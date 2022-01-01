SoDak Smoke Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! BBQ SoDak style!
Location
23846 Mill Iron Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pub @ K Bar S Lodge - 434 Old Hill City Rd
No Reviews
434 Old Hill City Rd Keystone, SD 57751
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rapid City
More near Rapid City