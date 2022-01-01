Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar 1821 2nd Avenue North, West Restaurant Space
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a elevated, coastal southern food restaurant
Location
1821 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Davenport's Pizza - Mountain Brook - 2837 Cahaba Road
No Reviews
2837 Cahaba Road Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurant
Burger Up Franklin - 401B Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
No Reviews
401b Cool Springs Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham