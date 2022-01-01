Restaurant header imageView gallery

SoDough Square Detroit Style Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

419 E Michigan St

Suite 3

Orlando, FL 32806

Popular Items

SMALL DETROIT ROB CITY
LARGE DETROIT ROB CITY
SMALL 6 & CONANT

NOT PIZZA

DETROIT CONEY DOG

DETROIT CONEY DOG

$5.99+

NATURAL CASING HOT DOG - DETROIT STYLE CHILI - MUSTARD - WHITE ONIONS

PLAIN DOG

PLAIN DOG

$3.99+

NATURAL CASING HOTDOG - STEAMED BUN - CHOOSE MUSTARD OR KETCHUP

DETROIT STYLE ANTIPASTO

DETROIT STYLE ANTIPASTO

$9.50

FRESH ROMAINE - TOMATO - PEPPEROCINI PEPPERS - CUCUMBER - DICED HAM - GENOA SALAMI - PEPPERONI - BRICK CHEESE BLEND (FOR EXTRA DRESSING VISIT OUR DRESSING TAB)

GREEK

GREEK

$6.99

BLACK OLIVES - CUCUMBER - RED ONION - TOMATO - PEPPERONCINI - FETA (FOR EXTRA DRESSING VISIT OUR DRESSING TAB)

CAESAR

CAESAR

$5.99

CHOPPED ROMAINE - HOUSE CROUTONS - CAESAR DRESSING - SHAVED PARMESAN (FOR EXTRA DRESSING VISIT OUR DRESSING TAB)

HOUSE

HOUSE

$5.99

CHOPPED ROMAINE - CUCUMBER - TOMATO - RED ONION - BRICK CHEESE BLEND (FOR EXTRA DRESSING VISIT OUR DRESSING TAB)

PIZZA

SMALL 6 & CONANT

SMALL 6 & CONANT

$11.99

HOUSE RED SAUCE - BRICK CHEESE BLEND - FRESH BASIL - PECORINO ROMANO

SMALL #24 ENFORCER

SMALL #24 ENFORCER

$14.99

APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON - PINCHED SAUSAGE - EZZO CUP PEPPERONI - FRESH BASIL

SMALL EASTERN MARKET

SMALL EASTERN MARKET

$13.99

GREEN PEPPER - BLACK OLIVES - SHROOMS - RED ONION - FRESH BASIL

SMALL DETROIT ROB CITY

SMALL DETROIT ROB CITY

$15.99

HOUSE RED SAUCE - WHIPPED RICOTTA - FRESH BASIL - PINCHED SAUSAGE - EZZO CUP PEPPERONI - MIKES HOT HONEY

SMALL BUILD YOUR OWN

SMALL BUILD YOUR OWN

$11.99

THE BASE: BRICK CHEESE BLEND - HOUSE RED SAUCE - FRESH BASIL THEN CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS

SMALL BOBLO ISLAND BLUES

SMALL BOBLO ISLAND BLUES

$14.99

CHICKEN TENDERS - DICED GREEN ONION - HOUSE RANCH - WING SAUCE - BLUE CHEESE

SMALL T&T TACO PIZZA

SMALL T&T TACO PIZZA

$15.99

SEASONED GROUND BEEF - SHREDDED LETTUCE - DICED TOMATO - SOUR CREAM - CRUSHED DORITOS - COTIJA CHEESE

SMALL BIG MAC ATTACK

SMALL BIG MAC ATTACK

$15.99

GROUND BEEF - LETTUCE - TOMATO - DILL PICKLES - SECRET SAUCE - FRESH BASIL - SESAME SEEDS

SMALL WOODWARD WHITE

SMALL WOODWARD WHITE

$13.99

PARMESEAN GARLIC SAUCE - FRESH BASIL - RED ONION - DICED TOMATO

SMALL CHICKEN BACON RANCH

SMALL CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$14.99

BRICK CHEESE BLEND - DICED CHICKEN TENDERS - HOUSE RANCH - SMOKED BACON - PARMESAN CHEESE

LARGE 6 & CONANT

LARGE 6 & CONANT

$17.99

DETROIT RED SAUCE - BRICK CHEESE BLEND - FRESH BASIL - PECORINO ROMANO

LARGE BOBLO ISLAND BLUES

LARGE BOBLO ISLAND BLUES

$27.99

GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE - DICED CHICKEN TENDER - GREEN ONION - HOUSE RANCH - BUFFALO WING SAUCE - BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

LARGE ENFORCER

LARGE ENFORCER

$27.99

DETROIT RED SAUCE - SMOKED BACON - PINCHED SAUSAGE - EZZO CUP PEPPERONI - FRESH BASIL - PECORINO ROMANO

LARGE BIG MAC ATTACK

LARGE BIG MAC ATTACK

$28.99

DETROIT RED SAUCE - GROUND BEEF - LETTUCE - TOMATO - ONION - SPECIAL SAUCE - SESAME SEEDS

LARGE WOODWARD WHITE

LARGE WOODWARD WHITE

$25.99

PARMESAN GARLIC SAUCE - RED ONION - TOMATO - FRESH BASIL - PECORINO ROMANO

LARGE T&T

LARGE T&T

$28.99

DETROIT RED SAUCE - GROUND BEEF - LETTUCE - TOMATO - SOUR CREAM - DORITO DUST

LARGE CHICKEN BACON RANCH

LARGE CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$27.99

GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE - BRICK CHEESE BLEND - DICED CHICKEN TENDERS - HOUSE RANCH - SMOKED BACON - GRATED CHEESE

LARGE DETROIT ROB CITY

LARGE DETROIT ROB CITY

$29.99

DETROIT RED SAUCE - BRICK CHEESE BLEND - WHIPPED RICOTTA - PINCHED SAUSAGE - EZZO CUP PEPPERONI - MIKES HOT HONEY - FRESH BASIL

LARGE EASTERN MARKET

LARGE EASTERN MARKET

$26.99

DETROIT RED SAUCE - BRICK CHEESE BLEND - GREEN PEPPER - BLACK OLVIES - SHROOMS - RED ONION - TOMATO - FRESH BASIL

LARGE BUILD YOUR OWN

LARGE BUILD YOUR OWN

$17.99

CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS

EXTRA SAUCE / DRESSING

MIKES HOT HONEY

MIKES HOT HONEY

$2.50
RANCH

RANCH

$1.00
BIG MAC ATTACK SECRET SAUCE

BIG MAC ATTACK SECRET SAUCE

$1.50
DETROIT RED SAUCE (PIZZA)

DETROIT RED SAUCE (PIZZA)

$1.50
BUFFALO SAUCE

BUFFALO SAUCE

$1.00

GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE (WHITE SAUCE)

$1.50

SOUR CREAM

$1.50

RICOTTA

$2.00

ITALIAN DRESSING

$1.50

CAESAR DRESSING

$1.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.50

FRENCH

$1.50

BLUE CHEESE

$1.75

JUMBO MIKES HOT HONEY BOTTLE (24 oz.)

$24.99

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.95
FAYGO

FAYGO

$2.49
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Detroit Style Pizza

Consumer pic
Main pic

