Society Burger imageView gallery

SOCIETY #1003 - SB Broken Arrow

review star

No reviews yet

935 E. Kenosha St.

Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic

Appetizers

Hot Chicken Bites

Hot Chicken Bites

$10.50

Nashville-style hot chicken bites on a pile of haystack onions. Served with blackberry dipping sauce.

Pimento Bacon Jam

Pimento Bacon Jam

$10.00

Warm pimento cheese and bacon served with toasted baguette for dipping or spreading.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Hand-breaded fried pickles served with housemade ranch.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Fries tossed in truffle oil, green onion, and grated parmesan. Topped with truffle aioli.

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.50

Fries topped with shredded cheddar, smoked gouda, creamy cheese sauce, bacon, and green onion. Served with ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Hand-breaded fried mushroom blend served with housemade ranch.

Burgers

Classic

Classic

$9.00

Two all-beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce on a brioche bun.

Theta

Theta

$9.50

Two all-beef patties, melted cheddar cheese skirt, fried pickles, BBQ sauce, and house mayo on a brioche bun.

Shroom

Shroom

$9.50

Two all-beef patties, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, caramelized onions and mayo on a brioche bun.

Okie

Okie

$9.00

Two all-beef patties, American cheese, haystack onions, with onions grilled into both patties and mayo on a brioche bun.

Blue

Blue

$10.00

Bacon, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.

Everything

Everything

$9.50

Two all-beef patties, cream cheese, candied jalapeno, pickled onion, and mayo served on an "everything" bun.

Pim' & Jam

Pim' & Jam

$10.00

Pimento cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.

Bacon 'Cheeese'

Bacon 'Cheeese'

$10.50

Two all-beef patties, white and yellow American cheese, pepper jack cheese, bacon, pickles, and mayo on a brioche bun.

Spicy Turkey

Spicy Turkey

$9.00

Two house made turkey patties, pepper jack, haystack onions, roasted chiles, mayo, and avocado ranch on a brioche bun.

PB & B

PB & B

$9.50

Two all-beef patties, peanut butter, bacon, jalapeno jelly, and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.

HangOver

HangOver

$9.50

House made sausage patty and a beef patty, American cheese, chopped bacon, fried egg, and house sauce on an everything bun.

Chili Burger

Chili Burger

$9.50

Single burger patty, pepperjack cheese, hand battered onion rings, topped with house made chili, spicy may, and thinly sliced jalapenos on a brioche bun.

Sandwiches

Original

Original

$9.00

A true original - fried chicken and house pickles on a brioche bun.

Haystack

Haystack

$10.50

Classic fried chicken, white American cheese, lettuce, pickle, haystack onions, and house ranch on a brioche bun.

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$10.50

Hot fried chicken, house coleslaw, house pickles, and mayo on a brioche bun.

VEGAN Impossible Burger

VEGAN Impossible Burger

$15.50

Vegan American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and vegan mayo on a gluten-free vegan bun.

Vegetarian Impossible Burger

Vegetarian Impossible Burger

$12.50

American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo.

Entrees

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Hand-breaded tenders served with fries, coleslaw, toasted garlic bread, and black pepper gravy.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer-battered and served with housemade tarter sauce, fries, toasted garlic bread, and coleslaw

Salads

Chopped

Chopped

$13.50

Seared chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, feta, cashews, haystack onions, and honey bacon dijon.

Farmhouse

Farmhouse

$13.00

Breaded chicken, parmesan, tomato, roasted corn, cucumber, haystack onions, sunflower seeds, and avocado ranch.

Caesar

Caesar

$11.50

Seared chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.

Salad #4

Salad #4

$13.50

Seared chicken, spring mix, strawberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, croutons, red onions, and honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50
Jalapeno Cheddar Tots

Jalapeno Cheddar Tots

$4.00
50/50

50/50

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00
Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Texas-style chili served with shredded cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and candied jalapenos.

Cup of Chicken Tortilla

Cup of Chicken Tortilla

$4.00

Kids

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.

Kid Chicken Bites

Kid Chicken Bites

$6.00

Hand breaded chicken bites served with your choice of side.

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Tea

Tea

$2.75

Flavored Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.00
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00
Banana Fosters

Banana Fosters

$7.00
Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$7.00
PB Cups Shake

PB Cups Shake

$7.00
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$6.00
S'more Shake

S'more Shake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers are a simple thing – just meat and cheese between two buns. They are enjoyed across this country, no matter where we're from or what we put on top of them. From the backyard to greasy spoon, everyone has their own perfect burger, and they love to share it with the people in their lives.

Website

Location

935 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Directions

Gallery
Society Burger image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ah-sigh-e BA - 1115