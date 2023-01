Papa Grande's Fenwick

Restaurant info

AT PAPA GRANDE’S WE SERVE FRESH COASTAL MEXICAN CUISINE WITH SPECIALTIES LIKE BLACKENED FISH TACOS AND SHORT RIB CHEESESTEAK BURRITOS. OUR GARAGE DOOR BAR IS ONE OF THE BEST INDOOR/OUTDOOR DINING SPOTS ON THE COAST. WE SERVE GREAT HAPPY HOUR SPECIALS INCLUDING OUR FAMOUS AGAVE CRUSH, HOMEMADE MARGARITAS, AND HOUSE NACHOS.

Website