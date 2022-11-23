SOCIETY imageView gallery
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
American

SOCIETY #1002 - Mingo

9999 South Mingo Road

Tulsa, OK 74133

Appetizers

Hot Chicken Bites

$10.50

Nashville-style hot chicken bites on a pile of haystack onions. Served with blackberry dipping sauce.

Pimento Bacon Jam

$9.00

Warm pimento cheese and bacon served with toasted baguette for dipping or spreading.

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Hand-breaded fried pickles served with housemade ranch.

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Fries tossed in truffle oil, green onion, and grated parmesan. Topped with truffle aioli.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.50

Fries topped with shredded cheddar, smoked gouda, creamy cheese sauce, bacon, and green onion. Served with ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Hand-breaded fried mushroom blend served with housemade ranch.

Burgers

Classic

$9.00

Two all-beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce on a brioche bun.

Theta

$9.50

Two all-beef patties, melted cheddar cheese skirt, fried pickles, BBQ sauce, and house mayo on a brioche bun.

Shroom

$9.50

Two all-beef patties, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, caramelized onions and mayo on a brioche bun.

Okie

$9.00

Two all-beef patties, American cheese, haystack onions, with onions grilled into both patties and mayo on a brioche bun.

Blue

$10.00

Bacon, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.

Everything

$9.50

Two all-beef patties, cream cheese, candied jalapeno, pickled onion, and mayo served on an "everything" bun.

Pim' & Jam

$10.00

Pimento cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.

Bacon 'Cheeese'

$10.50

Two all-beef patties, white and yellow American cheese, pepper jack cheese, bacon, pickles, and mayo on a brioche bun.

Spicy Turkey

$9.00

Two house made turkey patties, pepper jack, haystack onions, roasted chiles, mayo, and avocado ranch on a brioche