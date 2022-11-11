  • Home
  Sebastopol
  Society Bakery & Cafe - 2661 Gravenstein Highway South, Ste H
Society Bakery & Cafe 2661 Gravenstein Highway South, Ste H

No reviews yet

2661 Gravenstein Highway South, Ste H

Sebastopol, CA 95472

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Pesto
Italian soda
Roast Turkey and Brie

Beverages

Americano

$3.25+

espresso topped with water

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Iced Green Tea and Lemonade

Beehive Latte

Beehive Latte

$4.99+

espresso, raw honey, steamed milk

Blue Butterfly

Blue Butterfly

$4.49Out of stock

Blue Butterfly pea tea, lemonade, seltzer Together these form a beautiful and delicious colorful tea

Breve

Breve

$4.49+

espresso, steamed half and half

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.59+

espresso, steamed milk,

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.99+

espresso, steamed milk, caramel

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.99+

chai, steamed milk

Chocolate Hazelnut Raspberry Mocha

Chocolate Hazelnut Raspberry Mocha

$5.49+

mocha, milk, raspberry and hazelnut

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Cup of water

$0.25
Espresso double shot

Espresso double shot

$2.59

two shots Big River Extreme Espresso

Fresh Brew Coffee

Fresh Brew Coffee

$2.49+

Proudly serving Big River Coffee

Ginger Limeade Spritzer

$3.99Out of stock
Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.99+

espresso, house made honey lavender syrup, steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.99+

signature house chocolate

Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte

Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.99

matcha, milk, strawberry, ice 20oz

Italian soda

Italian soda

$3.99

Iced Sparkling water, your choice of flavored syrup, Maraschino cherry, dash of cream if you like

Jenna Chai Latte

Jenna Chai Latte

$5.49+

chai, honey lavender, steamed milk,

Latte

Latte

$4.49+

espresso, steamed milk

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.99
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.99+

matcha, steamed milk, vanilla

Milk, 12oz

Milk, 12oz

$2.50

12oz

Mocha

Mocha

$4.99+

signature mocha mix, milk

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$5.49+

signature mocha mix, steamed milk, peppermint

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.49+

Signature homemade pumpkin syrup, steamed milk

Tea, Hot

Tea, Hot

$1.99

choice of tea

Tea, iced

Tea, iced

$3.99

Green tea

Water, bottle

$1.75
White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.99+

White chocolate, steamed milk

Soda

Diet Coke

$1.75

Pepsi

$1.75

La Croix (variety)

$1.75

Seven Up/Sprite

$1.75
Italian soda

Italian soda

$3.99

Iced Sparkling water, your choice of flavored syrup, Maraschino cherry, dash of cream if you like

Soup and Sandwiches

Asian chicken wrap

$12.99Out of stock

Avocado cilantro pesto toast

$8.99
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.25

herbed cream cheese, fresh avocado, greens and drizzle of house chili oil on toasted Goguette bread

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Bacon, Side

$3.00
Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$11.99

Creamy brie, sliced apple, spinach, apricot preserves grilled on Goguette's Pain De Campagne bread

Bourbon Bacon BLT

Bourbon Bacon BLT

$13.99

Signature bourbon bacon, arugula, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, Spicy chipotle aioli, served on toasted Goguette Pain De Campagne bread

Bowl of soup, 16oz

Bowl of soup, 16oz

$7.99
Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$11.99

choice of: meat, cheese, veggies, bread, condiments

Caprese

Caprese

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, balsamic; Grilled on house focaccia

Chick Pea Salad Wrap

$10.99
Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$14.99

Roasted chicken breast, Swiss, basil pesto, sundried tomatoes, spinach, grilled on house focaccia

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.99Out of stock

chicken, apples, grapes, almonds, cranberries, arugula on spinach wrap

Chipotle "chicken" sandwich (vegetarian)

$14.99
Crustless Quiche Slice

Crustless Quiche Slice

$6.75

variety

Egg and Cheese Croissant

Egg and Cheese Croissant

$4.99

two eggs, jack cheese, served on house croissant

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.99

egg salad, arugula, tomatoes on toasted Goguette Pain De Campagne bread

Egg Salad Toast

Egg Salad Toast

$8.25

egg salad served open faced on slice of toasted Goguette bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Muenster, Swiss, Cheddar grilled on Goguette Pain De Campagne bread

Heirloom Tomato Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock
Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$13.99

Black Forest Ham, Salami, Muenster cheese, pesto, sundried tomatoes, onion on house focaccia

Meatloaf sandwich

$14.99Out of stock
Michel

Michel

$9.99

Two eggs, arugula, tomato, onion, avocado served on toasted Goguette Pain De Campagne bread

Michelito

$10.99

Grilled cheese with arugula, tomato, onion, avocado on toasted Goguette Pain De Campagne bread

Peanut Butter and Jam

Peanut Butter and Jam

$5.99

peanut butter, signature Mixed Berry Jam on old fashioned sliced white bread

Pesto and Brie

Pesto and Brie

$11.99

Basil pesto, creamy brie, arugula and a drizzle of raw honey grilled on Goguette Pain De Campagne bread

Porky Peach

Porky Peach

$13.99

Creamy brie, sliced apple, signature Bourbon Bacon, arugula, house Habanero Peach jam, grilled on Goguette Pain De Campagne bread

Roast Turkey and Brie

Roast Turkey and Brie

$13.99

Roasted turkey, creamy brie, arugula, house Pomegranate Pepper Sauce, grilled on Goguette Pain De Campagne bread

Soup and Grilled Cheese Combo

Soup and Grilled Cheese Combo

$16.00

Our signature Grilled cheese sandwich with a 16 bowl of today's soup.

Turkey Avocado Wrap

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.99

sliced turkey, herbed cream cheese, arugula, tomatoes, avocado on spinach wrap

Toast With Butter

$1.00

Toast, Dry

$1.00

Grab & Go

Beet Relish with Horseradish

$7.99

Cherry Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$9.99Out of stock

Chili Oil

$9.99Out of stock

Chips

$1.50

Croutons

$2.99

Dog Treats

$4.99Out of stock

Greeting cards

$4.99

Honey lavender Syrup

$9.99Out of stock

House Seasoning

$7.99

Jalapenos

$6.99Out of stock

Lemon Pepper Seasoning

$6.99

Shallot Pepper

$7.99

Snack Crack

$3.00

pretzel rod wrapped in caramel, dipped in chocolate

Spicy Chipotle Plum Sauce

$9.99

Tomato Chutney

$7.99

Trail Mix, 12oz

$9.99Out of stock

Trail Mix, 4oz

$4.99Out of stock

Zebra Popcorn

$5.99Out of stock

Sweets

Bag Of Boos

$9.99Out of stock
Caramel Popcorn

Caramel Popcorn

$5.99

12 ounce bag of our buttery caramel coated popcorn. NO nuts.

Fruity Pebbles Rice Krispy

$2.99Out of stock

Gram's Cracker Cookies

$6.99

Halloween Cookie Predecorated

$4.99Out of stock

Halloween Marshmallows

$2.49Out of stock

Halloween Pretzels

$2.00Out of stock

Jack Skellington Pop

$3.99Out of stock

Marshmallow, double

$2.99

Marshmallow, single

$1.99Out of stock

Meringues

$4.99

Monster Munch Popcorn

$4.99Out of stock
Noni's Biscotti, bag of six

Noni's Biscotti, bag of six

$9.99

Traditional anise and almond. Contains gluten

Rice Krispy

$2.79

Snack Crack

$3.00

pretzel rod wrapped in caramel, dipped in chocolate

Spider Bites

$3.99Out of stock

Sprinkles

$4.99

Witch Hats

$3.99

Candied Lemon Peel

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2661 Gravenstein Highway South, Ste H, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

