Social Beast
175 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Social Beast is a kitchen + bar with a beautiful outdoor cocktail garden, serving award-winning pizza, brunch, Tex-Mex + cocktails. Come get social with us or order online for take out or delivery!
Location
2340 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Duke's Counter - British Embassy - 3100 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest
No Reviews
3100 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20008
View restaurant