SoCo Wood Fired Pizza
107 Screven Street
Georgetown, SC 29440
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 6 Wings$8.00
Sauces & seasonings: Jerk rub, Cajun rub, butt rub, molasses BBQ, garlic Parmesan, honey mustard, spice of life, Thai chili lemon pepper, buffalo medium, buffalo hot, sunburn
- 12 Wings$15.00
Sauces & seasonings: Jerk rub, Cajun rub, butt rub, molasses BBQ, garlic Parmesan, honey mustard, spice of life, Thai chili lemon pepper, buffalo medium, buffalo hot, sunburn
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Hand-battered, fried to a golden brown. Served with Mama's marinara
- Beer Cheese Dip$10.00
Served with home-baked El Jay pretzels
- Garlic Knots$8.00
Served with mama's marinara
- Baked Meatball$10.00
Baked jumbo meatball covered in Mama's marinara. Whole milk mozzarella
Kids
Lunch
- Fettuccine Alfredo Lunch$12.00
- Greg's Homemade Lasagna Lunch$12.00
- SOCO's Meatball Pasta Lunch$10.00
Pastas
- Penne Pasta$16.00
Tossed with wood-fired chicken, sun-dried tomato, arugula, spinach, wild mushrooms, and feta in a lemon garlic cream
- Stuffed Manicotti$18.00
With ricotta, fresh spinach, wild mushrooms, and fresh basil, baked with mama's marinara, provolone & mozzarella
- Fettucine Alfredo$21.00
Tossed in a parmesan cream sauce with choice of grilled chicken or fresh local shrimp
- Soco's Meatball Pasta$16.00
Spaghetti with giant meatballs baked in the oven with mozzarella, Parmigiano, and Mama's marinara
- Greg's Homemade Lasagna$20.00
His mama's recipe baked with six cheeses, Italian sausage, and ground chuck
Pizza
- BYO Pizza$15.00
16" one topping
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.00+
Smoked gouda, red onion cilantro, wood-fired chicken, SoCo's homemade BBQ
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.00+
Soco's fried chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles and mozzarella blend
- Cheese Pizza$11.00+
It is what got us here, we don't skimp on the cheese, whole milk mozzarella, and provolone
- Double Pepperoni$12.00+
Need we say more, the cheese around, mozzarella blend, and pepperoni
- Hawaiian Pizza$12.00+
Baked ham shank, roasted pineapple, cilantro, banana peppers, smoked gouda, mozzarella blend, BBQ infused olive oil
- Italian Nightmare$13.00+
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatball, salami, prosciutto, sweet banana peppers, mozzarella, and provolone, mamas marinara, come on!!
- Margherita Pizza$12.00+
Roma tomato, fresh basil, garlic, herbed olive oil, mozzarella and provolone
- Pear & Fig Pizza$12.00+
Caramelized lemons and onions on lemon-infused olive oil topped with ricotta and blended mozzarella
- White Pizza$12.00+
With fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes, white cheese sauce, basil, pesto, whole milk mozzarella
- Wood Fired Vegetable Pizza$12.00+
Peppers, squash, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, arugula, feta, basil pesto sauce
Salads
- Antipasta Salad$15.00
Peppers, pickled veggies, Italian meats, cheeses, and olives. Served on field greens with our house vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Pasta Salad$13.00
Penne tossed with roasted peppers, red onions, kalamata, fresh basil, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and balsamic
- Wood Fire Chicken Salad$13.00
Tossed with baby spinach, wild mushrooms, peppered bacon, artichokes, and goat cheese
- Side Salad$6.00
Subs
- Grilled Italian$14.00
Pepperoni, salami, provolone, ham, red onions, prosciutto, sweet peppers, with arugula on a cassone roll
- Meatball Sandwich$13.00
Served in our house-made soco roll baked with mama' marinara, mozzarella & provolone and mozzarella blend
- Chicken Parmigiana$12.00
Soco's award-winning fried chicken smothered in marinara, provolone, and mozzarella blend
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Georgetown's only wood-fired pizzeria
107 Screven Street, Georgetown, SC 29440