Sockeye Alehouse
3823 North Garden Center Way
Boise, ID 83703
FOOD
Starters
Chefs Board
Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings
1/2 pound Woolybugger Wheat breaded chicken breast strips, flash-fried and served plain or tossed in your choice of our House-made fire, general’s or Power House Porter BBQ sauce.
Duck Fat Fries
Golden fried and tossed in house seasoning salt. Served with spicy mayo.
Finger Steaks
1/3 pound seasoned sirloin, beer battered with Hell-Diver Pale Ale and served with House cocktail sauce.
Grilled Sliders
Lightly breaded rings and tentacles flash fried and served with a lime wedge and cocktail sauce.
Lotus Chips
Golden fried and tossed in house seasoning salt.
Onion Rings
Our crispy-fried corn tortilla chips served with fresh, House made salsa.
Pretzel Stix
Soft pretzel with cup of our house-made poblano beer cheese soup.
Scoop Fries
Sockeye Poutine
Sockeye Salmon Strips
Wild Sockeye Salmon strips hand-dipped in Angel’s Perch Amber beer batter and flash-fried. Served with lemon and House tartar sauce.
Tempura Maitake Mushrooms
Crispy Brussels sprouts tossed in a sweet & tangy sauce with crumbled bacon.
Burgers
Ale House Burger
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and House dressing.
BELLY BURGER
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and smothered in our Power House Porter barbecue sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Short Rib Burger
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and topped with blue cheese, roasted jalapeños, Applewood smoked bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Entrees
Flat Iron Steak
Braised Short Rib
Black beans served over brown rice and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, Cotija cheese and a cilantro green onion garnish. Served with warm flour tortillas.
Bronzino
Three savory slices of House roasted ground chuck and Italian sausage meatloaf, topped with House made bacon gravy, served with garlic smashed potatoes and chef’s sautéed vegetables.
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni noodles tossed in a rich creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with seasoned bread crumbs and served with a sliced baguette.
Salmon Dinner
6 oz. charbroiled Wild Sockeye Salmon fillet topped with herb butter served with chef’s sautéed vegetables and brown rice.
Beef Maitake Stroganoff
Woolybugger Wheat breaded, flash-fried crispy chicken breast strips served over garlic smashed potatoes, covered in country gravy with corn and baked with cheddar cheese.
Salads & More
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with grated Parmesan, Applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and garlic croutons.
Citrus Cabbage Salad
Classic Wedge
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with marinated steak strips, grilled peppers & onions, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, Cotija cheese and tossed in Southwest dressing.
Garden Entree Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with shredded carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion and croutons.
House Made Soup
House made soup daily.
Market
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with House-made basil vinaigrette, topped with Wild Sockeye Salmon, tomato, carrots, feta cheese and spiced nuts.
Soup & Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shredded carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion and croutons. Served with spent grain bread stick and choice of SW Steak & Black bean or our rotating daily soup.
Pub Fare
Ciabatta BLT
Sliced smoked brisket topped with spinach, sautéed mushroom, Gouda, and cheddar cheese and our Woolybugger Wheat stone ground mustard aioli on grilled sourdough.
Crispy Chicken Sando
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with thinly sliced Idaho potato medallions, ranch, bacon jam and cheddar cheese.
Philly Cheese Ciabatta
House roast beef piled on a pub roll with melted Swiss cheese and served with au jus.
Reuben
Thinly sliced, House roasted corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and caramelized onions on grilled marbled rye.
Sockeye Salmon Club
Charbroiled Wild Sockeye Salmon served on a pub roll, topped with basil aioli, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
Charbroiled all-natural burger patty on a split top bun with pickles. Served with House Fries.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Macaroni pasta tossed in a cheddar cheese cream sauce.
Kids Butter Noodle
Macaroni noodles with butter.
Kid Chicken Dinner
Fried chicken breast served with House Fries.
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Fried mini corn dogs and House Fries.
Kid Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar cheese. Served with House Fries.
BEER (21+ ONLY, VALID ID ON PICKUP)
Cans
6pk/ DAGGER
6.5% ABV | 100 IBU Our award-winning flagship IPA boasts all of the big, bold flavors you would expect from a classic northwest IPA. Abundant citrus and pine hop aromas combined with a sturdy malt backbone makes Dagger Falls a favorite amongst hop-loving craft brew enthusiasts.
6pk/ LAGER
5.0% ABV | 21 IBU This Munich-style Helles is bright gold in color and features Idaho-grown malts and German hops. It has a subtle earthy aroma, typical of Idaho pilsner malt. This beer is a traditional European-style lager and has a well-rounded malt sweetness, balanced with a touch of bitterness on the finish.
6pk/ PORTER
6.0% ABV | 20 IBU Power House is a rich porter with a mildly roasted chocolate quality throughout. Caramel and coffee notes help balance the medium-low hop profile and provide a silky-smooth mouthfeel.
6pk/ AMBER
4.5% | 15 IBU Toasted malt notes give Angel’s Perch a mild sweetness balanced by earthy, subtle hop undertones. This smooth American Amber is the perfect complement to any occasion.
6pk/ Single Hop Pale
5.3% ABV / 29 IBU Our most ambitious and exciting addition to our single hop rotator series, experimental hop HBC-586 has a medley of fruit flavors like mango, guava, lychee, and citrus complimented by slightly herbal aromas.
6pk/ Simply Huckleberry
5.1% (100 Cals) Hard Seltzer
6pk/ Simply Citrus Pine Mango
6pk/ Simply Pomegranate
5.1% (100 Cals) Hard Seltzer
6pk/ Hop Water
Non-alcoholic sparkling water infused with Idaho grown hops.
6pk/ Hop Water Grapefruit
Non-alcoholic sparkling water with an essence of grapefruit infused with Idaho grown hops.
12pk/ DAGGER
6.5% ABV | 100 IBU Our award-winning flagship IPA boasts all of the big, bold flavors you would expect from a classic northwest IPA. Abundant citrus and pine hop aromas combined with a sturdy malt backbone makes Dagger Falls a favorite amongst hop-loving craft brew enthusiasts.
12pk/ LAGER
5.0% ABV | 21 IBU This Munich-style Helles is bright gold in color and features Idaho-grown malts and German hops. It has a subtle earthy aroma, typical of Idaho pilsner malt. This beer is a traditional European-style lager and has a well-rounded malt sweetness, balanced with a touch of bitterness on the finish.
12pk/ PORTER
6.0% ABV | 20 IBU Power House is a rich porter with a mildly roasted chocolate quality throughout. Caramel and coffee notes help balance the medium-low hop profile and provide a silky-smooth mouthfeel.
12pk/ AMBER
4.5% | 15 IBU Toasted malt notes give Angel’s Perch a mild sweetness balanced by earthy, subtle hop undertones. This smooth American Amber is the perfect complement to any occasion.
Case 24pk/ DAGGER
6.5% ABV | 100 IBU Our award-winning flagship IPA boasts all of the big, bold flavors you would expect from a classic northwest IPA. Abundant citrus and pine hop aromas combined with a sturdy malt backbone makes Dagger Falls a favorite amongst hop-loving craft brew enthusiasts.
Case 24pk/ LAGER
5.0% ABV | 21 IBU This Munich-style Helles is bright gold in color and features Idaho-grown malts and German hops. It has a subtle earthy aroma, typical of Idaho pilsner malt. This beer is a traditional European-style lager and has a well-rounded malt sweetness, balanced with a touch of bitterness on the finish.
Case 24pk/ PORTER
6.0% ABV | 20 IBU Power House is a rich porter with a mildly roasted chocolate quality throughout. Caramel and coffee notes help balance the medium-low hop profile and provide a silky-smooth mouthfeel.
Case 24pk/ AMBER
4.5% | 15 IBU Toasted malt notes give Angel’s Perch a mild sweetness balanced by earthy, subtle hop undertones. This smooth American Amber is the perfect complement to any occasion.
Case 24pk/ HORSETHIEF
5.5% ABV | 70 IBU Hell-Diver Pale Ale is an award-winning, classic northwest pale ale. Caramel and toffee notes balance the hop bitterness and give this beer depth while also providing a smooth, satisfying finish.
BOTTLED BEER (21 + ONLY, VALID ID ON PICKUP)
Barrel-Aged Bottles
Barrel-Aged Old 7 Tooth-355ml
10.5% ABV I 70 IBU Old 7 Tooth utilizes a unique two-year aging process with our Seven Devils Imperial Stout and Old Devils Tooth Barleywine. Both beers are aged for a year in Heaven Hill bourbon barrels, then blended and aged another year in a fresh bourbon barrel. Notes of caramel, chocolate, dark cherry, vanilla, molasses, oak and bourbon, along with a strong boozy character from the high ABV.
Barrel-Aged Seven Devils Stout - 750ml
Barrel-Aged Old Devils Tooth
11.6% ABV I 85 IBU Barrel-Aged ODT brings forth a complex caramel and molasses character with a smooth, luscious and long lasting mouth feel, complimented by notes of bourbon. Rich and sweet to the nose, it is bold with hop character and a high alcohol content to be revered.
Barrel-Aged Coco Peak
Barrel-Aged Wild Cherry Porter
6.0% ABV I 20 IBU We aged our Power House Porter for a full year in bourbon barrels then moved it over to 'wild' barrels to let the natural yeast do it's thing. Along with the transition to new barrels, we added fresh local cherries and an additional pitch of brett and lacto yeast to ensure 'funk'. After another 6 months, the resulting product is a funky, tart dark beer with subtle hints of bourbon, oak and lots of cherry aroma and flavor.
Barrel-Aged Salty Bear
Barrel-Aged Coco Peak
LIQUOR 21+
Whiskey
Evan Williams
Jack Daniels
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Smoked Maple
Fireball
Jameson
Black Velvet
Seagrams 7
Whistle Pig Rye 10Yr
Buffalo Trace
Jefferson Ocean
Rittenhouse Rye
Basil Hayden
Crown Royal
Vodka
Tequila
Rum
Liqueurs/Others
COCKTAILS/SHOTS
Cocktails
Amoretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Bee's Knees
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Campari Spritz
Martini
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark & Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Grey Hound
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashion
Paloma
Penicillin
Pina Coloda
Salty Dog
Screw Driver
Sex On The Beach
Side Car
Tom Collins
Vesper Martini
White Lady
White Russian
Shots
Signature Drinks
Golf Liquor 21+
RUM Golf
VODKA Golf
Cocktails
Golf Food
Sharables
Sockeye Bar Nuts
Sand Trap Sliders
Rueben Tater Kegs
Two Putt Poutine
Crispy fries topped with a House-made bacon gravy, baked with white cheddar cheese curds and garnished with Applewood smoked bacon and scallions.
Sockeye Salmon Strips
Wild Sockeye Salmon strips hand-dipped in Angel’s Perch Amber beer batter and flash-fried. Served with lemon and House tartar sauce.
Nachos
Pretzel Stix
Soft pretzel with cup of our house-made poblano beer cheese soup.
Beer Beignets
Onion Rings
Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings
1/2 pound Woolybugger Wheat breaded chicken breast strips, flash-fried and served plain or tossed in your choice of our House-made fire, general’s or Power House Porter BBQ sauce.
Sockeye Salmon Club
Charbroiled Wild Sockeye Salmon served on a pub roll, topped with basil aioli, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Chips and Salsa
Ale House Fry
Golf Draft
Pints
Samples
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
3823 North Garden Center Way, Boise, ID 83703