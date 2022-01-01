Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Soda Bar - Murfreesboro

review star

No reviews yet

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1C

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Ice Cream

Kid's Scoop

$3.75

Single Scoop

$5.00

Mini Double

$5.50

Double Scoop

$7.50

Bottled Soda

Any Flavor Bottled Soda

$2.50

Italian Cream Soda

Blue Raspberry

$3.75

Coconut

$3.75

Orange

$3.75

Peach

$3.75

Raspberry

$3.75

Strawberry

$3.75

The Hulk

$3.75

Tigers Blood

$3.75

Vanilla

$3.75

Tap Soda

Signature craft soda poured over ice, topped with our housemade whipped cream.

Black Cherry Cream Soda

$2.50

Butterscotch Root Beer

$2.50

Club Soda/ Carbonated Water

$1.75

Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Diet Wild Bill Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grape

$2.50

Lime Soda

$2.50

Orange Cream Soda

$2.50

Pomegranate Lemonade

$2.50

Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.50

Wild Bill Root Beer

$2.50

Create Your Own FUSION

Bake Shoppe

$7.95

Birthday Cake

$7.95

Chocolate

$7.95

Cookies and Cream

$7.95

Cotton Candy

$7.95

Eskimo Kisses

$7.95

FILL IN FLAVOR

$7.95

Mint Chip

$7.95

Orange/Vanilla

$7.95

Rasberry Ice

$7.95

Rush Hour

$7.95

Sea Turtle

$7.95

Strawberry

$7.95

Superman

$7.95

Unicorn Stars

$7.95

Vanilla

$7.95

Floats

Brown Bessie

Brown Bessie

$6.95

Midnight Chocolate ice cream, butterscotch root beer, whipped cream, nutella drizzle, chocolate chips, cherry.

Brownie a la Mode

Brownie a la Mode

$6.95

Chocolate Brownie ice cream, vanilla cream soda, house-made whipped cream, chocolate chips, cherry.

Cherries and Cream

Cherries and Cream

$6.95

Vanilla ice cream, black cherry cream soda, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips, cherry.

Craft Cola Float

Craft Cola Float

$6.95

Vanilla ice cream, craft cola, house-made whipped cream, cherry.

Create Your Own Float

$6.95

Your choice of Ice cream, craft soda, and up to 3 syrups.

Flamingo

Flamingo

$6.95

Vanilla ice cream, pomegranate lemonade soda, house-made whipped cream, white chocolate drizzle, cherry.

It’s a Bird, Its a Plane

$6.95

Superman ice cream with black cherry soda, topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles

Mint Mashup

$6.95

Mint Trax ice cream, craft cola, house-made whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, mini chocolate chips, cherry.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$6.95

Vanilla ice cream, butterscotch root beer, house-made whipped cream, cherry.

Sassy Strawberry

Sassy Strawberry

$6.95

Strawberry ice cream, pomegranate lemonade soda, house-made whipped cream, strawberry puree, chocolate drizzle, cherry.

The Vampire

$6.95

Toasted Samoa

$6.95
UT Dream Cream

UT Dream Cream

$6.95

Orange Dreamsicle ice cream, orange cream soda, vanilla cream soda, house-made whipped cream, cherry.

Holiday Floats

$6.95

Fusions

Almond Joy Luxe

Almond Joy Luxe

$7.95

Malted Fudge ice cream blended with our signature cocoa and soft shave ice, topped with housemade whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and a Bordeaux cherry.

Banana Split

$7.95

Buckeye

$7.95
Cafe Luxe

Cafe Luxe

$8.95

Cappucino Chip ice cream plus housemade cocoa and a shot of expresso, blended with shave ice, topped with housemade whipped cream, dark chocolate drizzle, and chocolate curls.

Cookies n' Cocoa

$7.95

Holiday Fusions

$7.95

Lemonade Fusion

$7.95

Mean Bean

$8.95

Mint to Be

$7.95

Pina Colada

$7.95

Soda Shop Hop

$7.95

Tropical Ocean Fusion

$7.95

Sundaes

Brownie Sundae

$7.95

Buckeye Sundae

$6.95
Classic Sundae

Classic Sundae

$6.95

Waffle bowl, Chocolate Brownie ice cream, Vanilla ice cream, house-made whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, caramel drizzle, sprinkles, cherry. Classic goodness.

Create Your Own Sundae

$6.95

Create your own masterpiece! Choose your bowl, your ice cream, and your toppings.

Kickstarter Sundae

Kickstarter Sundae

$6.95

Waffle bowl, Cappuccino Chip ice cream, house-made whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, caramel drizzle, cherry. Start your day right.

Superhero Sundae

Superhero Sundae

$6.95

Superman ice cream in a waffle bowl and topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and mini M and M’s

Choco Monkey

$6.95

Tacos

Tacos

$5.00

Shaved Ice Concoctions

Blue Raider

Blue Raider

$6.75

Vanilla ice cream, shaved ice, blue vanilla syrup, coconut syrup, snow cap.

Clark Kent

$6.75

Coconut Ice Delight

$6.75
Grape Ape

Grape Ape

$6.75

Vanilla ice cream, shaved ice, grape syrup, blue vanilla syrup, snow cap.

Hawaiian Sunset

Hawaiian Sunset

$6.75

Dreamsicle ice cream, shaved ice, pineapple syrup, caramel syrup, orange creamsicle syrup, snow cap, toasted coconut.

I Am Root

I Am Root

$6.75

Vanilla ice cream, shaved ice, root beer syrup, vanilla syrup, snow cap.

Iced Cocoa

$6.75

Cookies n' Cream ice cream, shaved ice, house-made cocoa, vanilla syrup, snow cap.

Party in Hawaii

Party in Hawaii

$6.75

Birthday Cake ice cream, shaved ice, blue vanilla syrup, coconut syrup, snow cap.

State Fair

State Fair

$6.75

Vanilla ice cream, shaved ice, cotton candy syrup, watermelon syrup, snow cap, sprinkles.

Volunteer

$6.75

Orange Dreamsicle ice cream, shaved ice, orange cream syrup, vanilla syrup, snow cap.

American Dream

$6.75

Create Your Own Masterpiece

Create Your Own Masterpiece

$6.75

Create your own signature! Choose one ice cream, up to three flavors of syrups, and up to 2 topping!

Create Your Own (no ice cream)

$3.95

Simply shave ice. Select Up to 3 flavors.

Large (just ice)

$3.00

Add ice cream

$2.00

Just Ice

$1.00

Coffee

12oz Americano

$2.75

12oz Latte

$3.50

12oz Mocha

$3.75

Espresso solo

$1.25

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Signature cold cocoa, espresso shot, flavorings if desired

White Chocolate Lavender Mocha HOT

$4.50

White Choc Lav Mocha COLD

$5.25

Spiced Tea

Nostalgic blend of teas, fruits, and spices.

12 oz Spice Tea

$3.50

Summer Sips

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Lavender Lemonade

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Frozen Island Lemonade

$4.50

Popping Pearls

$1.95

Cider

Cold Cider

$4.00

Hot Cider

$3.50

A la Carte

Almond Milk Substitute

$0.95

Brownie - no ice cream

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$1.25

Kid's Cone (no ice cream)

$0.50

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Waffle Cone with Chocolate

$1.50

Waffle Cone with Chocolate and Topping

$1.75

MONDAY - $2 Kid Scoop

$2 kid scoop

$2.00

TUESDAY - $5 Signature Shave Ice

$5 Signature Shave Ice

$5.00

WEDNESDAY - Double scoop

Free Waffle Cone/Bowl

THURSDAY SPECIAL

$5 Floats

$5.00

Veterans Day

Free Scoop

Super Bowl Sunday

Free Kids Scoop

Toppings

Almonds

$0.50

Cherry

$0.50

Chocolate Drizzle

$0.50

Gummy Bears

$0.50

Hot Fudge

$0.50

M&M's

$0.50

Marshmallows

$0.50

Mini Chips

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Pecans

$0.50

Reeses

$0.50

Sprinkles

$0.50

Strawberry Puree

$0.50

Toasted Coconut

$0.50

Whipped Cream

$0.50

White Chocolate

$0.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1C, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Soda Bar image
Soda Bar image

