SodeVine
147 North Bridge Street
Saint Anthony, ID 83445
Drinks
Create Your Own Drink
Signature Drinks
- 007$0.59
Dr. Pepper, coconut, huckleberry, lime syrup, cream
- 4 Leaf Clover$0.10
Mt Dew, blue curacao, mango puree
- All By Myself$1.08
7Up, vanilla, cheesecake, lemon syrup, fresh lemon, cream
- America$0.59
7-up, strawberry, blueberry, cream
- Audrey Hepburn
Coke, vanilla, cream
- Baby Baby
Mt Dew, raspberry, peach, vanilla
- Baby It's Cold Outside$0.59
Mt Dew, raspberry, pomegranate, cranberry, vanilla cream
- Baby Love$0.59
Root beer, raspberry, vanilla, cupcake, cream
- Bahama Mama$0.98
Mt. Dew, pomegranate, grapefruit, diced strawberries, fresh lime
- Big Girls Don't Cry$0.10
Mt Dew, grape, raspberry puree
- Blue Suede Shoes
7-up, blueberry, fresh lemon
- Bob Barker$0.59
Mt. Dew, vanilla, peach, cream
- Bob Marley
Mt. Dew, kiwi, coconut, pineapple
- Bobbin' For Apples$0.59
Mt Dew, vanilla, green apple, butterscotch, cream
- Brown Eyed Girl
Coke, chocolate sauce
- Butterbeer
Cream soda, butterscotch, caramel, cream
- California Sunset$0.79
Orange Soda, strawberry puree, pineapple
- Call Me
Mt. Dew, passion fruit, guava, coconut
- Catch A Wave
Mt Dew, blue raspberry, watermelon
- Chandla Bing
Dr. Pepper, mango, coconut, lime syrup
- Chantilly Lace
Mt. Dew, strawberry, coconut, pineapple
- Cloud 9
7-up, peach, blue raspberry, cheesecake
- Dad Bod$0.69
Dr. Pepper, peach, raspberry puree, cream
- Don't Stand So Close To Me$0.59
Root beer, toasted marshmallow, cream
- Doris Day$0.59
Dr. Pepper, huckleberry, coconut cream
- Dreamsicle
Orange soda, vanilla, cream
- Earth Angel$0.59
Dr. Pepper, raspberry puree, coconut cream
- Fever
Mt. Dew, mango, blood orange
- Freight Train$0.59
Dr. Pepper, pineapple, coconut, cream
- Georgia Peach$0.49
7-up, peach, cheesecake, fresh lemon
- Graveyard Rock$0.59
- Grease Lightning$0.59
Mt. Dew, pomegranate, blackberry, raspberry, cream
- Hey Jude$0.59
Rootbeer, caramel, vanilla, cream
- I Love Lucy
Coke, cherry, coconut
- I Wanna Hold Your Hand$0.59
peach, strawberry, cream
- I Want Candy$0.59
Mt Dew, peach, tangerine, vanilla cream
- I Will Survive
Peach Monster, Lemonade, blackberry
- Irish Locks
7Up, blood orange, strawberry
- Island Boy$0.59
Dr. Pepper, strawberry, peach, pineapple, coconut cream
- Jackson Five$0.59
7-up, peach, raspberry, blue curacao, vanilla cream
- Jesse's Girl$0.10
7-up, lavender, raspberry puree
- Last Kiss
Mt. Dew, raspberry, vanilla
- Let It Snow
Dr Pepper, huckleberry, coconut, lime syrup
- Lime Rickey$0.49
7-up, grape, lime syrup, fresh lime
- Liquid Luck$0.49
Mt. Dew, green apple, blue raspberry, gummies
- Little Darlin'$0.49
7-up, peach, pineapple, fresh lemon
- Locomotion
Pepsi, salted caramel, vanilla
- Lollipops$0.59
Mt Dew, peach, blue raspberry, vanilla cream
- Louie Louie$0.59
Mt. Dew, strawberry, coconut, mango, cream
- Love Bug$0.59
Pepsi, raspberry, cream
- Love Is Strange$1.08
huckleberry, coconut, fresh lime, cream
- Love Potion No. 9
7-up, strawberry, raspberry, pomegranate
- Lula Bell
Pepsi, strawberry, vanilla
- Marty McFly$0.49
Mt. Dew, green apple, raspberry, watermelon, gummies
- McDreamy$0.59
Mt. Dew, raspberry, peach, cream
- Me Likey$0.59
Dr. Pepper, coconut, strawberry, raspberry, cream
- Mermaid Water
Lemonade, coconut, lime, blue raspberry
- Merry And Bright
White Monster, Mt Dew, coconut, lemon syrup, fresh lime
- Mess Around
Coke, coconut, cranberry, fresh lime
- Mr. Sandman
Pepsi, coconut, blue curacao
- My Girl$0.49
Mt. Dew, raspberry, guava, diced strawberries
- Nailed It
Dr. Pepper, raspberry, coconut, mango
- Nectar Of The Gods
Mt. Dew, pineapple, strawberry, peach, mango
- Oh What A Night
Dr. Pepper, blackberry, coconut
- Oobey Doobey$0.49
7-up, mango, blood orange, fresh lemon
- Peggy Sue$0.59
Coke, pineapple, coconut cream
- Pina Colada Pete
Mt. Dew, raspberry, pina colada
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Dr. Pepper, pineapple, cherry
- Pink Sapphire$0.59
Mt. Dew, raspberry, watermelon, cream
- Polynesian Paradise$0.59
Pepsi, pineapple, coconut, peach puree, fresh lime
- Pot Of Gold
Cream Soda, passion fruit, pineapple
- Purple People Eater$0.49
Lemonade, blueberry, fresh lime
- Rainbows$0.49
7Up, mango, watermelon, gummies
- Rock Me Baby
Mt. Dew, peach, pomegranate, pineapple
- Rockin' Robyn$0.49
7-up, pomegranate, coconut, fresh lime
- Runaround Sue
Dr. Pepper, strawberry, lemon
- Saydi Hawkins
Dr. Pepper, coconut, blackberry, pineapple
- Scotch And Soda$0.49
7-up, vanilla, lemon syrup, fresh lemon
- Sh-Boom
Mt. Dew, raspberry, strawberry, green apple
- Shark Week$0.49
7-up, blue raspberry, gummy candy
- Shirley Temple$0.49
7-up, cherry juice, maraschino cheries, cherry syrup
- Sleigh Ride$0.59
Root beer, white chocolate, coconut cream
- Smartie Pants$0.49
7-up, pina colada, cherry lime, fresh lime
- Smooth Presley$0.59
Dr. Pepper, coconut, vanilla, cream
- Sound Of Silence
Dr Pepper, huckleberry, vanilla
- Southern Gentleman$0.59
Dr. Pepper, peach, vanilla, cream
- Stevie Wonder$0.59
Mt. Dew, peach, pina colada, vanilla cream
- Strawberry Shortcake$0.59
7-up, vanilla, strawberry, cupcake, cream
- Stupid Cupid$0.49
passion fruit, raspberry, fresh lemon
- Sugar Sugar
white chocolate, cherry
- Sunshine$0.49
Lemonade, passion fruit, fresh lemon
- Surfer Girl$0.59
Dr Pepper, strawberry, raspberry, coconut cream
- Susie Q
Mt. Dew, strawberry, kiwi
- Sweet Caroline
Lemonade, peach, blackberry
- That's Amore
guava, blackberry, passion fruit
- Tickled Pink
Lemonade, Ruby Red Grapefruit, raspberry
- Tutti Frutti
Lemonade, strawberry, pineapple, guava, apple
- Twisted$1.08
Any soda, coconut, lime, fresh lime, cream
- Uptown Girl$0.59
Dr. Pepper, raspberry, coconut, cream
- Walk The Line
7Up, strawberry, peach
- Walkin' On Sunshine$0.59
Mt. Dew, peach, vanilla, tangerine, coconut cream
- Wanna Wanda
Lemonade, raspberry, strawberry
- Witch Doctor
Dr Pepper, cherry, cheesecake
- Yogi Bear$0.45
- You You You
raspberry, blackberry, vanilla
Simply Refreshing
- Baby I'm-A Want You
16 ounce water, SF Huckleberry +SF Strawberry + Raspberry Puree +Fresh Lime
- Beverly Cleverly$1.24
16 ounce water, SF Huckleberry +SF Strawberry + Raspberry Puree +Fresh Lime
- Beverly Hills$1.44
- Build Your Own
16 ounce water
- Islands In The Sea$1.24
16 ounce water, SF Huckleberry +SF Strawberry + Raspberry Puree +Fresh Lime
- Splish Splash
- Surfin' USA$0.99
- Wild Honey
- Yellow Polka Dot Bikini$0.99
- You're My Inspiration
16 ounce water, SF Vanilla + SF Coconut + Peach-Mango Crystal Lite
Energy Mixers
- Give My Love To Rose$3.88
Rosa Monster, Mt Dew, raspberry, pomegranate, pina colada, coconut cream
- Good Vibrations$3.88
Orange Monster, Mt Dew, strawberry, banana, coconut cream
- Big Iron$3.88
Orange Monster, Diet Mt Dew, SF coconut, SF vanilla, SF mango, coconut cream
- Stayin' Alive$3.88
White Monster, 7Up, peach, cream
- White Lightning$3.88
White Monster, Mt Dew, blue curacao, cream
- Love Hangover$3.29
White Monster, Lemonade, raspberry
- Wipe Out$3.29
Lemonade Rockstar, 7Up, huckleberry
- All Shook Up$3.29
Lemonade Rockstar, 7Up, strawberry, peach
- After Midnight$3.29
Lemonade Rockstar, Mt Dew, blackberry
- Wake Up Little Susie$3.29
Mango Monster, Mt Dew, pineapple, guava
- Twist And Shout$3.39
Pipeline Monster, Mt Dew, blackberry, pina colada puree
- La Bamba$3.29
Pipeline Monster, Mt Dew, passion fruit
- Take A Walk$3.29
Peach Monster, Mt Dew, raspberry, vanilla
- Twilight Zone$3.29
Green Apple Rockstar, Mt Dew, raspberry, strawberry, green apple
- Custom Energy Mixers$3.29
Italian Sodas
Energy Italian Sodas
Hot Drinks
Water
Bag of Ice
Food
Combos
Cookies & Treats
Nachos
Pup Cup
Frozen Treats
Frozen Treats
Gelati
Italian Ice
Custard
Swag
Retail T-Shirts
Employee T-Shirts
Retail Hoodies
Employee Hoodies
Stickers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thanks for visiting and hope your day is So Divine!
