Sockeye Alehouse

review star

No reviews yet

3823 North Garden Center Way

Boise, ID 83703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Starters

Chefs Board

$22.00

Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings

$13.00

1/2 pound Woolybugger Wheat breaded chicken breast strips, flash-fried and served plain or tossed in your choice of our House-made fire, general’s or Power House Porter BBQ sauce.

Duck Fat Fries

$9.00

Golden fried and tossed in house seasoning salt. Served with spicy mayo.

Finger Steaks

$13.00

1/3 pound seasoned sirloin, beer battered with Hell-Diver Pale Ale and served with House cocktail sauce.

Grilled Sliders

$15.00

Lightly breaded rings and tentacles flash fried and served with a lime wedge and cocktail sauce.

Lotus Chips

$8.00

Golden fried and tossed in house seasoning salt.

Onion Rings

$8.00

Our crispy-fried corn tortilla chips served with fresh, House made salsa.

Pretzel Stix

$8.00

Soft pretzel with cup of our house-made poblano beer cheese soup.

Scoop Fries

$4.00

Sockeye Poutine

$16.00

Sockeye Salmon Strips

$14.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon strips hand-dipped in Angel’s Perch Amber beer batter and flash-fried. Served with lemon and House tartar sauce.

Tempura Maitake Mushrooms

$10.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts tossed in a sweet & tangy sauce with crumbled bacon.

Burgers

Ale House Burger

$14.00

6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and House dressing.

BELLY BURGER

$15.00

6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and smothered in our Power House Porter barbecue sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Short Rib Burger

$16.00

6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and topped with blue cheese, roasted jalapeños, Applewood smoked bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Entrees

Flat Iron Steak

$25.00

Braised Short Rib

$24.00

Black beans served over brown rice and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, Cotija cheese and a cilantro green onion garnish. Served with warm flour tortillas.

Bronzino

$28.00

Three savory slices of House roasted ground chuck and Italian sausage meatloaf, topped with House made bacon gravy, served with garlic smashed potatoes and chef’s sautéed vegetables.

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Macaroni noodles tossed in a rich creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with seasoned bread crumbs and served with a sliced baguette.

Salmon Dinner

$21.00

6 oz. charbroiled Wild Sockeye Salmon fillet topped with herb butter served with chef’s sautéed vegetables and brown rice.

Beef Maitake Stroganoff

$19.00

Woolybugger Wheat breaded, flash-fried crispy chicken breast strips served over garlic smashed potatoes, covered in country gravy with corn and baked with cheddar cheese.

Salads & More

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with grated Parmesan, Applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and garlic croutons.

Citrus Cabbage Salad

$15.00

Classic Wedge

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with marinated steak strips, grilled peppers & onions, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, Cotija cheese and tossed in Southwest dressing.

Garden Entree Salad

$13.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with shredded carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion and croutons.

House Made Soup

$3.50+

House made soup daily.

Market

$18.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with House-made basil vinaigrette, topped with Wild Sockeye Salmon, tomato, carrots, feta cheese and spiced nuts.

Soup & Salad

$12.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shredded carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion and croutons. Served with spent grain bread stick and choice of SW Steak & Black bean or our rotating daily soup.

Pub Fare

Ciabatta BLT

$14.00

Sliced smoked brisket topped with spinach, sautéed mushroom, Gouda, and cheddar cheese and our Woolybugger Wheat stone ground mustard aioli on grilled sourdough.

Crispy Chicken Sando

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with thinly sliced Idaho potato medallions, ranch, bacon jam and cheddar cheese.

Philly Cheese Ciabatta

$15.50

House roast beef piled on a pub roll with melted Swiss cheese and served with au jus.

Reuben

$14.00

Thinly sliced, House roasted corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and caramelized onions on grilled marbled rye.

Sockeye Salmon Club

$16.00

Charbroiled Wild Sockeye Salmon served on a pub roll, topped with basil aioli, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.99

Charbroiled all-natural burger patty on a split top bun with pickles. Served with House Fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Macaroni pasta tossed in a cheddar cheese cream sauce.

Kids Butter Noodle

$7.99

Macaroni noodles with butter.

Kid Chicken Dinner

$7.99

Fried chicken breast served with House Fries.

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Fried mini corn dogs and House Fries.

Kid Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar cheese. Served with House Fries.

BEER (21+ ONLY, VALID ID ON PICKUP)

Cans

6pk/ DAGGER

$8.00

6.5% ABV | 100 IBU Our award-winning flagship IPA boasts all of the big, bold flavors you would expect from a classic northwest IPA. Abundant citrus and pine hop aromas combined with a sturdy malt backbone makes Dagger Falls a favorite amongst hop-loving craft brew enthusiasts.

6pk/ LAGER

$8.00

5.0% ABV | 21 IBU This Munich-style Helles is bright gold in color and features Idaho-grown malts and German hops. It has a subtle earthy aroma, typical of Idaho pilsner malt. This beer is a traditional European-style lager and has a well-rounded malt sweetness, balanced with a touch of bitterness on the finish.

6pk/ PORTER

$8.00

6.0% ABV | 20 IBU Power House is a rich porter with a mildly roasted chocolate quality throughout. Caramel and coffee notes help balance the medium-low hop profile and provide a silky-smooth mouthfeel.

6pk/ AMBER

$8.00

4.5% | 15 IBU Toasted malt notes give Angel’s Perch a mild sweetness balanced by earthy, subtle hop undertones. This smooth American Amber is the perfect complement to any occasion.

6pk/ Single Hop Pale

$9.50

5.3% ABV / 29 IBU Our most ambitious and exciting addition to our single hop rotator series, experimental hop HBC-586 has a medley of fruit flavors like mango, guava, lychee, and citrus complimented by slightly herbal aromas.

6pk/ Simply Huckleberry

$8.00

5.1% (100 Cals) Hard Seltzer

6pk/ Simply Citrus Pine Mango

$8.00

6pk/ Simply Pomegranate

$8.00

5.1% (100 Cals) Hard Seltzer

6pk/ Hop Water

$6.00

Non-alcoholic sparkling water infused with Idaho grown hops.

6pk/ Hop Water Grapefruit

$6.00

Non-alcoholic sparkling water with an essence of grapefruit infused with Idaho grown hops.

12pk/ DAGGER

$15.00

6.5% ABV | 100 IBU Our award-winning flagship IPA boasts all of the big, bold flavors you would expect from a classic northwest IPA. Abundant citrus and pine hop aromas combined with a sturdy malt backbone makes Dagger Falls a favorite amongst hop-loving craft brew enthusiasts.

12pk/ LAGER

$15.00

5.0% ABV | 21 IBU This Munich-style Helles is bright gold in color and features Idaho-grown malts and German hops. It has a subtle earthy aroma, typical of Idaho pilsner malt. This beer is a traditional European-style lager and has a well-rounded malt sweetness, balanced with a touch of bitterness on the finish.

12pk/ PORTER

$15.00

6.0% ABV | 20 IBU Power House is a rich porter with a mildly roasted chocolate quality throughout. Caramel and coffee notes help balance the medium-low hop profile and provide a silky-smooth mouthfeel.

12pk/ AMBER

$15.00

4.5% | 15 IBU Toasted malt notes give Angel’s Perch a mild sweetness balanced by earthy, subtle hop undertones. This smooth American Amber is the perfect complement to any occasion.

Case 24pk/ DAGGER

$28.00

6.5% ABV | 100 IBU Our award-winning flagship IPA boasts all of the big, bold flavors you would expect from a classic northwest IPA. Abundant citrus and pine hop aromas combined with a sturdy malt backbone makes Dagger Falls a favorite amongst hop-loving craft brew enthusiasts.

Case 24pk/ LAGER

$28.00

5.0% ABV | 21 IBU This Munich-style Helles is bright gold in color and features Idaho-grown malts and German hops. It has a subtle earthy aroma, typical of Idaho pilsner malt. This beer is a traditional European-style lager and has a well-rounded malt sweetness, balanced with a touch of bitterness on the finish.

Case 24pk/ PORTER

$28.00

6.0% ABV | 20 IBU Power House is a rich porter with a mildly roasted chocolate quality throughout. Caramel and coffee notes help balance the medium-low hop profile and provide a silky-smooth mouthfeel.

Case 24pk/ AMBER

$28.00

4.5% | 15 IBU Toasted malt notes give Angel’s Perch a mild sweetness balanced by earthy, subtle hop undertones. This smooth American Amber is the perfect complement to any occasion.

Case 24pk/ HORSETHIEF

$28.00

5.5% ABV | 70 IBU Hell-Diver Pale Ale is an award-winning, classic northwest pale ale. Caramel and toffee notes balance the hop bitterness and give this beer depth while also providing a smooth, satisfying finish.

BOTTLED BEER (21 + ONLY, VALID ID ON PICKUP)

Barrel-Aged Bottles

Barrel-Aged Old 7 Tooth-355ml

$9.00

10.5% ABV I 70 IBU Old 7 Tooth utilizes a unique two-year aging process with our Seven Devils Imperial Stout and Old Devils Tooth Barleywine. Both beers are aged for a year in Heaven Hill bourbon barrels, then blended and aged another year in a fresh bourbon barrel. Notes of caramel, chocolate, dark cherry, vanilla, molasses, oak and bourbon, along with a strong boozy character from the high ABV.

Barrel-Aged Seven Devils Stout - 750ml

$11.00

Barrel-Aged Old Devils Tooth

$11.00

11.6% ABV I 85 IBU Barrel-Aged ODT brings forth a complex caramel and molasses character with a smooth, luscious and long lasting mouth feel, complimented by notes of bourbon. Rich and sweet to the nose, it is bold with hop character and a high alcohol content to be revered.

Barrel-Aged Coco Peak

$11.00

Barrel-Aged Wild Cherry Porter

$11.00

6.0% ABV I 20 IBU We aged our Power House Porter for a full year in bourbon barrels then moved it over to 'wild' barrels to let the natural yeast do it's thing. Along with the transition to new barrels, we added fresh local cherries and an additional pitch of brett and lacto yeast to ensure 'funk'. After another 6 months, the resulting product is a funky, tart dark beer with subtle hints of bourbon, oak and lots of cherry aroma and flavor.

Barrel-Aged Salty Bear

$11.00

Barrel-Aged Coco Peak

$11.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Banquet Soda

$1.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Coke Zero

Powerade

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

LIQUOR 21+

Whiskey

Evan Williams

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Pendleton

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jameson

$7.50

Black Velvet

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Whistle Pig Rye 10Yr

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Jefferson Ocean

$22.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Vodka

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

44 North Huck

$8.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Raspberri

$6.00

Espresso Vodka

$6.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Crater Lakes

$6.00

Tequila

Lunazul Blanco

$6.00

Lunazul Reposado

$7.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Dry

$6.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Empress

$10.00

Gray Whale

$10.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$5.00

Bacardi Coconut

$5.00

Bacardi Lime

$5.00

Bacardi Pineapple

$5.00

Sailor Jerrys

$6.00

Kraken

$5.50

Goslings

$6.00Out of stock

Capt. Morgan

$6.00

Scotch

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Liqueurs/Others

Courvosier

$11.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Aperol

$6.50

Amaretto Di Amore

$4.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Midori

$6.00

Limoncello

$6.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Cognac

$12.00

Christian Brother

$4.00

COCKTAILS/SHOTS

Cocktails

Amoretto Sour

$5.00

Aperol Spritz

$6.50

Bee's Knees

$7.00

Bellini

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Boulevardier

$9.00

Campari Spritz

Martini

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

French 75

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Gin Fizz

$8.00

Grey Hound

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Penicillin

$13.00

Pina Coloda

$8.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Screw Driver

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Side Car

$12.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vesper Martini

$9.00

White Lady

$8.00

White Russian

$7,800.00

Shots

Green Tea

$7.50

Purple Viking

$6.00

Copper Camel

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Three Wiseman

$6.00

Jagerbomb

$6.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Doc Holiday

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

Birthday Cake

$6.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Signature Drinks

Classy Canadian

$15.00

Dagger Mule

$12.00

Cucumber Basil Gimlet

$15.00

Berry Nice Lemonade

$12.00

Spring Mojito

$14.00

Nuestra Paloma

$12.00

Golf Liquor 21+

WHISKEY Golf

Evan Williams

$6.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

TEQUILA Golf

Lunazul Reposado

$7.00

Lunazul Blanco

$6.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

RUM Golf

Bacardi Superior

$5.00

VODKA Golf

Smirnoff

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

GIN Golf

Bombay Dry

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Golf Food

Pizza

The Herbivore

$18.00

Margherita

$16.00

Hot Honey

$18.00

Caddies Choice

B.Y.O

Out of stock

Tacos

Carnitas

$15.00

Chicken

$15.00

Vegi

$15.00

Sharables

Sockeye Bar Nuts

$12.00

Sand Trap Sliders

$15.00

Rueben Tater Kegs

$7.00

Two Putt Poutine

$16.00

Crispy fries topped with a House-made bacon gravy, baked with white cheddar cheese curds and garnished with Applewood smoked bacon and scallions.

Sockeye Salmon Strips

$14.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon strips hand-dipped in Angel’s Perch Amber beer batter and flash-fried. Served with lemon and House tartar sauce.

Nachos

$16.00

Pretzel Stix

$8.00

Soft pretzel with cup of our house-made poblano beer cheese soup.

Beer Beignets

Onion Rings

$8.00

Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings

$13.00

1/2 pound Woolybugger Wheat breaded chicken breast strips, flash-fried and served plain or tossed in your choice of our House-made fire, general’s or Power House Porter BBQ sauce.

Sockeye Salmon Club

$16.00

Charbroiled Wild Sockeye Salmon served on a pub roll, topped with basil aioli, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Ale House Fry

$4.00

Golf Draft

Pints

P/ LAGER

$5.50

P/ DAGGER

$6.00

P/ WHEAT

$5.50

P/ PORTER

$5.50

P/ AMBER

$5.50

P/ HORSETHIEF

$5.50

P/ Black Dagger

$6.00

P/ Single Hop Pale

$6.00

P/ Hopnoxoius

$6.50

P/ Honey Steam Beer

$6.00

P/ Hoppy Blonde

$6.00Out of stock

Samples

S/ DAGGER

S/ AMBER

S/ LAGER

S/ PORTER

S/ WHEAT

S/ Single Hop Pale

S/Horsethief

S/ Honey

S/ Hoppy Blonde

Golf Wine

Wine

G/ HOUSE CAB Salmon Creek Cabernet

$6.00

G/ HOUSE CHARD Salmon Creek Chardonnay

$6.00

G/ Prisma Sauv Blanc

$8.00

G/ Sea Glass Pinot Gris

$8.00Out of stock

G/ Mark West PN

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3823 North Garden Center Way, Boise, ID 83703

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

