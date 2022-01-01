Restaurant header imageView gallery

SoDak Smoke Shack

23846 Mill Iron Drive

Rapid City, SD 57702

Popular Items

PORK
3 combo Brisket with 1 side

MEATS

Brisket

$21.99+

Slow smoked Prime Brisket! Smoked daily!

Turkey

$16.99+Out of stock

Smoked Jalapeño sausage

$5.00+

Made fresh in house. Smoked Jalapeño Sausage.

PORK

$17.99+

Pork Slow Smoked for 10 hours. Fresh everyday.

Pork Ribs

$15.00+

Smoked fresh Ribs.

Smoked wings

$1.25Out of stock

Sandwiches and Dishes

Fun Cup

$7.00

Handcrafted Mac and Cheese, beans and potatoes topped with Brisket, Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Pickels, Onions, Gulch Sauce, Canyon Sauce and Slaw!! You know you want..have a little fun for once, sheesh.

The Alcatraz

$16.00

A mountain of Brisket, topped with pepperjack cheese, slaw, caramelized onions and Canyon sauce in between a tosted Brioche Bun. Choice of side

The Peak Pork Sand

$16.00

Smoked pulled pork sandwich, with spicy pickles, pickled onions, pepperjack, raspberry glaze drizzle on a brioche bun. Choice of side

Brisket Sandwich

$8.00

1/4LB Of our slow Smoked Brisket on a bun with Canyon Sauce. Simple but delicious!

Pork Sandwich

$7.00

1/4LB Slow Smoked Pork in a Bun with Gulch Sauce. Oldie but a goodie.

Brisket Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Brisket Sandwich choice of Chips and a drink.

Pork Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Pork Sandwich with Gulch Sauce choice or chips and a drink.

Smoked Popper

$16.00

Spicy HOT HOT!! Pickeled Jalapeños, Cream Cheese, Fire Rock Sauce, Brisket or Pork, Pickeled Oinons and Pepperjack Cheese. This Sandwich isn't for the faint.

Fire Rock Mac

$12.00

HOT HOT HOT! Our famus Spicy Mac topped with a quarter LB of Brisket, Fire Rock Sauce, Pickeled Jalapeños and Pepperjack Cheese.

COMBO

3 combo Brisket with 1 side

$25.00

2 Bones, SM Sausage, 1/4 Brisket Choice of Side, Choice of Drink.

3 Meat Pork with side

$25.00

Desserts

SoDak Tracks

$8.00

Sundae

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Sundae, chocolate, caramel, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry.

Reeses Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Big Reeses pieces cookie!

Sides

Baked Beans

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

SPICY MAC

$6.00

Seasoned Potato

$6.00

Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Corn Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Add A Bun

$2.00

Canyon Sauce

$0.50

Our House made sweeter sauce

Gulch Sauce

$0.50

Our House made Golden sauce.

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Chips

$2.25

Ranch

$0.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Minute Maid

$2.00Out of stock

Tea sweet

$2.50Out of stock

Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$1.25

Mt Dew

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! BBQ SoDak style!

Location

23846 Mill Iron Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702

Directions

