Restaurant header imageView gallery

Society on High

185 Reviews

$

99 High St

Boston, MA 02110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Tater Tots

-Salads-

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Croutons, Pecorino Romano

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast,Mesclun Greens, Blue Cheese, Hard Cooked Egg, Avocado, Bacon

Taco Salad

$14.00

Romaine , Corn, Black Beans, Cheddar Jack, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Cream, Corn Tortilla

Grilled Pear & Arugula Salad

$14.00

Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Pecans, Balsamic dressing

-Sandwiches-

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$17.00

Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Roll

Turkey Wrap

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon,Avocado, Flour Tortilla

*Painted Hills Burger

$18.00

Bacon, Smokey Onions, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Potato Roll

Farmhouse Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Avocado, Hummus, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Lettuce, Olive, Feta Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Dressing, Tortilla

-Entrées-

Blackened Chicken Breast

$20.00

Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Brussels sprouts, Tomato Medley, Spicy Honey Glaze

Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon

$22.00

Lemon Herbs Couscous, Seasonal Vegetables, Cumin Lentil Sauce

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$23.00

Sushi Rice, Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Edamame, Sesame Crackers, Ponzu

-Grilled Flatbreads-

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil

Prosciutto & Arugula Flatbread

$17.00

Mozzarella, Apple, EVOO, Balsamic Glaze

Mushroom & Truffle Flatbread

$16.00

Smokey Onions, Garlic, Pecorino Romano

-Tapas-

Buffalo Chicken Spring Roll (3)

$13.00

Celery, Blue Cheese

Risotto Bites (3)

$13.00

Mushrooms, Leeks, Fontina, Marinara

*Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Avocado, Sriracha Aioli, Wonton Crackers, Sesame Seeds

Hummus

$14.00

Cumin, Olives, Feta, Zataar, Market Veg, Pita

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Buffalo or BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese

Tater Tots

$10.00

Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Parsley

SoHi Nachos

$12.00

Black Beans, Cheddar Jack, Cherry Peppers, Olives, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

Leek & Pork Dumplings

$13.00

Pan fried, Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce, Scallions

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Bacon, Sriracha Honey Glaze, Almond

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Arugula, Cherry Peppers, Marinara & Harissa

Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Cream Cheese, Parmesan, Garlic, Corn Chips & Grilled Crostini

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar Jack, Black beans, Corn, Sour Cream

-Specials-

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$16.00

Avocado, Napa Cabbage, Fiesta peppers, Spicy Tomatillo Sauce

Beef Barbacoa Bowl

$19.00

Mexican Rice, Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheddar Jack, Tomatillo Sauce

Harvest Buddha Bowl

$17.00

Quinoa, Fingerling Potatoes, Brussels sprouts, Pepitas, Chickpeas, Beet Hummus, Sesame Seeds, Spinach, Red Cabbage, Turmeric Tahini Sauce

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

12 oz

Pepsi Diet

$2.50

12 oz

Schweppes Ginger Ale Soda

$2.50

12 oz

Poland Spring

$2.00

16.9 oz

Appetizers

House Made Guacamole

$14.00

Mexican Street Corn

$9.00

Queso Dip

$10.00

Jerk Wingz

$15.00

Specialty Tacos

Birria (Combo)

$16.00

Pollo (Combo)

$15.00

Baja Fish (Combo)

$15.00

Hawaiian (Combo)

$15.00

Tacos de Camaron (Combo)

$15.00

Carne Asada ( Combo)

$15.00

Single Tacos

Tacos Options

Appetizers

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Spring Roll

$12.00

Mesclun Greens

Beet Salad

House Salad

Calamri

Entrees

Roasted Salmon

Farro Risotto

Grilled Hangar Frites

Seared Salmon

Sirloin Frites

Buddah Bowl

Dessert

Creme Brulee

Seasonal Tart

Choc Lava Cake

Sorbet Of Day

Non Alcoholic Packages

Red Bull Package (5)

$25.00

Fiji Water Package (5)

$30.00

Tequila Bottles

Casamigos Blanco

$400.00

Casamigos Blanco Magnum

$800.00

Casamigos Reposado

$475.00

Casamigos Anejo

$525.00

Don Julio Blanco

$360.00

Don Julio Blanco Magnum

$800.00

Don Julio Reposado

$400.00

Don Julio Anejo

$475.00

Don Julio 1942

$650.00

Don Julio 1942 Magnum

$1,400.00

Don Julio Primavera

$600.00

Patron Silver

$400.00

Patron Patron Reposado

$450.00

Patron Anejo

$500.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$600.00

Corralejo Blanco

$250.00

Corralejo Reposado

$300.00

Cognac Bottles

Hennessy VS

$360.00

Hennessy VSOP

$425.00

Hennessy XO

$700.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$475.00

Dusse

$450.00

Whiskey Bottles

Buchanan's 12YR

$360.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$360.00

Jack Daniels

$375.00

Jameson

$300.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$475.00

Johnnie Walker 18

$500.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$800.00

Vodka Bottles

Belvedere

$360.00

Ciroc

$360.00

Grey Goose

$360.00

Ketel One

$325.00

Titos

$325.00

Velo

$300.00

Champagne Bottles

Moet Brut Imperial

$150.00

Moet Ice Imperial

$250.00

Moet Nectar Imperial Rose

$300.00

Moet Nectar Imperial Rose Package (2)

$500.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$200.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Magnum

$400.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$275.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose Magnum

$500.00

Ace Of Spades Gold

$700.00

Ace Of Spades Gold Package

$1,800.00

Dom Perignon

$600.00

Dom Perignon Magnum

$1,500.00

Dom Perignon Rose Luminous

$600.00

Dom Perignon Rose Luminous

$1,800.00

Rum Bottles

Captain Morgan

$275.00

Brugal White Rum

$300.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

99 High St, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

Gallery
Society on High image
Society on High image
Society on High image

Similar restaurants in your area

Row 34 Boston
orange star4.7 • 1,519
383 CONGRESS ST Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
LoLa 42 | Seaport
orange star4.4 • 2,127
22 Liberty St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Serafina - Boston Seaport
orange starNo Reviews
11 Fan Pier Boulevard Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Aceituna Grill - Seaport
orange star4.5 • 324
57 Boston Wharf Road Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)
orange starNo Reviews
12 Farnsworth Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
The Barking Crab
orange star3.6 • 4,308
88 Sleeper St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Crush Pizza - State Street
orange star4.3 • 1,707
107 STATE ST Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Max's Deli Café
orange star4.7 • 1,512
151 Milk St Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Aceituna Grill - Federal Street
orange star4.0 • 31
100 Federal Street Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
South Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston