob Special

$20.00

Rs

$16.00

SANDWICHES

BANH MI

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, curry mango chutney, cucumber, green apple, pickled red onion, fresh herbs, chili mayo, french baguette

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SAND

$16.00

Topped with coleslaw, Chill Dill OG pickles, brioche bun

CHICKEN CUBAN

$16.00

mojo chicken, honey-maple ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, Cuban bread

CHICKEN CAESAR SANDWICH

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, grilled romaine, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, toasted ciabatta

TURKEY BURGER

$16.00

bourbon bbq glaze, avocado, mixed greens, brioche bun

PORTO ROMESCO

$16.00

Grilled Portobello, roasted red pepper, olive tapenade, goat cheese, arugula, toasted Kaiser bun

PULLED BBQ CHICKEN

$16.00

Slow roasted bourbon bbq chicken, sweet southern slaw, brioche bun

CAPRESE PANINI

$16.00

BEYOND BURGER

$16.00

DESSERTS (Copy)

CHURROS

$12.00

crème anglaise, café cubano gelato

GOOEY CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$12.00

vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate ganache

CHEESECAKE

$12.00Out of stock

PROTIENS (Copy)

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Solo Fried Chicken

$7.00

Salmon

$9.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Extra Shrimp

$4.00

WINE BOTTLE

BTL ALSATIAN BLEND

$124.00

BTL CARMEL ROAD CHARDONNAY

$60.00

BTL CORA PINOT GRIGIO

$40.00

BTL TORESSELLA PG

$58.00

BTL JORDAN CHARDONNAY

$112.00

BTL LOVEBLOCK

$70.00

BTL FRENZY SB

$58.00

BTL FAR MOUNTAIN CHARD

$90.00

BTL TERRAZAS CHARD

$40.00

BTL AUGUST KESSLER RIES

$75.00

BLT PALI CHARD

$60.00

BTL PALI NATURAL

$60.00

BTL RAYMOND CHARD

$82.00

BTL BRUNELLO PIAN DELLE VIGNE

$210.00

BTL CALLAWAY CABERNET

$46.00

BTL Bouchard PN

$64.00

BTL DEL BOSCO BRUNELLO

$210.00

BTL ELYSABETH CAB FRANC

$128.00

BTL ELYSABETH MERITAGE

$124.00

BTL GOLDEN EYE PINOT NOIR

$128.00

BTL Rutherford Merlot

$62.00

BTL LE PAGE BORDEAUX

$122.00

BTL Chapelle 18

$68.00

BTL NINER ESTATES

$54.00

BTL PORTLANDIA

$80.00

BTL STAGS LEAP PETITE SYRAH

$95.00

BTL Earthquake

$62.00

BTL BLOCK NINE

$40.00

BTL The Critc Cab

$80.00

BTL PERRIN FAMILY

$62.00

BTL FIULOT

$75.00

BTL EMBRUX PRIORAT

$70.00

Btl Angeline P N

$48.00

Btl Elemental Cab

$52.00

WHISP ANGEL

$53.00

MINUTY

$50.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Mimosa

$10.00

Passion Fruit Mimosa

$10.00

Just Peachy

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Spicy Mary

$12.00Out of stock

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Brunch Fizz

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Cocktails on the Fly!

Classic Marg on the Rocks (with salt)

$17.25

Classic Margarita on the Rocks

SMALL PLATES (OO) (WEEKENDS)

AHI TUNA POKE

$21.85

Ahi Tuna, rice, honey wasabi aioli, tobiko, avocado-cucumber-radish salad, chili vinaigrette

BRUSCHETTA

$18.40

Heirloom Tomatoes, Burrata Cheese, Pistachio Pesto, Balsamic Reduction, on Toasted Bread

CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

$18.00

2 quesadillas, roasted poblano sauce, crema, pico de gallo

CHICKEN SAMOSAS

$18.00

spiced chicken-filled fried pastry, lime yogurt dip, siamese ginger sauce

FISH CAKES

$14.95

JERK SKEWERS

$18.40

MAC & CHEESE

$18.40

MEATBALLS

$16.10

RICOTTA TOAST

$14.95

fresh ricotta, country bread, honeycomb, braised figs, pistachio pesto

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$12.65

TOKYO SHRIMP

$23.00

Tempura fried shrimp, pan seared rice cake, honey sriracha, plum soy reduction

TUNA TACOS

$17.25

PB&J Wings

$17.25

SALADS (OO) (WEEKENDS)

BABY KALE CAESAR

$17.25

Baby Kale, House-Made Ceasar Dressing, Torn Ciabatta Croutons, Shaved Parmesan

ITALIAN CHOPPED

$19.55

Brick Street Farms Local Mixed Greens, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Red Wine Vinaigrette and Parmesan Cheese

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$20.70

SIDE CAESAR

$8.05

SIMPLE SIDE SALAD

$8.05

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion,choice of dressing

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN COBB

$21.85

chipotle chicken breast, grilled corn, black beans, avocado, kumato tomatoes, fried shallot, BBQ ranch

WILD MUSH SALAD

$20.70

Truffle-scented Portobello mousse, garden rocket, shiitake, roasted fennel, panko-fried oyster mushroom, red wine-balsamic reduction

ENTREES (OO) (WEEKENDS)

Korean fried chicken, served with Thai cucumber salad

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$27.60

2 Pieces Boneless Fried Chicken, Belgian Waffle, Bacon Butter, Smoked Maple Syrup, Seasonal Fruit

CHICKEN KHAO SOI

$28.75

Coconut curry broth, shredded chicken, noodles, rapini, beech mushrooms, red onion, scallion, cilantro, chili oil

CHICKEN PARM

$31.05

Angel hair pasta, homemade tomato sauce* (contains pork)

CHICKEN POT PIE

$27.60

Creamy Chicken & Vegetable Filling, Puff Pastry Crust

CHICKEN TAGINE

$32.20

North African chicken stew, saffron, orange, apricot, lime-mint yogurt, couscous

CLASSIC HALF CHICKEN

$31.05

1/2 Roasted Chicken, Butter-Whipped Potatoes, Rainbow Swiss Chard, Herb Jous

DTSP FRIED CHICKEN

$29.90

2 Pieces Classic Fried Chicken, Sweet Southern Slaw, Potato Salad

DTSP KOREAN FRIED

$29.90

2 Pieces Fried Chicken Tossed in a Spicy Gochujang Glaze, Spicy Cucumber Salad

SNAPPER ESCOVITCH

$34.50

PERUVIAN HALF CHICKEN

$31.05

1/2 Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, Rice & Beans, Sweet Plantains, Citrus Pico de Gallo, Pio Pio Sauce

PESTO PASTA

$25.30

Angel hair pasta, mixed vegetables, pistachio pesto, burrata, extra virgin olive oil

PORK CHOP

$43.70

Sweet potato puree, potato and vegetable medley

SHORT RIB

$48.30

Braised short rib, butter-whipped potatoes, rainbow swiss chard, red wine beef demi glace, fried shallots

SHRIMP AND GRITS (DINNER)

$27.60

Blackened shrimp, cheese grits, fire roasted tomato sauce, fried brussels sprouts

SKIN SEARED SALMON

$33.35

Chilled Thai noodle salad, mango, avocado, watercress, chili vinaigrette, toasted coconut and peanut crumble

Bolognese

$29.90

DESSERTS (OO) (WEEKENDS)

BREAD PUDDING

$13.80

CHURROS

$13.80

crème anglaise, café cubano gelato

GOOEY CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$13.80

vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate ganache

CHEESECAKE

$13.80
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Globally Inspired Scratch Kitchen and Craft Cocktail Bar located one block from Beach Drive on 1st & 1st Downtown St. Petersburg! Now you can enjoy our bar at home! Don't forget to add a cocktail or bottle of wine to your togo order!

Website

Location

150 1st Avenue N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

