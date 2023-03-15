Restaurant header imageView gallery

Matt's Fish Camp Fenwick

review star

No reviews yet

700 Coastal Highway

Fenwick Island, DE 19944

Popular Items

CAMP BURGER
SIDE BRUSSELS
BAKED CRABCAKES


Apps

SHRIMP CHOWDER

$10.00

CRAB SOUP

$10.00

NE CLAM CHOWDER

$10.00Out of stock

Bacon, Cream, Veggies

CRAB SPINACH DIP

$16.00

MATT'S ONION RINGS

$11.00

Buttermilk & Panko Dipped, Smoky BBQ Mustard, Paprika

CRABBY CHEESE FRIES

$16.00

Super claw meat, Three cheese bechamel. old bay

BEER CHS BACON DEVILED EGG

$14.00

Beer Cheese, Bacon, Toasted Rye Chip

STIKKY IKKY CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

Orange & Pineapple Glaze, Scallion, Sesame, Spiced Buttermilk Dip

CALAMARI

$16.00

Flash Fried Rhode Island Calamari - Mustard Tartar Sauce, Lemon.

LOCAL PARKER HOUSE ROLLS

$8.00

Toasted Six Pack, Sea salt, Maple-Honey whipped butter

FIRE ROASTED OYSTER

$16.00

Garlic and Chili Butter, Parmesan, Parsley, Lemon

ROASTED MUSSELS

$16.00

Aged Spanish Chorizo, Sofrito, Parsley, parker house

STEAMED SHRIMP

$19.00

1/2 LB, Sweet Onions, Old Bay, Cocktail, Lemon

*STEAMED CLAMS*

$16.00

*FRIED SHRIMP APP*

$19.00

*FRIED OYSTER APP*

$20.00

Flash fried, Tartar Sauce, Lemon.

$12 SOUP + SALAD

$12.00

TOMATO MOZZ SALAD

$14.00Out of stock

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$10.00

CODDIES

$15.00

Salad

BIG HOUSE

$10.00

Local Greens & Veggies, Parmesan, Croutons, Sweet Red Wine vinaigrette

BABY SPINACH SALAD

$12.00

Baby Arugula, Gold & Red Beets, Blue Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Maple & Orange Vinaigrette

KUNG PAO CHICKEN SALAD

$18.00

Fried Tenders, Greens & Veggies, Soy Dressing, Wontons, Sesame spice, Miso Mayo

LOBSTER & CRAB COBB

$29.00

Lobster & Crab Served Over Local Greens, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Citrus Vinaigrette

* CLASSIC COBB *

$14.00

Local Greens, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Citrus Vinaigrette

ADD CHICKEN

$12.00

Add An 8oz Piece Of Grilled Chicken To Any Salad

ADD CRABCAKE (1)

$16.00

Add A Single 4oz Baked Crab Cake To Any Salad

ADD FRIED SHRIMP

$14.00

ADD GRLD SHRIMP

$14.00

Add 5 Jumbo Grilled Shrimp To Any Salad

ADD LOBSTER SALAD

$25.00

Add A 3oz Portion Of Our Lobster Salad To Any Salad

ADD FRIED OYSTERS

$20.00

Add 6oz Of Flash Fried Oysters To Any Salad

DINNER TOP BIG HOUSE

Local Greens & Veggies, Parmesan, Croutons, Sweet Red Wine vinaigrette

DINNER TOP BABY SPINACH

Baby Arugula, Gold & Red Beets, Blue Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Maple & Orange Vinaigrette

DINNER TOP KUNG PAO

Fried Tenders, Greens & Veggies, Soy Dressing, Wontons, Sesame spice, Miso Mayo

DINNER TOP LOBSTER CRAB COBB

Lobster & Crab Served Over Local Greens, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Citrus Vinaigrette

DINNER TOP CLASSIC COBB

Local Greens, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Citrus Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

FRIED COD SANDWICH

$19.00

Buttermilk & Panko Dipped, Mustard Tartar Sauce, Lemon. Served With Coleslaw & Chips.

CAMP BURGER

$16.00

Two Ground Beef Patties Cooked Through Smash Burger Style , Cooper sharp, Iceberg Lettuce, & Red Onion, toasted bun. Served with Potato Chips, Coleslaw, & Pickles. No temps taken.

LOBSTER ROLL "MAINE"STYLE

$29.00

Lemon Mayo, Celery, Iceberg Lettuce, Toasted Split Top Buttered Bun. Served with Potato Chips, Coleslaw & Pickles.

WARM LOBSTER ROLL

$29.00

Lobster Sautéed in Butter, Toasted Split Top Buttered Bun. Served with Potato Chips & Coleslaw

CRAB CAKE SAND

$20.00

REUBEN

$17.00

$12 SANDWICH

$12.00

Entrees

SUSSEX CO FRIED RICE

$23.00

Fried Chicken Tenders Tossed In Our Stikky Ikky Sauce, Served Over Fried Rice, Scrapple Crumbs, Veggies, Mushrooms, Soy, Sesame, Sunny Egg, Miso Mayo

ROOTBEER BBQ CHKN

$26.00

Half Roasted Chicken, Mash Potatoes, Roasted Brussel Sprouts & Corn, Buttermilk Fried Onions

SPICY CLAM SPAGHETTI

$26.00

Tomato, Clam Jus, Garlic Butter, Chili Flakes, herbs, Toasted Parker House Roll

FISH CAMP STEW

$32.00

Fresh Shell & Fin Fish, Saffron Tomato Broth, Celery, Herbs, Toasted Parker House Roll

SCALLOP MAC

$28.00

Fusilli Pasta, Three Cheese Béchamel, Chorizo, Ritz Crumble, Pecorino

BUTCHERS STEAK

$46.00

12oz NY Strip Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Mushroom Gravy, Sunny Egg

FRIED OYSTERS ENTREE

$24.00

Flash Fried Served With Waffle Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Pickles, Lemon

FRIED SHRIMP

$26.00

Flash Fried Served With Waffle Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce, Pickles, Lemon

BAKED CRABCAKES

$32.00

Two 4oz Baked Crab Cakes Served With Waffle Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Pickles, Lemon

FRIED COD ENTREE

$26.00

Flash Fried Served With Waffle Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Pickles, Lemon

ADD PASTA

$3.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$25.00

TUNA CASSEROLE

$26.00

CHICKEN CHESAPEAKE

$30.00

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$30.00

Fish Board

SALMON

$26.00

Grilled Salmon Served over Chef's Daily Preparation

BLACKENED SWORDFISH

$30.00

Blackened Swordfish Served Over Chef's Daily Preparation

BLACKENED TUNA

$32.00

BLACKENED MAHI

$28.00

Kids

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

Served With Waffle Fries and Green Beans

KID FRIED SHRIMP

$15.00

Served With Waffle Fries and Green Beans

KID SALMON

$14.00

Served With Waffle Fries and Green Beans

KID HOT DOG OCTOPUS

$11.00

Octopus Shaped Hot Dog Pieces, Fusilli Mac & Cheese.

KID PASTA RED

$10.00

Fusilli Pasta, Tomato Sauce

KID PASTA BUTTER

$10.00

Fusilli Pasta, Butter

MAC N CHZ

$11.00

Sides

SIDE WAFFLE FRIES

$7.00

FARM BEAN

$8.00

EXTRA GRAVY

$3.00

FISH BOARD SET

$10.00

CAMP PICKLES

$4.00

SIDE BRUSSELS

$8.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$4.00

SIDE WHIPPED POTATOES

$5.00

SIDE CHIPS

$5.00

SIDE BUN

$1.00

SIDE PARKER ROLL

$1.00

SIDE CRAB DIP BREAD

$2.00

CHEESE SAUCE

$2.00

COCKTAIL

TARTAR

BUTTERMILK

SMOKY BBQ

Desserts

APPLE CINNAMON CREAMWICH

$10.00

Chewy Brown Butter Banana Oat Cookies, Nutella Cream Filling, Hazelnut Crunch

BANANA CREAM PIE

$12.00

Nilla Wafer + Ritz Cracker Crust, Whipped Cream Spiked Seacrets Orange Crush Custard

ICE CREAM SCOOPS

$6.00

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Sauce, Cocoa Crumb, Vanilla Ice Cream

IRISH STOUT CAKE

$13.00

6" 3 LAYER CAKE

$45.00

Strawberry, Cake, Nutella, Oreo Crumble, Macerated Strawberries, Cookies & Cream Ice

8" 3 LAYER CAKE

$70.00

Strawberry, Cake, Nutella, Oreo Crumble, Macerated Strawberries, Cookies & Cream Ice

9" 4 LAYER CAKE

$95.00

Strawberry, Cake, Nutella, Oreo Crumble, Macerated Strawberries, Cookies & Cream Ice

