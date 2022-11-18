Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Seafood

SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar

review star

No reviews yet

455 Dauphin St

Mobile, AL 36602

Popular Items

Oxtails
Peach Cobbler
SOCU Mac and Cheese

Small Plates

Old Town Road Shrimp

$22.00

Cajun Chicken Spring Rolls

$16.00

Fried Lobster Deviled Eggs

$26.00

Candied Bacon Deviled Eggs

$18.00

Crawfish Bread

$16.00

Oxtail Spring Rolls

$20.00

Corn Muffin

$1.00

Spinach Dip

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Deviled Eggs

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Entrees

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$36.00

Chicken and Waffles

$36.00

Pork Chop w/ Crawfish Gravy

$30.00

Fried Catfish Platter

$30.00

Seafood Platter

$38.00

Pardi Gras Pasta

$38.00

Oceans 11

$46.00

Shrimp N Grits

$30.00

Oxtails

$44.00

Kids Brunch

$17.95

Brunch

$35.00

Brunch Seafood

$30.00

Gumbo Bowl

$18.00

Gumbo Cup

$10.00

Cajun Ribeye

$63.00

10 Oz Cab Filet

$38.00

Kansas City Ribeye

$60.00

Lamb

$40.00

Ocean 12 (Stripe Bass)

$46.00Out of stock

Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Cabbage

$8.00

Seafood Dressing

$8.00

Yams

$8.00

Dirty Rice

$8.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Jalapeno Corn

$8.00

Grits

$8.00

Asparagus

Out of stock

Red Beans

Oysters

1/2 Chargrilled

$13.00

1/2 SOCU

$20.00

1/2 Rockefeller

$18.00

1/2 Fried

$18.00

Full SOCU

$40.00

Full Rockefeller

$36.00

Full Fried

$36.00

Full Chargrilled

$26.00

2 Oyster Bread

$1.00

1/2 Swamp

$20.00Out of stock

Full Swamp

$40.00Out of stock

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$13.00

Praline Cheesecake

$13.00

Banana Puddin'

$13.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Premium Side

SOCU Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Salads

Ceasar

$10.00

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Entrees

Mama's Chicken and Waffles

$36.00

Ora's Double Cut Pork Chop

$30.00

Braised Beef Oxtails

$44.00

Oceans 11

$46.00

10 Oz Cab Filet

$38.00

SOCU Seafood Platter

$38.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$35.00

Pardi Gras Pasta

$38.00

Creole Stuffed Lobster

$44.00Out of stock

Lobster and Waffles

Pork Chop and Waffles

Red Drum Stir Fry Veg

$38.00

Chef Special/Oxtail pasta

$28.00

Pre Fix

$25.95

Filet Mignon

$50.00Out of stock

Fried Lobster

$60.00

Pot Roast

$26.00

Shrimp & Grits

$30.00

Sides

Yams

$8.00

Collards

$8.00

Cabbage

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Seafood Dressing

$8.00

Creamed Corn

$8.00

Grits

$8.00

Extra Gravy

$8.00

Jalapeno Corn

$8.00

Brussels

$8.00

French Green Beans

$8.00

Mac

$7.00

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$13.00

Banana Pudding

$13.00

Cheesecake

$13.00Out of stock

SOCU Lunch

Candied Bacon Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Lobster Deviled Eggs

$18.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Swamp Pie

$15.00

Candied Pork Belly

$13.00

SOCU Burger

$15.00

Fried Green Tomato Po Boy

$16.00

Blackened Snapper Sandwich

$18.00

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened Fish

$26.00

Thin Backyard Grilled Pork Chops

$16.00

Chicken w. Alabama White Sauce

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Caesar

$18.00

Salmon Caesar

$22.00

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Chopped Salad

$18.00

Salmon Chopped Salad

$22.00

Gumbo Cup

$8.00

Gumbo Bowl

$16.00

Lobster Bisque Cup

$12.00

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$20.00

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Banana Pudding

$12.00

Candied Bacon Blt

$13.00

SOCU Brunch

Candied Bacon Deviled Eggs

$18.00

Fried Lobster Deviled Eggs

$26.00

Fried Pork Chop and Waffles

$26.00

Mama's Chicken and Waffles

$26.00

Shrimp and Grits

$26.00

Catfish and Grits

$26.00

Oxtail and Grits

$30.00

Fried Pork-chop Biscuit Egg and Cheese

$15.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab Biscuit & Egg

$16.00

Steak and Eggs

$42.00

SOCU Breakfast

$18.00

Grits

$7.00

Red Potato Hash

$7.00

Bacon

$7.00

Conecuh Sausage

$6.00

Side Waffle

$7.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Accompaniments

Lob Waffle

$34.00

Side Eggs

$7.00

$16.00

Fried Lobster Bites

$16.00

Fried Lobster

$24.00

Scallops

$18.00

Duck

$48.00

$48.00

Lamb

$48.00

Grouper

$44.00

Donuts

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

455 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602

Directions

Gallery
SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar image
SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar image

