Surf Bagel - Milford

review star

No reviews yet

204 NE Front St

#1

Milford, DE 19963

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Bagel
Bacon Egg Chz Sandwich
Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich

Surf Bagels

Single Bagel

$1.95

French Toast Bagel

$2.95Out of stock

Cheese Bagel

$2.95

Bagel QTY

$1.95

Udi Gluten Free Bagel

$3.50

Surf Bagel Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Hummus Sandwich

$6.25

Ham Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey Sandwich

$9.25

By The Pound

Shrimp Salad 1 pint

$20.00Out of stock

Shrimp Salad 1/2 pint

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Salad 1/4 pint

$5.00Out of stock

Whitefish Salad 1 pint

$20.00Out of stock

Whitefish Salad 1/2 pint

$10.00Out of stock

Whitefish Salad 1/4 pint

$5.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad 1 pint

$12.00

Tuna Salad 1/2 pint

$6.25

Tuna Salad 1/4 pint

$3.25

Chicken Salad 1 pint

$9.00

Chicken Salad 1/2 pint

$4.75

Chicken Salad 1/4 pint

$2.50

Hummus 1 pint

$9.00Out of stock

Hummus 1/2 pint

$4.50

Hummus 1/4 pint

$2.25

Cream Cheese 1/4 pint

$3.00

Cream Cheese 1/2 pint

$5.50

Cream Cheese 1 pint

$10.00

Flav. Cream Cheese 1/4 pint

$4.00

Flav. Cream Cheese 1/2 pint

$6.50

Flav. Cream Cheese 1 pint

$11.00

Lox Spread 1/4 pint

$4.50

Lox Spread 1/2 pint

$8.00

Lox Spread 1 pint

$13.00

Nova 1/4 pint

$9.50

Nova 1/2 pint

$18.00

Nova 1 pint

$33.00

Butter 1/4 pint

$3.00

Butter 1/2 pint

$5.00

Butter 1 pint

$10.00

Pastries

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Coffee Cake

$2.95

Caramel Apple Cake

$3.50

Croissant

$3.00

Cookie Box

$20.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Fries Small

$4.00

Fries Large

$5.00

HomeFries

$3.00

Wraps

The Islander Wrap

$12.25

Homemade chicken salad, pineapple, 3 cheese blend.

Tuna Kahuna Wrap

$12.75

Homemade tuna salad, pineapple, 3 cheese blend.

The Kai-Boy Wrap

$12.25

Grilled sweet & sour chicken, pineapple, 3 cheese blend, lettuce, and sour cream.

Menehune Wrap

$12.25

Blackened chicken (spicy), 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing.

La Guatemalan Wrap

$12.25

Grilled chicken, grilled peppers, 3 cheese blemnd, salsa, and sour cream.

Kira's Veggie Wrap

$12.25

Hummus, grilled peppers, black beans, 3 cheese blend, spinach, tomato, and onion.

Kira's Chicken & Veggie Wrap

$16.25

Hummus, grilled peppers, black beans, 3 cheese blend, spinach, tomato, and onion.

Cape Classic Wrap

$12.25

Barbecue chicken breast, 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch dressing.

Aloha Wrap

$12.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch dressing.

Bonsai Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.25

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese.

Kiv's Fish Burrito

$13.95

Cajun fried rockfish, shredded cabbage, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo, white cilantro sauce, and a squeeze of lime.

Mexicana Wrap

$12.25

Grilled chicken, homemade black bean salsa, sour cream, topped with frito corn chips, tomatoes, and our 3 cheese blend.

Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteak

$13.50

"Surfed" on a longboard (12" roll), american, fried onions, mayo and served with pickles and chips.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.95

"Surfed" on a longboard (12" roll), american, fried onions, mayo, served with pickles and chips.

Shorebreak Cheesesteak

$13.95

Surf Bagel's famous chicken cheesestak topped with our homemade caesar salad and parmesan cheese, mmmm good!

The Rest

Shrimp Burrito

$14.25

Shrimp fried golden brown wrapped with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, 3 cheese blend and our cilantro sauce.

Rockfish Tacos

$13.25

Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend, and rockfish.

Stuffed Avocado w/Chicken Salad

$11.50

Two avocado halves stuffed with chicken salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.

Stuffed Avocado w/Tuna Salad

$12.50

Two avocado halves stuffed with tuna salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.

Stuffed Avocado w/Shrimp Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Two avocado halves stuffed with shrimp salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.25

Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend and golden fried shrimp.

BLT

$7.25

Classic BLT.

Stuffed Avocado w/Hummus

$10.50

Two avocado halves stuffed with hummus, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.

Salads

Spinach Salad

$12.50

Crisp fresh spinach tossed with cranberries, red onions, roasted walnuts, red pepper, croutons and feta with a sesame vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Fresh crisp romaine tossed with our awesome creamy homemade dressing topped with fresh Surf Bagel bagel croutons and parmesan cheese.

House Salad

$10.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pizza Bagel

$6.00

Kids Tenders w/Fries

$10.00

Chips

Bagel Chips

$5.00

Bag Chips

$1.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Taylor Ham

$5.25

Taylor Ham Chz

$6.00

Taylor Ham Egg

$6.00

Taylor Ham Egg Chz

$6.50

Bacon Sandwich

$5.25

Bacon Chz Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon Egg Chz Sandwich

$6.50

Sausage Sandwich

$5.25

Sausage Chz Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich

$6.50

Scrapple Sandwich

$5.25

Scrapple Chz Sandwich

$6.00

Scrapple Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Scrapple Egg Chz Sandwich

$6.50

Steak Sandwich

$7.00

Steak Chz Sandwich

$7.50

Steak Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Steak, Egg, Chz Sandwich

$8.50

Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey Chz Sandwich

$6.50

Turkey Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Turkey, Egg, and Chz Sandwich

$7.00

Malibu Bunny

$7.00

Veggie CC, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Nova & Cream Cheese

$14.25

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Choice of meat, 2 eggs, cheese, fried red & green peppers, onions, and salsa.

Beach Burrito

$8.50

2 eggs, spinach, mushrooms, onions, avocado and american.

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Sausage

$2.00

Side Taylor Ham

$2.00

Side Scrapple

$2.00

Side 1 Egg

$0.75

Side 2 Egg

$1.50

Pickle spear

$0.50

Side 3 Egg

$2.25

Coffees

Small Coffee (self serve)

$2.00

Medium Coffee (self serve)

$2.25

Large Coffee (self serve)

$2.50

XL Coffee (self serve)

$2.75

Iced Coffee (self serve)

$2.50

Coffee to Go Box

$20.00

Smoothies

Tibetan Blend

$8.00

Strawberry, bananas & orange juice.

Blueberry Burst

$8.00

Blueberries, bananas & orange juice.

Mango Madness

$8.00

Mango, bananas, & apple mango juice.

The Skimmer

$8.00

Strawberry, mango, & lemonade.

The Hulk

$8.00

Spinach, bananas, blueberries, & almond milk.

Tsunami

$10.00

Spinach, bananas, mangos, & almond milk.

Soda, Juice, and Other

Apple Juice

$3.25

Aquafina

$2.25

Bang Energy Drink

$4.00

Choc Milk

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25
Diet Pepsi Bottle

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$3.00
Dr. Pepper Bottle

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Fresh Sq OJ

$3.75

Gatorade

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.25

Milk

$2.25
Mtn Dew Bottle

Mtn Dew Bottle

$3.00

Mtn Dew Energy

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.25
Pepsi Bottle

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

Pure Leaf

$3.25

Rockstar Energy

$4.00

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.50

Starbucks Nitro Black

$4.50

Starbucks Nitro Vanilla

$4.50

Yoo-Hoo

$3.50

Catering 20-80 People (Requires 48 Hour Notice)

Bagel Tray

$34.00

(13) sliced bagels, (3) 1/4 pint flavored cream cheese, (1) 1/2 pint plain cream cheese 4-10 Trays (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Coffee To Go

$20.00

(1) 96oz coffee, (10) cups/lids, stirrers, sugars, and creamers 4-8 (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Assorted Lunch Tray

$100.80

(2) Turkey, (2) Ham, (2) Tuna, (2) Chicken Salad, (2) Hummus Choice of Wrap or Bagel (10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 3-8 Trays (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Build Your Own Lunch Tray

$67.50

(10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 3-8 Trays (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Pastries

12-36 pieces (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Assorted Bagel Sandwich Tray

$67.50

(3) Bacon Egg & Cheese, (3) Sausage Egg & Cheese, (2) Taylor Ham & Cheese, (2) Egg & Cheese Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 2-8 Trays (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich Tray

$5.00

$5.00 includes tray, plates, napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 2-8 Trays (10) Sandwiches per tray (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Catering 80+ People (Requires 7 Day Notice)

Bagel Tray

$34.00

(13) sliced bagels, (3) 1/4 pint flavored cream cheese, (1) 1/2 pint plain cream cheese 10+ Trays

Coffee To Go

$20.00

(1) 96oz coffee, (10) cups/lids, stirrers, sugars, and creamers 8+

Assorted Lunch Tray

$100.80

(2) Turkey, (2) Ham, (2) Tuna, (2) Chicken Salad, (2) Hummus Choice of Wrap or Bagel (10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 8+ Trays

Build Your Own Lunch Tray

$67.50

(10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 8+ Trays

Pastries

36+ pieces

Assorted Bagel Sandwich Tray

$67.50

(3) Bacon Egg & Cheese, (3) Sausage Egg & Cheese, (2) Taylor Ham & Cheese, (2) Egg & Cheese Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 8+ Trays

Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich Tray

$5.00

$5.00 includes tray, plates, napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 8+ Trays (10) Sandwiches per tray

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Surf Bagel Milford

204 NE Front St, #1, Milford, DE 19963

