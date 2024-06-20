- Home
SoDak Soda - West 3221 South Sertoma Avenue
3221 South Sertoma Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Sodas
- Coke
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Diet Coke
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Coke Zero
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Dole Lemonade
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Dr Pepper
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Diet Dr Pepper$2.00
- Mountain Dew
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Diet Mountain Dew
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Mug Root Beer
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Orange Crush
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Pepsi
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Diet Pepsi
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Pepsi Zero
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Schweppes Ginger Ale
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Starry
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
- Starry Zero
Create your own custom soda!$2.00
Water
Favorites
- Abby Lou
Salted caramel and french vanilla syrups$2.00
- Be Mine
Lemonade with huckleberry syrup and vanilla cream$2.00
- Beach Day
Starry with coconut and guava syrups and fresh lime$2.00
- Berry Bliss
Lemonade with blackberry, raspberry and strawberry syrups$2.00
- Black Forest
Cherry and chocolate syrups$2.00
- Blackout
Blackberry and raspberry syrups and vanilla cream$2.00
- Coco Mango
Mountain Dew with pineapple and coconut syrups and mango puree$2.00
- Dark Night
Lemonade with blackberry syrup and peach puree$2.00
- Dreamsicle
Orange Crush with vanilla syrup and vanilla cream$2.00
- Ginger & Juice
Ginger Ale with cranberry syrup and fresh lime$2.00
- Island Breeze
Mountain Dew with guava, passionfruit and pineapple syrups$2.00
- Peachy Keen
Peach syrup and vanilla cream$2.00
- Poolside
Starry with blue curacao and passionfruit syrups$2.00
- Raspberry Dream
Raspberry puree and coconut cream$2.00
- Scout's Honor
Root Beer with toasted marshmallow syrup and vanilla cream$2.00
- Shortcake
Starry with strawberry and cupcake syrups$2.00
- Summer Swing
Mountain Dew with peach, raspberry strawberry syrups$2.00
- Sunrise
Mountain Dew with orange and vanilla syrups$2.00
- Sweet & Sour
Ginger Ale with caramel and green apple syrups$2.00
- Sweetheart
Orange Crush with pineapple syrup and strawberry puree$2.00
- The OG
Coconut syrup and fresh lime$2.00
- The Shirley
Ginger Ale with cherry and grenadine syrups$2.00
- Wizard's Brew
Root Beer with butterscotch and double vanilla syrups$2.00
Italian Soda
Secret Menu
- Almond Joy
Root Beer with almond and caramel syrups and coconut cream$2.00
- Barbie$2.00
- Berry Swirl
Blackberry and grape syrups and mixed berry puree$2.00
- Birthday Cake
Starry with cupcake syrup and vanilla cream$2.00
- Blackbeard's Plunder$2.00
- Blasted Berry
Mountain Dew with blue raspberry and cherry syrups$2.00
- Blueberry Cheesecake$2.00
- Cake by the Ocean
Starry with blue curacao and cupcake syrups$2.00
- Cherry Limeade
Starry with cherry and grenadine syrups and fresh lime$2.00
- Circus Act
Blue raspberry and cherry syrups and vanilla cream$2.00
- Emerald Ice
Mountain Dew with blue curacao, passionfruit and coconut syrup and coconut cream$2.00
- Galaxy
Starry with almond, blue curacao and grape syrups and vanilla cream$2.00
- King's Crown$2.00
- Late Night Delight
Root Beer with butterscotch, toasted marshmallow and double vanilla syrups$2.00
- Luau
Lemonade with passionfruit, pineapple and mango puree$2.00
- Malibu
Coconut syrup and coconut cream$2.00
- Mango Tango
Starry with guava and peach syrups and mango puree$2.00
- Mountain Top
Mountain Dew with blueberry, green apple and kiwi syrups$2.00
- Patriot
Starry with blue raspberry, cherry and strawberry syrups and fresh lemon$2.00
- Pink Cottontail
Starry with white chocolate syrup, raspberry puree and vanilla cream$2.00
- Pink Lady
Starry with cranberry and raspberry syrups and fresh lemon$2.00
- Romeo & Juliet
Caramel and french vanilla syrups and strawberry puree$2.00
- Snow Day$2.00
- Tadpole
Starry with green apple and fresh lime$2.00
- The Grinch$2.00
- The Rachel$2.00
- Tiger's Blood
Strawberry, coconut and watermelon syrups$2.00
- Tropical Vibes$2.00
- Yoda Soda
Starry with lime syrup and coconut cream$2.00
Sweets & Snacks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3221 South Sertoma Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106