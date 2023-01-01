A map showing the location of Soda Canyon Store - 2.0 View gallery

Soda Canyon Store - 2.0

4006 Silverado Trail

Napa, CA 94558

BUILD YOUR OWN

BYO Salad

Salad Your Way

$10.99

BYO Sandwich

Sandwich Your Way

$9.99

DELI

BREAKFAST/BRUNCH

Grab & go....or stretch out and relax on our patio or picnic grounds. Breakfast served 7 days a week or enjoy a leisurely weekend brunch featuring mimosas & sparkling wines with Toast by JaM Cellars
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Toasted Lavain Bread, House-Made Guacamole

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Four Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Italian Sausage OR Bacon, Diced Potatoes, Chipotle Creama

CHEF's Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Breads-Toasts

$2.50

a selection of locally baked breads, croissants and bagels

Sausage

$3.00

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Everything Bagel

$2.25

Cheddar And Chili Bagel

$2.25

SANDWICHES

Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Double-Stacked Cheeseburger

$13.99

Burger_Single

$10.99

KIDS BURGER

$10.99

Pastrami Melt

$13.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Tuna Salad Melt

$13.99

Beyond Burger

$12.99

Jersey Girl Sandwich

$13.99

Veggie Sandwich

$9.99

Employee Meal

$5.99

CoCo Meal

$1.59
custom sandwich

custom sandwich

$12.00

build your own Soda Canyon Store treat! Your choice of deli meats or vegetarian basics on your choice of bread with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions

blt

blt

$12.00

thick-cut bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of breads, with mayo, lettuce & tomato

pb&j

pb&j

$4.00

who doesn't love a good old PB&J...choose your own bread and go!

bbq beef melt

bbq beef melt

$15.00

BBQ beef, cheddar cheese & mayo on sourdough, pressed & melted to crunchy, gooey perfection!

chicken pesto melt

$13.00

house roasted chicken breast, provolone, pesto & mayo on sourdough, pressed & melted to crunchy, gooey perfection!

classic melt

classic melt

$10.50

choose your own melted adventure: two cheeses & mayo on sourdough, pressed & melted to crunchy, gooey perfection!

custom melt

$13.00

choose your own melted adventure: one protein, two cheeses & mayo on sourdough, pressed & melted to crunchy, gooey perfection!

tuna melt

$13.00

housemade tuna salad, jack cheese & our own spicy aioli on sourdough, pressed & melted to crunchy, gooey perfection!

artichoke melt

$13.00

artichoke cake, jack cheese and topped with spicy aioli on sourdough sliced bread.

firehouse

$14.00

roast beef, horseradish cheddar, dijon & jalapeños on focaccia with mayo, lettuce & tomato

napa valley wrap

$14.00

roasted turkey breast, avocado & pesto, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla with sprouts, mayo, lettuce & tomato

soda canyon club

$14.00

black pepper turkey breast, thick-cut bacon & jack cheese on a toasted sweet french roll with mayo, lettuce & tomato

the benedict longo

$14.00

black forest ham, fried egg, swiss cheese, lettuce and our own spicy aioli on a toasted sourdough roll

portobello

$14.00

roasted portobello mushrooms, red peppers & provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomato on focaccia

chicken blt

$14.00

warm house-roasted chicken breast & thick-cut bacon with mayo, lettuce & tomato on a toasted sweet french roll.

molto bene

$14.00

itophiles unite! proscuitto , mortadella, salami, provolone on focaccia with soda sauce, lettuce & tomato. mangia!

the tourist

$14.00

roasted turkey, brie & avocado with mayo, lettuce & tomato on focaccia

DAILY FEATURES/10:30 am

Something delicious, healthy, housemade & delightful...something new served every weekday. Order now, before they'r gone!

fried chicken sand/TUES ONLY

$14.00

Housemade buttermilk fried chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, tomato, spicy aioli on a sweet french roll. Our locals' favorite!

chicken tacos | FRI ONLY

$14.00

Two crispy chicken tacos served with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream & jalapeño. Mmmmm!

chicken taco | single | FRI ONLY

$7.00

piece fried chicken/TUES ONLY

$8.00

Tri tip

$14.00

MEXICAN DISHES

Spicy, handmade & full-flavored south-of-the border favorites...get 'em while they're hot!

nachos

$8.00

Casa Sanchez corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans or chili, sour cream, melted cheddar & our housemade salsa, jalapenos & pico de gallo. Add Chicken or Beef too!

torta

$12.00

Our classic torta with chicken or beef, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapeño & avocado on a sweet french roll! Deliciosa!

burrito

$7.00

Choose a basic bean & cheese burrito, or style yours out with chicken, shredded beef. Chicken, beef & veggie burritos include refried beans, rice, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, jalapeños, salsa, pico de gallo & sour cream. *Corn tortillas or gluten-free bowl options available

pico de gallo - side

$0.50

salsa - side

$0.50

guacamole

$1.99+

sour cream

$1.30+

refried beans

$3.00+

rice

$3.00+

shredded chicken

$8.00+

shredded beef

$11.00+

tamale

$7.00

SALADS

From garden-fresh, crunchy delights to timeless deli classics...a veritable cornucopia of salads to make your meal & perfectly round out your wine country picnic

Caesar Salad

$11.99
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Spring greens topped with house roasted chicken breast, thick bacon, gorgonzola. boiled egg, cucumber, shredded carrot and your choice of dressings.

Tuna Salad

$5.00+

Chicken Salad

$5.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Macaroni Salad

$5.00+
garden salad

garden salad

$9.00

Spring mix, loaded with cucumber, carrot, cherry tomato and your choice of dressings.

pesto pasta salad

$5.00+
olives | spicy green

olives | spicy green

$8.00+

guacamole

$1.99+
deviled eggs

deviled eggs

$6.00

artichoke cakes

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$13.99

1\2 chicken salad

$8.00

SOUP

Warm, hearty & soul-satisfying...stop in for a cup or a bowl of homestyle healing. Chicken Noodle & Chili always, plus rotating daily features!

Parke's Fish Chowder w/Foccacia

$12.99
chili

chili

$9.99

minestrone soup

$9.99

COFFEE

DRIP

Brewed Coffee

$3.99
scs iced coffee

scs iced coffee

$3.50

coffee carrier | 96

$40.00

cafe au lait

$2.25+

ESPRESSO

911 with espresso

$4.00

Americano

$3.99

Espresso

$2.99+

CAPPUCINO

Cappucino

$3.99

LATTE

Latte

$4.99

latte | caramel

$5.25+

latte | vanilla

$5.25+

eggnog latte

$4.50+

MOCHA

caramel mocha freeze

$7.00

mocha freeze

$7.00

mocha

$5.26+

white mocha freeze

$7.00

white mocha

$5.25+

COCOA | TEA

chai tea latte

$5.25+

hot chocolate

$3.50+

hot tea

$3.25

scs iced tea

$2.75

FREEZE

caramel mocha freeze

$7.00

mocha freeze

$7.00

white mocha freeze

$7.00

BOX LUNCHES

BOXED LUNCHES - 12 hr. notice req.

a gourmet sandwich, delectable cookie, scrumptious salad and fresh seasonal fruit all packet in a crisp white box or rustic brown handle bag for picnic perfection! Email for delivery inquiry info@sodacanyonstore.com

Box Benedict

$24.00

black forest ham, fried egg, swiss cheese, lettuce and our own spicy aioli on a toasted sourdough roll

Box Ckn Blt

$24.00

warm house-roasted chicken breast & thick-cut bacon with mayo, lettuce & tomato on a toasted sweet french roll.

Box Firehouse

$24.00

roast beef, horseradish cheddar, dijon & jalapeños on focaccia with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Box Molto Ben

$24.00

itophiles unite! proscuitto , mortadella, salami, provolone on focaccia with soda sauce, lettuce & tomato. mangia!

Box Napa Valley

$24.00

roasted turkey breast, avocado & pesto, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla with sprouts, mayo, lettuce & tomato

Box Soda Club

$24.00

black pepper turkey breast, thick-cut bacon & jack cheese on a toasted sweet french roll with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Box Tourist

$24.00

roasted turkey, brie & avocado with mayo, lettuce & tomato on focaccia

Box Appellation

$24.00

smokey turkey, smokey gouda, mayo, lettuce and tomato on focaccia

Box Gourmet

$24.00

pepper turkey, provolone, thick red onion topped with pesto on a sweet roll!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Directly off the Scenic Silverado in Napa Valley, this Historical location has provided provisions such as groceries, sandwiches, coffee for the local community for over 80years! Under New management, upgrading the grab-and-go to an elevated, fresh ingredient driven and casual dining experience!

Location

4006 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

