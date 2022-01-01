SoDough Square Detroit Style Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Detroit Style Pizza
Location
419 E Michigan St, Suite 3, Orlando, FL 32806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gou-oui - 1737 S. Orange Ave, suite 300
No Reviews
1737 S. Orange Ave, suite 300 Orlando, FL 32806
View restaurant
Gator's Dockside at SODO
4.1 • 3,295
45 W Crystal Lake Street, Ste 176 Orlando, FL 32806
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Orlando
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant