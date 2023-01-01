  • Home
  • Okemos
  • Social Sloth - Okemos - 1754 Central Park Drive Okemos, MI 48864
A map showing the location of Social Sloth - Okemos 1754 Central Park Drive Okemos, MI 48864View gallery

Social Sloth - Okemos 1754 Central Park Drive Okemos, MI 48864

No reviews yet

1754 Central Park Drive

Okemos, MI 48864

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


HOMEMADE SOUPS +

Lentil

$5.50+

Ezogelin

$5.50+

EGGS +

Menemen

$8.75

Sucuk & Egg

$8.75

Cheese & Egg

$8.75

TOAST +

Vegan

$9.75

Sucuk

$9.75

Cheese

$9.75

COMBOS +

Soup & Sandwich

$13.25

Salad & Sandwich

$13.25

WRAPS +

Doner Kebap Wrap

$10.50

Kofte - Turkish Meatballs Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Kebap Wrap

$10.50

PLATTERS +

Doner Kebap Traditional Plate

$14.50

Doner Kebap with Rice

$13.50

Kofte - Turkish Meatballs Traditional Plate

$13.50

Chicken Kebap Traditional Plate

$13.50

Mezze Plate

$14.50

Catering - Food

$240.00

MEZZES +

Kisir

$6.50

Borek

$4.25

Carrot

$6.50

Broccoli

$6.50

KIDS MENU +

Kofte - Turkish Meatballs

$7.00

Chicken Kebap

$7.00

Doner Kebap

$7.00

BEVERAGES +

Turkish Tea

$3.00

Turkish Coffee

$3.00+

Herbal Tea

$2.50

Pop

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Mineral Water

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Capuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.25+

Chai Tea Latte HOT

$4.25+

Chai Tea Latte COLD

$4.75

DESSERT +

Baklava

$2.50

Kunefe

$7.50

Eclair

$4.75

Cake

$7.50

Tahini Brownie

$3.50

Cookie

$2.50

Turkish Delight 6

$6.00

Turkish Delight 10

$10.00

Baklava - 1/2 Tray - 16 pieces

$30.00

Baklava - Whole Tray - 32 pieces

$60.00

GIFT CARD +

Gift Card 10

$10.00

Gift Card 5

$5.00

Gift Card 1

$1.00

CATERING

Turkish Meatballs

$130.00

Salmon Canape

$75.00

Chicken Kebap

$130.00

Bulgur Salad

$120.00

Spinach Pie

$50.00

Hummus

$110.00

Vegetable and Fruit Plate

$150.00

Utensils

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos, MI 48864

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

