Social Viet Vietnamese Cuisine

306 Gold Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Order Again

Popular Items

Viet Crispy Wings
BEEF PHÖ
SPICY BEEF PHÖ

Appetizer

Shrimp Summer Roll

$7.95

$7.95
Beef Summer Roll

$7.95

$7.95
Vietnamese Spring Roll

$7.95

$7.95
Vegetarian Spring Roll

$7.95

$7.95
Viet Crispy Wings

$11.95

$11.95
Crispy Chicken Dumpling with Ginger Sauce

$8.95

$8.95
Crispy Veggie Dumpling

$7.95

$7.95
Chopped BBQ Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$12.95

$12.95

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.95

$16.95
Mango Salad

$14.95

$14.95
Garden Salad

$10.95

$10.95
Spicy Wonton Salad

$11.95

$11.95
Garlic Bok Choy

$12.95

$12.95

PHÖ Noodle Soup

SPICY BEEF PHÖ

$16.95

$16.95

Beef Broth, Rare Steak, Brisket, Vermicelli Noodle, Fried Shallots, Onions, Scallion, Cilantro, Bean Sprout, Lime.

SHRIMP PHÖ

$16.95

$16.95

Chicken Broth, Shrimp, Vermicelli Noodles, Fried Shallots, Onions, Scallion and Cilantro.

WONDER PHÖ

$16.95

$16.95

Beef Broth, Rare Steak, Brisket, Tripe, Beef Meatball, Vermicelli Noodles, Onions, Scallions, Cilantro, Bean Sprout and Lime.

BEEF PHÖ

$15.95

$15.95

Beef Broth, Rare Steak, Brisket, Tripe, Rice Noodles, Onions, Scallions and Cilantro.

BEEF MEATBALL PHÖ

$15.95

$15.95

Beef Broth, Beef Meatball, Rice Noodles, Onions, Scallions & Cilantro.

BBQ PORK CHOP PHÖ

$16.95

$16.95

Chicken Broth, BBQ Pork Chop, Vermicelli Noodles, Onions, Scallion & Cilantro.

BBQ CHICKEN PHÖ

$16.95

$16.95

Chicken Broth, BBQ Pork Chop, Vermicelli Noodles, Onions, Scallion & Cilantro.

VEGGIE PHÖ

$14.95

$14.95

Veggie Broth, Vermicelli Noodle, Bean Sprout, Scallion, Red Onion.

DUMPLING SOUP

$12.95

$12.95

8 Pieces of Blended Chicken Dumplings, Chicken Broth, Scallion, Cilantro.

VEGGIE DUMPLING SOUP

$12.95

$12.95

8 Pieces of Veggie Dumpling, Veggie Broth, Scallion, Cilantro.

Rice Dish

Signature Pork Chop Over Rice

$15.95

$15.95
BBQ Chicken Over Rice

$15.95

$15.95
COMBO Rice

$16.95

$16.95

Pork Chop and BBQ Chicken

Utensils

Utensils

Drink

Viet Iced Coconut Coffee

$8.95

$8.95
Iced Viet Coffee

$5.95

$5.95
Hot Viet Coffee

$5.95

$5.95
Sweet Lemongrass Iced Tea

$7.95

$7.95
Plum Soda

$5.95

$5.95
Soft Drinks

$3.00

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Social Viet Vietnamese Cuisine is managed and operated by Social Food Inc., offering authentic Vietnamese foods like PHÖ noodle soup and more, prepared by unique cooking methods with tradition and creativity combined.

306 Gold Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

