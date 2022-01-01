  • Home
Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar 1821 2nd Avenue North, West Restaurant Space

review star

No reviews yet

1821 2nd Avenue North

Birmingham, AL 35203

Order Again

Bread

Poundcake Cornbread

$9.00

Crawfish Toast

$16.00

Small Plates

Fried Lobster Devlied Eggs

$26.00

Candied Bacon Deviled Eggs

$18.00

Q's Cajun Spring rolls

$16.00

Old Town Road Shrimp

$22.00

Oxtail Spring Rolls

$20.00Out of stock

Soup & Salads

Gumbo Cup

$10.00

Gumbo Bowl

$18.00

SOCU Chopped Salad with Shrimp

$20.00

SOCU Chopped Salad with Salmon

$24.00Out of stock

SOCU Chopped Salad with Fried Chicken Tenderloins

$17.00

SOCU Caesar Salad with Shrimp

$20.00

SOCU Caesar Salad with Salmon

$24.00Out of stock

SOCU Caesar Salad with Chicken Tenderloins

$17.00

Caesar Salad No Protein

$10.00

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Oysters

1/2 Dozen Famous Chargrilled Oysters

$13.00

Dozen Famous Chargrilled Oysters

$26.00

1/2 Dozen SOCU Oysters

$20.00

Dozen SOCU Oysters

$40.00

1/2 Dozen Rockefeller Oysters

$18.00

Dozen Rockefeller Oysters

$36.00

1/2 Dozen Fresh Fried Oysters On the Half Shell

Out of stock

Dozen Fresh Fried Oysters On the Half Shell

Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Raw Oysters On the Half Shell

$13.00

Dozen Raw Oysters On the Half Shell

$26.00

Oyster bread

$3.00

Seafood Specialties

Oceans 11

$46.00Out of stock

Fish of Day

$30.00

Shrimp & Grits

$30.00

Cajun Lobster Pasta

$38.00

Catfish & Grits

$30.00

SOCU Fried Seafood Platter

$30.00

Socu Shrimp Platter

$38.00

Scallops & Grits

$30.00

Salmon & Grits

$38.00Out of stock

SOCU Specialties

Mama's Fried Chicken

$36.00

Mama's Chicken & Waffles

$36.00

Ora's Double Cut Pork Chop (FRIED)

$30.00

Braised Beef Oxtails

$44.00

SOCU Cajun Ribeye

$63.00Out of stock

BBQ Double Pork Chop

$36.00Out of stock

Premium Sides

SOCU Mac & Cheese

$13.00

SOCU Lobster Mac

$23.00Out of stock

Sides

Braised Collards

$8.00

Bourbon Fired Candied Yams

$8.00

Jalapeno Creamed Corn

$8.00

Garlic Parmesan Grits

$8.00

Pomme Puree

$8.00

Crawfish Gravy

$3.00

Single Waffle

$8.00

Red Beans & Rice

$8.00

Seafood Dressing

$8.00

3 Mini Cornbread

$1.50

Fries

$3.00

Dirty Rice

$8.00

Desserts

Crown Peach Cobbler

$13.00

Bourbon Street Cheesecake

$13.00

Banana Pudding

$13.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Sunday Brunch

SOCU Breakfast

$18.00

Chicken & Waffles

$26.00

Pork Chop & Waffles

$26.00

Fried Lobster & Waffles

$34.00

Ribeye & Eggs & Potatoes

$25.00Out of stock

Candied Bacon Deviled Eggs

$18.00

Fried Lobster Deviled Eggs

$26.00

Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit

$13.00

Sausage Egg Cheese Biscuit

$13.00

Scallops & Grits

$30.00

Catfish & Grits

$26.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Oxtail & Grits

$30.00

Salmon & Grits

$30.00Out of stock

Sunday Brunch Sides

Grits

$7.00

Red Potato Hash

$7.00

Sausage Patty

$7.00

Bacon

$7.00

Conecuh Sausage

$6.00

Strawberry Jam

Out of stock

Rasberry Jam

Out of stock

Waffle

$7.00

Scramble Eggs

$4.00

(1) Side Biscuit

$3.00

cheesy eggs

$4.50

Sunday Brunch Drinks

OJ

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Traditional Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Flight

$35.00

Bloody

$15.00

Coffee

$3.00

Happy Hour

Bud Light

$4.00

Cahaba Blonde

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Ghost Train IPA

$6.00

Stella Artios

$5.00

Truck Stop Honey

$6.00

Sunny Little Thing

$6.00

Sky Vodka

$5.00

Jose Tequila

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Bacardi Rum

$5.00

Hennessy

$5.00

Proverb Cab

$6.00

Proverb Chard

$6.00

Proverb Rose

$6.00

Wycliff

$6.00

Chierretto Rose

$9.00

19 Crimes Blend

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Chard

$8.00

Franciscan Cab

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sauv

$9.00

HH Spring Rolls (2)

$8.00

HH Fried Lob Dvld Eggs 2

$13.00

HH Old Town Rd Shr 2

$11.00

HH Snapper Bites

$10.00

HH Load Caj Fries

$9.00

HH Loaded Fries w/crawfish

$12.00

NA Bev

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$6.50

San Pellegrino

$6.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Tea

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Soda/Tonic Water

$3.00

Perrier

$6.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

Strawberry- Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Liquor

Tanqueray

$11.00+

Hendrix

$12.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00+

Bacardi

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$10.00+

Malibu Pineapple

$11.00+

Bumbu XO

$15.00

Appleton State

$13.50

RumChata

$9.00

Kraken Spiced Black

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00+

Casamigos Rep

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Patron

$13.00+

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Casa Noble Rep

$14.00

1800 Anejo

$14.00+

Jose Cuervo

$10.00+

Don Julio 1942

$120.00Out of stock

Clase Azul

$18.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$11.00+

Creyente

$13.00

818 Blanco

$13.00

818 Reposado

$14.00

Belvedere

$12.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Tito's

$10.00+

Absolut Citron

$11.00+

Peach Ciroc

$12.00+

Absolut Watermelon

$11.00

Sky

$9.00

Kettle One

$13.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Makers Mark

$12.00+

Jameson

$11.00+

Crown Royal

$11.00+

Elijah Craig

$10.00+

Fireball

$5.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Makers Mark Cask Strength

$14.00

American Born

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$14.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$11.00+

Gran Marnier

$12.00+

Chambord

$10.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00+

Licor 43

$11.00+

Baileys

$10.00+

Kahlua

$11.00+

Di Amore

$9.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$14.00+

Glenmorange 10 yr

$13.00+

Macallan 12 yr

$18.00+Out of stock

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$15.00

Hennessey VS

$12.00+

Courvoisser VSOP

$13.00+

Remy Martin XO

$35.00+Out of stock

Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Cahaba Blonde

$6.50

Back 40 TSH

$7.00

Ghost Train IPA(Gulf Coast)

$8.00

Sunny Little Thing Wheat Ale

$7.00

Dixie Brewing Co. Blackened Voodoo Lager

$6.50

Guinness Drought Strout

$7.00

Southern Prohibition IPA

$8.00

Strongbow Gold Cider

$4.00

Ghost Train Kaleidoscope Sour

$7.00

Sunny Lil Thing Wheat

$7.00

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$6.00

Stella Draft

$7.00

Pernicious IPA

$8.00

Wine

Wither Hills Sav Blanc BTL

$36.00

Kendall Jackson Chard BTL

$38.00

Mannequin Chard BTL

$72.00

Ruffino Lumina Pinot G BTL

$31.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford Chard BTL

$42.00

Risata Moscato BTL

$34.00

St. Michelle Reisling BTL

$31.00

Sea Glass Pinot Grigio BTL

$31.00

Frei Brothers Sauv BTL

$40.00

Proverb BTL

$30.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL

$52.00

60 Souls Pinot N

$14.00

8 Years Red B

$18.50

Franciscan Cab

$12.00

Proverb Red

$6.00

William Hill Merlot

$9.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$50.00

Unshackled Red Blend

$13.00

19 Crimes Cali Red

$10.00

Prisoner RB BTL

$80.00

8 Years RB BTL

$75.00

Edmeades Zin BTL

$55.00

Simi Merlot BTL

$42.00

60 Sols PN BTL

$55.00

Franciscan Cab BTL

$46.00

Louis Martini Cab

$89.00

Saldo Zin

$65.00

Ruffino Ducale Italian Red

$35.00

Proverb Cab BTL

$30.00

19 Crimes Red Blend BTL

$40.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$50.00

Chiaretto Rose

$11.00

Proverb Rose

$6.00

La Jolie Fleur Rose

$11.00Out of stock

Chiaretto Rose BTL

$40.00

BLK Girl Magic Rose BTL

$44.00

La Jolie Fleur BTL

$44.00Out of stock

Moet Rose Brut

$120.00

Wycliff Brut

$6.00

La Marca Brut

$10.00

BLK Girl Magic Brut

$11.00

La Marca Prosecco BTL

$38.00

Wycliff BTL

$30.00

Moet Brut

$110.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

House Margarita

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Long Island TS

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bellini

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Top Shelf Marg

$15.00

Lemon Drop Mart

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Martini

$13.00

Signature Cocktails

Lady in Pink

$14.00

The Derby

$14.00

James' Giant Peach

$14.00

Smoke Break

$16.00

Lemon Basil Martini

$14.00

Iron City Hurricane

$15.00

Jon the Baptist

$14.00

The Vulcan Zinger

$14.00

Magnolia Margarita

$14.00

Noble 75

$14.00

Magic City Lemon Drop

$15.00

Muddy Waters

$14.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch SHOT

$10.00

Pineapple Peach Jello Shot (2)

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Peach Jello Shot (1)

$4.00Out of stock

Soul Snatcher

$17.00

The Barrett

$14.00

Wake Up Call

$14.00

Bluejito

$12.00

Cask Strength

$16.00

The Humidor

$16.00

Midnight Train

$13.00

Starlino Spritz

$13.00

Henny Tea

$14.00

Island Drop

$13.00

Brunch Cocktails

Haley's Comet

$14.00

Oyster Shooter Flight

$55.00

Mimosa Flight

$35.00

SOCU Bloody Mary Shrimp

$18.00+Out of stock

House Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Traditional Mimosa

$9.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$9.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$9.00

Mango Mimosa

$9.00

Ruby Red Mimosa

$9.00

SOCU Bloody Mary Reg

$15.00

Mimosa Carafe Traditional

$18.00

Mimosa Carafe Pineapple

$20.00

Mimosa Carafe Cranberry

$20.00

Sangria Flight

$32.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Rose Sangria

$11.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

Wine Down Wednesday

Proverb White

$6.00

Proverb Rose

$6.00

Proverb Red

$6.00

Wycliff

$6.00

Retail Items

Pancakes Birthday Cwke

$7.99

Cookbook

$36.00

Bacon Rub

$7.99

Signed Cookbook

$40.00

Pancakes Cookie Dough

$7.99

Pancakes Meyer Lemon

$7.99

Pancakes Banana Pudding

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a elevated, coastal southern food restaurant

Location

1821 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

