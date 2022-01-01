Social Sloth Cafe
301 South Washington Square
Lansing, MI 48933
BEVERAGES
Artisan Tea COLD
Artisan Tea HOT
Ayran (Turkish Yogurt Drink) 16 oz
Cold Brew
Dasani Water 20 oz
Drip Coffee
Hot Chocolate (12 oz)
Iced coffee
Juices
Lemonade HOMEMADE 16 oz
Mineral Water
Pop 20 oz
Salgam
Turkish Coffee (Double)
Turkish Coffee (Single)
Turkish Tea
BREAKFAST
Borek (1 slice)
Zucchini - cheese
Bread - extra slice
Breakfast Plate
Croissant
Ci Borek
Deep fried borek with ground beef
Menemen
Turkish style omelette, vegeterian Tomatoes, hot pepper and onions. And eggs of course :-) comes with home made toasted bread
Pocket pie - Pogaca
Everyday different filling. We can say they are pocket pies. Today ground beef filling.
Quiche
Ham and cheese with sourdough crust.
Simit / Turkish Bagel
Turkish bagel more bread stick texture goes well with cheese and Turkish tea
Sucuk (Portion)
Sucuk - egg with toasted bread
CATERING MENU
Fruits - Yogurt -3 Day
Muffins - 3 Day
Drinks - 3 Day
Spinach - Feta pies - Pocket Pie 3 Day
Cookies- Sweet - 3 Day
Bulgur Balls
Mititi Meatballs, Rice and Salad
Chicken Stew, rice, red cabbage
Baklava, chocolate chip, sweet cookies
Savory cookies - 3 Day
Chicken salad, hummus, bulgur pilav
Food
Tray Spinach pie
Kofte - Meatballs
Fried vegetables - saksuka
Bulgur salad
Cake
Baklava
Lentil Patties
Chicken Saute
Meat Saute
Ayran
Eggplant Salad
Catering
COOKING CLASSES
SLOTHY COOKING CLASS
Hello Foodie Couples, If you want to gift each other cooking class this is just for you. This will be a fun date. We will cook together 2 dishes. We will bring you an authentic taste of Turkey. To enrich the experience, we will also share facts about food culture in Turkey. This ticket is for 1 person and will include the ingredients listed. (We will provide them) This workshop will be any time you want. It will take mostly 1,5 - 2 hours. You won't watch, you will cook also in our kitchen. This is only for one couple. Classes are subject to cancellation at the discretion of the instructor. In case of a cancellation, participants will be notified as soon as possible and will
DESSERTS
Apple turnovers
Asure (Noah's Pudding)
Baklava
Bubble Waffle
Chocolate Almond Brownie Cookie - Gluten Free
Gluten free almond cookie
Coconut Bomb with chocolate
Cocounut macaroons with chocolate
Eclair
Eclair mini
Katmer
Kunefe
Muffin
Rice Puding
San Sebastian Cheese Cake
Gluten free. Basque cheesecake. No crust, no topping only cheese. Chocolate this time
Tahini Brownie
Tahini - Halva Cookie
Turkish Delight
EASTER BRUNCH BOX
Easter Brunch Box
Hello, If we can not go to Turkey, Turkey comes to us so here is the brunch box we provide for easter. You can share with your loved ones. Breakfast plate for 2 people it contains Boiled eggs, tomato, cucumber, olives, tahini-molasses like a jam, sucuk- turkish pepperoni - 2 piece Borek - spinach - cheese - 2 pieces Semolina cake with syrup - 1 piece sharable Kumru bread - braadstick texture - 2 pieces Kisir - bulgur salad - 2 scoops Turkish Tea or coffee -2 They will come with the stories of the food. Please give your order, don"t forget to write your telephone number so we can call you back for pick up time. We will be open on Easter Sunday, you can come and pick up your orders freshly on the same day.
ESPRESSO BASE
LUNCH MENU
Kofte (Turkish Meatballs) 4 for portion
Turkish Meatballs - 4 of them served with rice or bulgur pilav with salad and yogurt sauce as a side Lamp and beef together in the meatball
Manti (Turkish Ravioli) 150 gr
All hand made turkish style raviolis filled with ground beef Garlic yogurt. melted butter on top.
Pide - Flat Bread with cubed steak
Pide Ground Beef
Pide Sucuk and Cheese
Flat bread with ground beef pepperoni
Pide Zucchini
Pide Cheese
Flat bread with ground beef pepperoni
Tas Kebap - Beef Stewed
Beef stewed with vegetables, served with rice and side salad, so good
MEZES - SALADS - VEGAN
Cig Kofte Wrap
Eggplant Salad
125 gr - grilled tomatoes, egg plants chopped and dressed with onions and lemon juice - olive oil
Kisir - Bulgur Salad
Bulgur salad Parsley, dill, green onions,spices and herbs. So healthy. VEGAN
Lentil Balls - Patties
Lentil, bulgur, green onion, parsley and lots of spices.. Yummy - 3 in portion
PACZKI
Custard - cream pat
Hello, This order is for Fat Tuesday. Your order will be ready after noon. (1 st of March) Please write your name and telephone number just in case to your order. If you want gluten free please mail us. socialslothcafe@gmail.com
Chocolate
If you want gluten free please mail us. socialslothcafe@gmail.com
Raspberry
If you want gluten free please mail us. socialslothcafe@gmail.com
Ricotta
If you want gluten free please mail us. socialslothcafe@gmail.com
SOUPS
THANKSGIVING MENU
CHICKEN STEW MENU
Hello, Please find our menu this year Spinach-pie with feta - vegetarian Grape Leaves - gluten free - vegan Chicken Stew with carrots and potatoes - gluten free Rice - gluten free - vegetarian Mediterranean Salad - vegan Mini Eclairs Please write your telephone number on your order and please note that you will pick up your order 23 rd afternoon after 2 o'clock. (We won't be open on thanksgiving day)
BEEF STEW MENU
Hello, Please find our menu this year Spinach-pie with feta - vegetarian Grape Leaves - gluten free - vegan Chicken Stew or beef stew with carrots and potatoes - gluten free Rice - gluten free - vegetarian Mediterranean Salad - vegan Mini Eclairs Please write your telephone number on your order and please note that you will pick up your order 23 rd afternoon after 2 o'clock. (We won't be open on thanksgiving day)
TOAST - PANINI
TURKISH GROCERY
Artisan Sourdough Bread - approx 3 libre
Please order this bread as a custom order. Thank you.
Black Olives
800 gr - Cem Dogal Sele Zeytin
Grape Molasses
Green Olives
Halloumi Chesee
Honey
Isot Peppers
Kaskaval - 1 KG
Kemalpasa Tatlisi
Koska Wafer
Pekmez
Pinto Beans - Barbun Fasulye
Popy Paste
Recipe Books
Red Lentil
Red Pepper Paste
Rice
Rice - Osmancik - Reis
Rolls - dessert sucuk
Salgam
Sucuk
Tarhana
tea
Tea Bags
Tomato Paste
Towel
Towel
Trabzon Butter
Tshirt
Turkish Coffee
250 gr.
Uludag Soda - Turkish Mineral Water
Visne Meyve Suyu
White cheese
Yufka - Boreklik
Otlu Cheese
Mihalic Cheese
Apple Juice
Olive Oil
Hot Pepper Pickles
Kaskaval cheese
HOT PEPPER
SANTI
Hoodie
VALENTINES DAY MENU
2-3 People
Hello, thank you for your order. Please don't forget to write your telephone number and e-mail with your order. Please write if you want the vegan menu or not Menu contains Meatballs with mashed potatoes, Lentil patties, Egg plant salad, Artichoke pilav and Noah's pudding as a dessert. in the vegan one you get red beans with potato and carrot instead of meatballs. thank you for your order.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
301 South Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933