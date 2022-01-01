Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
American

Society Restaurant and Lounge Silver Spring, MD

No reviews yet

8229 Georgia Avenue

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Popular Items

SOCIETY WINGS
CAJUN PASTA
CARIBBEAN ROLLS

STARTERS

SOCIETY WINGS

$13.50

GRAND Manier Wings

$13.50

OLD BAY DRY RUBBED

$13.50

PLAIN WINGS

$13.00

CARIBBEAN ROLLS

$13.00

THAI SPRING ROLLS

$13.50

SOCIETY SHRIMP

$13.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$14.00

Salmon Tacos

$11.00

FRIED MACARONI AND CHEESE BALLS

$12.00

Buffalo Wings

$13.50

Honey Old Bay Wings

$13.50

Shrimp Taco Special TODAY

$14.00

Shrimp Rolls

$11.00

SANDWICHES

SOUTHERN FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH

$16.00

DIPPED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$17.00

ULTIMATE SOCIETY BURGER

$19.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

SALADS

CEASAR

$11.00

SOCIETY SALAD

$12.00

SIDE CEASAR

$6.00

SIDE SOCIETY SALAD

$6.00

ENTREES

J's JERK CHICKEN

$23.00

Jerk Wing Meal

$23.00

CALYPSO RED SNAPPER

$35.00

NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON

$25.00

Stuffed Salmon

$32.00Out of stock

CURRY SHRIMP

$22.00

CURRY LOBSTER AND SHRIMP

$34.00Out of stock

CAJUN PASTA

$17.00

CARIBBEAN VEGGIE DELIGHT

$19.00

16 OZ RIB-EYE

$32.00

DESSERT

RUM CAKE

$7.50Out of stock

OLD FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING

$7.00

BROWNIE WAFFLE DELIGHT

$7.50Out of stock

CAKE CUTTING FEE

$25.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

ADDITIONS (Copy)

RED POTATO MASH

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

PLANTAINS

$5.00

RICE AND PEAS

$5.00

JASMINE RICE

$5.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$6.00

CHICKEN BREAST-FRIED

$6.00

SALMON FILET

$10.00

3 GRILLED SHRIMP

$9.00

CHICKEN BREAST-GRILLED

$6.00

3 FRIED SHRIMP

$9.00

CABBAGE MEDLEY

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 4:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 4:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 4:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
At The Society Restaurant & Lounge, we strive to incorporate those three key ingredients in everything we do. Located in the heart of downtown Silver Spring, The Society Restaurant & Lounge is inspired by our deep love of food, people, and community awareness. The Society Restaurant & Lounge offers a chic dining experience accented by a sleek and modern atmosphere. With a dynamic late-night scene, The Society Restaurant & Lounge is the perfect destination to transition from an intimate dinner into an exciting nightlife event. Come and grab a drink. Stay for dinner. We welcome you to experience the best of who we are, where we go, and what we eat.

8229 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Directions

