Sido's Sido's

1707 Locust Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

SIDO'S MENU

SNACKS

HUMMUS W/ PITA

$8.00

A creamy mix of chickpeas and tahini seasoned to perfection. topped with olive oil and served with our delicious pita bread.

BABA GHANOUSH W/ PITA

$8.00

A mixture of grilled eggplants, yogurt and tahini. topped with olive oil and served with our signature pita bread.

FRIES

$6.00

FALAFAL

A fried delicious blend of grounded chickpeas, a hint of garlic, onions, and our old school mix of seasonings. served on a bed of lettuce, with your choice of sauce

FRIED KUBBEH

$9.00

CRACKED WHEAT AND BEEF DOUGH BALLS, FILLED WITH A MIX OF LAMB, BEED, AND ONIONS.

GRAPE LEAVES

$7.00Out of stock

SALADS

GYRO SALAD

$13.00

LETTUS, TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, AND FETA CHEESE, TOPPED WITH GYRO MEAT.

SHAWARMA SALAD

$13.00

LETTUS, TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, AND FETA CHEESE, TOPPED SHAWARMA.

FATTOUSH

$7.00

LETTUS, TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, AND PITA CHIPS.

FAVORATES

SIDO'S SANDWICH

$9.00Out of stock

GRILLED TO CRISP PITA, STUFFED WITH GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, TOMATOES, ALL MIXED WITH GROUND BEEF AND GROUND LAMB.

GYRO SANDWICH

$11.00

PITA, TZATZIKI, LETTUS, TOMATOES, ONIONS, AND GYRO.

SHAWARMA SANDWICH

SHAWARMA SANDWICH

$11.00

TORTILLA, SHAWARMA SAUCE, AND CHICKEN SHAWARMA. WRAPPED AND TOASTED TO PERFECTION.

FALAFAL SANDWICH

$10.00

HUMMUS, TOMATOES, PICKLES, WITH A HINT OF MINT AND FALAFAL. WRAPPED AND TOASTED TO CRISP.

SHISH KEBABS

$15.00

A MIX OF GROUND BEEF, GROUND LAMB, ONIONS, TOMATOES, AND PARSLEY SPREAD ON 2 SKEWERS AND GRILLED TO PERFECTION. SERVED WOITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE.

SHISH TAWOOK

$15.00

MARINATED CHICKEN SPREAD ON 2 SKEWERS, AND GRILLED TO SATISFACTION. SERVED WITH YOU CHOICE OF SIDE.

MIXED SHISH KABAB & TAWOOK

$15.00

1 SKEWER OF SHISH KEBAB, 1 SKEWER OF SHISH TAWOOK. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE.

HUMMUS NACHOS

$14.00

CRISPY PITA CHIPS, TOPPED WITH CHICKPEAS, PICKLES, TOMATOES, ALL SMOTHERED WITH OUR SIGNATURE HUMMUS SAUCE, AND TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT.

SIDO'S SAMPLER

$12.00

2 PEACE OF FALAFALS, 2 GRAPE LEAVES, HUMMUS, AND BABA GHANOUSH. SERVED WITH PITA BREAD.

LOADED SHAWARMA

LOADED SHAWARMA

$14.00

FRIES, PICKLES, OUR CRAZY DELICIOUS CHICKEN SHAWARMA, TOPPED WITH OUR SIGNATURE SHAWARMA SAUCE.

SIDES

TAHINI SAUCE

$0.75

TZATZIKI SAUCE

$0.75

SHAWARMA SAUCE

$0.75

PITA BREAD

$1.00

DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

$2.75
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a Mediterranean cuisine, specializing in preparing the most satisfying, up-to-date Mediterranean dishes. With the help of our chefs, we have come up with a new way of serving some of your essential dishes making them slightly more enjoyable by mixing them with other cultures. Here at SIDO's, we are all one big family where food unites as it can satisfy us as well. The word SIDO'S in the Arabic dictionary is "GRANDPA'S". meaning grandpa's place we chose that word specifically as it brings love and calmness into one's heart!

1707 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64108

