Social Coffeehouse

41658 Fenwick Street

Leonardtown, MD 20650

Popular Items

Build Your Own Sandwich/Wrap/Bagel
Latte
Cold Brew

Holiday Favorites

Rudolph's Cold Brew

$6.00+Out of stock

White chocolate cold brew toped with pumpkin cold foam

Gingy's Cold Brew

$6.00+Out of stock

White chocolate cold brew toped with pumpkin cold foam

Santa's Cookie Butter Cold Brew

$6.00+Out of stock

White chocolate cold brew toped with pumpkin cold foam

Santa's Cookie Butter Latte

$4.50+Out of stock

the embodiment of fall-- Pumpkin, Maple, and vanilla cold foam!

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.50+Out of stock

the embodiment of fall-- Pumpkin, Maple, and vanilla cold foam!

Spiced Chai with Gingerbread Cold Foam

$5.50+Out of stock

A sweet and creamy blend of spices combined with the milk of your choice that is perfect for those who prefer tea over coffee, topped with Gingerbread Cold Foam!

Eggnog Latte

$5.50+Out of stock

the embodiment of fall-- Pumpkin, Maple, and vanilla cold foam!

Fall Favorites

Basic Witch Latte

$6.00+

the embodiment of fall-- Pumpkin, Maple, and vanilla cold foam!

Iced Chai w/ Pumpkin Cold Foam

$7.00+

A seasonal favorite! An iced chai tea latte with pumpkin cold foam.

Pumpkin King Cold Brew

$6.00+

White chocolate cold brew toped with pumpkin cold foam

Basic Witch Cold Brew

$6.00+

Pumpkin and Maple cold brew with vanilla cold foam

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

White Chocolate Cold Brew w/ Blackberry Cold Foam

$6.00+

Caramel Cold Brew w/ Caramel Apple Butter Cold Foam

$6.00+

Iced Chai w/ Caramel Apple Butter Cold Foam

$7.00+

A seasonal favorite! An iced chai tea latte with pumpkin cold foam.

Coffee & Espresso

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Fresh, drip brewed locally sourced coffee from Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company. Rotating selections available!

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Chilled, iced coffee made with Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company’s Eco Reef medium roast

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Two shots of espresso topped with milk and foam (hot).

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Two shots of espresso topped with extra foamy milk! Only available hot.

Macchiato (Latte)

Macchiato (Latte)

$4.00+

Milk topped with two shots of espresso. Try this with caramel for a sweet treat!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

CBRC’s Black Water Cold Brew, steeped for 18+ hours in house.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Nitrogen-infused Black Water Cold Brew. Foamy and smooth, this drink filled with nitrogen bubbles will be your new go-to.

Chaggachino

Chaggachino

$5.50+

Boost your morning brew with your new fav fully formulated mushroom mocha, and transform your typical coffee into a sugar-free, vegan, keto-friendly latte. This latte comes standard with almond milk! Cleaned up and spiked with an effective dose of the planet’s greatest adaptogens to support immunity, promote anti-aging, boost your energy without the jitters, and protect your chill. It’s the health and wellness version of an iced mocha latte (try it hot too tho)

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.50+

One shot of espresso topped with coffee, available hot or iced.

Black Eye

Black Eye

$4.00+

Two shots of espresso, topped with coffee, available hot or iced

Americano

Americano

$2.75+

Two shots of espresso topped with water. Historically, the American version of “American” coffee in Europe!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

A rich and creamy hot chocolate made with either dark or white chocolate. Holiday tip: add peppermint!

Single Shot

Single Shot

$2.00

One single shot of espresso, served hot or iced

Doppio

Doppio

$3.00

A double shot of espresso, served hot or cold

Macchiatto (Traditional)

Macchiatto (Traditional)

$4.00

This is not what you get at Starbucks. This is two shots of espresso and a DOLLOP of foam. This is NOT a full 16oz cup of creamy sweet coffee. If you order this traditional macchiato, this is what you will receive. If this is NOT what you want, try Macchiato (Latte).

Milk

Milk

$1.00

Milk fresh from the cows we keep outside. JK, it's pasteurized.

Pup Cup!

$0.75

small cup of whipped cream for the pups!

Water Cup (using Social Cup)

$0.50

Tea

Spiced Chai

Spiced Chai

$5.00+

A sweet and creamy blend of spice combined with the milk of your choice that is perfect for those who prefer tea over coffee!

Decaf Chai

Decaf Chai

$4.25+

A decaffeinated, sweet and creamy blend of spices combined with the milk of your choice that is perfect for those who prefer tea over coffee!

Reduced Sugar Chai

Reduced Sugar Chai

$4.25+

A sweet and creamy blend of spices combined with the milk of your choice that is perfect for those who prefer tea over coffee, but with just a little less sugar!!

Unsweetened Matcha Latte

Unsweetened Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Take a step into a modernized Japanese tradition with this mix of finely ground green tea and milk of your choice to blend into delicious matcha lattes

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$3.50+

Silky smooth, bright and sweet, this is the perfect blend of powdered green tea (origin: South Korea) with pure cane sugar. Sourced farm to cup by Hankook Tea.

Earl Grey Tea Latte

Earl Grey Tea Latte

$4.00+

Silky smooth, bright and sweet, this is the perfect blend of powdered earl grey tea with pure cane sugar and the milk of your choice!

Briar Patch Brew

Briar Patch Brew

$2.75+

We brave the deep berry brambles so you don’t have to

Front Porch Special

Front Porch Special

$2.75+

Drifting jasmine, a minty breeze; true southern classic

Golden Hour Tonic

Golden Hour Tonic

$2.75+

A spiced evening glow of ginger, turmeric, and grapefruit

Old Fashioned Birthday Cake

Old Fashioned Birthday Cake

$2.75+

Eloquent Earl Grey frosted with lavender and vanilla

Piper Mint Blues

Piper Mint Blues

$2.75+

Cool Mint performs smooth jazz at Blueberry Lagoon

Pumpkin Moonshine

Pumpkin Moonshine

$2.75+Out of stock

Reminiscing old-timey jack-o-lanterns, Pumpkin Moonshine carries all the mystery and excitement of autumnal colors and flavors. Local sweet Georgia Roaster Pumpkins add a special malty oomph to the friendly warmth of the ginger and cinnamon, brought home by the sweet anise notes. No tricks. Just a delightful treat.

Sassyfrass Strawberry

Sassyfrass Strawberry

$2.75+

A flirtatious frolic of sencha, strawberries, and sarsaparilla

Monks Meditation

Monks Meditation

$2.75+

Mountain musings with grenadine and catnip.

London Fog Latte

London Fog Latte

$3.00+

Bright, citrusy spark of Italian bergamot blends with subtle hints of lavender, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk for this frothy reinvention of classic Earl Grey tea, made with Piper & Leaf's Old Fashioned Birthday Cake tea

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75+

It’s hard not to smile when thinking about the summer and sun-washed ripe red strawberries. We smiled so much thinking about it we decided to bottle it up, sunshine and all. Smartfruit™ Summer Strawberry is a delicious 100% fruit mix that is brimming with strawberries. Each bottle contains over fifty strawberries and tastes like a cup of summer fun.

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.75+

Mellow out with Smartfruit Mellow Mango™ 100% fruit blend. We carefully selected and blended a variety of mango cultivars to deliver a dynamic, rich and creamy flavor profile. But don’t let the name fool you. Smartfruit Mellow Mango™ is boosted with an all natural immune response promoting blend of Zinc, Vitamin C, Selenium and Echinacea that will leave your immune system anything but mellow.

Superfruit Smoothie

Superfruit Smoothie

$5.75+

It’s absolutely amazing how much of nature’s power is contained in fruits. It’s even more amazing that we managed to capture all that power and flavor in one bottle of Smartfruit™. Made with only the finest ingredients, Superfruit All-Stars contains Pomegranates, Blueberries, Acai, and Goji Berries. It’s the veritable Olympic dream team of super foods containing flavonoids, polyphenols, and antioxidants. Finally, we powered this team up with Guarana extract, a natural stimulant that can also help with inflammation and blood pressure. So mix it with water or blend it with ice for a real All-Star beverage.

Harvest Greens Detox Smoothie

Harvest Greens Detox Smoothie

$5.75+

Smartfruit™ Harvest Greens is a groundbreaking “being healthy never tasted so good” kinda product! Detox your body with this 100% fruit and veggies blend. We’ve packed every bottle with dark green leafy powerhouses like Kale and Spinach. Then we coupled the greens with Apples, Kiwis, Pineapples, Bananas and Lemongrass for a vibrant interplay of dueling sweet and tart flavors. Lastly, we boosted this lovely medley with Spirulina, a superfood heavyweight that acts as a powerful detoxifier rich in chlorophyll, protein, vitamins and fatty acids.

Tropical Smoothie

$5.75+

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.75+

Peach Smoothie

$5.75+

Frappes

Frozen Coffee Frappe

Frozen Coffee Frappe

$5.50+

Our house brewed iced coffee blended with your favorite flavors! Substitute your favorite milk for the coffee for an upcharge!

Frozen Chai Frappe

Frozen Chai Frappe

$5.50+

Our customer-favorite chai tea blended with ice and your choice of milk to create the perfect sweet treat for any time!

Frozen Hot Chocolate Creme Frappe

Frozen Hot Chocolate Creme Frappe

$5.50+

Hot chocolate, but make it frozen!

Energy Drinks

Dragon Fruit Cream Energy

Dragon Fruit Cream Energy

$6.00

Perfect for sipping while running errands, this sweet and sour energy drink is sure to power you through your day!

Bottle Drinks

Fruit Juices

Fruit Juices

$3.25
HK Water

HK Water

$2.50

24 plastic 23.7oz bottles of refreshing Humankind premium spring water. 1 bottle = clean drinking water for 1 person for 100 days Combined with charitable donations, Humankind Water gives 100% of the net profits to provide clean drinking water around the world.

Boylan Soda

Boylan Soda

$2.15

Assorted bottles sodas!

Coke

$2.00

Waterloo Assorted Seltzer

$2.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches

Build Your Own Sandwich/Wrap/Bagel

Build Your Own Sandwich/Wrap/Bagel

$3.00

Your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap with all the toppings to suit your breakfast needs!!

Baja BLT Bagel

Baja BLT Bagel

$10.00

An everything bagel with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and chipotle mayo

Maryland Bagel

Maryland Bagel

$11.50

A plain bagel with our signature crab dip and old bay

The Garden Wrap

The Garden Wrap

$7.00

A wrap with hummus, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers, red onion, cucumber, avocado and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Casseroles

Hashbrown Casserole

Hashbrown Casserole

$7.75

Egg, cheddar, and bacon with a hashbrown crust

Mom Mom's Casserole

Mom Mom's Casserole

$5.75

A hearty casserole with egg, sausage, cheddar, and bread

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Avocado, onion, and balsamic drizzle on a toasted hearty 9-grain bread.

Greek Toast

Greek Toast

$6.25Out of stock

Hummus, cucumber, feta cheese, salt, pepper and pickled red onions on a toasted hearty 9-grain bread

Elvis Toast

Elvis Toast

$7.00

Peanut butter, banana and bacon on a toasted hearty 9-grain bread, fit for the King himself!

Toast With Butter

$1.50

Your choice of bread with butter

Sides

Bacon Side

Bacon Side

$3.50

Three slices of bacon, yum!

Hard Boiled Egg Cup (2)

$3.00Out of stock

The Dan-the-Mayor special: two hard boiled eggs. Breakfast of champions!

Hashbrown Patty

$2.00

One house-made hash brown patty

Egg Patty

$1.50

One house-made egg patty

Soups and Macs

Barbecue Pork Mac & Cheese

Barbecue Pork Mac & Cheese

$12.50

Macaroni spiral noodles in a creamy white cheddar sauce mixed with pulled pork and topped with BBQ sauce, fried onions, and scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Macaroni spiral noodles in a creamy white cheddar sauce mixed with buffalo chicken.

Pork Truffle Mac and Cheese

Pork Truffle Mac and Cheese

$12.50

Macaroni spiral noodles in a creamy white cheddar sauce mixed with pulled pork and truffle oil.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Macaroni spiral noodles in a creamy white cheddar sauce.

PotoMac & Cheese

PotoMac & Cheese

$15.00

Macaroni spirals in a creamy white cheddar sauce topped with lump blue crab meat and Old Bay

Handhelds

Socialite Burger

Socialite Burger

$13.00

Flamebroiled beef burger with bacon, Swiss, Dijon, tomato, and greens on a Brioche bun. A perfect light handheld for the afternoon!

BLT

BLT

$13.00

Our spin on a classic BLT. Bacon, greens, tomato, spicy chipotle mayo, roasted red peppers, and provolone on toasted sourdough bread.

Pesto Chicken Salad Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Pesto mayo chicken salad with mozzarella, tomato, greens on toasted sourdough bread

Chipotle Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Chipotle mayo chicken salad, tomato and greens on toasted sourdough bread

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread

Reuben

Reuben

$10.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted Rye bread

Chipotle Chicken Salad Crunch Wrap

$10.00

Our house made chipotle chicken salad on a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and tortilla chips, served with chips

Pork and Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Pork and Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Pork, pickled onions and pimento cheese spread on a toasted brioche bun

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens with cucumber, pickled red onions, olives, tomato and feta cheese with a side of garlic vinaigrette dressing

Chef’s Salad

Chef’s Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, cucumber, and bacon with a side of ranch dressing

Flatbreads

Bacon Apple Brie Flatbread

Bacon Apple Brie Flatbread

$14.00

Flatbread topped with cheddar, creamy Brie, bacon and Green Apples, drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.00

Flatbread topped with cheddar, chicken, and bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Flatbread topped with cheddar and chicken coated in buffalo sauce

Belle's Margherita Flatbread

Belle's Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

A delicious baked flatbread topped with tomato, pesto, cheddar, onion, mozzarella, and basil topped with a balsamic glaze

Fries

Truffle Fries with Kalamata Aioli Dip

Truffle Fries with Kalamata Aioli Dip

$8.00

Fries tossed with truffle oil served with Kalamata Aioli Dip

SOMD Fry Pile

SOMD Fry Pile

$7.00

Fries tossed with old bay.

Plain Fry Pile

$7.00

A pile of plain fries with your choice of sauce

Dips

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$14.50

Our famous old bay crab dip, served with toasted bread.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.50Out of stock

Our house-made Buffalo chicken dip served with chips

Bar Dip Trio (In House Only)

Bar Dip Trio (In House Only)

$14.50Out of stock

A sampler of three of our house made dips: Spicy Sausage Queso dip, Buffalo Chicken dip, and our fan-favorite Crab dip, served with chips. Perfect to share for a night out!

Other

Street Corn and Chicken Nachos

Street Corn and Chicken Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Tortilla Chips topped with a Street Corn style dip, shredded chicken and cheddar cheese. Finished with a chipotle mayo sauce and scallions.

Charcuterie Board

$27.00Out of stock

Small S’mores Plate

$7.00Out of stock

Large S’mores Plate

$10.00Out of stock
Tuscan Focaccia Bread

Tuscan Focaccia Bread

$12.00

Toasted focaccia bread served with seasoned olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dipping

Extra Baguette

$2.00

Beer & Cans

Wicked Hazy is a little bit extra - a blast of tropical fruit, with a smooth, silky finish. It’s like a beautiful swirling magic-eye for your mouth, if that makes sense. Drink up, it will soon.
60 Minute IPA - Dogfish Head Brewing - IPA (Draught)

60 Minute IPA - Dogfish Head Brewing - IPA (Draught)

$6.00

60 Minute IPA is continuously hopped -- more than 60 hop additions over a 60-minute boil. Getting a vibe of where the name came from? 60 Minute is brewed with a slew of great Northwest hops. A powerful but balanced East Coast IPA with a lot of citrusy hop character, it's the session beer for hardcore enthusiasts!

Baby Shark - Aslin Beer Co. - IPA (can)

Baby Shark - Aslin Beer Co. - IPA (can)

$6.00Out of stock

Belgian-Style Wheat Ale • Denver CO • 5.4% ABV • A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.

Big Daddy Bronco - Aslin Beer Co. - Sour Ale

$6.00
Blue Moon - Belgian White (draught)

Blue Moon - Belgian White (draught)

$5.00

A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.

Blue Raspberry - EvilTwin Brewing - Sour IPA

Blue Raspberry - EvilTwin Brewing - Sour IPA

$6.00

Blue Raspberry Flavored IPA

Bud Light (bottle)

Bud Light (bottle)

$3.00

Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best-selling and most popular beer in the United States. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment. Brewed in the U.S.A. 4.2% alcohol by volume.

B’more Sour- Sour (can)

$5.50
Corona Extra - Pale Mexican Lager

Corona Extra - Pale Mexican Lager

$4.00

With a refreshing, smooth taste balanced between heavier European imports and lighter domestic beer, Corona Extra is an even-keeled cerveza made for the beach, the backyard, or whatever you’re feeling.

Downeast Cider Co - Cider (can)

Downeast Cider Co - Cider (can)

$6.50

Unfiltered craft cider from Downeast Cider Co., distilled in MA. Ask us what varieties we have!

Downeast Cider Co - Cider (draught)

Downeast Cider Co - Cider (draught)

$6.50

Unfiltered craft cider from Downeast Cider Co., distilled in MA. Ask us what varieties we have!

Downeast Cider Co.- Cider (tower)

Downeast Cider Co.- Cider (tower)

$30.00

Unfiltered craft cider from Downeast Cider Co., distilled in MA. Ask us what varieties we have!

Florida Seltzer Strawberry Kiwi -Untitled Art - Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Ask what flavors are available! Made with real Vodka, juice and sparkling water. Only 100 calories, no sugar added and gluten free.

Guinness - Irish Stout

$8.00

Lisco - Tequila Seltzer

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00
Narragansett - Lager

Narragansett - Lager

$4.00

Clean, crisp, refreshing, and perfectly paired with our shrimp salad sub

Nütrl

Nütrl

$5.00

Oktoberfest - Sam Adam's

$5.00

Pulp- American Pale Ale (can)

$5.50

Reaper- RAR- Double IPA (can)

$9.50
Social - Oliver Brewing Company - Lager

Social - Oliver Brewing Company - Lager

$4.00

Maryland - American All Malt Lager - 5.0% ABV. This crisp and easy drinking golden lager is brewed with the finest pilsner and Vienna malt. Gently hopped with German Hull Melon Hops. Then patiently lagered for a smooth finish.

Strongbow Gold Apple - Bulmer's Cider Co - Apple Cider (bottle)

Strongbow Gold Apple - Bulmer's Cider Co - Apple Cider (bottle)

$4.00

Strongbow Gold Apple goes very well together with sweet and savory snacks. Let’s invent new yummy rituals to tickle our taste buds!

Sun Sips - High Noon - Canned Cocktail

Sun Sips - High Noon - Canned Cocktail

$4.00

MADE WITH REAL VODKA, REAL JUICE AND SPARKLING WATER. ONLY 100 CALORIES, NO SUGAR ADDED AND GLUTEN FREE. TRY ALL OF OUR SUN SOAKED FLAVORS, NOW AVAILABLE IN VARIETY PACKS.

Brunch Cocktails

Cocktails available all day, open to close! Ask our staff about their favorites!

Dough-naughty

$8.00

Coffee, rum, coffee liqueur, and a tasty layer of cold foam, garnished with a sugared donut hole

Four Horseman Coffee

$9.00

Rum Chata | Kahlua | Bailey’s | Vespertino Tequila Crema | Cold Brew Coffee

Grapefruit Crush

$7.00Out of stock

Hand-squeezed grapefruit juice | Vodka | Triple Sec | Sprite

Hogan's Orange Crush

Hogan's Orange Crush

$7.00

Hand-squeezed orange juice | Vodka | Triple Sec | Sprite

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Fresh hot house roast coffee | Irish Whiskey | Whipped Cream | Cinnamon

Jalapeño Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Mary mix and jalapeño vodka with muddled jalapeños, olives and Tajin

Old Bay Bloody Mary

Old Bay Bloody Mary

$8.00

An Old Bay Spiced Bloody Mary | Vodka | Bacon | Olives

Seasonal Sangria

$8.00

Chardonnay, apple brandy, and white cranberry

Social Distancing

$8.00

Vodka | Kahlua | Espresso | Mocha

Ultimate Mimosa (The Iris Mimosa)

$9.00

Vodka | Triple Sec | Prosecco | Your choice of Mimosa Flavor

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Aperol | Prosecco | Club Soda | Orange

Classic Mule

$7.00

Vodka | Lime | Ginger Beer

Coconut Spritz Mule

Coconut Spritz Mule

$7.00

Coconut Rum | Pineapple Juice | Ginger Beer

Dark & Stormy Night

$9.00

Lyon Blackberry Rum | Ginger Beer

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Vodka | Espresso | Baileys | Coffee Liqueur

Luna

$9.00Out of stock

Coconut Rum | McClintock Spiced Pear Cordial | Cranberry Juice | Lime Juice

Moll Dyer Mule

$7.00

Tobacco Barn Moll Dyer Cinnamon Whiskey | lemon | ginger beer

S'mores Old Fashioned

$12.00

Tobacco Barn Distillery Bourbon | Brown Sugar | Chocolate Bitters | Luxardo Cherry Juice | Toasted Marshmallow

Social Fashioned

$12.00

Tobacco Barn Distillery Bourbon | Brown Sugar | Bitters | Luxardo Cherry | Served in a Smoked Glass

White Russian

$8.00

Vodka | Kahula | Half & Half

Flights

Tobacco Barn Distillery | Hollywood MD

$15.00

Straight Bourbon Whiskey | Rye Whiskey | Moll Dyer Cinnamon Whiskey

Lyon Rum | Windon Distilling Company | Saint Michaels MD

$12.00

Dark Rum | White Rum | Sailors Reserve Rum | Coconut Rum

Frozens

Watermelon Lime Frozen Margarita

$11.00Out of stock

Mango Tajin Frozen Margarita

$11.00Out of stock

Classic Frozen Margarita

$11.00Out of stock

Glass of Wine

Vigneti del Sol Pinot Grigio, Italy

$8.00

Nicolas Sauvignon Blanc, California

$8.00

Matthew Fritz Sauvignon Blanc, California

$10.00

Zolo Chardonnay, Argentina

$8.00

Matthew Fritz Chardonnay, California

$10.00
Zolo Chardonnay

Zolo Chardonnay

$9.00

Baked apple and Bartlett pear on the nose with warm notes of vanilla and caramel. Round and soft on the palate, with ripe fruit and bright acidity framing the clean, fruity finish.

Les Hexagonales Sav Blanc

$8.00

Matthew Fritz Pinot Noir, California

$11.00

Zolo Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina

$9.00

Matthew Fritz Cabernet, California

$12.00

LaMadrid Malbec, Argentina

$10.00

DeLoch Heritage Merlot (Copy)

$8.00Out of stock

Offers opulent flavors of black cherry, blackberry, and dusty chocolate all underlined by toasty vanilla oak. The wine’s soft, lush, texture and smooth tannins make this Merlot a wonderful wine to enjoy right now with a variety of culinary delights.

Raymond R Collection Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00Out of stock

Chateau de Campuget Rose Tradition, France

$9.00

Cranberry Moscato- Tropical by Luca Bosio

$6.00Out of stock
La Vieille Ferme Rosé

La Vieille Ferme Rosé

$6.00

This rosé comes from the south end of the Rhône valley in the Ventoux appellation. It is made from a blend of grenache, syrah, and cinsault grapes. The color is darker than other French rosés, almost a ruby color. The taste is absolutely delicious. Fruity, dry, crisp, and smooth.

Archer Rose Prosecco

$7.00

Shooters

French Kiss

$6.00

Rumchata + Raspberry +Chocolate

Pink Starburst

$6.00

Krazy Kool Aid

$6.00Out of stock

Butterfly Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and sour mix

Cinnabun

$6.00

Rumchata + Kahlua

Southern Lemonade

$6.00

Southern comfort, watermelon pucker, sour mix

Green Tea

$6.00

jameson, peach schnapps, sour mix

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

41658 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650

