Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sodabox Rolesville

review star

No reviews yet

6100 Rogers Rd. Suite 6182

Rolesville, NC 27571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sodas

#HotGirlSummer

$2.16+

Mango, Strawberry, Raspberry

Aunt Flow’s Helper

$2.95+

Mango, Strawberry, Raspberry, Mixed Fruit Puree

Blue Pill

$2.55+

Booty Call

$2.45+

Blackberry, Strawberry, Pineapple, Fresh Lime

Butter Me Up!

$1.77+

Caramel, Butterscotch

Cheer Me Up Baby!

$2.16+

Raspberry, Orange, Pineapple

Custom

$0.99+

Dirty Captain Kidd

$3.06+

Pina Colada Puree, Strawberry Puree, Cream

Dirty Carl The Cosmonaut

$2.26+

Vanilla, Caramel, Cream

Dirty Coca-Lada

$2.27+

Pina Colada Puree, Cream

Dirty Dadbod

$2.66+

Coconut, Raspberry Puree, Cream

Dirty Floater

$2.26+

2x Vanilla, Cream

Dirty Fruity Rooty

$1.87+

Cherry, Cream

Dirty Hype Beast

$5.66+

Dirty Lime in the Coconut

$2.16+

Coconut, Fresh Lime, Cream

Dirty Orange Dream

$3.04+

2x Vanilla, 2x Orange, Cream

Dirty Razzmatazz

$2.66+

Vanilla, Raspberry Puree, Cream

Dirty Southern Sodapitality

$2.66+

Vanilla, Peach Puree, Cream

Dirty “Man Cold”

$2.66+

Coconut, Strawberry, Puree, Cream

Enemies to Lovers

$2.16+

Passionfruit, Coconut, Vanilla

Float Life

$2.06+

Vanilla, Cherry, Fresh Lime

Giga Chad

$5.56+

Mango, Raspberry, Peach Puree

Glowup

$2.95+

Mango, Passionfruit, Mango Puree, Splenda

Heart Breaker

$2.96+

Raspberry Puree, Mango Puree, Splenda

Hey, SweaTea

$2.56+

Organic Tea, Fresh Lime, Sugar Alt

I Said, What I Said!

$1.77+

Island Hoppin’

$2.16+

Life Gave Me Lemons

$2.55+

Mango McMango Face

$2.17+

NC State of Mind

$2.96+

Pina Means Pineapple

$2.96+

Plan C

$2.16+

Pretty & Pink

$2.55+

Rally Caps!

$5.56+

Red Pill

$2.95+

Redhead in a Bikini

$2.56+

Scotty’s New Jam

$2.56+

Seatown Pops

$1.67+

Simp

$1.67+

So Fresh & So Clean, Clean

$2.46+

Spin It Like A Helicopter

$2.96+

Steevo’s Speedo

$2.16+

The Regular

$2.56+

What’s Up Doc?

$1.77+

Southern Gentlemen

$2.06+

Dirty Medical School Dropout

$3.06+

Dirty Basic Berry

$2.06+

Dirty Pepper-Lada

$2.77+

Dirty Princess PhD

$2.77+

Feeling Peachy

$1.77+

Scotty's Jam

$1.56+

Berry, Please!

$1.56+

Blue Crush

$1.56+

Love Potion

$2.06+

Berry Berry Wrong

$2.06+

Peach Paradise

$1.56+

Summer Daze

$2.06+

Sky Daddy

$2.56+

Dirty Duke

$3.06+

Tar Heel

$2.56+

Pommadonna

$1.56+

Blue Coconuts

$2.06+

Don't Mango if I Dew

$2.06+

Passion Dewbe

$2.56+

Dirty I Berry Love You

$3.06+

PomPoms

$1.56+

Southern Tiki-Bell

$2.56+

Dirty Berry Good Cola

$3.56+

Dirty Island Lover

$2.77+

My Happy Place

$2.06+

Treats

(3) Birthday

$2.99

(3) Chocolate

$2.99

Merch

Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in or swing by and enjoy!

Location

6100 Rogers Rd. Suite 6182, Rolesville, NC 27571

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Wake Forest
orange star4.3 • 252
1000 Forestville Rd Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Real McCoy's
orange star4.2 • 437
3325 Rogers Rd Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Big Al's BBQ
orange star4.0 • 117
950 Gateway Commons Circle Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Sushi Siam - 🎊Use promo code “BOGO” followed by number of roll for free. Ex “BOGO1” is buy 1 get 1 , not valid through for third-party
orange starNo Reviews
928 Gateway Commons Cir Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Lonerider at Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
1839 S Main St Suite 600 Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Lonerider Brewery Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
1839 S Main St Suite 600 Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Rolesville
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston