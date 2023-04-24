Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baywood Greens

review star

No reviews yet

32267 Clubhouse Way

Millsboro, DE 19966

APPS

BACON CRAB DIP

$16.00

ROASTED POBLANO, BACON, JACK, OLD BAY CHIPS

CALAMARI

$16.00

LEMON, PARSLEY, TARTAR

CLAM CHOWDER

$12.00

BACON, POTATOES, VEGETABLES, THYME, CREAM

FLATBREAD

$16.00

BACON, BRUSSELS SPROUTS, ONIONS, GARLIC, MOZZARELLA, FETA, BALSAMIC GLAZE

TSO'S CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

CHIVES, CRUSHED PEANUTS, SESAME SEEDS

WINGS

$16.00

SODEL BUFFALO SAUCE, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

SALAD

ADD CHICKEN

$12.00

ADD CRAB CAKE

$18.00

ADD SALMON

$14.00

ADD SHRIMP

$14.00

CAESAR

$11.00

BABY ROMAINE, ANCHOVY, PECORINO ROMANO, CROUTONS

CLUBHOUSE

$10.00

MIXED GREENS, SHAVED VEGETABLES, SIMPLE VINAIGRETTE

SPINACH COBB

$12.00

TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, BACON, HARD EGG, AVOCADO, BLUE CHEESE

ENTREES

ATLANTIC SALMON

$26.00

SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS, BUTTERNUT SQUASH & SAGE RISOTTO

BACON WRAPPED MEATLOAF

$24.00

WHIPPED POTATOES, ROASTED CARROTS, CHARRED TOMATO DEMI-GLACE

CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, PICKLES, SECRET SAUCE, TOASTED BUN, SALT FRIES

CHICKEN B.L.T.

$16.00

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, TOASTED BUN, SALT FRIES

CRABCAKE SANDWICH

$21.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, TARTAR, TOASTED BUN, SALT FRIES

FARMER'S BOWL

$21.00

CHEF’S DAILY VEGETARIAN PREPARATION

FISH & CHIPS

$23.00

BUTTERMILK FRIED COD, OLD BAY FRIES, COLESLAW, MALT MAYO

FRIED CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS

$23.00

HERB GNOCCHI, PEAS, PEARL ONIONS, CARROTS, ROASTED CHICKEN JUS

JUMBO SHRIMP FRY

$26.00

MAPLE PORK CHOP

$26.00

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS, SWEET POTATOES

SHRIMP & GRITS

$26.00

SPANISH CHORIZO, TOMATOES, ROASTED GARLIC, BEER-TOMATO BROTH

SIDES

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$7.00

CARROTS

$7.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

FB SET

$7.00

GARLIC FRIES

$7.00

SHIITAKE & BUTTERNUT RISOTTO

$8.00

SIDE SALT FRIES

$5.00

WHIPPED POTATOES

$5.00

KIDS

KID BUTTER PASTA

$9.00

KID CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

KID FISH & CHIPS

$14.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

KID SALMON

$16.00

DESSERTS

APPLE CRUMB CHEESECAKE

$12.00

SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE, BROWN SUGAR CRUMB, SALTED CARAMEL ICE CREAM

CARROT CAKE

$13.00

WET WALNUTS, CARAMEL SAUCE, BROWN SUGAR CRUMB, MAPLE WALNUT ICE CREAM

REESE'S SUNDAE

$11.00

CHOCOLATE & CARAMEL SAUCE, COCOA CRUMB, PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE ICE CREAM

LARGE COOKIE TRAY

$100.00

MEDIUM COOKIE TRAY

$85.00
Baywood Greens

32267 Clubhouse Way, Millsboro, DE 19966

