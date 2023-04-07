Restaurant header imageView gallery

Northeast Seafood Kitchen

29F Atlantic Avenue

Ocean View, DE 19970

Food

Apps

CALAMARI

$16.00

Mustard Tartar, Lemon

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$16.00

Pickled Jalapeños, Sriracha Aioli, Cilantro, Lime

CRAB DIP

$16.00

Lump Crab, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Lemon, Scallions, Old Bay, Kettle Chips

BEER ROASTED MUSSELS

$16.00Out of stock

Aged Chorizo, Tomatoes, Herbs, Chili Flake, Garlic Butter, Toast

SMOKED BLUEFISH PATE

$14.00

Olives, Capers, Citrus, Parsley, Ritz Crackers

LOBSTER CHEESE FRIES

$23.00

Buttered Claw & Knuckle, Three Cheese Fondue

TWICE FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

Maple BBQ, Tajin, Blue Cheese Dip, Green Apples

FULL POUND PEEL N EATS

$32.00

Old Bay, Cocktail, Lemon

1/2 PEEL N EATS

$18.00

Old Bay, Cocktail, Lemon

MIDDLE NECK CLAMS

$16.00

Bakers Dozen, Drawn Butter, Lemon

Soup/Salad

1Qt Chowder

$33.00

BEET SALAD

$12.00

Kale, Whipped Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

Romaine, Pecorino, Butter Fried Croutons, House Dressing

CHOWDER

$11.00

Cream, Veggies, Topped with Bacon

CRAB SOUP

$11.00

Lump & Claw Meat, Veggies, Tomatoes, Old Bay.

SHAVED SPROUTS

$11.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries, Blue Cheese, Maple Vinaigrette

SUB BEET

SUB CAESAR

SUB FARMERS BOWL

$10.00Out of stock

SUB SHAVED SPROUTS

SUB WEDGE SALAD

WEDGE

$12.00

Iceberg, Cherry Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing & Crumbles, Pickled Red Onions

***WITH HOTS

Entrees

HOT LOBSTER ROLL

$29.00

Iceberg, Split Top Roll, Kettle Chips

ROASTED HALIBUT

$42.00

Apple Butter, Dirty Brussels & Bacon

SMASH BURGER

$16.00

Two Patties, Bacon, Cooper Sharp, Grilled Onion, B&B Pickles, Good Sauce, Kettle Chips

COLD LOBSTER ROLL

$29.00

Iceberg, Split Top Roll, Kettle Chips

FRIED SHRIMP

$26.00

Fries, Cole Slaw, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon

FISHERMANS STEW

$32.00

Shellfish, Fin Fish, Calamari, Celery, Herbs, White Wine Tomato Broth, House Bread

FRIED CHICKEN

$24.00

Whipped Potatoes, Buttered Sweet Corn, Thyme, Green Beans, Smoked Ham Gravy

FISH & CHIPS

$23.00

Fresh Cod, Fries, Cole Slaw, Mustard Tartar Sauce, Lemon

NY STRIP STEAK

$48.00

Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes, Chimichurri, Fried Egg

SALMON

$27.00

Boston Baked Beans, Maple Mustard Glaze, Crispy Sweet Onions

CRAB MAC

$28.00

Fusilli, Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, Parmesan, Herbs, Toasted Ritz Crackers.

FARMERS BOWL

$21.00Out of stock

Organic Grains, Local Greens & Seasonal Veggies

IPSWICH CLAM BELLIES

$32.00

FISH BOARD

SWORDFISH

$32.00

MONKFISH

$26.00Out of stock

MAHI

$28.00

5 SPICE TUNA

$32.00

Kids

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

Fries, Veggies

KID FISH N CHIP

$14.00

Fresh Fried Cod, Fries, Green Beans

KID MAC&CHEESE

$11.00

Parmesan

KID SALMON

$16.00

Roasted, Fries, Green Beans

KID SHRIMP

$14.00

Fries, Green Beans

PASTA BUTTER

$11.00

PASTA RED

$11.00

Sides

BAKED BEANS

$8.00

Northern White Beans, Bacon, Onions, Whole Grain Mustard

CREAMY MAC

$11.00

Cavatappi, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino

WHIPPED POTATOES

$4.00

SEASONAL VEGGIES

$6.00

BREAD LOAF

$8.00

PLAIN BRUSSELS

$6.00

COLESLAW

$3.00

Shredded Cabbage & Carrots, Dressing

DIRTY BRUSSELS

$12.00

Shallots, Cranberries, Bacon

KETTLE CHIPS

$5.00

FRIES

$6.00

Specials

DAILY FRIED RICE

$26.00Out of stock

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$28.00

Linguini, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Sauce, Chili Flakes, Pecorino, Herbs, Toast

IPSWICH CLAMS APP

$29.00

BUFFALO FRIED CHICKEN

$24.00

Desserts

LG COOKIE PLATTER

$20.00Out of stock

A LA MODE

$4.00

CC SM SWEET BITES

$55.00Out of stock

BANANA FOSTER BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

CC MED SWEET BITES

$85.00Out of stock

6" CAKE

$45.00Out of stock

8" CAKE

$70.00Out of stock

CC SODEL LIME PIE

$30.00Out of stock

OATMEAL PIE

$12.00Out of stock

TWO SCOOPS

$6.00

CC LG SWEET BITES

$100.00Out of stock

BLACK & WHITE CHEESECAKE

$13.00

Dark Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Chip Crunch, Dark Cherry Sauce

LEMON RASPBERRY LAYER CAKE

$14.00

Lemon & White Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Bean Ganache, Raspberry Jam, Cream Cheese Buttercream, Confetti Crumble, Vanilla Ice Cream

GINGERDOODLE LAYER CAKE

$14.00

ADD ONS

ADD PASTA

$5.00

ADD GRILLED SHRIMP

$12.00

ADD FRIED SHRIMP

$12.00

ADD CRABCAKE

$22.00

ADD LOBSTER SALAD

$25.00

DESHELL LOBSTER

$5.00

ADD GRAVY

$2.00

ADD SUNNY EGG

$1.00

ADD LOBSTER

$25.00

ADD GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.00

NA Beverages

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.50

Coke

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

DECAF

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.00

LG PANNA

$7.00

LG PELLEGRINO

$7.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

SM PANNA

$5.00

SODA WATER

$3.00

Sprite

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Merchandise

NESK HAT

$20.00

LOGO WINE GLASS

$10.00

Water Bottle

$15.00

NESK GLASS

$7.00

NESK SWEATSHIRT

$35.00

NESK T-SHIRT

$20.00

NESK LS T-SHIRT

$25.00

NESK BLANKET

$15.00Out of stock

NESK HOT SAUCE

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Northeast Seafood Kitchen

29F Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970

