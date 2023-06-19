Sodabox Garner Garner

Main picView gallery

201 Timber Drive

Garner, NC 27529

Sodas

#HotGirlSummer

$2.16+

Mango, Strawberry, Raspberry, Mtn. Dew.

Aunt Flow’s Helper

$2.85+

Mango, Strawberry, Raspberry, Mixed Fruit Puree, Coca-Cola.

Blue Pill

$2.55+

2x Blue Curacao, Blackberry, Vanilla, Sprite.

You Up? (Booty Call)

$2.55+

Blackberry, Strawberry, Pineapple, Fresh Lime, Mtn. Dew.

Butter Me Up!

$1.77+

1/2 Caramel, Butterscotch, Barq's Root Beer

Cheer Me Up Baby!

$2.16+

Raspberry, Orange, Pineapple, Cheerwine

Custom

$0.99+

Captain Kidd

$3.06+

Pina Colada Puree, Strawberry Puree, Cream, Coca-Cola.

Carl The Cosmonaut

$2.16+

Vanilla, 1/2 Caramel, Cream, Barq's Root Beer.

Coca-Lada

$2.27+

Pina Colada Puree, Cream, Coca-Cola.

Dad Bod

$2.46+

Coconut, Raspberry Puree, Cream, Dr. Pepper.

Floaty Floater

$2.16+

2x Vanilla Cream, Barq's Root Beer.

Fruity Rooty

$1.87+

Cherry, Cream, Barq's Root Beer.

Hollywood

$6.24+

Pineapple, Coconut, Peach Puree, Cream, Monster Energy.

Lime in the Coconut

$2.16+

Coconut, Fresh Lime, Cream. Coke.

Orange Dream

$2.94+

2x Vanilla, 2x Orange, Cream, Sprite.

Razzmatazz

$2.46+

Vanilla, Raspberry Puree, Cream, Coca-Cola.

Southern Sodapitality

$2.66+

Vanilla, Peach Puree, Cream, Cheerwine.

Man Cold

$2.46+

Coconut, Strawberry Puree, Cream, Dr. Pepper.

Enemies to Lovers

$2.16+

Passionfruit, Coconut, Vanilla, Dr. Pepper.

Float Life

$2.16+

Vanilla, Cherry, Fresh Lime, Dr. Pepper

Giga Chad

$5.46+

Mango, Raspberry, Peach Puree, Monster Energy.

Glow Up

$2.85+

Mango, Passionfruit, Mango Puree, Splenda, Seltzer.

Heartbreaker

$2.76+

Raspberry Puree, Mango Puree, Splenda, Seltzer.

Hey, SweaTea

$2.56+

Organic Tea, Fresh Lime, Splenda, Seltzer.

I Said, What I Said!

$1.77+

Caramel, Vanilla, Dr. Pepper.

Island Hoppin’

$2.16+

Coconut, Mango, Pineapple, Sprite.

Life Gave Me Lemons

$2.55+

Mango, Peach, Pineapple, Blue Curacao, Sprite or Lemonade.

Mango McMango Face

$2.17+

Mango, Mango Puree, Sprite.

NC State of Mind

$2.76+

Cherry, Raspberry Puree, Strawberry Puree, Cheerwine.

Pina Means Pineapple

$2.85+

Pineapple, Strawberry, Vanilla, Pina Colada Puree, Sprite.

Plan C

$2.16+

Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Mtn. Dew.

Pretty & Pink

$2.55+

Cherry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Passionfruit, Sprite.

Thirst Trap (Rally Caps!)

$5.46+

Strawberry, Coconut, Mixed Berry Puree, Monster Energy.

Red Pill

$2.85+

Strawberry, Raspberry, Cherry, Raspberry Puree, Sprite

Redhead in a Bikini

$2.56+

Strawberry, Mango Puree, Mtn. Dew

Scotty’s New Jam

$2.56+

2x Passionfruit, Strawberry Puree, Sprite

Seatown Pops

$1.77+

Blackberry, Fresh Lime, Coca-Cola.

Simp

$1.67+

Blue Curacao, Fresh Lime, Sprite

So Fresh & So Clean, Clean

$2.46+

1 Organic Mint Tea, Fresh Lime, Splenda, Seltzer

Spin It Like A Helicopter

$2.96+

Cherry, Peach Puree, Mixed Berry Puree, Cheerwine.

Steevo’s Speedo

$2.16+

Pineapple, Coconut, Vanilla, Mtn. Dew.

The Regular

$2.56+

Mango, Strawberry, Mixed Berry Puree, Mtn. Dew.

What’s Up Doc?

$1.77+

Coconut, Vanilla, Dr. Pepper.

Southern Gentlemen

$2.06+

Peach Puree, Vanilla, Dr. Pepper.

Medical School Dropout

$3.06+

Coconut, Passion Fruit, Strawberry Puree, Cream, Dr. Pepper.

Basic Berry

$2.06+

Mixed Berry Puree, Cream, Dr. Pepper.

Pepper-Lada

$2.77+

Coconut, Pineapple, Cream, Dr. Pepper.

Princess PhD

$2.77+

Feeling Peachy

$1.77+

Peach Puree, Sprite.

Scotty's Jam

$1.56+

2x Passionfruit, Fresh Lime, Sprite.

Berry, Please!

$1.56+

Berry Puree, Sprite.

Blue Crush

$1.56+

Blue Curacao, Passionfruit, Sprite

Love Potion

$2.06+

Passionfruit, Mango, Pomegranate, Barq's Root Beer.

Berry Berry Wrong

$2.06+

Raspberry, Strawberry, Barq's Root Beer

Peach Paradise

$1.56+

Peach Puree, (SF) Vanilla, 0 Cal. Monk Fruit Sweetener, Seltzer.

Summer Daze

$2.06+

Coconut, (SF) Mango, 0 Cal. Monk Fruit Sweetener, Seltzer.

Sky Daddy

$2.56+

Mixed Berry Puree, 0 Cal. Monk Fruit Sweetener, Seltzer.

Duke

$3.06+

Blue Curacao, Mixed Berry Puree, Cream, Mtn. Dew.

Tar Heel

$2.56+

Vanilla, Cherry, Raspberry, Dr. Pepper.

Pommadonna

$1.56+

Pomegranate, Fresh Lime, Mtn. Dew.

Blue Coconuts

$2.06+

Blue Curacao, Passionfruit, Coconut, Mtn. Dew.

Don't Mango if I Dew

$2.06+

Mango Puree, Mtn. Dew.

Passion Dewbe

$2.56+

Passionfruit, Mango Puree, Mtn. Dew.

Dirty I Berry Love You

$3.06+

Mixed Berry Puree, Cream, Coca-Cola.

PomPoms

$1.56+

Pomegranate, Raspberry, Coca-Cola.

Southern Tiki-Bell

$2.56+

Cherry, Coconut, Coca-Cola

Berry Good Cola

$3.56+

Coconut, Vanilla, Strawberry Puree, Cream, Coca-Cola

Island Lover

$2.77+

Pina Colada Puree, Cream, Mtn. Dew.

My Happy Place

$2.06+

Pina Colada Puree, Mtn. Dew.

Gingerbread Man

Gingerbread Man

$2.26+

1/2 Gingerbread, Marshmallow, Cream, Dr. Pepper.

PSL

PSL

$3.04+

3x Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla, Cream, Coke.

Campfire

Campfire

$2.55+

2x Marshmallow, Vanilla, Cream, Barq's Root Beer.

K: Mermaid Lemonaid

$4.39

K: Beachy Bear

$4.39

K: Megalodon!

$4.39

Hype Beast

$5.85+

Pineapple, Coconut, Peach Puree, Cream, Monster Energy.

Don't Call Your Ex!

$2.16+

Peach, Vanilla, Cream, Dr. Pepper.

Dewby Dew

$2.37+

Mango, Strawberry, Raspberry, Mtn. Dew.

Treats

Rice Krispy

$3.50

Pink Sugar Cookie

$3.50+

Chocolate-chocolate cookie

$3.50+

Macarons (2)

$6.29

Macarons (5)

$14.99

Other

Shirt

$20.00

Kids Gift Cards (10)

$10.00

Keychain

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
201 Timber Drive, Garner, NC 27529

