Soda Drugs 19 Grand Ave., Shelter Island Heights

BREAKFAST

SEC

$5.00

SEEC

$6.00

BE

$5.00

BEE

$6.00

BEC

$6.00

BEEC

$7.00

BBEEC

$9.50

SBEEC

$8.50

HEC

$6.00

HEEC

$7.00

KEC

$7.00

KEEC

$8.00

EC

$3.50

EEC

$4.50

1 EGG SANDWICH

$2.50

2 EGG SANDWICH

$3.50

RAY SANDWICH

$5.50

1 EGG PLATE

$5.00

2 EGG PLATE

$6.00

3 EGG PLATE

$7.00

PANCAKES

$6.00+

FRENCH TOAST

$11.50

OMELETTE

$7.00

Western

$12.50

EGG WHITE OMELETTE

$9.00

Eric Kosz Omelet

$14.00

BAGEL / BREAD / PASTRIES

ROLL / BREAD

$1.50

BAGEL

$2.00

CRUMB CAKE

$3.00

MUFFIN

$3.00

Cake

$6.00

ENT Donut

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.00

LUNCH

BURGER

$5.50

CHICKEN CUTLET

$6.50

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.50

TUNA SALAD

$10.50

CHICKWICH

$10.50

Cheese Burger

$6.50

BLT

$10.50

CHX SALAD MELT

$12.50

TUNA MELT

$12.50

TURKEY SANDWICH

$9.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

PHILLY

$9.50

PASTRAMI

$10.00

EGG SALAD

$7.50

HOT DOG

$4.50+

TACO WRAP

$9.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.50

ROAST BEEF

$12.00

SOUP

New England

$6.00+

$7.00

CHILI

$6.00+

$6.75

Soup Of The Day

$5.00+

SPECIALS

Special 5

$5.00

Special 6

$6.00

Special 6.5

$6.50

Special 7

$7.00

Special 7.5

$7.50

Special 7.75

$7.75

Special 8

$8.00

Special 8.5

$8.50

Special 8.75

$8.75

Special 9

$9.00

Special 9.5

$9.50

Special 9.75

$9.75

Special 10

$10.00

Special 10.5

$10.50

Special 10.75

$10.75

Special 11

$11.00

Special 11.5

$11.50

Special 11.75

$11.75

Special 12

$12.00

Special 12.5

$12.50

Special 12.75

$12.75

Special 13

$13.00

Special 14.50

Pot Roast Dinner

$24.00

Chicken Dinner

$24.00

Fish Dinner

$24.00

Pasta Dinner

$24.00

Stuff Fish Dinner

$26.00

DRINKS

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Soda 20 Oz

$2.00

Soda CAN

$1.50

Soda Foutain

$1.50

$1.50

Cranberry Selter

$3.50

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00+

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Trop OJ

$2.75

$1.50

Minute maid

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

$2.50

Quik

$2.50

Hampton Tea

$3.50

Honest Tea

$2.50

Joe's Ice Tea

$2.75

Snapple

$2.50

Peak Tea

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Poland Spring SMALL

$1.25

Poland Spring LARGE

$2.00

Powerade

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Red Bull 8.4

$2.75

Red Bull 12 oz

$4.25

Red Bull 16 oz

$6.00

Vitamin Water

$2.50

V8

$1.50

$1.50

Starbuck

$3.00

Starbuck Double

$3.50

Starbucks TRPL SHOT

$4.50

Starbuck 13.7

Naked juice

$4.00

Polar Water

$2.00

Orangina

$3.25

Smart Water

$2.00

Core

$4.75

Extra Clear Cup

$1.00

Ice Cream (Copy)

Cone Small

$4.50

Cone Large

$5.00

Shake

$6.50

Malt

$7.00

Ice Cream Soda

$6.00

Float

$6.00

Egg Cream

$4.00

Sprinkles

$0.50

Syrup

$1.00

PAPERS

NY Times

$4.00

NY POST

$2.00

Daily News

$3.00

Newsday

$2.50

Wall ST

$5.00

Sunday Times

$6.00

Suffolk Times

$2.00

Sunday News

$3.50

Sunday Newsday

$4.99

Wall ST Sat Sun

$6.00

Barrons

$5.00

Fin Times

$5.00

Fin Times Sat Sun

$3.00

Reporter

$2.50

CHIPS

Deep River Chips

$2.50+

SIDES

SIDE BACON

$2.50

SIDE SAUSAGE PATTY

$1.50

SIDE SAUSAGE LINK

$3.25

SIDE TAYLOR HAM

$3.50

SIDE COLE SLAW

$1.50+

SIDE TOMATO

$1.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Hasbrown On It

$3.00

Side Veg

$5.00

EGG

$1.00

Lays. Chip

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
