Society Pie - Beaverton

review star

No reviews yet

8410 SW Nimbus Ave, Suite 500

Beaverton, OR 97008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own 18" Pizza
Create Your Own 14" Pizza
Large Garlic Knots

Pepperoni Pizza Football Special

18" Pepperoni & Sm Garlic Knots

18" Pepperoni & Sm Garlic Knots

$27.50Out of stock

18" Pepperoni & Sm Garlic Knots with choice of dipping sauce.

Cheese Pizza Football Special

18" Cheese Pizza & Sm Garlic Knots

18" Cheese Pizza & Sm Garlic Knots

$24.50Out of stock

18" Cheese & Sm Garlic Knots with choice of dipping sauce.

Supreme

Supreme 18''

Supreme 18''

$32.00

Includes Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, and Shrooms. Additional Toppings Extra.

Supreme 14''

Supreme 14''

$24.00

Includes Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, and Shrooms. Additional Toppings Extra.

Supreme 12'' (Gluten Free)

$24.00

Includes Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, and Shrooms. Additional Toppings Extra.

Alfredo Chicken

Alfredo Base Sauce, 100% Mozz, Chicken, Garlic, Bacon, and topped with Grated Parm.
Alfredo Chicken 18"

Alfredo Chicken 18"

$32.00

Includes Alfredo Base Sauce, 100% Mozz, Chicken, Garlic, Bacon, and topped with Grated Parm. Additional Toppings Extra.

Alfredo Chicken 14"

Alfredo Chicken 14"

$24.50

Includes Alfredo Base Sauce, 100% Mozz, Chicken, Garlic, Bacon, and topped with Grated Parm. Additional Toppings Extra.

Alfredo Chicken 12" (Gluten Free)

$24.50

Includes Alfredo Base Sauce, 100% Mozz, Chicken, Garlic, Bacon, and topped with Grated Parm. Additional Toppings Extra.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken 18"

BBQ Chicken 18"

$27.50

Includes BBQ Base, 100% Mozz, Chicken, Red Onion, Swirl of BBQ on Top. Additional Toppings Extra.

BBQ Chicken 14"

BBQ Chicken 14"

$20.50

Includes BBQ Base, 100% Mozz, Chicken, Red Onion, Swirl of BBQ on Top. Additional Toppings Extra.

BBQ Chicken 12" (Gluten Free)

$20.50

Includes BBQ Base, 100% Mozz, Chicken, Red Onion, Swirl of BBQ on Top. Additional Toppings Extra.

Feta's Betta

Feta's Betta 18"

Feta's Betta 18"

$31.00

Includes Pesto Base, 100% Mozz, Chicken, Shrooms, topped with Feta. Additional Toppings Extra.

Feta's Betta 14"

Feta's Betta 14"

$23.00

Includes Pesto Base, 100% Mozz, Chicken, Shrooms, topped with Feta. Additional Toppings Extra.

Feta's Betta 12'' (Gluten Free)

$23.00

Includes Pesto Base, 100% Mozz, Chicken, Shrooms, topped with Feta. Additional Toppings Extra.

The BIG Parm

Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Fresh Basil, and a lot of Big (Shaved) Parm
The BIG Parm 18''

The BIG Parm 18''

$24.75

Includes Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Fresh Basil, and Lots of Big (Shaved) Parm. Additional Toppings Extra.

The BIG Parm 14''

The BIG Parm 14''

$19.25

Includes Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Fresh Basil, and Lots of Big (Shaved) Parm. Additional Toppings Extra.

The BIG Parm 12'' (Gluten Free)

$19.25

Includes Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Fresh Basil, and Lots of Big (Shaved) Parm. Additional Toppings Extra.

Classic Veggie

Classic Veggie 18''

Classic Veggie 18''

$31.00

Includes Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives, and Shrooms. Additional Toppings Extra.

Classic Veggie 14''

Classic Veggie 14''

$22.00

Includes Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives, and Shrooms. Additional Toppings Extra.

Classic Veggie 12'' (Gluten Free)

$22.00

Includes Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives, and Shrooms. Additional Toppings Extra.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian 18''

Hawaiian 18''

$27.50

Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple.

Hawaiian 14''

Hawaiian 14''

$20.50

Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple.

Hawaiian 12'' (Gluten Free)

$20.50

Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple.

Create Your Own 18'' Pizza

Unless otherwise ordered, the 18" Create Your Own Pie comes with our house made dough, Red Sauce, and 100% Mozzarella.
Create Your Own 18" Pizza

Create Your Own 18" Pizza

$22.00

Unless otherwise ordered, all pizzas include Red Sauce and 100% Premium Mozzarella.

Create Your Own 14'' Pizza

Unless otherwise ordered, includes House Made Dough, Red Sauce, and 100% Mozzarella
Create Your Own 14" Pizza

Create Your Own 14" Pizza

$16.50

Unless otherwise ordered, all pizzas include Red Sauce and 100% Premium Mozzarella.

Create Your Own 12'' Pizza (Gluten Free)

Unless otherwise ordered, the 12" Gluten Free Pie comes with Red Sauce and 100% Mozzarella.

Create Your Own 12" Gluten Free Pizza

$16.50

Includes Red Sauce and 100% Premium Mozzarella

Knots

Small Garlic Knots

Small Garlic Knots

$4.50

6 House made Knots coated with Garlic, Parmesan, and Parsley. Served with choice of Alfredo, Marinara, or Ranch.

Large Garlic Knots

Large Garlic Knots

$8.00

12 House made Knots coated with Garlic, Parmesan, and Parsley. Served with choice of Alfredo, Marinara, or Ranch.

Small Sweet Knots

Small Sweet Knots

$4.50

6 House made Cinnamon/Sugar Knots served with our House Made Glaze

Large Sweet Knots

Large Sweet Knots

$8.00

6 House made Cinnamon/Sugar Knots served with our House Made Glaze

Salad

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parm, Croutons, and a couple slices of lemon - served with Caesar Dressing

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parm, Croutons, and a couple slices of Lemon - served with Caesar Dressing

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons, and Cheddar Cheese - served with your choice of Dressing

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons, and Cheddar Cheese - served with your choice of Dressing

Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons, and Feta Cheese - served with Italian Dressing

Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons, and Feta Cheese - served with Italian Dressing

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Family Owned Pizzeria Serving Up Whole Pies, Knots, Salads, and Local Beer!

