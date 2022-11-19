- Home
Social Coffeehouse
41658 Fenwick Street
Leonardtown, MD 20650
Popular Items
Holiday Favorites
Rudolph's Cold Brew
White chocolate cold brew toped with pumpkin cold foam
Gingy's Cold Brew
White chocolate cold brew toped with pumpkin cold foam
Santa's Cookie Butter Cold Brew
White chocolate cold brew toped with pumpkin cold foam
Santa's Cookie Butter Latte
the embodiment of fall-- Pumpkin, Maple, and vanilla cold foam!
Peppermint Mocha Latte
the embodiment of fall-- Pumpkin, Maple, and vanilla cold foam!
Spiced Chai with Gingerbread Cold Foam
A sweet and creamy blend of spices combined with the milk of your choice that is perfect for those who prefer tea over coffee, topped with Gingerbread Cold Foam!
Eggnog Latte
the embodiment of fall-- Pumpkin, Maple, and vanilla cold foam!
Fall Favorites
Basic Witch Latte
the embodiment of fall-- Pumpkin, Maple, and vanilla cold foam!
Iced Chai w/ Pumpkin Cold Foam
A seasonal favorite! An iced chai tea latte with pumpkin cold foam.
Pumpkin King Cold Brew
White chocolate cold brew toped with pumpkin cold foam
Basic Witch Cold Brew
Pumpkin and Maple cold brew with vanilla cold foam
Hot Apple Cider
White Chocolate Cold Brew w/ Blackberry Cold Foam
Caramel Cold Brew w/ Caramel Apple Butter Cold Foam
Iced Chai w/ Caramel Apple Butter Cold Foam
A seasonal favorite! An iced chai tea latte with pumpkin cold foam.
Coffee & Espresso
Drip Coffee
Fresh, drip brewed locally sourced coffee from Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company. Rotating selections available!
Iced Coffee
Chilled, iced coffee made with Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company’s Eco Reef medium roast
Latte
Two shots of espresso topped with milk and foam (hot).
Cappuccino
Two shots of espresso topped with extra foamy milk! Only available hot.
Macchiato (Latte)
Milk topped with two shots of espresso. Try this with caramel for a sweet treat!
Cold Brew
CBRC’s Black Water Cold Brew, steeped for 18+ hours in house.
Nitro Cold Brew
Nitrogen-infused Black Water Cold Brew. Foamy and smooth, this drink filled with nitrogen bubbles will be your new go-to.
Chaggachino
Boost your morning brew with your new fav fully formulated mushroom mocha, and transform your typical coffee into a sugar-free, vegan, keto-friendly latte. This latte comes standard with almond milk! Cleaned up and spiked with an effective dose of the planet’s greatest adaptogens to support immunity, promote anti-aging, boost your energy without the jitters, and protect your chill. It’s the health and wellness version of an iced mocha latte (try it hot too tho)
Red Eye
One shot of espresso topped with coffee, available hot or iced.
Black Eye
Two shots of espresso, topped with coffee, available hot or iced
Americano
Two shots of espresso topped with water. Historically, the American version of “American” coffee in Europe!
Hot Chocolate
A rich and creamy hot chocolate made with either dark or white chocolate. Holiday tip: add peppermint!
Single Shot
One single shot of espresso, served hot or iced
Doppio
A double shot of espresso, served hot or cold
Macchiatto (Traditional)
This is not what you get at Starbucks. This is two shots of espresso and a DOLLOP of foam. This is NOT a full 16oz cup of creamy sweet coffee. If you order this traditional macchiato, this is what you will receive. If this is NOT what you want, try Macchiato (Latte).
Milk
Milk fresh from the cows we keep outside. JK, it's pasteurized.
Pup Cup!
small cup of whipped cream for the pups!
Water Cup (using Social Cup)
Tea
Spiced Chai
A sweet and creamy blend of spice combined with the milk of your choice that is perfect for those who prefer tea over coffee!
Decaf Chai
A decaffeinated, sweet and creamy blend of spices combined with the milk of your choice that is perfect for those who prefer tea over coffee!
Reduced Sugar Chai
A sweet and creamy blend of spices combined with the milk of your choice that is perfect for those who prefer tea over coffee, but with just a little less sugar!!
Unsweetened Matcha Latte
Take a step into a modernized Japanese tradition with this mix of finely ground green tea and milk of your choice to blend into delicious matcha lattes
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Silky smooth, bright and sweet, this is the perfect blend of powdered green tea (origin: South Korea) with pure cane sugar. Sourced farm to cup by Hankook Tea.
Earl Grey Tea Latte
Silky smooth, bright and sweet, this is the perfect blend of powdered earl grey tea with pure cane sugar and the milk of your choice!
Briar Patch Brew
We brave the deep berry brambles so you don’t have to
Front Porch Special
Drifting jasmine, a minty breeze; true southern classic
Golden Hour Tonic
A spiced evening glow of ginger, turmeric, and grapefruit
Old Fashioned Birthday Cake
Eloquent Earl Grey frosted with lavender and vanilla
Piper Mint Blues
Cool Mint performs smooth jazz at Blueberry Lagoon
Pumpkin Moonshine
Reminiscing old-timey jack-o-lanterns, Pumpkin Moonshine carries all the mystery and excitement of autumnal colors and flavors. Local sweet Georgia Roaster Pumpkins add a special malty oomph to the friendly warmth of the ginger and cinnamon, brought home by the sweet anise notes. No tricks. Just a delightful treat.
Sassyfrass Strawberry
A flirtatious frolic of sencha, strawberries, and sarsaparilla
Monks Meditation
Mountain musings with grenadine and catnip.
London Fog Latte
Bright, citrusy spark of Italian bergamot blends with subtle hints of lavender, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk for this frothy reinvention of classic Earl Grey tea, made with Piper & Leaf's Old Fashioned Birthday Cake tea
Smoothies
Strawberry Smoothie
It’s hard not to smile when thinking about the summer and sun-washed ripe red strawberries. We smiled so much thinking about it we decided to bottle it up, sunshine and all. Smartfruit™ Summer Strawberry is a delicious 100% fruit mix that is brimming with strawberries. Each bottle contains over fifty strawberries and tastes like a cup of summer fun.
Mango Smoothie
Mellow out with Smartfruit Mellow Mango™ 100% fruit blend. We carefully selected and blended a variety of mango cultivars to deliver a dynamic, rich and creamy flavor profile. But don’t let the name fool you. Smartfruit Mellow Mango™ is boosted with an all natural immune response promoting blend of Zinc, Vitamin C, Selenium and Echinacea that will leave your immune system anything but mellow.
Superfruit Smoothie
It’s absolutely amazing how much of nature’s power is contained in fruits. It’s even more amazing that we managed to capture all that power and flavor in one bottle of Smartfruit™. Made with only the finest ingredients, Superfruit All-Stars contains Pomegranates, Blueberries, Acai, and Goji Berries. It’s the veritable Olympic dream team of super foods containing flavonoids, polyphenols, and antioxidants. Finally, we powered this team up with Guarana extract, a natural stimulant that can also help with inflammation and blood pressure. So mix it with water or blend it with ice for a real All-Star beverage.
Harvest Greens Detox Smoothie
Smartfruit™ Harvest Greens is a groundbreaking “being healthy never tasted so good” kinda product! Detox your body with this 100% fruit and veggies blend. We’ve packed every bottle with dark green leafy powerhouses like Kale and Spinach. Then we coupled the greens with Apples, Kiwis, Pineapples, Bananas and Lemongrass for a vibrant interplay of dueling sweet and tart flavors. Lastly, we boosted this lovely medley with Spirulina, a superfood heavyweight that acts as a powerful detoxifier rich in chlorophyll, protein, vitamins and fatty acids.
Tropical Smoothie
Watermelon Smoothie
Peach Smoothie
Frappes
Frozen Coffee Frappe
Our house brewed iced coffee blended with your favorite flavors! Substitute your favorite milk for the coffee for an upcharge!
Frozen Chai Frappe
Our customer-favorite chai tea blended with ice and your choice of milk to create the perfect sweet treat for any time!
Frozen Hot Chocolate Creme Frappe
Hot chocolate, but make it frozen!
Energy Drinks
Bottle Drinks
Fruit Juices
HK Water
24 plastic 23.7oz bottles of refreshing Humankind premium spring water. 1 bottle = clean drinking water for 1 person for 100 days Combined with charitable donations, Humankind Water gives 100% of the net profits to provide clean drinking water around the world.
Boylan Soda
Assorted bottles sodas!
Coke
Waterloo Assorted Seltzer
Breakfast Sandwiches
Build Your Own Sandwich/Wrap/Bagel
Your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap with all the toppings to suit your breakfast needs!!
Baja BLT Bagel
An everything bagel with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and chipotle mayo
Maryland Bagel
A plain bagel with our signature crab dip and old bay
The Garden Wrap
A wrap with hummus, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers, red onion, cucumber, avocado and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Casseroles
Toasts
Avocado Toast
Avocado, onion, and balsamic drizzle on a toasted hearty 9-grain bread.
Greek Toast
Hummus, cucumber, feta cheese, salt, pepper and pickled red onions on a toasted hearty 9-grain bread
Elvis Toast
Peanut butter, banana and bacon on a toasted hearty 9-grain bread, fit for the King himself!
Toast With Butter
Your choice of bread with butter
Sides
Soups and Macs
Barbecue Pork Mac & Cheese
Macaroni spiral noodles in a creamy white cheddar sauce mixed with pulled pork and topped with BBQ sauce, fried onions, and scallions.
Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
Macaroni spiral noodles in a creamy white cheddar sauce mixed with buffalo chicken.
Pork Truffle Mac and Cheese
Macaroni spiral noodles in a creamy white cheddar sauce mixed with pulled pork and truffle oil.
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni spiral noodles in a creamy white cheddar sauce.
PotoMac & Cheese
Macaroni spirals in a creamy white cheddar sauce topped with lump blue crab meat and Old Bay
Handhelds
Socialite Burger
Flamebroiled beef burger with bacon, Swiss, Dijon, tomato, and greens on a Brioche bun. A perfect light handheld for the afternoon!
BLT
Our spin on a classic BLT. Bacon, greens, tomato, spicy chipotle mayo, roasted red peppers, and provolone on toasted sourdough bread.
Pesto Chicken Salad Sandwich
Pesto mayo chicken salad with mozzarella, tomato, greens on toasted sourdough bread
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chipotle mayo chicken salad, tomato and greens on toasted sourdough bread
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted Rye bread
Chipotle Chicken Salad Crunch Wrap
Our house made chipotle chicken salad on a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and tortilla chips, served with chips
Pork and Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Pork, pickled onions and pimento cheese spread on a toasted brioche bun
Salads
Flatbreads
Bacon Apple Brie Flatbread
Flatbread topped with cheddar, creamy Brie, bacon and Green Apples, drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Flatbread topped with cheddar, chicken, and bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Flatbread topped with cheddar and chicken coated in buffalo sauce
Belle's Margherita Flatbread
A delicious baked flatbread topped with tomato, pesto, cheddar, onion, mozzarella, and basil topped with a balsamic glaze
Fries
Dips
Crab Dip
Our famous old bay crab dip, served with toasted bread.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Our house-made Buffalo chicken dip served with chips
Bar Dip Trio (In House Only)
A sampler of three of our house made dips: Spicy Sausage Queso dip, Buffalo Chicken dip, and our fan-favorite Crab dip, served with chips. Perfect to share for a night out!
Other
Street Corn and Chicken Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with a Street Corn style dip, shredded chicken and cheddar cheese. Finished with a chipotle mayo sauce and scallions.
Charcuterie Board
Small S’mores Plate
Large S’mores Plate
Tuscan Focaccia Bread
Toasted focaccia bread served with seasoned olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dipping
Extra Baguette
Beer & Cans
60 Minute IPA - Dogfish Head Brewing - IPA (Draught)
60 Minute IPA is continuously hopped -- more than 60 hop additions over a 60-minute boil. Getting a vibe of where the name came from? 60 Minute is brewed with a slew of great Northwest hops. A powerful but balanced East Coast IPA with a lot of citrusy hop character, it's the session beer for hardcore enthusiasts!
Baby Shark - Aslin Beer Co. - IPA (can)
Belgian-Style Wheat Ale • Denver CO • 5.4% ABV • A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.
Big Daddy Bronco - Aslin Beer Co. - Sour Ale
Blue Moon - Belgian White (draught)
A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.
Blue Raspberry - EvilTwin Brewing - Sour IPA
Blue Raspberry Flavored IPA
Bud Light (bottle)
Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best-selling and most popular beer in the United States. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment. Brewed in the U.S.A. 4.2% alcohol by volume.
B’more Sour- Sour (can)
Corona Extra - Pale Mexican Lager
With a refreshing, smooth taste balanced between heavier European imports and lighter domestic beer, Corona Extra is an even-keeled cerveza made for the beach, the backyard, or whatever you’re feeling.
Downeast Cider Co - Cider (can)
Unfiltered craft cider from Downeast Cider Co., distilled in MA. Ask us what varieties we have!
Downeast Cider Co - Cider (draught)
Unfiltered craft cider from Downeast Cider Co., distilled in MA. Ask us what varieties we have!
Downeast Cider Co.- Cider (tower)
Unfiltered craft cider from Downeast Cider Co., distilled in MA. Ask us what varieties we have!
Florida Seltzer Strawberry Kiwi -Untitled Art - Hard Seltzer
Ask what flavors are available! Made with real Vodka, juice and sparkling water. Only 100 calories, no sugar added and gluten free.
Guinness - Irish Stout
Lisco - Tequila Seltzer
Michelob Ultra
Narragansett - Lager
Clean, crisp, refreshing, and perfectly paired with our shrimp salad sub
Nütrl
Oktoberfest - Sam Adam's
Pulp- American Pale Ale (can)
Reaper- RAR- Double IPA (can)
Social - Oliver Brewing Company - Lager
Maryland - American All Malt Lager - 5.0% ABV. This crisp and easy drinking golden lager is brewed with the finest pilsner and Vienna malt. Gently hopped with German Hull Melon Hops. Then patiently lagered for a smooth finish.
Strongbow Gold Apple - Bulmer's Cider Co - Apple Cider (bottle)
Strongbow Gold Apple goes very well together with sweet and savory snacks. Let’s invent new yummy rituals to tickle our taste buds!
Sun Sips - High Noon - Canned Cocktail
MADE WITH REAL VODKA, REAL JUICE AND SPARKLING WATER. ONLY 100 CALORIES, NO SUGAR ADDED AND GLUTEN FREE. TRY ALL OF OUR SUN SOAKED FLAVORS, NOW AVAILABLE IN VARIETY PACKS.
Brunch Cocktails
Dough-naughty
Coffee, rum, coffee liqueur, and a tasty layer of cold foam, garnished with a sugared donut hole
Four Horseman Coffee
Rum Chata | Kahlua | Bailey’s | Vespertino Tequila Crema | Cold Brew Coffee
Grapefruit Crush
Hand-squeezed grapefruit juice | Vodka | Triple Sec | Sprite
Hogan's Orange Crush
Hand-squeezed orange juice | Vodka | Triple Sec | Sprite
Irish Coffee
Fresh hot house roast coffee | Irish Whiskey | Whipped Cream | Cinnamon
Jalapeño Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary mix and jalapeño vodka with muddled jalapeños, olives and Tajin
Old Bay Bloody Mary
An Old Bay Spiced Bloody Mary | Vodka | Bacon | Olives
Seasonal Sangria
Chardonnay, apple brandy, and white cranberry
Social Distancing
Vodka | Kahlua | Espresso | Mocha
Ultimate Mimosa (The Iris Mimosa)
Vodka | Triple Sec | Prosecco | Your choice of Mimosa Flavor
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Aperol | Prosecco | Club Soda | Orange
Classic Mule
Vodka | Lime | Ginger Beer
Coconut Spritz Mule
Coconut Rum | Pineapple Juice | Ginger Beer
Dark & Stormy Night
Lyon Blackberry Rum | Ginger Beer
Espresso Martini
Vodka | Espresso | Baileys | Coffee Liqueur
Luna
Coconut Rum | McClintock Spiced Pear Cordial | Cranberry Juice | Lime Juice
Moll Dyer Mule
Tobacco Barn Moll Dyer Cinnamon Whiskey | lemon | ginger beer
S'mores Old Fashioned
Tobacco Barn Distillery Bourbon | Brown Sugar | Chocolate Bitters | Luxardo Cherry Juice | Toasted Marshmallow
Social Fashioned
Tobacco Barn Distillery Bourbon | Brown Sugar | Bitters | Luxardo Cherry | Served in a Smoked Glass
White Russian
Vodka | Kahula | Half & Half
Flights
Frozens
Glass of Wine
Vigneti del Sol Pinot Grigio, Italy
Nicolas Sauvignon Blanc, California
Matthew Fritz Sauvignon Blanc, California
Zolo Chardonnay, Argentina
Matthew Fritz Chardonnay, California
Zolo Chardonnay
Baked apple and Bartlett pear on the nose with warm notes of vanilla and caramel. Round and soft on the palate, with ripe fruit and bright acidity framing the clean, fruity finish.
Les Hexagonales Sav Blanc
Matthew Fritz Pinot Noir, California
Zolo Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina
Matthew Fritz Cabernet, California
LaMadrid Malbec, Argentina
DeLoch Heritage Merlot (Copy)
Offers opulent flavors of black cherry, blackberry, and dusty chocolate all underlined by toasty vanilla oak. The wine’s soft, lush, texture and smooth tannins make this Merlot a wonderful wine to enjoy right now with a variety of culinary delights.
Raymond R Collection Cabernet Sauvignon
Chateau de Campuget Rose Tradition, France
Cranberry Moscato- Tropical by Luca Bosio
La Vieille Ferme Rosé
This rosé comes from the south end of the Rhône valley in the Ventoux appellation. It is made from a blend of grenache, syrah, and cinsault grapes. The color is darker than other French rosés, almost a ruby color. The taste is absolutely delicious. Fruity, dry, crisp, and smooth.
Archer Rose Prosecco
Shooters
French Kiss
Rumchata + Raspberry +Chocolate
Pink Starburst
Krazy Kool Aid
Butterfly Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and sour mix
Cinnabun
Rumchata + Kahlua
Southern Lemonade
Southern comfort, watermelon pucker, sour mix
Green Tea
jameson, peach schnapps, sour mix
Irish Car Bomb
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
41658 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650