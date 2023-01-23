Society Pie - Beaverton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family Owned Pizzeria Serving Up Whole Pies, Knots, Salads, and Local Beer!
Location
8410 SW Nimbus Ave, Suite 500, Beaverton, OR 97008
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Si Señor Mexican Restaurant - Beaverton
No Reviews
8220 SW HALL Blvd Beaverton, OR 97008
View restaurant
The Stockpot Broiler - 8200 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road
No Reviews
8200 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road Beaverton, OR 97008
View restaurant
Costa Vida - Tigard (Closed) - Tigard (Closed)
No Reviews
10124 SW Washington Square Road Tigard, OR 97223
View restaurant
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Washington Square
No Reviews
10205 SW Washington Square Road Tigard, OR 97223
View restaurant