Social Sloth Cafe

SLOTHY COOKING CLASS

$75.00

Hello Foodie Couples, If you want to gift each other cooking class this is just for you. This will be a fun date. We will cook together 2 dishes. We will bring you an authentic taste of Turkey. To enrich the experience, we will also share facts about food culture in Turkey. This ticket is for 1 person and will include the ingredients listed. (We will provide them) This workshop will be any time you want. It will take mostly 1,5 - 2 hours. You won't watch, you will cook also in our kitchen. This is only for one couple. Classes are subject to cancellation at the discretion of the instructor. In case of a cancellation, participants will be notified as soon as possible and will