SOCIETY #1002 - Mingo
No reviews yet
9999 South Mingo Road
Tulsa, OK 74133
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Hot Chicken Bites
Nashville-style hot chicken bites on a pile of haystack onions. Served with blackberry dipping sauce.
Pimento Bacon Jam
Warm pimento cheese and bacon served with toasted baguette for dipping or spreading.
Fried Pickles
Hand-breaded fried pickles served with housemade ranch.
Truffle Fries
Fries tossed in truffle oil, green onion, and grated parmesan. Topped with truffle aioli.
Bacon Cheese Fries
Fries topped with shredded cheddar, smoked gouda, creamy cheese sauce, bacon, and green onion. Served with ranch.
Fried Mushrooms
Hand-breaded fried mushroom blend served with housemade ranch.
Burgers
Classic
Two all-beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce on a brioche bun.
Theta
Two all-beef patties, melted cheddar cheese skirt, fried pickles, BBQ sauce, and house mayo on a brioche bun.
Shroom
Two all-beef patties, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, caramelized onions and mayo on a brioche bun.
Okie
Two all-beef patties, American cheese, haystack onions, with onions grilled into both patties and mayo on a brioche bun.
Blue
Bacon, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
Everything
Two all-beef patties, cream cheese, candied jalapeno, pickled onion, and mayo served on an "everything" bun.
Pim' & Jam
Pimento cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
Bacon 'Cheeese'
Two all-beef patties, white and yellow American cheese, pepper jack cheese, bacon, pickles, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Spicy Turkey
Two house made turkey patties, pepper jack, haystack onions, roasted chiles, mayo, and avocado ranch on a brioche