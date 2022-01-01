Soda at the Nest imageView gallery
Signature Drinks

BC Butterfly

Sprite, Strawberry Puree, Fresh Lemon, cream

Bloom'in Eagle

Pink Lemonade, Raspberry Puree, Vanilla Cream

Bobcat

Diet Coke, Cherry, Fresh Lime

Boulder Beach

Sprite, Peach Puree, Cream

Boulder Dam

Dr Pepper, Vanilla, Cream

Cobra

Mt. Dew, Grape, Fresh Lime

Desert Bomber

Sprite, Green Apple, Vanilla Cream

Dirty Eagle

Dr. Pepper, Cocnut Cream, Fresh Lime

Eagle Crush

Orange Crush, Vanilla Cream

Preppy Eagle

Pepsi, Vanilla, Raspberry Puree, Cream

Mustang

Root beery, Vanilla Cream

Mr Day

Build Your Own

Get crazy with it!

New Secret Menu

After Math

Angela

Angry Wombat

Ant Man

B29

Base Baller

Bat Man

Berry Punch

Big Willy

Black and Blue

Black Lemon

Black Pucker

Blue Bell

Blue Heaven

Blue Lobster

Boss Water

Breezy

Bret Special

CC

Call the Doctor

Cheerleader/Mike Merrel

Coach Bailey

Coco

Coconut Twist

Corderman

Creamy Red

Creative

Dam Man

Danny

Diet Love

Dhango

Ezzzzy

Favorite Uncle

Fountain of Youth

FoY 2.0

Genie

Golden Birthday

Goober

Grand Slam

GW

Harry Styles

Holly Day

Home Schooler

Huey Lewis and the News

Hunters Paradise

Huntsman

Ivy

J Man

Jack Black

Jackie

Jose

Kathy

Keto Eagle

Kevin

Le Cran

Lexi Lagan

Lovely Lavender

Lynx

Mama Eagle

Mango Tango

Major Payne

Mermaid Sunshine

Miracle

Momster

Mortician

Mountain Range

Mr. Schrock

Mrs. Bailey

PB & Beer

Peachy Dream

Pendleton

PomPey

Randy Baby

Rock'in Amy

Rock'in Beauty

Sammy

Sandy

Selina

Shark

Silly goose

Sister

Snap Water

Steph

Steph +

Straw Hat

Strawberry Fields

Summer Time

Sweet Reed

Tana

Taylor

Tiffany Stevens

Tulip

Vece

Wild Child

Whitney

Woooooosh

Sweets

Cinnamon Roll

smothered in cream cheese frosting

Banana Bread Brownies

$3.35

Buttermilk Sugar

$2.30

Brownie

$2.60

Brown Sugar Baby

$2.30

Carmel Pops

$4.00

Carrot Bars

$3.35

Smooth and smothered in cream cheese frosting

Cream Cheese Sugar Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.30

A little oatmeal, a lot of chocolate

Chocolate Cake

$3.35

Perfection

Classic Sugar

$2.30

Coffee Cake

$3.35

Croissant

$3.00

Eagle Roo

$2.85

Giant Granola Bar

$2.85

Breakfast or Dessert

Ginger Snaps

$2.30

Hot Coco Cookie

$2.30

Marshmallows swimming in your cookie

Lemon Bar

$2.85

Lemon in Love

Lemon Sheet Cake

$3.35Out of stock

Lucky Charms treat

$3.00

Mini Butt Cakes

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.30

Oreo

$2.85

Popcorn, White Chocolate

$3.50

Pumpkin Choc Chip Cookie

$2.30

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.85

Made with Butter

S'more Junk

$3.10

Grahm, Chocoalte, and the mallow

Snickerdoodle

$2.30

Soft Cinnamon and Sugar cookie

Scones

White Texas sheet cake

$3.35Out of stock

Cookies by the Dozen

$25.00

Mix and Match

Cookies by the Half Dozen

$13.00

Mix and Match

big butt cake

$23.00

full sheet cake

$25.00

Hot Drinks

Red Wall Espresso Blend

Hot Chocolate

Hot Water

Hot Tea

H2O

H2O/Ice

drink it alone, or mix it up

Bag of Pebble Ice

$3.00Out of stock

Sm Water w/ Purchase

$0.50

Med Water w/ Purchase

$1.00

Lg Water w/ Purchase

$1.25

Sm Ice w/ Purchase

$0.50

Med Ice w/ Purchase

$1.00

Lg Ice w/ Purchase

$1.25

Sm Water w/ Lemon

$1.05

Med Water w/ Lemon

$1.50

Lg Water w/ Lemon

$1.75

puppy whip

$0.55

mini H2O

$0.25

Elliot's stuff

Chapstick

$2.00

Elliot's Adult T-Shirts

$17.00

Elliot's Kid T-Shirts

$13.00

Elliot's Adult Hoodies

$40.00

Eagle Head

$20.00

BCFM Masks

$2.00

Fubbles

$2.00

pop corn

$2.00

ramen

$2.00

1 hour after hours

$25.00

Christmas Drinks

The Grinch

The Griswald

Spiced X-mas

Jack Frost

Cranberry Delight

Rudolph

Valentines Drinks

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

Candy Heart

Cupid

Lavender Love

Love Letter

Kiss Me

Forever Yours

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 NEVADA WAY, BOULDER CITY, NV 89005

Directions

Gallery
Soda at the Nest image

