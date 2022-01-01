Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Soda Canyon Store

433 Reviews

$$

4006 Silverado Trail

Napa, CA 94558

Order Again

Popular Items

breakfast burrito
custom sandwich
soda canyon club

CAPPUCINO

cappucino

$4.75+

COCOA | TEA

chai tea latte

$5.25+

hot chocolate

$3.50+

hot tea

$3.25

scs iced tea

$2.75

DRIP

drip coffee

$3.25+
scs iced coffee

$3.50

coffee carrier | 96oz

$40.00

cafe au lait

$2.25+

ESPRESSO

911 with espresso

$4.00+

americano

$3.50+

espresso

$3.25+

FREEZE

caramel mocha freeze

$7.00

mocha freeze

$7.00

white mocha freeze

$7.00

LATTE

latte

$4.50+

latte | caramel

$5.25+

latte | vanilla

$5.25+

eggnog latte

$4.50+

MOCHA

mocha

$5.26+

white mocha freeze

$7.00

white mocha

$5.25+

BREAKFAST/BRUNCH

Grab & go....or stretch out and relax on our patio or picnic grounds. Breakfast served 7 days a week or enjoy a leisurely weekend brunch featuring mimosas & sparkling wines with Toast by JaM Cellars
breakfast burrito

breakfast burrito

$9.00

choose bacon, chorizo, ham or meatless with scrambled eggs, potatoes, American cheese & housemade salsa *corn tortillas or gluten-free bowl option available

breakfast sandwich

breakfast sandwich

$9.00

choose bacon, ham, chorizo or meatless with fried eggs, anerican cheese on toasted sourdough sliced

toast

$2.50

a selection of locally baked breads, croissants and bagels, toasted with butter or add our delightful cream cheese

avocado toast

avocado toast

$9.50

Toasted sourdough slab topped with our herbed cream cheese, spring greens, ripe avocado & fried egg.

SANDWICHES

custom sandwich

custom sandwich

$12.00

build your own Soda Canyon Store treat! Your choice of deli meats or vegetarian basics on your choice of bread with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions

blt

blt

$12.00

thick-cut bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of breads, with mayo, lettuce & tomato

pb&j

pb&j

$4.00

who doesn't love a good old PB&J...choose your own bread and go!

bbq beef melt

bbq beef melt

$15.00

BBQ beef, cheddar cheese & mayo on sourdough, pressed & melted to crunchy, gooey perfection!

chicken pesto melt

$13.00

house roasted chicken breast, provolone, pesto & mayo on sourdough, pressed & melted to crunchy, gooey perfection!

classic melt

classic melt

$10.50

choose your own melted adventure: two cheeses & mayo on sourdough, pressed & melted to crunchy, gooey perfection!

custom melt

$13.00

choose your own melted adventure: one protein, two cheeses & mayo on sourdough, pressed & melted to crunchy, gooey perfection!

tuna melt

$13.00

housemade tuna salad, jack cheese & our own spicy aioli on sourdough, pressed & melted to crunchy, gooey perfection!

artichoke melt

$13.00

artichoke cake, jack cheese and topped with spicy aioli on sourdough sliced bread.

firehouse

$14.00

roast beef, horseradish cheddar, dijon & jalapeños on focaccia with mayo, lettuce & tomato

napa valley wrap

$14.00

roasted turkey breast, avocado & pesto, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla with sprouts, mayo, lettuce & tomato

soda canyon club

$14.00

black pepper turkey breast, thick-cut bacon & jack cheese on a toasted sweet french roll with mayo, lettuce & tomato

the benedict longo

$14.00Out of stock

black forest ham, fried egg, swiss cheese, lettuce and our own spicy aioli on a toasted sourdough roll

portobello

$14.00Out of stock

roasted portobello mushrooms, red peppers & provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomato on focaccia

chicken blt

$14.00

warm house-roasted chicken breast & thick-cut bacon with mayo, lettuce & tomato on a toasted sweet french roll.

molto bene

$14.00

itophiles unite! proscuitto , mortadella, salami, provolone on focaccia with soda sauce, lettuce & tomato. mangia!

the tourist

$14.00

roasted turkey, brie & avocado with mayo, lettuce & tomato on focaccia

DAILY FEATURES/10:30 am

Something delicious, healthy, housemade & delightful...something new served every weekday. Order now, before they'r gone!

fried chicken sand/TUES ONLY

$14.00Out of stock

Housemade buttermilk fried chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, tomato, spicy aioli on a sweet french roll. Our locals' favorite!

chicken tacos | FRI ONLY

$14.00

Two crispy chicken tacos served with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream & jalapeño. Mmmmm!

chicken taco | single | FRI ONLY

$7.00

piece fried chicken/TUES ONLY

$8.00Out of stock

Tri tip

$14.00

MEXICAN DISHES

Spicy, handmade & full-flavored south-of-the border favorites...get 'em while they're hot!

nachos

$8.00

Casa Sanchez corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans or chili, sour cream, melted cheddar & our housemade salsa, jalapenos & pico de gallo. Add Chicken or Beef too!

torta

$12.00

Our classic torta with chicken or beef, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapeño & avocado on a sweet french roll! Deliciosa!

burrito

$7.00

Choose a basic bean & cheese burrito, or style yours out with chicken, shredded beef. Chicken, beef & veggie burritos include refried beans, rice, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, jalapeños, salsa, pico de gallo & sour cream. *Corn tortillas or gluten-free bowl options available

pico de gallo - side

$0.50

salsa - side

$0.50

guacamole

$1.99+

sour cream

$1.30+

refried beans

$3.00+

rice

$3.00+

shredded chicken

$8.00+

shredded beef

$11.00+

tamale

$7.00

SALADS

From garden-fresh, crunchy delights to timeless deli classics...a veritable cornucopia of salads to make your meal & perfectly round out your wine country picnic

chicken caesar salad

$14.00

caesar salad

$9.00

Classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and zingy caesar dressing. Add roasted chicken breast, housemade tuna salad or housemade chicken salad.

caesar salad wrap

$9.00

chicken caesar wrap

$12.00

Classic Caesar salad with roasted chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and zingy caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Add roasted chicken breast, housemade tuna salad or housemade chicken salad.

cobb salad

cobb salad

$14.00

Spring greens topped with house roasted chicken breast, thick bacon, gorgonzola. boiled egg, cucumber, shredded carrot and your choice of dressings.

garden salad

garden salad

$9.00

Spring mix, loaded with cucumber, carrot, cherry tomato and your choice of dressings.

chicken salad pint

$8.00+

tuna salad

$8.00+

taco salad

$14.00

A Mexicali favorite! Choose chicken or shredded beef loaded atop bed of lettuce with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, sharp cheddar, jalapeños, homemade salsa & tortilla chips

potato salad

$5.00+

macaroni salad

$5.00+

pesto pasta salad

$5.00+
olives | spicy green

olives | spicy green

$8.00+

guacamole

$1.99+
deviled eggs

deviled eggs

$6.00

artichoke cakes

$8.00

1\2 chicken salad

$8.00

SOUP

Warm, hearty & soul-satisfying...stop in for a cup or a bowl of homestyle healing. Chicken Noodle & Chili always, plus rotating daily features!
chicken noodle soup

chicken noodle soup

$5.00+
chili

chili

$5.00+

minestrone soup

$5.00+Out of stock

CHIPS *online

kettle chips salt/pepper

$3.00

kettle chips sea salt

$3.00

doritos nacho

$2.28

lay's classic

$2.29

Drinks *online

arrowhead sparkling water lemon

$2.00

bottle water

$2.00

Pepsi bottle

$2.50

Diet Pepsi bottle

$2.50

Cookies *online

Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Ginger Snap

$3.50

BOXED LUNCHES - 12 hr. notice req.

a gourmet sandwich, delectable cookie, scrumptious salad and fresh seasonal fruit all packet in a crisp white box or rustic brown handle bag for picnic perfection! Email for delivery inquiry info@sodacanyonstore.com

Box Benedict

$24.00

black forest ham, fried egg, swiss cheese, lettuce and our own spicy aioli on a toasted sourdough roll

Box Ckn Blt

$24.00

warm house-roasted chicken breast & thick-cut bacon with mayo, lettuce & tomato on a toasted sweet french roll.

Box Firehouse

$24.00

roast beef, horseradish cheddar, dijon & jalapeños on focaccia with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Box Molto Ben

$24.00

itophiles unite! proscuitto , mortadella, salami, provolone on focaccia with soda sauce, lettuce & tomato. mangia!

Box Napa Valley

$24.00

roasted turkey breast, avocado & pesto, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla with sprouts, mayo, lettuce & tomato

Box Soda Club

$24.00

black pepper turkey breast, thick-cut bacon & jack cheese on a toasted sweet french roll with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Box Tourist

$24.00

roasted turkey, brie & avocado with mayo, lettuce & tomato on focaccia

Box Appellation

$24.00

smokey turkey, smokey gouda, mayo, lettuce and tomato on focaccia

Box Gourmet

$24.00

pepper turkey, provolone, thick red onion topped with pesto on a sweet roll!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Soda Canyon Store has been providing Napa Valley locals & visitors with delicious, healthful meals, snacks and picnic provisions since 1946. Boasting fresh, housemade hot & cold deli items, breakfast, brunch & lunch specialties, artisan coffee & espresso drinks & locally produced wine, beer & beverage selections, Soda Canyon Store has something delicious for everyone!

Location

4006 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558

Directions

Soda Canyon Store image
Soda Canyon Store image
Soda Canyon Store image
Soda Canyon Store image

