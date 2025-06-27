- Home
- /
- Morehead City
- /
- Social Q Smokehouse
Social Q Smokehouse
4047 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
Southwest Brisket Eggrolls
Fried eggrolls stuffed with smoked USDA Prime brisket, black beans, corn & cheese, served with chipotle ranch for dipping$7.99
Pick 3 Plate
Choice of 3 smoked meats, 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread$23.99
USDA Prime Brisket
Smoked USDA Prime brisket | sold by the half pound$15.99
SPECIALS
The Bunker Buster Sandwich
A massive B2 Bomber-load of smoked pastrami with smokehouse mustard on rye bread | served with a choice of 1 side$14.99
Smoked Pork Loin Sando
Smoked pork loin sliced thin and piled high - topped with provolone cheese & garlic aioli on a toasted Duck Deli hoagie. Served with one side.$12.99
Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese & Pork Rinds
House made smoked Gouda cheese with our made to order pork rinds.$9.99
Reuben Eggrolls
Smoked corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese wrapped in an egg roll and fried. Served with Thousand Island dressing to dip.$5.99
1/2lb Smash Burger
smash burger, pork bbq, bacon, bbq sauce, & cheddar cheese on a grilled bun with one side.$14.99
BBQ Value Meal
Medium-size BBQ sandwich with choice of side and tea or water bottle$9.99
Pork Lovers Party Pack
*Feeds 6-8 People* | St. Louis Ribs, Smoked Pork BBQ, Housemade Sausage Links, and choice of two sides, bread, pickled cucumbers and Cheerwine onions$119.99
PB&J Brisket Sandwich
Grilled bun loaded with brisket and topped with grape jelly and a hot peanut butter sauce.$14.99
Southwest Brisket Eggrolls
Fried eggrolls stuffed with smoked USDA Prime brisket, black beans, corn & cheese, served with chipotle ranch for dipping$7.99
PLATES
Pick 2 Plate
Choice of 2 smoked meats, 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread$20.99
Pick 3 Plate
Choice of 3 smoked meats, 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread$23.99
St. Louis Pork Ribs Plate (1/2 Rack)
St. Louis-style Cheshire pork ribs smoked with a brown sugar-cinnamon dry rub and glazed with our signature rib sauce | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread$26.99
USDA Prime Brisket Plate
Sliced USDA Prime brisket | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread$17.99
Smoked Pork BBQ Plate
Chopped smoked pork shoulder | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread$14.99
Smoked Turkey Plate
Sliced smoked turkey | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread$15.99
House Sausage Plate
House-made smoked pork sausage | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread$14.99
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate
Smoked pork belly burnt ends tossed in a sweet & salty glaze | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread$15.99
USDA Prime Brisket Burnt Ends Plate
Smoked brisket burnt ends tossed in a sweet & salty glaze | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread$17.99
Smoked Chicken Bites Plate
Smoked chicken thigh bites glazed in Alabama white sauce | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread$13.99
Social Q Sundae
Generous portion of Bacon Mac and Cheese, Smoked Pork BBQ, Carolina Style Coleslaw, and Candied Jalapenos on top!$15.99
SANDWICHES
USDA Prime Brisket Sandwich
Sliced USDA Prime brisket, buttermilk slaw, house pickles and Lusty Monk mustard demi | served with a choice of 1 side$14.99
Smoked Pork BBQ Sandwich
Chopped smoked pork shoulder and Carolina slaw | served with a choice of 1 side$10.99
Brisket Grilled Cheese
USDA Smoked Prime brisket, two cheeses, bacon jam, and espresso Q sauce | served with choice of 1 side$14.99
House Sausage Dog
Smoked house-made pork sausage and mustard slaw | served with a choice of 1 side$9.99
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Thick slices of Cajun smoked turkey, with Ranch slaw, on a Challah roll | served with choice of 1 side$12.99
Brisket Burnt Ends Sandwich
Smoked brisket burnt ends tossed in a sweet & salty glaze with Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese and Candied Jalapenos served with a choice of 1 side | served with a choice of 1 side$15.99
BULK MEATS
Pork Ribs 1/2 Rack
St. Louis-style Cheshire pork ribs smoked with a brown sugar-cinnamon dry rub and glazed with our signature rib sauce | sold by the half rack$20.99
USDA Prime Brisket
Smoked USDA Prime brisket | sold by the half pound$15.99
Smoked Pork BBQ
Smoked pork shoulder chopped with our signature Q Sauce | sold by the half pound$9.99
Smoked Turkey
Cajun rubbed Smoked turkey breast | sold by the half pound$11.99
House Pork Sausage
Smoked house-made pork sausage links | sold by 2-link portions$9.99
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Smoked pork belly burnt ends with a sweet & salty glaze | sold by the half pound$11.99
USDA Prime Brisket Burnt Ends
Smoked brisket burnt ends with a sweet & salty glaze | sold by the half pound$15.99
Smoked Chicken Bites
Smoked chicken thigh bites glazed in Alabama white sauce | sold by the half pound$8.99
Q BITES PLATTERS
Smoked Meatballs Platter (1 Dozen)
1 Dozen | USDA Prime brisket meatballs with Q sauce$30.00
Texas Twinkies Platter (1 Dozen)
1 Dozen | Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, & brisket, then wrapped in bacon, smoked, and glazed with a special BBQ sauce.$38.00
Southwest Brisket Egg Rolls Platter (1 Dozen)
1 Dozen | Smoked brisket, corn, and black beans deep fried in a wonton, served with chipotle mayo$45.00
Pork BBQ Sliders Platter (1 Dozen)
1 Dozen | Mini BBQ sandwiches with Carolina slaw$48.00
Brisket Sliders Platter (1 Dozen)
1 Dozen | Mini USDA Prime brisket sandwiches with pickles$58.00
Pimento Cheese & Pork Rinds Platter (1 Quart)
1 Quart | Serves 15-20 portions$29.99
PARTY PACKS
The Whole 9 Yards
Serves 5-7 People | USDA Prime Brisket, Smoked Pork BBQ, and Smoked Chicken Bites, plus choice of 2 sides, bread, Alabama White Sauce and Q sauce.$131.94
The Pork Lover's
Serves 5-7 People | Pork Ribs, Smoked Pork BBQ, House Sausage, plus choice of 2 sides, bread, and Q sauce.$119.94
The Yardbird
Serves 5-7 People | Smoked Pork BBQ and Smoked Chicken Bites, plus choice of 2 sides, bread, Alabama white sauce and Q sauce.$113.94
The Pig Pickin'
Serves 5-7 People | Smoked Pork BBQ plus choice of 2 sides, bread, and Q Sauce$101.94
SIDES
Benton's Bacon Mac & Cheese
Macaroni with cheddar cheese sauce and smokey bits of Benton's Bacon$3.99
Carolina Slaw
Our take on classic cole slaw$3.99
Dad's Baked Beans
BBQ baked beans cooked with bits of house-made sausage$3.99
Braised Cabbage
Cabbage braised in a meaty potlikker$3.99
Potato Salad
Southern-style potato salad$3.99
Smokehouse Dirty Rice
Rice with chunks of brisket and smoked sausage$3.99
Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread
Sharp cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños | Drizzled with honey | served by 1 portion each$3.99
Side Q Sauce
Just the right amount of sweet, tangy, and vinegar our signature BBQ sauce.$1.99
Side Carolina Vinegar Sauce
8 oz. of our Carolina-style vinegar sauce.$1.99
Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese$4.99
DESSERTS
Atlantic Beach Pie, Single
Sweet lemon custard with a Ritz cracker crust, topped with cool whip! Local favorite$3.99
Banana Pudding, Single
Our take on the Southern favorite made with real bananas and vanilla wafers$2.50
Banana Pudding, Bulk
Our take on the Southern favorite made with real bananas and vanilla wafers. *MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE Medium (1/3 Pan) Feeds 6 | Large (1/2 Pan) Feeds 12-15 | XL (Full Pan) Feeds 30$29.99
Atlantic Beach Pie, Bulk
Sweet lemon custard with a Ritz cracker crust, topped with cool whip. It's a local favorite! *MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE Medium (1/3 Pan) Feeds 6 | Large (1/2 Pan) Feeds 12-15 | XL (Full Pan) Feeds 30$29.99
Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Bulk
House made yellow cake, pineapple, and cherries. *MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE Medium (1/3 Pan) Feeds 6 | Large (1/2 Pan) Feeds 12-15 | XL (Full Pan) Feeds 30$29.99
Triple Chocolate Brownies, Bulk
A chocolate lovers delight! Dark chocolate chunks, semi sweet chocolate chips and a chocolate sauce throughout these decadent brownies. *MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE Medium (1/3 Pan) Feeds 6 | Large (1/2 Pan) Feeds 12-15 | XL (Full Pan) Feeds 30$29.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Social Q Smokehouse is for the meat freaks and smoke junkies who love serious meats smoked all night long.
4047 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557