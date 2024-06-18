Social Still
530 E 3rd St
Bethlehem, PA 18015
Featured Items
Food Menu
Shareables
- Seared Scallop Appetizer
Sun-dried Tomato & Spinach Couscous, Pepper Coulis$19.00
- When I Dip, You Dip
Smoked Chicken, Jalapeno, Tomato, Cream Cheese, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Housemade Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips (GF)$16.00
- Church Pierogis
Caramelized Onions, Chive & Dill Creme Fraiche$16.00
- Frys$3.00
- Peruvian Ahi Tuna Carpaccio
Aji Verde, Charred Corn & Aji Amarillo Pepper Puree, Sweet Potato, Compressed Watermelon, Micro Cilantro$20.00
- BLT Flatbread
Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Truffle Aioli$19.00
- Tuscan Style Fried Calamari
Tomato Bruschetta, Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce$17.00
- Tomato Bruschetta & Burrata
Bruschetta, Buf Burrata, Aged Balsamic Glaze, Focaccia, Pita, House Made Pistachio Pesto$19.00
Salads
Handhelds
- Kingpin Burger
Two Quarter Pound Steak Burgers, Cooper Cheese, Crispy Shallots, Bacon Jam, Lemon Aioli, Arugula, Brioche Roll$17.00
- Crispy Chicken Sammich
Crispy Pickle Brined Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Red Onion, Roasted Tomato, Housemade Pickles, Comeback Sauce, Potato Roll$16.00
- Basic Burger$15.00
- Black Bean & Corn Burger
Crispy Onions, Lime Crema, Romaine Lettuce$16.00
- Castle Valley Cornmeal Crusted Catfish Po' Boy
Nola Slaw, Remoulade, Pickled Cabbage, on a Baguette$18.00
Dessert
- Carrot Cake
Cream Cheese Icing, Pecan Brittle, Salted Caramel Sauce$10.00
- Sasquatch Peanut Butter Mousse
Bourbon Whipped Cream, Chocolate Crumble$9.00
- Tomboy Peach Cobbler
Served with Vineyard di Norma Homemade Sasquatch Vanilla Bourbon Ice Cream $1 of every Peach Cobbler sold will be donated toward our Kitchen Manager, Steven Brunette’s fight against cancer$13.00
Sides
Kid's Menu
Bar Menu
Cocktails
- Crushie$14.00
- Cucumber Lemondrop
Cucumber Infused Vodka, Lemon, with a Lemon Sugar Salt Rim$15.00
- Jalapeno Heist
Jalapeño Infused Vodka, Lime, Mint, Caramelized Pineapple, Smoked Salt (Spicy!)$15.00
- #beyondbasic
Vodka, Espresso, Simple, Sea Salt Vanilla Bean Cream or Chocolate Cream$15.00
- Unleash the Dragon
Vodka, Dragonfruit Syrup, Lemon, Elderflower, Caramelized Pineapple$15.00
- Citrus, Ice & Everything Nice
Mandarin Vanilla-Infused Vodka, Orange Liqueur, Lemon, Clementine Syrup, Orange Juice, topped with Sprite & Mint$15.00
- Lady Guava
Vodka, Lime, Guava, Agave, topped With Club$15.00
- Disco Kitten
Mandarin Vanilla-Infused Vodka, Lime, Passionfruit, FHV Saignee Vanilla Syrup, Aquafaba$15.00
- Social Cosmo$15.00
- Mule$15.00
- Lemondrop$15.00
- Painkiller
Spiced Rum, Caramelized Pineapple, Orange Juice, Coconut Purée, topped with Nutmeg$15.00
- Social Mojito
Spiced Rum, Lime, Demerara, Club, Mint Simple$15.00
- I'm Peelin' Good
Spiced Rum, Lime, Banana Purée, Cinnamon Demerara$15.00
- G & T
Grapefruit & Thyme Gin, Grapefruit, Tonic$15.00
- Social Gimlet
Gin, Lime, Simple, Basil$15.00
- Positively 3rd Street
Tomboy Bourbon, Clemetine Syrup, Lemon$15.00
- Old Fashioned$15.00
- Let The Good Thymes Roll
Sasquatch Vanilla Maple Bourbon, Orange Thyme Syrup, Amaro, Orange Liqueur, Lemon$15.00
- Sazerac$15.00
- Are We There Yeti?
Sasquatch Vanilla Maple Bourbon, Lemon, Maple, Orange Liqueur, Sugar Rim$15.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Smokin' Citrus
Blanco, Grapefruit, Lime, Agave, Aquafaba, in a smoked glass, Salt Rim$15.00
- Guava Coconut Margarita
Blanco, Guava & Coconut, Orange Liqueur, Lime & Agave served with a Salt Rim$15.00
- A Shrub Is A Guy That Thinks He's Fly
Jalapeño infused Blanco, Lime, Agave, Chili Liqueur, Strawberry/Hibiscus/Jalapeño Shrub$15.00
- Classic Margarita
Blanco, Lime, Orange Liqueur, Agave Syrup ADD a Flavor +1 Strawberry, Caramelized Pineapple, Mango, Passionfruit, Coconut, Dragonfruit$15.00
- Whiskey Sour$15.00
- Summer Soirée
Spiced Rum, Orange Liqueur, Spiced Sornel Syrup, Lime, topped with Ginger Ale$15.00
- Hibiscus Negroni
Gin, Amaro, Sweet Vermouth, Citrus-Cello, Lemon, Hibiscus Syrup$15.00
- Resting Peach Face
Gin, Peach, Lemon, Honey, Aquafaba$15.00
- I'm Blue, DA BA TEA
Sasquatch Vanilla Maple Bourbon, Lemon, Blueberry Green Tea, Amaro, Sweet Vermouth$15.00
- Strawberry Basil Bee Sting
Tomboy Bourbon, Strawberry Jam, Lemon, Basil, Hot Honey Syrup$15.00
- Raspberry Mango Margarita
Blanco, Raspberry Syrup, Mango, Lime, Orange Liqueur (Make it Spicy- Just ask your Server!)$15.00
- Amaretto Orange Margarita
Blanco, Amaretto, Orange Liqueur, Lime, Agave$15.00
- Secret Garden
Gin, Lime, Basil, Mint, Poblano Syrup$15.00
- Swizzle Me This
Spiced rum, orange juice, passionfruit, chai tincture, grenadine$15.00
- Breakfast Margarita$15.00
NA Beverages
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Gingerale$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Unsweetened Tea$2.00
- Sweet Tea$2.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Spiced Not Spiked$6.00
- I Pitaya the Fool
Dragonfruit, Elderflower, Lemon, Simple, Club$6.00
- Blue Palm
Blueberry Green Tea, Lemon, Simple$6.00
- Tepache
Non Alcoholic Fermented Fruit Seltzer Choice of Watermelon/Jalapeño or Grapefruit/Lime$6.00
Steve Donation to GoFund Me
Donation
Kitchen Appreciation
Round for the Kitchen
Bottles
- Vodka Bottle
Made from 100% Non GMO Corn. Distilled Eight Times. Naturally Gluten Free.-80 proof$25.00
- Tomboy Bottle
Straight Bourbon. 70% Corn, 20% Rye, 10% Malted Barley. Aged More than Two Years in New American Oak Barrels. High Char. -84 proof$49.00
- Gin Bottle
New World Style Gin. Citrus Forward with Balanced Botanicals. -90 proof$32.00
- Blanco Bottle$38.00
- Sasquatch Bottle
Vanilla Maple Bourbon. Dark maple Syrup and Real Madagascar Vanilla Beans. -80 proof$49.00
- White Witch Bottle
Barrel Aged Spiced Rum. Spiced with Vanilla, Cinnamon, Orage Peel, Allspice. -76 proof$32.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Lehigh Valley's First Distillery Since Prohibition! Welcome to the Revolution.
530 E 3rd St, Bethlehem, PA 18015