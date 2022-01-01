Social Sloth Cafe imageView gallery
Bakeries
Middle Eastern
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Social Sloth Cafe

301 South Washington Square

Lansing, MI 48933

Popular Items

Tas Kebap - Beef Stewed
Kofte (Turkish Meatballs) 4 for portion
Soup of the Day

BEVERAGES

Artisan Tea COLD

$3.00+

Artisan Tea HOT

$3.00+

Ayran (Turkish Yogurt Drink) 16 oz

$2.00Out of stock

Cold Brew

$4.25

Dasani Water 20 oz

$1.50

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Hot Chocolate (12 oz)

$4.00Out of stock

Iced coffee

$2.75

Juices

$2.00

Lemonade HOMEMADE 16 oz

$3.00

Mineral Water

$2.00

Pop 20 oz

$2.00

Salgam

$2.00Out of stock

Turkish Coffee (Double)

$4.50

Turkish Coffee (Single)

$3.00

Turkish Tea

$2.50+

BREAKFAST

Borek (1 slice)

Borek (1 slice)

$4.00

Zucchini - cheese

Bread - extra slice

$1.00
Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$14.00
Croissant

Croissant

$3.75
Ci Borek

Ci Borek

$5.00

Deep fried borek with ground beef

Menemen

Menemen

$8.75

Turkish style omelette, vegeterian Tomatoes, hot pepper and onions. And eggs of course :-) comes with home made toasted bread

Pocket pie - Pogaca

Pocket pie - Pogaca

$3.50

Everyday different filling. We can say they are pocket pies. Today ground beef filling.

Quiche

Quiche

$5.50

Ham and cheese with sourdough crust.

Simit / Turkish Bagel

Simit / Turkish Bagel

$3.50

Turkish bagel more bread stick texture goes well with cheese and Turkish tea

Sucuk (Portion)

Sucuk (Portion)

$4.00

Sucuk - egg with toasted bread

$8.75

CATERING MENU

Fruits - Yogurt -3 Day

$100.00

Muffins - 3 Day

$60.00

Drinks - 3 Day

$80.00

Spinach - Feta pies - Pocket Pie 3 Day

$120.00

Cookies- Sweet - 3 Day

$100.00

Bulgur Balls

$50.00

Mititi Meatballs, Rice and Salad

$150.00

Chicken Stew, rice, red cabbage

$150.00

Baklava, chocolate chip, sweet cookies

$185.00

Savory cookies - 3 Day

$80.00

Chicken salad, hummus, bulgur pilav

$200.00

Food

$115.00

Tray Spinach pie

$50.00

Kofte - Meatballs

$120.00

Fried vegetables - saksuka

$100.00

Bulgur salad

$100.00

Cake

$80.00

Baklava

$120.00

Lentil Patties

$75.00

Chicken Saute

$275.00

Meat Saute

$275.00

Ayran

$65.00

Eggplant Salad

$80.00

Catering

$290.00

COOKING CLASSES

SLOTHY COOKING CLASS

$75.00

Hello Foodie Couples, If you want to gift each other cooking class this is just for you. This will be a fun date. We will cook together 2 dishes. We will bring you an authentic taste of Turkey. To enrich the experience, we will also share facts about food culture in Turkey. This ticket is for 1 person and will include the ingredients listed. (We will provide them) This workshop will be any time you want. It will take mostly 1,5 - 2 hours. You won't watch, you will cook also in our kitchen. This is only for one couple. Classes are subject to cancellation at the discretion of the instructor. In case of a cancellation, participants will be notified as soon as possible and will

DESSERTS

Apple turnovers

Apple turnovers

$3.50
Asure (Noah's Pudding)

Asure (Noah's Pudding)

$6.00Out of stock
Baklava

Baklava

$2.50

Bubble Waffle

$8.00
Chocolate Almond Brownie Cookie - Gluten Free

Chocolate Almond Brownie Cookie - Gluten Free

$3.00

Gluten free almond cookie

Coconut Bomb with chocolate

$3.00

Cocounut macaroons with chocolate

Eclair

Eclair

$4.75

Eclair mini

$3.00Out of stock
Katmer

Katmer

$7.50
Kunefe

Kunefe

$7.00

Muffin

$4.00

Rice Puding

$6.00
San Sebastian Cheese Cake

San Sebastian Cheese Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten free. Basque cheesecake. No crust, no topping only cheese. Chocolate this time

Tahini Brownie

$3.50

Tahini - Halva Cookie

$3.00
Turkish Delight

Turkish Delight

$1.75

EASTER BRUNCH BOX

Hello, If we can not go to Turkey, Turkey comes to us so here is the brunch box we provide for easter. You can share with your loved ones. Breakfast plate for 2 people it contains Boiled eggs, tomato, cucumber, olives, tahini-molasses like a jam, sucuk- turkish pepperoni - 2 piece Borek - spinach - cheese - 2 pieces Semolina cake with syrup - 1 piece sharable Kumru bread - braadstick texture - 2 pieces Kisir - bulgur salad - 2 scoops Turkish Tea or coffee -2 They will come with the stories of the food. Please give your order, don"t forget to write your telephone number so we can call you back for pick up time. We will be open on Easter Sunday, you can come and pick up your orders freshly on the same day.

Easter Brunch Box

$35.00Out of stock

Hello, If we can not go to Turkey, Turkey comes to us so here is the brunch box we provide for easter. You can share with your loved ones. Breakfast plate for 2 people it contains Boiled eggs, tomato, cucumber, olives, tahini-molasses like a jam, sucuk- turkish pepperoni - 2 piece Borek - spinach - cheese - 2 pieces Semolina cake with syrup - 1 piece sharable Kumru bread - braadstick texture - 2 pieces Kisir - bulgur salad - 2 scoops Turkish Tea or coffee -2 They will come with the stories of the food. Please give your order, don"t forget to write your telephone number so we can call you back for pick up time. We will be open on Easter Sunday, you can come and pick up your orders freshly on the same day.

ESPRESSO BASE

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Capuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

GIFT CARD

Gift Card A

$1.00

Gift Card B

$10.00

Gift Card C

$25.00

LUNCH MENU

Kofte (Turkish Meatballs) 4 for portion

Kofte (Turkish Meatballs) 4 for portion

$12.25

Turkish Meatballs - 4 of them served with rice or bulgur pilav with salad and yogurt sauce as a side Lamp and beef together in the meatball

Manti (Turkish Ravioli) 150 gr

Manti (Turkish Ravioli) 150 gr

$11.00Out of stock

All hand made turkish style raviolis filled with ground beef Garlic yogurt. melted butter on top.

Pide - Flat Bread with cubed steak

$10.00Out of stock

Pide Ground Beef

$9.25Out of stock
Pide Sucuk and Cheese

Pide Sucuk and Cheese

$9.50Out of stock

Flat bread with ground beef pepperoni

Pide Zucchini

Pide Zucchini

$9.25Out of stock
Pide Cheese

Pide Cheese

$8.75Out of stock

Flat bread with ground beef pepperoni

Tas Kebap - Beef Stewed

$12.25

Beef stewed with vegetables, served with rice and side salad, so good

MEZES - SALADS - VEGAN

Cig Kofte Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Eggplant Salad

$6.00Out of stock

125 gr - grilled tomatoes, egg plants chopped and dressed with onions and lemon juice - olive oil

Kisir - Bulgur Salad

$6.00

Bulgur salad Parsley, dill, green onions,spices and herbs. So healthy. VEGAN

Lentil Balls - Patties

$6.00Out of stock

Lentil, bulgur, green onion, parsley and lots of spices.. Yummy - 3 in portion

PACZKI

Hello, This order is for Fat Tuesday. Your order will be ready after noon. (1 st of March) Please write your name and telephone number just in case to your order. If you want gluten free please mail us. socialslothcafe@gmail.com

Custard - cream pat

$3.00Out of stock

Hello, This order is for Fat Tuesday. Your order will be ready after noon. (1 st of March) Please write your name and telephone number just in case to your order. If you want gluten free please mail us. socialslothcafe@gmail.com

Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Hello, This order is for Fat Tuesday. Your order will be ready after noon. (1 st of March) Please write your name and telephone number just in case to your order. If you want gluten free please mail us. socialslothcafe@gmail.com

Raspberry

$3.00Out of stock

Hello, This order is for Fat Tuesday. Your order will be ready after noon. (1 st of March) Please write your name and telephone number just in case to your order. If you want gluten free please mail us. socialslothcafe@gmail.com

Ricotta

$3.00Out of stock

Hello, This order is for Fat Tuesday. Your order will be ready after noon. (1 st of March) Please write your name and telephone number just in case to your order. If you want gluten free please mail us. socialslothcafe@gmail.com

SOUPS

PLEASE ask the soup of the day Lentil Ezogelin Tomato or Tarhana soup Tarhana : Healing traditional Turkish soup Sundried tomatoes and fermented yogurt

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Tarhana soup today Traditional Turkish style Based on tomato soup, sun-dried, fermented yogurt

THANKSGIVING MENU

Hello, Please find our menu this year Spinach-pie with feta - vegetarian Grape Leaves - gluten free - vegan Chicken Stew or beef stew with carrots and potatoes - gluten free Rice - gluten free - vegetarian Mediterranean Salad - vegan Mini Eclairs Please write your telephone number on your order and please note that you will pick up your order 23 rd afternoon after 2 o'clock. (We won't be open on thanksgiving day)

CHICKEN STEW MENU

$100.00+

Hello, Please find our menu this year Spinach-pie with feta - vegetarian Grape Leaves - gluten free - vegan Chicken Stew with carrots and potatoes - gluten free Rice - gluten free - vegetarian Mediterranean Salad - vegan Mini Eclairs Please write your telephone number on your order and please note that you will pick up your order 23 rd afternoon after 2 o'clock. (We won't be open on thanksgiving day)

BEEF STEW MENU

$100.00+

Hello, Please find our menu this year Spinach-pie with feta - vegetarian Grape Leaves - gluten free - vegan Chicken Stew or beef stew with carrots and potatoes - gluten free Rice - gluten free - vegetarian Mediterranean Salad - vegan Mini Eclairs Please write your telephone number on your order and please note that you will pick up your order 23 rd afternoon after 2 o'clock. (We won't be open on thanksgiving day)

TOAST - PANINI

Toast with Sucuk

$8.25

Homemade bread Muenster cheese, kaskaval cheese, sucuk - sausage made from pepperoni, pickle, tomato

Toast with Cheese

$8.25

Homemade bread Muenster cheese, kaskaval cheese, feta cheese, tomato, pickle

Toast with Turkey

$8.25

Toast and Soup

$13.00

TURKISH GROCERY

Artisan Sourdough Bread - approx 3 libre

$12.00

Please order this bread as a custom order. Thank you.

Black Olives

$10.00

800 gr - Cem Dogal Sele Zeytin

Grape Molasses

$8.00

Green Olives

$8.00

Halloumi Chesee

$8.00
Honey

Honey

$11.50

Isot Peppers

$2.50Out of stock
Kaskaval - 1 KG

Kaskaval - 1 KG

$18.00
Kemalpasa Tatlisi

Kemalpasa Tatlisi

$7.50
Koska Wafer

Koska Wafer

$1.50
Pekmez

Pekmez

$8.00
Pinto Beans - Barbun Fasulye

Pinto Beans - Barbun Fasulye

$4.00
Popy Paste

Popy Paste

$7.50

Recipe Books

$10.00

Red Lentil

$11.50
Red Pepper Paste

Red Pepper Paste

$7.00

Rice

$11.50
Rice - Osmancik - Reis

Rice - Osmancik - Reis

$11.00

Rolls - dessert sucuk

$5.00
Salgam

Salgam

$2.50
Sucuk

Sucuk

$14.00
Tarhana

Tarhana

$7.00

tea

$10.00
Tea Bags

Tea Bags

$5.50
Tomato Paste

Tomato Paste

$3.75

Towel

$25.00

Towel

$35.00
Trabzon Butter

Trabzon Butter

$12.00

Tshirt

$20.00
Turkish Coffee

Turkish Coffee

$10.00

250 gr.

Uludag Soda - Turkish Mineral Water

$1.00

Visne Meyve Suyu

$4.00

White cheese

$12.00

Yufka - Boreklik

$8.00

Otlu Cheese

$8.00

Mihalic Cheese

$10.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Olive Oil

$13.50

Hot Pepper Pickles

$5.00

Kaskaval cheese

$20.00

HOT PEPPER

$6.00

SANTI

$3.00

Hoodie

$40.00

VALENTINES DAY MENU

Hello, thank you for your order. Please don't forget to write your telephone number and e-mail with your order. Please write if you want the vegan menu or not Menu contains Meatballs with mashed potatoes, Lentil patties, Egg plant salad, Artichoke pilav and Noah's pudding as a dessert. in the vegan one you get red beans with potato and carrot instead of meatballs. thank you for your order.

2-3 People

$80.00

Hello, thank you for your order. Please don't forget to write your telephone number and e-mail with your order. Please write if you want the vegan menu or not Menu contains Meatballs with mashed potatoes, Lentil patties, Egg plant salad, Artichoke pilav and Noah's pudding as a dessert. in the vegan one you get red beans with potato and carrot instead of meatballs. thank you for your order.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 South Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933

Directions

Gallery
Social Sloth Cafe image

